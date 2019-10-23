Charlotte regional prep football standings, adjusted schedule

Here are high school football standings in the greater Charlotte region with schedules broken out by conference. Some high schools are moving games up to Thursday in anticipation of inclement weather Friday.

I-Meck 4A





Conference All Mallard Creek 4-0 151 13



7-0-1 301 98 Hough 4-0 151 38



5-3 227 185 Vance 3-1 111 37



6-1 226 51 Mooresville 2-2 72 82



4-4 149 171 Lake Norman 1-3 40 86



4-4 164 165 West Charlotte 1-3 43 80



4-4 205 166 Hopewell 1-3 43 208



3-5 151 318 North Mecklenburg 0-4 64 120



1-7 141 310

Friday’s games

Hopewell at Mooresville, 7:30

Lake Norman at Vance, 7

North Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek, 7

West Charlotte at Hough, 7

SoMeck 7 4A





Conference All Ardrey Kell 4-0 132 62



7-1 260 159 Olympic 3-1 90 62



6-3 216 197 West Mecklenburg 2-1 95 70



4-3 164 152 Providence 2-1 92 54



3-5 137 219 Harding 1-2 61 57



4-4 242 139 Berry Academy 0-3 31 120



1-6 99 257 South Mecklenburg 0-4 35 111



0-9 56 333

Friday’s games

Ardrey Kell at Berry Academy, 7

Providence at Harding, 7

West Mecklenburg at Olympic, 7

Bye: South Mecklenburg

Southwestern 4A





Conference All Myers Park 4-0 204 34



8-0 424 58 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 3-1 133 71



6-2 290 153 Butler 3-1 85 67



5-3 171 162 Indian Trail Porter Ridge 2-2 101 74



5-3 216 123 Independence 2-2 86 83



4-4 233 188 Garinger 1-3 18 164



1-7 52 349 Rocky River 1-3 70 110



1-7 108 200 East Mecklenburg 0-4 28 122



1-7 61 254

Friday’s games

Garinger at Independence, 7

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Butler, 7

Myers Park at East Mecklenburg, 7

Rocky River at Indian Trail Porter Ridge, 7:30

Sandhills 4A





Conference All Richmond Senior 4-0 179 42



8-0 347 86 Scotland County 4-0 164 66



8-0 294 106 Southern Pines Pinecrest 3-1 116 56



7-1 301 99 Fayetteville Britt 2-2 140 126



6-2 260 170 Raeford Hoke County 2-2 83 84



5-3 170 163 Fayetteville Seventy-First 1-3 83 83



4-4 195 131 Lumberton 0-4 21 186



2-6 72 297 Pembroke Purnell Swett 0-4 14 157



0-8 33 260

Friday’s games

Lumberton at Richmond Senior, 7:30

Pembroke Purnell Swett at Fayetteville Seventy-First, 7:30

Raeford Hoke County at Fayetteville Britt, 7:30

Southern Pines Pinecrest at Scotland County, 7:30

Northwestern 3A-4A





Conference All Boone Watauga 4-0 221 64



8-1 473 175 Morganton Freedom 3-1 168 111



6-3 393 248 Hickory 2-1 71 92



2-6 123 284 Alexander Central 1-2 115 88



5-3 309 203 Hickory St. Stephens 1-2 54 122



4-4 165 247 South Caldwell 1-2 96 118



4-4 246 250 Marion McDowell 0-4 31 161



1-7 92 267

Friday’s games

Hickory at South Caldwell, 7:30

Hickory St. Stephens at Alexander Central, 7:30

Marion McDowell at Boone Watauga, 7:30

Bye: Morganton Freedom

Big South 3A





Conference All Boiling Springs Crest 4-0 161 71



7-2 307 212 Kings Mountain 3-1 211 37



8-1 409 86 Gastonia Huss 2-1 106 52



5-2 180 118 Gastonia Forestview 2-1 115 70



5-3 277 220 Cramerton Stuart Cramer 1-2 37 126



