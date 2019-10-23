High School Sports
Charlotte regional prep football standings, adjusted schedule
Here are high school football standings in the greater Charlotte region with schedules broken out by conference. Some high schools are moving games up to Thursday in anticipation of inclement weather Friday.
Check back often for scheduling updates
I-Meck 4A
Conference
All
Mallard Creek
4-0
151
13
7-0-1
301
98
Hough
4-0
151
38
5-3
227
185
Vance
3-1
111
37
6-1
226
51
Mooresville
2-2
72
82
4-4
149
171
Lake Norman
1-3
40
86
4-4
164
165
West Charlotte
1-3
43
80
4-4
205
166
Hopewell
1-3
43
208
3-5
151
318
North Mecklenburg
0-4
64
120
1-7
141
310
Friday’s games
Hopewell at Mooresville, 7:30
Lake Norman at Vance, 7
North Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek, 7
West Charlotte at Hough, 7
SoMeck 7 4A
Conference
All
Ardrey Kell
4-0
132
62
7-1
260
159
Olympic
3-1
90
62
6-3
216
197
West Mecklenburg
2-1
95
70
4-3
164
152
Providence
2-1
92
54
3-5
137
219
Harding
1-2
61
57
4-4
242
139
Berry Academy
0-3
31
120
1-6
99
257
South Mecklenburg
0-4
35
111
0-9
56
333
Friday’s games
Ardrey Kell at Berry Academy, 7
Providence at Harding, 7
West Mecklenburg at Olympic, 7
Bye: South Mecklenburg
Southwestern 4A
Conference
All
Myers Park
4-0
204
34
8-0
424
58
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
3-1
133
71
6-2
290
153
Butler
3-1
85
67
5-3
171
162
Indian Trail Porter Ridge
2-2
101
74
5-3
216
123
Independence
2-2
86
83
4-4
233
188
Garinger
1-3
18
164
1-7
52
349
Rocky River
1-3
70
110
1-7
108
200
East Mecklenburg
0-4
28
122
1-7
61
254
Friday’s games
Garinger at Independence, 7
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Butler, 7
Myers Park at East Mecklenburg, 7
Rocky River at Indian Trail Porter Ridge, 7:30
Sandhills 4A
Conference
All
Richmond Senior
4-0
179
42
8-0
347
86
Scotland County
4-0
164
66
8-0
294
106
Southern Pines Pinecrest
3-1
116
56
7-1
301
99
Fayetteville Britt
2-2
140
126
6-2
260
170
Raeford Hoke County
2-2
83
84
5-3
170
163
Fayetteville Seventy-First
1-3
83
83
4-4
195
131
Lumberton
0-4
21
186
2-6
72
297
Pembroke Purnell Swett
0-4
14
157
0-8
33
260
Friday’s games
Lumberton at Richmond Senior, 7:30
Pembroke Purnell Swett at Fayetteville Seventy-First, 7:30
Raeford Hoke County at Fayetteville Britt, 7:30
Southern Pines Pinecrest at Scotland County, 7:30
Northwestern 3A-4A
Conference
All
Boone Watauga
4-0
221
64
8-1
473
175
Morganton Freedom
3-1
168
111
6-3
393
248
Hickory
2-1
71
92
2-6
123
284
Alexander Central
1-2
115
88
5-3
309
203
Hickory St. Stephens
1-2
54
122
4-4
165
247
South Caldwell
1-2
96
118
4-4
246
250
Marion McDowell
0-4
31
161
1-7
92
267
Friday’s games
Hickory at South Caldwell, 7:30
Hickory St. Stephens at Alexander Central, 7:30
Marion McDowell at Boone Watauga, 7:30
Bye: Morganton Freedom
Big South 3A
Conference
All
Boiling Springs Crest
4-0
161
71
7-2
307
212
Kings Mountain
3-1
211
37
8-1
409
86
Gastonia Huss
2-1
106
52
5-2
180
118
Gastonia Forestview
2-1
115
70
5-3
277
220
Cramerton Stuart Cramer
1-2
37
126
3-5
95
205
Gastonia Ashbrook
0-3
49
140
0-7
76
282
North Gaston
0-4
9
200
1-7
65
303
Thursday’s game
Boiling Springs Crest at North Gaston, 7:30
