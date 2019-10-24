The Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 prep football poll

|Rk.
|School (Cl)
|Rec
|1.
|Mallard Creek (4A)
|7-0-1
|2.
|Myers Park (4A)
|8-0
|3.
|Richmond Senior (4A)
|8-0
|4.
|Vance (4A)
|6-1
|5.
|Weddington (3A)
|8-0
|6.
|Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)
|8-0
|7.
|Northwest Cabarrus (3A)
|8-0
|8.
|Clover, SC (5A)
|8-0
|9.
|Kings Mountain (3A)
|8-1
|10.
|Shelby (3A)
|7-1
|11.
|Ardrey Kell (4A)
|7-1
|12.
|Statesville (3A)
|8-0
|13.
|Butler (4A)
|5-3
|14.
|Boiling Springs Crest (3A)
|7-2
|15.
|Boone Watauga (3A)
|8-1
|16.
|West Stanly (2A)
|7-0
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”
