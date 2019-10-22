The NC statewide media prep football poll is out? Did the No. 1 team flip-flop again?

Mallard Creek moved to No. 1 in the N.C. high school football media poll last week and remain there in the latest rankings

The Mavericks got 10 first-place votes in the 4A poll and Richmond Senior got the other four from a 14-member media panel. Richmond is ranked No. 3 overall.

Former No. 1 Myers Park, which is averaging more than 50 points per game and hasn’t lost, is No. 2 in this week’s poll. The Mustangs who had been ranked No. 1 for many weeks until surrendering the spot to Mallard Creek last week, did not receive any first place votes.

Elsewhere, Weddington (3A) and Shelby (2A) remained atop their polls.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of October 22, first-place votes in parentheses, records and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

^Class 4-A=

† 1. Charlotte Mallard Creek (10) (7-0-1) 132 1

† 2. Charlotte Myers Park (8-0) 123 2

† 3. Richmond County (4) (8-0) 111 3

† 4. Scotland County (8-0) 90 4

† 5. Charlotte Vance (6-1 ) 76 6

† 6. East Forsyth (7-1 ) 59 7

† 7. Wake Forest (7-1) 55 T8

† 8. Raleigh Leesville Road (8-0) 48 T8

† 9. West Forsyth (7-1 ) 30 5

†10. Greensboro Grimsley (8-1 ) 23 10

¶

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<

^Class 3-A=

† 1. Weddington (14) (8-0) 140 1

† 2. Northwest Cabarrus (8-0) 114 2

† 3. Lee County (8-0) 109 3

† 4. Statesville (8-0) 75 4

† 5. Kings Mountain (7-1) 70 6

† 6. Southern Nash (8-0) 65 7

† 7. Eastern Alamance (8-0) 53 T8

† 8. Havelock (7-1) 43 T8

† 9. Wilmington New Hanover (7-1) 38 10

†10. Clayton Cleveland (7-1) 22 NR

¶

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Asheville Reynolds 12. <

^Class 2-A=

† 1. Shelby (10) (7-1) 134 1

† 2. Randleman (4) (8-0) 114 2

† 3. Reidsville (7-1) 99 3

† 4. Wallace-Rose Hill (6-2) 90 4

† 5. SouthWest Edgecombe (7-1) 66 6

† 6. Lenoir Hibriten (7-1) 61 7

† 7. Lawndale Burns (6-2) 39 5

† 8. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (6-1) 38 8

† 9. Clinton (6-1) 34 10

†10. Hertford County (7-1) 32 9

¶

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: North Lincoln 26. <

^Class 1-A=

† 1. Tarboro (13) (8-0) 139 1

† 2. East Surry (1) (8-0) 126 2

† 3. Edenton Holmes (7-0) 104 3

† 4. Robbinsville (8-0) 98 5

† 5. Murphy (7-1) 85 6

† 6. Princeton (7-0) 59 9

† 7. Mitchell County (7-1) 58 4

† 8. Swain County (7-1) 42 7

† 9. Mt. Airy (6-2) 26 10

†10. Polk County (7-1) 19 8

¶

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Thomas Jefferson 10. <

¶

¶ ___

¶ All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Citizen-Times, Asheville; Hendersonville Times News, Hendersonville; The Times-News, Burlington; The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte; Durham Herald-Sun, Durham; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Daily News, Jacksonville; The News Herald, Morganton; Mount Airy News, Mount Airy; North Carolina News Network, Raleigh; Daily Herald, Roanoke Rapids; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; The Star- News, Wilmington.