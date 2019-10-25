High School Sports

Friday’s NC, SC scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule

How the Sweet 16 fared

Rk.School (Cl)This weekRecNext week
1.Mallard Creek (4A)d. North Mecklenburg 65-148-0-1Hough
2.Myers Park (4A)d. East Mecklenburg 41-09-0Indian Trail Porter Ridge
3.Richmond Senior (4A)d. Lumberton 51-79-0Fayetteville 71st
4.Vance (4A)d. Lake Norman 24-217-1at North Mecklenburg
5.Weddington (3A)d. Marvin Ridge 52-79-0at Monroe
6.Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)d. Columbia Ridge View 10-39-0York
7.Northwest Cabarrus (3A)d. Kannapolis Brown 38-79-0at Concord
8.Clover, SC (5A)d. Catawba Ridge 63-149-0Fort Mill
9.Kings Mountain (3A)Bye8-1Gastonia Forestview
10.Shelby (3A)Bye7-1East Rutherford
11.Ardrey Kell (4A)d. Berry 63-138-1at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge
12.Statesville (3A)d. China Grove Carson 41-109-0East Rowan
13.Butler (4A)d. Hickory Ridge 23-136-3Garinger
14.Boiling Springs Crest (3A)d. North Gaston 43-0 Thurs.8-2Bye
15.Boone Watauga (3A)d. Marion McDowell 48-79-1at Morganton Freedom
16.West Stanly (2A)d. Montgomery Central 42-68-0at Anson County

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

NORTH CAROLINA

Albemarle 60, South Davidson 8

Alexander Central 30, Hickory St. Stephens 16

Andrews 20, Copper Basin, Tenn. 6

Asheville Erwin 28, Enka 7

Asheville Reynolds 54, North Buncombe 6

Ayden-Grifton 35, North Lenoir 0

Belmont South Point 29, R-S Central 22

Brevard 24, Sylva Smoky Mountain 6

Burlington Williams 21, Asheboro 14

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 22, Swannanoa Owen 15

Cameron Union Pines 24, Southern Lee 23

Canton Pisgah 27, Hendersonville 24

Cape Fear 7, Hope Mills South View 6

Cary Christian 38, Grace Christian-Raleigh 13

Central Cabarrus 28, Concord 7

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 69, Charlotte Berry Tech 13

Charlotte Catholic 23, Monroe Parkwood 14

Charlotte Christian 10, Charlotte Providence Day 7

Charlotte Country Day 36, Charlotte Latin 17

Charlotte Harding 14, Charlotte Providence 10

Charlotte Independence 48, Charlotte Garinger 0

Charlotte Mallard Creek 65, North Mecklenburg 14

Charlotte Myers Park 41, East Mecklenburg 0

Charlotte Olympic 28, West Mecklenburg 0

Chesterfield, S.C. 35, Carolina Pride 0

Chocowinity Southside def. Jones County, forfeit

Claremont Bunker Hill 17, West Iredell 13

Clinton 14, Wallace-Rose Hill 7

Cornelius Hough 40, West Charlotte 8

Croatan 28, Richlands 21

Currituck County 45, Hertford County 27

Durham Hillside 19, Morrisville Green Hope 16

Durham Jordan 38, Durham Riverside 24

East Bend Forbush 23, North Forsyth 20

East Bladen 55, East Columbus 12

East Chapel Hill 41, Chapel Hill 6

East Wake 21, West Johnston 14

East Wilkes 43, Ashe County 42

Eastern Alamance 42, Eden Morehead 6

Edenton Holmes 54, Gates County 12

Elizabeth City Northeastern 49, Bertie County 8

Elkin 40, West Wilkes 13

Erwin Triton 48, Western Harnett 21

Fayetteville Britt 16, Hoke County 14

Fayetteville Pine Forest 27, Fayetteville Smith 26

Fayetteville Sanford 49, Fayetteville Westover 14

Fayetteville Seventy-First 34, Pembroke Swett 14

Forest City Chase 55, East Rutherford 30

Franklin 27, East Henderson 0

Fuquay-Varina 34, South Garner 14

Garner 48, Apex 0

Gastonia Ashbrook 36, Belmont Cramer 35

Gastonia Huss 20, Gastonia Forestview 7

Goldsboro 28, Warsaw Kenan 20

Granville Central 57, Louisburg 6

Greensboro Dudley 56, Winston-Salem Parkland 12

Greensboro Page 41, High Point Central 7

Greenville Conley 51, Pikeville Aycock 25

Greenville Rose 48, Eastern Wayne 6

Havelock 24, Jacksonville Northside 21

Hayesville 49, Cherokee 27

Hickory 40, South Caldwell 30

Holly Ridge Dixon 49, Pender County 8

Holly Springs 24, Friendship 21

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 31, Mint Hill Rocky River 15