3-5 95 205 Gastonia Ashbrook 0-3 49 140



0-7 76 282 North Gaston 0-4 9 200



1-7 65 303

Thursday’s game

Boiling Springs Crest at North Gaston, 7:30

Friday’s games

Gastonia Ashbrook at Cramerton Stuart Cramer, 7:30

Gastonia Huss at Gastonia Forestview, 7:30

Bye: Kings Mountain

North Piedmont 3A





Conference All Statesville 2-0 81 19



8-0 350 133 West Rowan 2-0 72 13



5-3 201 115 East Rowan 1-1 60 61



3-5 228 259 China Grove Carson 1-1 65 67



2-6 145 269 South Iredell 0-2 19 74



2-6 129 273 North Iredell 0-2 20 83



0-8 72 290

Friday’s games

East Rowan at South Iredell, 7:30

Statesville at China Grove Carson, 7:30

West Rowan at North Iredell, 7:30

South Piedmont 3A





Conference All Northwest Cabarrus 3-0 120 59



8-0 330 116 Kannapolis Brown 1-1 56 50



5-2 209 146 Central Cabarrus 1-1 48 48



5-3 221 136 Concord 1-1 21 63



1-7 85 313 Concord Cox Mill 1-2 71 66



4-4 221 185 Concord Jay M. Robinson 0-2 53 83



1-7 111 303

Friday’s games

Concord at Central Cabarrus, 7:30

Concord Cox Mill at Concord Jay M. Robinson, 7:30

Kannapolis Brown at Northwest Cabarrus, 7:30

Southern Carolina 3A





Conference All Weddington 4-0 187 3



8-0 335 43 Marvin Ridge 4-0 149 52



5-3 258 148 Charlotte Catholic 3-1 110 55



4-3 155 76 Monroe 2-2 114 115 5-3 271 195 Monroe Parkwood 2-2 96 100



5-3 240 160 Waxhaw Cuthbertson 1-3 90 132



4-4 210 228 Unionville Piedmont 0-4 14 179



1-6 51 251 Indian Trail Sun Valley 0-4 25 149



1-7 87 269

Friday’s games

Charlotte Catholic at Monroe Parkwood, 7:30

Indian Trail Sun Valley at Waxhaw Cuthbertson, 7:30

Monroe at Unionville Piedmont, 7:30

Weddington at Marvin Ridge, 7:30

Central Carolina 2A





Conference All Midway Oak Grove 6-0 269 79



8-0 379 81 Salisbury 5-1 129 52



7-1 218 79 Ledford 5-1 182 65



5-3 194 103 Thomasville 4-2 169 122



5-3 200 153 North Davidson 4-2 205 103



4-4 253 169 Central Davidson 2-4 121 154



4-4 241 181 West Davidson 2-4 126 158



3-5 185 196 East Davidson 1-5 78 225



1-7 93 258 South Rowan 1-5 97 245



1-7 131 341 Lexington 0-6 48 225



1-7 71 237

Thursday’s game

East Davidson at Salisbury, 7:30

Friday’s games

Ledford at Midway Oak Grove, 7:30

North Davidson at Central Davidson, 7:30

South Rowan at Lexington, 7:30

West Davidson at Thomasville, 7:30

Foothills 2A





Conference All Lenoir Hibriten 4-0 196 13



7-1 333 79 West Iredell 3-1 126 85



5-3 232 160 Claremont Bunker Hill 3-1 87 83



4-4 139 197 Valdese Draughn 3-2 164 169



5-4 300 304 East Burke 1-3 90 141



2-6 177 313 Morganton Patton 1-3 77 116



2-6 125 267 West Caldwell 1-3 45 130



1-7 81 249 Newton Foard 1-4 112 159



1-8 164 301

Friday’s games

East Burke at Lenoir Hibriten, 7:30

West Caldwell at Morganton Patton, 7:30

West Iredell at Claremont Bunker Hill, 7:30

Bye: Newton Foard, Valdese Draughn

Rocky River 2A





Conference All Anson County 2-0 90 28



5-3 266 151 West Stanly 1-0 49 21



7-0 321 78 Montgomery Central 1-1 34 65



3-5 129 205 Mount Pleasant 0-1 21 34



3-5 182 279 Marshville Forest Hills 0-2 30 76



3-5 153 289

Friday’s games

Mount Pleasant at Marshville Forest Hills, 7:30

West Stanly at Montgomery Central 7:30

Bye: Anson County

South Fork 2A