Friday’s games
Gastonia Ashbrook at Cramerton Stuart Cramer, 7:30
Gastonia Huss at Gastonia Forestview, 7:30
Bye: Kings Mountain
North Piedmont 3A
Conference
All
Statesville
2-0
81
19
8-0
350
133
West Rowan
2-0
72
13
5-3
201
115
East Rowan
1-1
60
61
3-5
228
259
China Grove Carson
1-1
65
67
2-6
145
269
South Iredell
0-2
19
74
2-6
129
273
North Iredell
0-2
20
83
0-8
72
290
Friday’s games
East Rowan at South Iredell, 7:30
Statesville at China Grove Carson, 7:30
West Rowan at North Iredell, 7:30
South Piedmont 3A
Conference
All
Northwest Cabarrus
3-0
120
59
8-0
330
116
Kannapolis Brown
1-1
56
50
5-2
209
146
Central Cabarrus
1-1
48
48
5-3
221
136
Concord
1-1
21
63
1-7
85
313
Concord Cox Mill
1-2
71
66
4-4
221
185
Concord Jay M. Robinson
0-2
53
83
1-7
111
303
Friday’s games
Concord at Central Cabarrus, 7:30
Concord Cox Mill at Concord Jay M. Robinson, 7:30
Kannapolis Brown at Northwest Cabarrus, 7:30
Southern Carolina 3A
Conference
All
Weddington
4-0
187
3
8-0
335
43
Marvin Ridge
4-0
149
52
5-3
258
148
Charlotte Catholic
3-1
110
55
4-3
155
76
Monroe
2-2
114
115
5-3
271
195
Monroe Parkwood
2-2
96
100
5-3
240
160
Waxhaw Cuthbertson
1-3
90
132
4-4
210
228
Unionville Piedmont
0-4
14
179
1-6
51
251
Indian Trail Sun Valley
0-4
25
149
1-7
87
269
Friday’s games
Charlotte Catholic at Monroe Parkwood, 7:30
Indian Trail Sun Valley at Waxhaw Cuthbertson, 7:30
Monroe at Unionville Piedmont, 7:30
Weddington at Marvin Ridge, 7:30
Central Carolina 2A
Conference
All
Midway Oak Grove
6-0
269
79
8-0
379
81
Salisbury
5-1
129
52
7-1
218
79
Ledford
5-1
182
65
5-3
194
103
Thomasville
4-2
169
122
5-3
200
153
North Davidson
4-2
205
103
4-4
253
169
Central Davidson
2-4
121
154
4-4
241
181
West Davidson
2-4
126
158
3-5
185
196
East Davidson
1-5
78
225
1-7
93
258
South Rowan
1-5
97
245
1-7
131
341
Lexington
0-6
48
225
1-7
71
237
Thursday’s game
East Davidson at Salisbury, 7:30
Friday’s games
Ledford at Midway Oak Grove, 7:30
North Davidson at Central Davidson, 7:30
South Rowan at Lexington, 7:30
West Davidson at Thomasville, 7:30
Foothills 2A
Conference
All
Lenoir Hibriten
4-0
196
13
7-1
333
79
West Iredell
3-1
126
85
5-3
232
160
Claremont Bunker Hill
3-1
87
83
4-4
139
197
Valdese Draughn
3-2
164
169
5-4
300
304
East Burke
1-3
90
141
2-6
177
313
Morganton Patton
1-3
77
116
2-6
125
267
West Caldwell
1-3
45
130
1-7
81
249
Newton Foard
1-4
112
159
1-8
164
301
Friday’s games
East Burke at Lenoir Hibriten, 7:30
West Caldwell at Morganton Patton, 7:30
West Iredell at Claremont Bunker Hill, 7:30
Bye: Newton Foard, Valdese Draughn
Rocky River 2A
Conference
All
Anson County
2-0
90
28
5-3
266
151
West Stanly
1-0
49
21
7-0
321
78
Montgomery Central
1-1
34
65
3-5
129
205
Mount Pleasant
0-1
21
34
3-5
182
279
Marshville Forest Hills
0-2
30
76
3-5
153
289
Friday’s games
Mount Pleasant at Marshville Forest Hills, 7:30
West Stanly at Montgomery Central 7:30
Bye: Anson County
South Fork 2A
Conference
All
North Lincoln
4-0
181
21
7-1
329
95
Newton-Conover
4-0
157
65
6-2
275
172
East Lincoln
3-1
88
65
7-1
246
107
West Lincoln
2-2
130
92
6-2
361
142
Maiden
2-2
113
93
5-3
225
158
Catawba Bandys
1-3
70
89
4-4
176
147
Lincolnton
0-4
33
133
2-6
86
174
Lake Norman Charter
0-4
13
219
1-7
101
351
Friday’s games