Jacksonville 48, Swansboro 14

Jamestown Ragsdale 34, Northwest Guilford 20

Kernersville Glenn 21, Davie County 16

Kill Devil Hills First Flight 43, Pasquotank County 20

Kinston Parrott Academy 63, Rocky Mount Academy 38

Lawndale Burns 49, East Gaston 0

Lee County 35, Harnett Central 17

Lenoir Hibriten 48, East Burke 14

Manteo 52, Perquimans 48

Marshville Forest Hills 23, Mount Pleasant 20

Matthews Weddington 52, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 7

Metrolina Christian Academy 24, High Point Christian Academy 14

Mitchell County 69, Madison County 0

Monroe 36, Monroe Piedmont 15

Mooresboro Jefferson 40, Bessemer City 0

Mooresville 49, Huntersville Hopewell 7

Morganton Patton 27, West Caldwell 15

Mount Airy 50, Winston-Salem Prep 20

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 56, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 0

Murphy 43, Rosman 6

New Bern 31, South Central Pitt 18

New Hanover County 54, Wilmington Ashley 0

Newton Grove Hobbton 45, Salemburg Lakewood 13

Newton Grove Midway 28, East Duplin 24

North Davidson 42, Central Davidson 21

North Edgecombe 64, Northwest Halifax 0

North Lincoln 43, Newton-Conover 7

North Pitt 28, North Johnston 6

North Rowan 34, North Stanly 8

North Surry 54, Surry Central 7

North Wilkes 31, Boonville Starmount 28 (OT)

Northeast Guilford 17, Western Alamance 13

Northern Durham 13, Vance County 6

Northern Nash 42, Franklinton 14

Northwest Cabarrus 38, Kannapolis Brown 7

Oak Grove 21, Thomasville Ledford 14 (OT)

Orange 32, Pittsboro Northwood 31

Person 48, Mayodan McMichael 0

Pfafftown Reagan 21, East Forsyth 17

Pinetown Northside 28, Robersonville South Creek 8

Polk County 35, Avery County 28

Princeton 57, North Duplin 0

Providence Grove 21, High Point Andrews 14

Raleigh Leesville Road 42, Southeast Raleigh 6

Raleigh Millbrook 21, Raleigh Sanderson 6

Raleigh Ravenscroft 20, North Raleigh Christian 7

Raleigh St. David’s def. John Paul II Catholic, forfeit

Raleigh Wakefield 34, Wendell Corinth Holders 20

Randleman 56, Trinity 6

Red Springs 18, Fairmont 8

Reidsville 75, Graham 0

Richmond County 51, Lumberton 7

Roanoke Rapids 31, Oxford Webb 14

Rocky Mount 8, Wilson Fike 7

Rocky Point Trask 16, Lejeune 3

South Brunswick 28, Wilmington Laney 0

South Granville 27, Bunn 26

South Iredell 35, East Rowan 31

South Rowan 27, Lexington 22

South Stokes 42, Kernersville McGuinness 20

SouthWest Edgecombe 70, Farmville Central 0

Southeast Guilford 30, Southern Guilford 15

Southern Alamance 36, Eastern Guilford 28

Southern Durham 55, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 0

Southern Nash 48, Wilson Hunt 6

Southlake Christian 53, Hickory Grove Christian 20

Southwest Guilford 45, Western Guilford 6

Southwest Onslow 58, East Carteret 14

Spring Lake Overhills 41, Fayetteville Byrd 30

St. Pauls 41, West Bladen 24

Statesville 41, China Grove Carson 10

Tarboro 54, Pamlico County 8

Thomasville 48, West Davidson 10

Trinity Christian 2, Word of God Christian Academy 0

Wake Forest 31, Rolesville 30 (OT)

