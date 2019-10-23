High School Sports

Charlotte regional prep football standings, adjusted schedule

Here are high school football standings in the greater Charlotte region with schedules broken out by conference. Some high schools are moving games up to Thursday in anticipation of inclement weather Friday.

Check back often for scheduling updates

I-Meck 4A



Conference

All

Mallard Creek

4-0

151

13



7-0-1

301

98

Hough

4-0

151

38



5-3

227

185

Vance

3-1

111

37



6-1

226

51

Mooresville

2-2

72

82



4-4

149

171

Lake Norman

1-3

40

86



4-4

164

165

West Charlotte

1-3

43

80



4-4

205

166

Hopewell

1-3

43

208



3-5

151

318

North Mecklenburg

0-4

64

120



1-7

141

310

Friday’s games

Hopewell at Mooresville, 7:30

Lake Norman at Vance, 7

North Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek, 7

West Charlotte at Hough, 7

SoMeck 7 4A



Conference

All

Ardrey Kell

4-0

132

62



7-1

260

159

Olympic

3-1

90

62



6-3

216

197

West Mecklenburg

2-1

95

70



4-3

164

152

Providence

2-1

92

54



3-5

137

219

Harding

1-2

61

57



4-4

242

139

Berry Academy

0-3

31

120



1-6

99

257

South Mecklenburg

0-4

35

111



0-9

56

333

Friday’s games

Ardrey Kell at Berry Academy, 7

Providence at Harding, 7

West Mecklenburg at Olympic, 7

Bye: South Mecklenburg

Southwestern 4A



Conference

All

Myers Park

4-0

204

34



8-0

424

58

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

3-1

133

71



6-2

290

153

Butler

3-1

85

67



5-3

171

162

Indian Trail Porter Ridge

2-2

101

74



5-3

216

123

Independence

2-2

86

83



4-4

233

188

Garinger

1-3

18

164



1-7

52

349

Rocky River

1-3

70

110



1-7

108

200

East Mecklenburg

0-4

28

122



1-7

61

254

Friday’s games

Garinger at Independence, 7

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Butler, 7

Myers Park at East Mecklenburg, 7

Rocky River at Indian Trail Porter Ridge, 7:30

Sandhills 4A



Conference

All

Richmond Senior

4-0

179

42



8-0

347

86

Scotland County

4-0

164

66



8-0

294

106

Southern Pines Pinecrest

3-1

116

56



7-1

301

99

Fayetteville Britt

2-2

140

126



6-2

260

170

Raeford Hoke County

2-2

83

84



5-3

170

163

Fayetteville Seventy-First

1-3

83

83



4-4

195

131

Lumberton

0-4

21

186



2-6

72

297

Pembroke Purnell Swett

0-4

14

157



0-8

33

260

Friday’s games

Lumberton at Richmond Senior, 7:30

Pembroke Purnell Swett at Fayetteville Seventy-First, 7:30

Raeford Hoke County at Fayetteville Britt, 7:30

Southern Pines Pinecrest at Scotland County, 7:30

Northwestern 3A-4A



Conference

All

Boone Watauga

4-0

221

64



8-1

473

175

Morganton Freedom

3-1

168

111



6-3

393

248

Hickory

2-1

71

92



2-6

123

284

Alexander Central

1-2

115

88



5-3

309

203

Hickory St. Stephens

1-2

54

122



4-4

165

247

South Caldwell

1-2

96

118



4-4

246

250

Marion McDowell

0-4

31

161



1-7

92

267

Friday’s games

Hickory at South Caldwell, 7:30

Hickory St. Stephens at Alexander Central, 7:30

Marion McDowell at Boone Watauga, 7:30

Bye: Morganton Freedom

Big South 3A



Conference

All

Boiling Springs Crest

4-0

161

71



7-2

307

212

Kings Mountain

3-1

211

37



8-1

409

86

Gastonia Huss

2-1

106

52



5-2

180

118

Gastonia Forestview

2-1

115

70



5-3

277

220

Cramerton Stuart Cramer

1-2

37

126



3-5

95

205

Gastonia Ashbrook

0-3

49

140



0-7

76

282

North Gaston

0-4

9

200



1-7

65

303

Thursday’s game

Boiling Springs Crest at North Gaston, 7:30