East Lincoln at Maiden, 7:30
Lake Norman Charter at Lincolnton, 7:30
North Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 7:30
West Lincoln at Catawba Bandys, 7:30
Southwestern 2A
Conference
All
Shelby
4-0
182
27
7-1
349
124
Lawndale Burns
3-1
133
60
6-2
277
142
R-S Central
2-1
77
86
5-3
216
218
Belmont South Point
2-1
117
36
4-4
201
124
Forest City Chase
1-2
86
105
6-2
314
139
East Rutherford
0-3
28
125
1-7
160
317
East Gaston
0-4
32
207
0-8
56
332
Friday’s games
Belmont South Point at R-S Central, 7:30
Forest City Chase at East Rutherford, 7:30
Lawndale Burns at East Gaston, 7:30
Bye: Shelby
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Conference
All
Ashe County
4-0
169
97
5-3
273
242
Elkin
3-1
134
86
6-2
232
145
Boonville Starmount
2-2
113
76
5-3
228
198
Wilkes Central
2-2
123
130
4-4
194
244
Alleghany
2-2
100
117
3-5
147
237
East Wilkes
2-2
153
175
2-6
226
350
North Wilkes
1-3
138
165
4-4
260
255
West Wilkes
0-4
73
147
1-7
145
259
Friday’s games
East Wilkes at Ashe County, 7:30
North Wilkes at Boonville Starmount, 7:30
West Wilkes at Elkin, 7:30
Wilkes Central at Alleghany County, 7:30
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Conference
All
Burnsville Mtn. Heritage
2-0
38
22
6-1
152
43
Bakersville Mitchell County
1-1
47
21
7-1
317
55
Polk County
1-1
64
26
7-1
278
74
Avery County
1-1
48
24
5-3
285
178
Black Mountain Owen
1-1
27
55
4-3
99
139
Marshall Madison County
0-2
6
92
0-8
32
399
Friday’s games
Black Mountain Owen at Burnsville Mountain Heritage, 7:30
Marshall Madison County at Bakersville Mitchell County, 7:30
Polk County at Avery County, 7:30
Southern Piedmont 1A
Conference
All
Mooresboro Thom. Jefferson
5-0
231
22
8-0
376
28
Bessemer City
5-0
184
62
5-3
194
196
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Ch.
4-1
256
39
6-2
349
76
Monroe Union Academy
3-2
148
121
4-3
201
173
Commy. School of Davidson
3-3
135
153
4-4
189
206
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
2-3
151
147
4-4
215
205
Cherryville
2-4
106
209
2-7
112
399
Gastonia Highland Tech
0-5
49
222
0-7
82
305
Christ the King
0-6
26
297
0-7
32
332
Friday’s games
Christ the King at Gastonia Highland Tech, 7:30
Community School of Davidson at Monroe Union Academy, 7:30
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy at Bessemer City, 7:30
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, 7:30
Yadkin Valley 1A
Conference
All
North Rowan
4-0
200
42
7-2
286
79
North Stanly
3-0
143
7
4-4
217
162
South Stanly
2-1
68
80
4-4
224
233
Albemarle
2-2
116
72
2-6
145
198
North Moore
1-3
41
114
2-5
78
185
Chatham Central
0-3
12
201
0-8
127
444
South Davidson
0-3
26
90
0-8
112
286
Friday’s games
North Rowan at North Stanly, 7:30
South Davidson at Albemarle, 7:30
South Stanly at Chatham Central, 7:30
Seven Springs Spring Creek at North Moore, 7:30
Big South 4A (CISAA)
Conference
All
Charlotte Country Day
1-1
17
14
8-1
265
132
Charlotte Latin
1-1
31
41
7-1
247
81
Providence Day
1-1
42
33
6-2
220
89
Charlotte Christian
1-1
41
40
5-2
173
159
Friday’s games
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin, 7
Charlotte Christian at Providence Day, 7\u0009\u0009
Piedmont Athletic
Conference
All
High Point Christian
3-0
141
51
7-2
342
118
Indian Trail Metrolina Chr.
