3 new teams join Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 prep football poll

Welcome three new teams to the Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.

Longtime state power Boiling Springs Crest (7-2) returns to the poll after Friday’s emotional win over Gastonia Huss. The Chargers have won five games in a row heading into Friday’s game at North Gaston (1-7, 0-4).

Joining the Chargers in this week’s poll are 3A Boone Watauga (8-1) and unbeaten 2A West Stanly.

Watauga has won six straight games since losing to 4A Pfafftown Reagan (7-1). The Pioneers are led by QB Anderson Castle, who has thrown for 736 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 1,371 yards and 21 scores.

West Stanly junior running back Jordan Poole has offers from East Carolina, N.C. State, South Carolina and Virginia Tech. He’s rushed for 1,371 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Rk. School (Cl) Rec Prvs. 1. Mallard Creek (4A) 7-0-1 1 2. Myers Park (4A) 8-0 2 3. Richmond Senior (4A) 8-0 3 4. Vance (4A) 6-1 4 5. Weddington (3A) 8-0 5 6. Rock Hill South Pointe (4A) 8-0 6 7. Northwest Cabarrus (3A) 8-0 7 8. Clover, SC (5A) 8-0 8 9. Kings Mountain (3A) 8-1 9 10. Shelby (3A) 7-1 10 11. Ardrey Kell (4A) 7-1 14 12. Statesville (3A) 8-0 12 13. Butler (4A) 5-3 15 14. Boiling Springs Crest (3A) 7-2 NR 15. Boone Watauga (3A) 8-1 NR 16. West Stanly (2A) 7-0 NR

Dropped out: Chester, SC (3A, 7-2); Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4A, 6-2); Gastonia Huss (3A, 5-2). Also receiving consideration: Hough (4A, 5-3); Kannapolis Brown (3A, 5-2); Salisbury (2A, 7-1); Lenoir Hibriten (2A, 7-1); North Lincoln (2A, 7-1); Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson (1A, 8-0); Charlotte Country Day (IND, 8-1)