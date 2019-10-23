Cox Mill golfer wins Observer athlete of the week - by a lot

Concord Cox Mill golfer Riya Modak is the Charlotte Observer athlete of the week.

Modak won by more than 3,000 votes, the highest differential of any of the polls the Observer has run this year.

Modak and her teammates were runner-up at a NCHSAA regional event this week and will play in next week’s N.C. 3A state championship.

Modak, a junior, was nominated for the Observer’s award after she aced the 119-yard par 3 7th at Skybrook Golf Club to help the Chargers win the South Piedmont conference (SPC) tournament Oct. 14. Modak’s hole-in-one helped her to a round of 74 to earn SPC runner-up honors.

Cox Mill junior Elizabeth Lohbauer was the SPC champion (shooting a 73) and was named SPC player of the year.