Friday’s games

Gastonia Ashbrook at Cramerton Stuart Cramer, 7:30

Gastonia Huss at Gastonia Forestview, 7:30

Bye: Kings Mountain

North Piedmont 3A



Conference

All

Statesville

2-0

81

19



8-0

350

133

West Rowan

2-0

72

13



5-3

201

115

East Rowan

1-1

60

61



3-5

228

259

China Grove Carson

1-1

65

67



2-6

145

269

South Iredell

0-2

19

74



2-6

129

273

North Iredell

0-2

20

83



0-8

72

290

Friday’s games

East Rowan at South Iredell, 7:30

Statesville at China Grove Carson, 7:30

West Rowan at North Iredell, 7:30

South Piedmont 3A



Conference

All

Northwest Cabarrus

3-0

120

59



8-0

330

116

Kannapolis Brown

1-1

56

50



5-2

209

146

Central Cabarrus

1-1

48

48



5-3

221

136

Concord

1-1

21

63



1-7

85

313

Concord Cox Mill

1-2

71

66



4-4

221

185

Concord Jay M. Robinson

0-2

53

83



1-7

111

303

Friday’s games

Concord at Central Cabarrus, 7:30

Concord Cox Mill at Concord Jay M. Robinson, 7:30

Kannapolis Brown at Northwest Cabarrus, 7:30

Southern Carolina 3A



Conference

All

Weddington

4-0

187

3



8-0

335

43

Marvin Ridge

4-0

149

52



5-3

258

148

Charlotte Catholic

3-1

110

55



4-3

155

76

Monroe

2-2

114

115

5-3

271

195

Monroe Parkwood

2-2

96

100



5-3

240

160

Waxhaw Cuthbertson

1-3

90

132



4-4

210

228

Unionville Piedmont

0-4

14

179



1-6

51

251

Indian Trail Sun Valley

0-4

25

149



1-7

87

269

Friday’s games

Charlotte Catholic at Monroe Parkwood, 7:30

Indian Trail Sun Valley at Waxhaw Cuthbertson, 7:30

Monroe at Unionville Piedmont, 7:30

Weddington at Marvin Ridge, 7:30

Central Carolina 2A



Conference

All

Midway Oak Grove

6-0

269

79



8-0

379

81

Salisbury

5-1

129

52



7-1

218

79

Ledford

5-1

182

65



5-3

194

103

Thomasville

4-2

169

122



5-3

200

153

North Davidson

4-2

205

103



4-4

253

169

Central Davidson

2-4

121

154



4-4

241

181

West Davidson

2-4

126

158



3-5

185

196

East Davidson

1-5

78

225



1-7

93

258

South Rowan

1-5

97

245



1-7

131

341

Lexington

0-6

48

225



1-7

71

237

Thursday’s game

East Davidson at Salisbury, 7:30

Friday’s games

Ledford at Midway Oak Grove, 7:30

North Davidson at Central Davidson, 7:30

South Rowan at Lexington, 7:30

West Davidson at Thomasville, 7:30

Foothills 2A



Conference

All

Lenoir Hibriten

4-0

196

13



7-1

333

79

West Iredell

3-1

126

85



5-3

232

160

Claremont Bunker Hill

3-1

87

83



4-4

139

197

Valdese Draughn

3-2

164

169



5-4

300

304

East Burke

1-3

90

141



2-6

177

313

Morganton Patton

1-3

77

116



2-6

125

267

West Caldwell

1-3

45

130



1-7

81

249

Newton Foard

1-4

112

159



1-8

164

301

Friday’s games

East Burke at Lenoir Hibriten, 7:30

West Caldwell at Morganton Patton, 7:30

West Iredell at Claremont Bunker Hill, 7:30

Bye: Newton Foard, Valdese Draughn

Rocky River 2A



Conference

All

Anson County

2-0

90

28



5-3

266

151

West Stanly

1-0

49

21



7-0

321

78

Montgomery Central

1-1

34

65



3-5

129

205

Mount Pleasant

0-1

21

34



3-5

182

279

Marshville Forest Hills

0-2

30

76



3-5

153

289

Friday’s games

Mount Pleasant at Marshville Forest Hills, 7:30

West Stanly at Montgomery Central 7:30

Bye: Anson County

South Fork 2A



Conference

All

North Lincoln

4-0

181

21



7-1

329

95

Newton-Conover

4-0

157

65



6-2

275

172

East Lincoln

3-1

88

65



7-1

246

107

West Lincoln

2-2

130

92



6-2

361

142

Maiden

2-2

113

93



5-3

225

158

Catawba Bandys

1-3

70

89



4-4

176

147

Lincolnton

0-4

33

133



2-6

86

174

