Charlotte Christian baseball star Calvert Clark headed to ACC
Charlotte Christian baseball star Calvert Clark has committed to Clemson.
Clark, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, recently received an invitation to the 2020 17U USA Baseball National Team Development Program. He also played in the baseball program last summer. Perfect Game ranks Clark No. 2 in North Carolina in his class.
“Obviously he’s a great player at his age,” Christian coach Greg Simmons said. “Moved here from New York. Great kid to be around and he’s got a bright future ahead of him.”
Clark is a right-handed pitcher/outfielder for the Knights. Simmons said he can throw over 90 miles-per-hour.
Clark hit in the No. 4 spot for the Knights last season, hitting .354 as a freshman with one homer and 20 RBIs.
Christian won the N.C. Independent Schools state championship.
▪ One of Clark’s teammates, sophomore Judd Utermark, committed to Mississippi last month.