Wake Forest Heritage 29, Knightdale 0

Washington 42, South Lenoir 8

Washington County 59, Camden County 18

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 31, Monroe Sun Valley 21

Waynesville Tuscola 24, West Henderson 21 (OT)

West Brunswick 33, Topsail 7

West Craven 36, Greene Central 0

West Forsyth 53, Winston-Salem Reynolds 6

West Lincoln 27, Catawba Bandys 17

West Rowan 44, North Iredell 0

West Stokes 31, Walkertown 0

Whiteville 56, West Columbus 0

Wilkes Central 22, Alleghany County 15

Wilmington Hoggard 35, North Brunswick 10

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 32, Greensboro Smith 0

Zebulon B. Vance 24, Lake Norman 21

SOUTH CAROLINA

Abbeville 48, Saluda 20

Airport 17, South Aiken 16

Andrew Jackson 35, Central 7

Andrews 40, Mullins 34

Aynor 30, Loris 24

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 14, Whale Branch 7

Baptist Hill 40, Military Magnet Academy 0

Barnwell 48, Woodland 0

Batesburg-Leesville 55, Fox Creek 13

Beaufort 38, Hilton Head Island 21

Ben Lippen 25, Porter-Gaud 20

Berkeley 34, Stratford 7

Bishop England 37, Georgetown 14

Blackville-Hilda 38, Williston-Elko 15

Brookland-Cayce 45, Aiken 7

Buford 50, Lee Central 40

C.E. Murray 49, Bethune-Bowman 12

Calhoun Academy 62, Newberry Academy 30

Camden 51, Indian Land 27

Carolina Forest 63, West Florence 14

Chapman 69, Southside 20

Cheraw 37, Marion 14

Chester 42, Fairfield Central 14

Chesterfield 35, Carolina Pride, N.C. 0

Clinton 28, Emerald 14, OT

Clover 63, Catawba Ridge 14

Colleton County 34, Bluffton 21

Crestwood 20, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 10

Cross 20, Scott’s Branch 0

Dillon 42, Lake City 14

Dorman 55, Mauldin 7

East Clarendon 28, Carvers Bay 21

Fort Dorchester 41, Ashley Ridge 14

Gaffney 56, Boiling Springs 13

Gilbert 56, Edisto 6

Goose Creek 42, James Island 14

Gray Collegiate Academy 62, Eau Claire 0

Green Sea Floyds 62, Hemingway 7

Hammond 52, Cardinal Newman 0

Hartsville 24, North Myrtle Beach 8

Heathwood Hall 21, Camden Military Academy 0

Hilton Head Christian Academy 48, John Paul II 6

Hilton Head Prep 54, Northwood Academy 7

James F. Byrnes 46, Hillcrest 23

Johnsonville 46, Kingstree 22

Lakewood 54, Dreher 7

Lamar 55, Great Falls 18

Laurence Manning Academy 34, Pinewood Prep 6

Laurens 33, T.L. Hanna 23

Lewisville 24, North Central 16

Lugoff-Elgin 23, Blythewood 20

Manning 53, Hanahan 6

Marlboro County 28, Darlington 6

May River 52, Battery Creek 13

McBee 48, Timmonsville 8

Ninety Six 29, Silver Bluff 28

North Augusta 35, Midland Valley 13

Orangeburg Prep 48, Oakbrook Prep 7

Palmetto Christian Academy 52, Beaufort Academy 12

Pee Dee Academy 47, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 10

Robert E. Lee Academy 36, Greenwood Christian 7

Rock Hill 31, Nation Ford 7

South Florence 38, Socastee 13

South Pointe 10, Ridge View 3

Spartanburg 62, Riverside 7

St. James 10, Conway 7

St. Joseph 47, Christ Church Episcopal 7

Strom Thurmond 42, Pelion 0

Thomas Heyward Academy 42, Dorchester Academy 6

Travelers Rest 35, Blue Ridge 28

Trinity Byrnes School 53, Florence Christian 21

Union County 28, Newberry 21

Waccamaw 49, Academic Magnet 0

Wagener-Salley 48, Denmark-Olar 12

Wando 42, Cane Bay 0

Ware Shoals 31, Calhoun Falls 14

West Ashley 24, R.B. Stall 11

Westside 26, Greenwood 9

Westwood 46, Lancaster 0

White Knoll 14, River Bluff 10

Williamsburg Academy 48, King’s Academy 7

Woodmont 21, Easley 14

Woodruff 28, Mid-Carolina 24

York Comprehensive 45, Richland Northeast 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Greenville vs. Wren, ccd.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