Lake Norman Charter

0-4

13

219



1-7

101

351

Friday’s games

East Lincoln at Maiden, 7:30

Lake Norman Charter at Lincolnton, 7:30

North Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 7:30

West Lincoln at Catawba Bandys, 7:30

Southwestern 2A



Conference

All

Shelby

4-0

182

27



7-1

349

124

Lawndale Burns

3-1

133

60



6-2

277

142

R-S Central

2-1

77

86



5-3

216

218

Belmont South Point

2-1

117

36



4-4

201

124

Forest City Chase

1-2

86

105



6-2

314

139

East Rutherford

0-3

28

125



1-7

160

317

East Gaston

0-4

32

207



0-8

56

332

Friday’s games

Belmont South Point at R-S Central, 7:30

Forest City Chase at East Rutherford, 7:30

Lawndale Burns at East Gaston, 7:30

Bye: Shelby

Mountain Valley 1A-2A



Conference

All

Ashe County

4-0

169

97



5-3

273

242

Elkin

3-1

134

86



6-2

232

145

Boonville Starmount

2-2

113

76



5-3

228

198

Wilkes Central

2-2

123

130



4-4

194

244

Alleghany

2-2

100

117



3-5

147

237

East Wilkes

2-2

153

175



2-6

226

350

North Wilkes

1-3

138

165



4-4

260

255

West Wilkes

0-4

73

147



1-7

145

259

Friday’s games

East Wilkes at Ashe County, 7:30

North Wilkes at Boonville Starmount, 7:30

West Wilkes at Elkin, 7:30

Wilkes Central at Alleghany County, 7:30

Western Highlands 1A-2A



Conference

All

Burnsville Mtn. Heritage

2-0

38

22



6-1

152

43

Bakersville Mitchell County

1-1

47

21



7-1

317

55

Polk County

1-1

64

26



7-1

278

74

Avery County

1-1

48

24



5-3

285

178

Black Mountain Owen

1-1

27

55



4-3

99

139

Marshall Madison County

0-2

6

92



0-8

32

399

Friday’s games

Black Mountain Owen at Burnsville Mountain Heritage, 7:30

Marshall Madison County at Bakersville Mitchell County, 7:30

Polk County at Avery County, 7:30

Southern Piedmont 1A



Conference

All

Mooresboro Thom. Jefferson

5-0

231

22



8-0

376

28

Bessemer City

5-0

184

62



5-3

194

196

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Ch.

4-1

256

39



6-2

349

76

Monroe Union Academy

3-2

148

121



4-3

201

173

Commy. School of Davidson

3-3

135

153



4-4

189

206

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

2-3

151

147



4-4

215

205

Cherryville

2-4

106

209



2-7

112

399

Gastonia Highland Tech

0-5

49

222



0-7

82

305

Christ the King

0-6

26

297



0-7

32

332

Friday’s games

Christ the King at Gastonia Highland Tech, 7:30

Community School of Davidson at Monroe Union Academy, 7:30

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy at Bessemer City, 7:30

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, 7:30

Yadkin Valley 1A



Conference

All

North Rowan

4-0

200

42



7-2

286

79

North Stanly

3-0

143

7



4-4

217

162

South Stanly

2-1

68

80



4-4

224

233

Albemarle

2-2

116

72



2-6

145

198

North Moore

1-3

41

114



2-5

78

185

Chatham Central

0-3

12

201



0-8

127

444

South Davidson

0-3

26

90



0-8

112

286

Friday’s games

North Rowan at North Stanly, 7:30

South Davidson at Albemarle, 7:30

South Stanly at Chatham Central, 7:30

Seven Springs Spring Creek at North Moore, 7:30

Big South 4A (CISAA)



Conference

All

Charlotte Country Day

1-1

17

14



8-1

265

132

Charlotte Latin

1-1

31

41



7-1

247

81

Providence Day

1-1

42

33



6-2

220

89

Charlotte Christian

1-1

41

40



5-2

173

159

Friday’s games

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin, 7

Charlotte Christian at Providence Day, 7\u0009\u0009

Piedmont Athletic



Conference

All

High Point Christian

3-0

141

51



7-2

342

118

Indian Trail Metrolina Chr.