Conference All North Lincoln 4-0 181 21



7-1 329 95 Newton-Conover 4-0 157 65



6-2 275 172 East Lincoln 3-1 88 65



7-1 246 107 West Lincoln 2-2 130 92



6-2 361 142 Maiden 2-2 113 93



5-3 225 158 Catawba Bandys 1-3 70 89



4-4 176 147 Lincolnton 0-4 33 133



2-6 86 174 Lake Norman Charter 0-4 13 219



1-7 101 351

Friday’s games

East Lincoln at Maiden, 7:30

Lake Norman Charter at Lincolnton, 7:30

North Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 7:30

West Lincoln at Catawba Bandys, 7:30

Southwestern 2A





Conference All Shelby 4-0 182 27



7-1 349 124 Lawndale Burns 3-1 133 60



6-2 277 142 R-S Central 2-1 77 86



5-3 216 218 Belmont South Point 2-1 117 36



4-4 201 124 Forest City Chase 1-2 86 105



6-2 314 139 East Rutherford 0-3 28 125



1-7 160 317 East Gaston 0-4 32 207



0-8 56 332

Friday’s games

Belmont South Point at R-S Central, 7:30

Forest City Chase at East Rutherford, 7:30

Lawndale Burns at East Gaston, 7:30

Bye: Shelby

Mountain Valley 1A-2A





Conference All Ashe County 4-0 169 97



5-3 273 242 Elkin 3-1 134 86



6-2 232 145 Boonville Starmount 2-2 113 76



5-3 228 198 Wilkes Central 2-2 123 130



4-4 194 244 Alleghany 2-2 100 117



3-5 147 237 East Wilkes 2-2 153 175



2-6 226 350 North Wilkes 1-3 138 165



4-4 260 255 West Wilkes 0-4 73 147



1-7 145 259

Friday’s games

East Wilkes at Ashe County, 7:30

North Wilkes at Boonville Starmount, 7:30

West Wilkes at Elkin, 7:30

Wilkes Central at Alleghany County, 7:30

Western Highlands 1A-2A





Conference All Burnsville Mtn. Heritage 2-0 38 22



6-1 152 43 Bakersville Mitchell County 1-1 47 21



7-1 317 55 Polk County 1-1 64 26



7-1 278 74 Avery County 1-1 48 24



5-3 285 178 Black Mountain Owen 1-1 27 55



4-3 99 139 Marshall Madison County 0-2 6 92



0-8 32 399

Friday’s games

Black Mountain Owen at Burnsville Mountain Heritage, 7:30

Marshall Madison County at Bakersville Mitchell County, 7:30

Polk County at Avery County, 7:30

Southern Piedmont 1A





Conference All Mooresboro Thom. Jefferson 5-0 231 22



8-0 376 28 Bessemer City 5-0 184 62



5-3 194 196 Mt. Holly Mountain Island Ch. 4-1 256 39



6-2 349 76 Monroe Union Academy 3-2 148 121



4-3 201 173 Commy. School of Davidson 3-3 135 153



4-4 189 206 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 2-3 151 147



4-4 215 205 Cherryville 2-4 106 209



2-7 112 399 Gastonia Highland Tech 0-5 49 222



0-7 82 305 Christ the King 0-6 26 297



0-7 32 332

Friday’s games

Christ the King at Gastonia Highland Tech, 7:30

Community School of Davidson at Monroe Union Academy, 7:30

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy at Bessemer City, 7:30

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, 7:30

Yadkin Valley 1A





Conference All North Rowan 4-0 200 42



7-2 286 79 North Stanly 3-0 143 7



4-4 217 162 South Stanly 2-1 68 80



4-4 224 233 Albemarle 2-2 116 72



2-6 145 198 North Moore 1-3 41 114



2-5 78 185 Chatham Central 0-3 12 201



0-8 127 444 South Davidson 0-3 26 90



0-8 112 286

Friday’s games

North Rowan at North Stanly, 7:30

South Davidson at Albemarle, 7:30

South Stanly at Chatham Central, 7:30

Seven Springs Spring Creek at North Moore, 7:30

Big South 4A (CISAA)