Nonconference

Covenant Day (3-6) at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee (7-2), 2

NEXT WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Friday, Nov. 1

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

I-Meck 4A

Hopewell at Lake Norman

Hough at Mallard Creek, 7

Mooresville at West Charlotte, 7

Vance at North Mecklenburg, 7

SoMeck 7 4A

Harding at West Mecklenburg, 7

Providence at Olympic, 7

South Mecklenburg at Berry Academy, 7

Southwestern 4A

East Mecklenburg at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

Garinger at Butler, 7

Independence at Rocky River, 7

Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Myers Park, 7

Sandhills 4A

Fayetteville Britt at Southern Pines Pinecrest

Pembroke Purnell Swett at Raeford Hoke County

Fayetteville Seventy-First at Richmond Senior

Scotland County at Lumberton

Northwestern 3A-4A

Alexander Central at Hickory

Boone Watauga at Morganton Freedom

South Caldwell at Hickory St. Stephens

Big South 3A

Cramerton Stuart Cramer at Gastonia Huss

Gastonia Forestview at Kings Mountain

North Gaston at Gastonia Ashbrook

North Piedmont 3A

East Rowan at Statesville

South Iredell at North Iredell

West Rowan at China Grove Carson

South Piedmont 3A

Central Cabarrus at Concord Cox Mill

Concord Jay M. Robinson at Kannapolis Brown

Northwest Cabarrus at Concord

Southern Carolina 3A

Marvin Ridge at Indian Trail Sun Valley

Monroe Parkwood at Unionville Piedmont

Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Charlotte Catholic

Weddington at Monroe

Central Carolina 2A

Central Davidson at South Rowan

Ledford at East Davidson

Lexington at West Davidson

Midway Oak Grove at Thomasville

Salisbury at North Davidson

Foothills 2A

Claremont Bunker Hill at Morganton Patton

Lenoir Hibriten at West Iredell

Newton Foard at East Burke

Valdese Draughn at West Caldwell

Rocky River 2A

Montgomery Central at Mount Pleasant

West Stanly at Anson County

South Fork 2A

Catawba Bandys at Lake Norman Charter, 7

Lincolnton at North Lincoln

Newton-Conover at Maiden

West Lincoln at East Lincoln

Southwestern 2A

Belmont South Point at Forest City Chase

East Rutherford at Shelby

R-S Central at Lawndale Burns

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Allegheny County at North Wilkes

Boonville Starmount at Wilkes Central

East Wilkes at Elkin

West Wilkes at Ashe County

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Bakersville Mitchell County at Polk County

Black Mountain Owen at Avery County

Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Marshall Madison County

Southern Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City at Christ the King, 7

Monroe Union Academy at Gastonia Highland Tech

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Cherryville

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy

Yadkin Valley 1A

Albemarle at South Stanly

Chatham Central at South Davidson

North Stanly at North Moore, 7

N.C. nonconference

Carolina Bearcats at Fayetteville Sandhills Titans

Community School of Davidson at East Gaston

Interstate

Ardrey Kell at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Marshville Forest Hills

S.C. Region 3 5A

Fort Mill at Clover

Rock Hill Northwestern at Rock Hill

S.C. Region 3 4A

Blythewood Westwood at Richland Northeast

Columbia Ridge View at Lancaster

York at Rock Hill South Pointe

S.C. Region 4 3A

Columbia Keenan at Camden

Indian Land at Winnsboro Fairfield Central

S.C. Region 6 3A

Aynor at Lake City

Cheraw at Dillon

Loris at Marion

S.C. Region 4 2A

Bishopville Lee Central at Kershaw Andrew Jackson

Lancaster Buford at Kershaw North Central

Richburg Lewisville at Chesterfield

S.C. Region 2 1A

Great Falls at Timmonsville

Lamar at McBee

S.C. nonconference

Chapin at Fort Mill Nation Ford

Byes

Boiling Springs Crest, Marion McDowell, North Rowan,

Chester, Pageland Central,