3-0

109

29



6-3

311

186

Southlake Christian

1-2

70

118



6-3

277

252

Covenant Day

1-2

79

114



3-6

196

246

Cabarrus Warriors

0-4

75

172



1-7

117

344

Friday’s games

High Point Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7

Southlake Christian at Hickory Grove Christian, 7

VC/NC Royals at Cabarrus Warriors, 7

Saturday’s games

Covenant Day at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee, 2

Western Piedmont



Conference

All

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

3-0

105

0



7-2

328

150

Asheville School

2-1

73

60



3-6

176

283

VC/NC Royals

1-2

33

46



2-5

102

189

Hickory Grove Christian

0-3

14

109



0-7

22

283

Friday’s games

Southlake Christian at Hickory Grove Christian, 7

VC/NC Royals at Cabarrus Warriors, 7

Saturday’s games

Arden Christ School at Asheville School, 1:30

Covenant Day at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee, 2

Pioneer Football League



Conference

All

Asheville Saints

6-1

219

50



7-1

244

70

Anderson (SC) Cavaliers

6-1

192

49



6-2

192

71

Cabarrus Stallions

4-2

92

97



4-3

104

117

Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders

1-6

36

197



1-8

36

234

Tennessee Silverbacks

0-8

28

188



1-8

42

216

Regular season completed

N.C. nonconference



All

Hickory Hawks

4-5

175

161

Statesville Christian

3-4

173

157

Carolina Bearcats

3-5

176

234

Friday’s games

Carolina Bearcats at Chesterfield (SC), 7:30

Greensboro Panthers at Statesville Christian, 7:30

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ., 7:30

S.C. Region 3 5A



Conference

All

Clover

3-0

104

61



8-0

344

110

Fort Mill Nation Ford

2-1

88

77



5-3

214

165

Rock Hill

1-1

40

35



5-3

190

127

Fort Mill

0-2

14

68



1-7

89

251

Rock Hill Northwestern

0-2

45

50



1-7

89

251

Friday’s games

Fort Mill at Rock Hill Northwestern, 7:30

Rock Hill at Fort Mill Nation Ford, 7:30

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Clover, 7:30

S.C. Region 3 4A



Conference

All

Rock Hill South Pointe

3-0

133

41



8-0

285

105

Columbia Ridge View

3-0

103

25



5-3

214

108

Blythewood Westwood

1-2

66

82



5-3

188

136

York

1-2

62

81



3-5

142

241

Lancaster

1-2

71

96



2-6

130

209

Richland Northeast

0-3

21

131



0-8

61

363

Friday’s games

Lancaster at Blythewood Westwood, 7:30

Richland Northeast at York, 7:30

Rock Hill South Pointe at Columbia Ridge View, 7

S.C. Region 4 3A



Conference

All

Winnsboro Fairfield Central

2-0

60

20



4-4

137

150

Chester

2-1

89

84



7-2

311

172

Camden

1-1

48

28



7-1

313

152

Indian Land

1-1

97

68



3-5

205

208

Columbia Keenan

0-3

23

120



3-6

166

306

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge

0-0

0

0



2-6

123

203

NOTE: Catawba Ridge playing as an independent this season

Friday’s games

Winnsboro Fairfield Central at Chester, 7:30

Camden at Indian Land, 7:30

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Clover, 7:30

Bye: Columbia Keenan

S.C. Region 6 3A



Conference

All

Aynor

3-0

134

87



7-0

297

156

Dillon

2-1

125

82



6-1

283

98

Lake City

2-1

69

62



4-3

154

168

Marion

1-2

71

109



5-2

221

129

Cheraw

1-2

72

100



5-3

187

190

Loris

0-3

55

96



1-7

131

239

Friday’s games

Dillon at Lake City, 7:30

Loris at Aynor, 7:30

Marion at Cheraw, 7:30

S.C. Region 4 2A



Conference

All

Lancaster Buford

4-0

128

68



5-3

200

207

Kershaw Andrew Jackson

3-1

119

47



7-1

308

47

Bishopville Lee Central

3-1

114

88



6-2

214

136

Pageland Central

3-2

148

69



5-4

225

129

Kershaw North Central

1-3

69

124



5-3

209

141

Chesterfield

1-4

73

139



2-6

127

240

Richburg Lewisville

0-4

99

215



2-6

243

323

Friday’s games

Bishopville Lee Central at Lancaster Buford, 7:30

Pageland Central at Kershaw Andrew Jackson, 7:30

Richburg Lewisville at Kershaw North Central, 7:30

Carolina Bearcats at Chesterfield, 7:30

S.C. Region 2 1A



Conference

All

Lamar

1-0

70

0



6-2

368

128

McBee

1-0

49

7



1-6

120

205

Great Falls

0-1

7

49



4-4

201

225

Timmonsville

0-1

0

70



2-6

70

309

Friday’s games

Lamar at Great Falls, 7:30

McBee at Timmonsville, 7:30

Other S.C.



All

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate

4-2

216

45

Friday’s game

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ., 7:30

