High School Sports

Cox Mill golfer wins Observer athlete of the week - by a lot

Concord Cox Mill golfer Riya Modak is the Charlotte Observer athlete of the week.

Modak won by more than 3,000 votes, the highest differential of any of the polls the Observer has run this year.

Modak and her teammates were runner-up at a NCHSAA regional event this week and will play in next week’s N.C. 3A state championship.

Modak, a junior, was nominated for the Observer’s award after she aced the 119-yard par 3 7th at Skybrook Golf Club to help the Chargers win the South Piedmont conference (SPC) tournament Oct. 14. Modak’s hole-in-one helped her to a round of 74 to earn SPC runner-up honors.

Cox Mill junior Elizabeth Lohbauer was the SPC champion (shooting a 73) and was named SPC player of the year.

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”