3-0
109
29
6-3
311
186
Southlake Christian
1-2
70
118
6-3
277
252
Covenant Day
1-2
79
114
3-6
196
246
Cabarrus Warriors
0-4
75
172
1-7
117
344
Friday’s games
High Point Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7
Southlake Christian at Hickory Grove Christian, 7
VC/NC Royals at Cabarrus Warriors, 7
Saturday’s games
Covenant Day at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee, 2
Western Piedmont
Conference
All
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
3-0
105
0
7-2
328
150
Asheville School
2-1
73
60
3-6
176
283
VC/NC Royals
1-2
33
46
2-5
102
189
Hickory Grove Christian
0-3
14
109
0-7
22
283
Friday’s games
Southlake Christian at Hickory Grove Christian, 7
VC/NC Royals at Cabarrus Warriors, 7
Saturday’s games
Arden Christ School at Asheville School, 1:30
Covenant Day at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee, 2
Pioneer Football League
Conference
All
Asheville Saints
6-1
219
50
7-1
244
70
Anderson (SC) Cavaliers
6-1
192
49
6-2
192
71
Cabarrus Stallions
4-2
92
97
4-3
104
117
Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders
1-6
36
197
1-8
36
234
Tennessee Silverbacks
0-8
28
188
1-8
42
216
Regular season completed
N.C. nonconference
All
Hickory Hawks
4-5
175
161
Statesville Christian
3-4
173
157
Carolina Bearcats
3-5
176
234
Friday’s games
Carolina Bearcats at Chesterfield (SC), 7:30
Greensboro Panthers at Statesville Christian, 7:30
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ., 7:30
S.C. Region 3 5A
Conference
All
Clover
3-0
104
61
8-0
344
110
Fort Mill Nation Ford
2-1
88
77
5-3
214
165
Rock Hill
1-1
40
35
5-3
190
127
Fort Mill
0-2
14
68
1-7
89
251
Rock Hill Northwestern
0-2
45
50
1-7
89
251
Friday’s games
Fort Mill at Rock Hill Northwestern, 7:30
Rock Hill at Fort Mill Nation Ford, 7:30
Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Clover, 7:30
S.C. Region 3 4A
Conference
All
Rock Hill South Pointe
3-0
133
41
8-0
285
105
Columbia Ridge View
3-0
103
25
5-3
214
108
Blythewood Westwood
1-2
66
82
5-3
188
136
York
1-2
62
81
3-5
142
241
Lancaster
1-2
71
96
2-6
130
209
Richland Northeast
0-3
21
131
0-8
61
363
Friday’s games
Lancaster at Blythewood Westwood, 7:30
Richland Northeast at York, 7:30
Rock Hill South Pointe at Columbia Ridge View, 7
S.C. Region 4 3A
Conference
All
Winnsboro Fairfield Central
2-0
60
20
4-4
137
150
Chester
2-1
89
84
7-2
311
172
Camden
1-1
48
28
7-1
313
152
Indian Land
1-1
97
68
3-5
205
208
Columbia Keenan
0-3
23
120
3-6
166
306
Fort Mill Catawba Ridge
0-0
0
0
2-6
123
203
NOTE: Catawba Ridge playing as an independent this season
Friday’s games
Winnsboro Fairfield Central at Chester, 7:30
Camden at Indian Land, 7:30
Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Clover, 7:30
Bye: Columbia Keenan
S.C. Region 6 3A
Conference
All
Aynor
3-0
134
87
7-0
297
156
Dillon
2-1
125
82
6-1
283
98
Lake City
2-1
69
62
4-3
154
168
Marion
1-2
71
109
5-2
221
129
Cheraw
1-2
72
100
5-3
187
190
Loris
0-3
55
96
1-7
131
239
Friday’s games
Dillon at Lake City, 7:30
Loris at Aynor, 7:30
Marion at Cheraw, 7:30
S.C. Region 4 2A
Conference
All
Lancaster Buford
4-0
128
68
5-3
200
207
Kershaw Andrew Jackson
3-1
119
47
7-1
308
47
Bishopville Lee Central
3-1
114
88
6-2
214
136
Pageland Central
3-2
148
69
5-4
225
129
Kershaw North Central
1-3
69
124
5-3
209
141
Chesterfield
1-4
73
139
2-6
127
240
Richburg Lewisville
0-4
99
215
2-6
243
323
Friday’s games
Bishopville Lee Central at Lancaster Buford, 7:30
Pageland Central at Kershaw Andrew Jackson, 7:30
Richburg Lewisville at Kershaw North Central, 7:30
Carolina Bearcats at Chesterfield, 7:30
S.C. Region 2 1A
Conference
All
Lamar
1-0
70
0
6-2
368
128
McBee
1-0
49
7
1-6
120
205
Great Falls
0-1
7
49
4-4
201
225
Timmonsville
0-1
0
70
2-6
70
309
Friday’s games
Lamar at Great Falls, 7:30
McBee at Timmonsville, 7:30
Other S.C.
All
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate
4-2
216
45
Friday’s game
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ., 7:30
