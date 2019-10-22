Charlotte Christian baseball star Calvert Clark headed to ACC

Charlotte Christian baseball star Calvert Clark has committed to Clemson.

Clark, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, recently received an invitation to the 2020 17U USA Baseball National Team Development Program. He also played in the baseball program last summer. Perfect Game ranks Clark No. 2 in North Carolina in his class.

“Obviously he’s a great player at his age,” Christian coach Greg Simmons said. “Moved here from New York. Great kid to be around and he’s got a bright future ahead of him.”

Clark is a right-handed pitcher/outfielder for the Knights. Simmons said he can throw over 90 miles-per-hour.

Clark hit in the No. 4 spot for the Knights last season, hitting .354 as a freshman with one homer and 20 RBIs.

Christian won the N.C. Independent Schools state championship.

▪ One of Clark’s teammates, sophomore Judd Utermark, committed to Mississippi last month.

First I wanna thank God for giving me the opportunity to play the great game of baseball and without him i wouldn’t be here today. Thank you to everyone supporting along this journey. I will be committing to Clemson University to further my academic and baseball career. #GoTigers pic.twitter.com/Rd3T8ZRsFf — Calvert Clark (@clark_calvert) October 21, 2019