Conference All Charlotte Country Day 1-1 17 14



8-1 265 132 Charlotte Latin 1-1 31 41



7-1 247 81 Providence Day 1-1 42 33



6-2 220 89 Charlotte Christian 1-1 41 40



5-2 173 159

Friday’s games

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin, 7

Charlotte Christian at Providence Day, 7

Piedmont Athletic





Conference All High Point Christian 3-0 141 51



7-2 342 118 Indian Trail Metrolina Chr. 3-0 109 29



6-3 311 186 Southlake Christian 1-2 70 118



6-3 277 252 Covenant Day 1-2 79 114



3-6 196 246 Cabarrus Warriors 0-4 75 172



1-7 117 344

Friday’s games

High Point Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7

Southlake Christian at Hickory Grove Christian, 7

VC/NC Royals at Cabarrus Warriors, 7

Saturday’s games

Covenant Day at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee, 2

Western Piedmont





Conference All Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 3-0 105 0



7-2 328 150 Asheville School 2-1 73 60



3-6 176 283 VC/NC Royals 1-2 33 46



2-5 102 189 Hickory Grove Christian 0-3 14 109



0-7 22 283

Friday’s games

Southlake Christian at Hickory Grove Christian, 7

VC/NC Royals at Cabarrus Warriors, 7

Saturday’s games

Arden Christ School at Asheville School, 1:30

Covenant Day at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee, 2

Pioneer Football League





Conference All Asheville Saints 6-1 219 50



7-1 244 70 Anderson (SC) Cavaliers 6-1 192 49



6-2 192 71 Cabarrus Stallions 4-2 92 97



4-3 104 117 Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders 1-6 36 197



1-8 36 234 Tennessee Silverbacks 0-8 28 188



1-8 42 216

Regular season completed

N.C. nonconference





All Hickory Hawks 4-5 175 161 Statesville Christian 3-4 173 157 Carolina Bearcats 3-5 176 234

Friday’s games

Carolina Bearcats at Chesterfield (SC), 7:30

Greensboro Panthers at Statesville Christian, 7:30

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ., 7:30

S.C. Region 3 5A





Conference All Clover 3-0 104 61



8-0 344 110 Fort Mill Nation Ford 2-1 88 77



5-3 214 165 Rock Hill 1-1 40 35



5-3 190 127 Fort Mill 0-2 14 68



1-7 89 251 Rock Hill Northwestern 0-2 45 50



1-7 89 251

Friday’s games

Fort Mill at Rock Hill Northwestern, 7:30

Rock Hill at Fort Mill Nation Ford, 7:30

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Clover, 7:30

S.C. Region 3 4A





Conference All Rock Hill South Pointe 3-0 133 41



8-0 285 105 Columbia Ridge View 3-0 103 25



5-3 214 108 Blythewood Westwood 1-2 66 82



5-3 188 136 York 1-2 62 81



3-5 142 241 Lancaster 1-2 71 96



2-6 130 209 Richland Northeast 0-3 21 131



0-8 61 363

Friday’s games

Lancaster at Blythewood Westwood, 7:30

Richland Northeast at York, 7:30

Rock Hill South Pointe at Columbia Ridge View, 7

S.C. Region 4 3A





Conference All Winnsboro Fairfield Central 2-0 60 20



4-4 137 150 Chester 2-1 89 84



7-2 311 172 Camden 1-1 48 28



7-1 313 152 Indian Land 1-1 97 68



3-5 205 208 Columbia Keenan 0-3 23 120



3-6 166 306 Fort Mill Catawba Ridge 0-0 0 0



2-6 123 203

NOTE: Catawba Ridge playing as an independent this season

Friday’s games

Winnsboro Fairfield Central at Chester, 7:30

Camden at Indian Land, 7:30

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Clover, 7:30

Bye: Columbia Keenan

S.C. Region 6 3A





Conference All Aynor 3-0 134 87



7-0 297 156 Dillon 2-1 125 82



6-1 283 98 Lake City 2-1 69 62



4-3 154 168 Marion 1-2 71 109



5-2 221 129 Cheraw 1-2 72 100



5-3 187 190 Loris 0-3 55 96



1-7 131 239

Friday’s games

Dillon at Lake City, 7:30

Loris at Aynor, 7:30

Marion at Cheraw, 7:30

S.C. Region 4 2A





Conference All Lancaster Buford 4-0 128 68



5-3 200 207 Kershaw Andrew Jackson 3-1 119 47



7-1 308 47 Bishopville Lee Central 3-1 114 88



6-2 214 136 Pageland Central 3-2 148 69



5-4 225 129 Kershaw North Central 1-3 69 124



5-3 209 141 Chesterfield 1-4 73 139



2-6 127 240 Richburg Lewisville 0-4 99 215



2-6 243 323

Friday’s games

Bishopville Lee Central at Lancaster Buford, 7:30

Pageland Central at Kershaw Andrew Jackson, 7:30

Richburg Lewisville at Kershaw North Central, 7:30

Carolina Bearcats at Chesterfield, 7:30

S.C. Region 2 1A





Conference All Lamar 1-0 70 0



6-2 368 128 McBee 1-0 49 7



1-6 120 205 Great Falls 0-1 7 49



4-4 201 225 Timmonsville 0-1 0 70



2-6 70 309

Friday’s games

Lamar at Great Falls, 7:30

McBee at Timmonsville, 7:30

Other S.C.





All Rock Hill Legion Collegiate 4-2 216 45

Friday’s game

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ., 7:30