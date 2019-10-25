High School Sports
Friday’s NC, SC scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule
How the Sweet 16 fared
|Rk.
|School (Cl)
|This week
|Rec
|Next week
|1.
|Mallard Creek (4A)
|d. North Mecklenburg 65-14
|8-0-1
|Hough
|2.
|Myers Park (4A)
|d. East Mecklenburg 41-0
|9-0
|Indian Trail Porter Ridge
|3.
|Richmond Senior (4A)
|d. Lumberton 51-7
|9-0
|Fayetteville 71st
|4.
|Vance (4A)
|d. Lake Norman 24-21
|7-1
|at North Mecklenburg
|5.
|Weddington (3A)
|d. Marvin Ridge 52-7
|9-0
|at Monroe
|6.
|Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)
|d. Columbia Ridge View 10-3
|9-0
|York
|7.
|Northwest Cabarrus (3A)
|d. Kannapolis Brown 38-7
|9-0
|at Concord
|8.
|Clover, SC (5A)
|d. Catawba Ridge 63-14
|9-0
|Fort Mill
|9.
|Kings Mountain (3A)
|Bye
|8-1
|Gastonia Forestview
|10.
|Shelby (3A)
|Bye
|7-1
|East Rutherford
|11.
|Ardrey Kell (4A)
|d. Berry 63-13
|8-1
|at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge
|12.
|Statesville (3A)
|d. China Grove Carson 41-10
|9-0
|East Rowan
|13.
|Butler (4A)
|d. Hickory Ridge 23-13
|6-3
|Garinger
|14.
|Boiling Springs Crest (3A)
|d. North Gaston 43-0 Thurs.
|8-2
|Bye
|15.
|Boone Watauga (3A)
|d. Marion McDowell 48-7
|9-1
|at Morganton Freedom
|16.
|West Stanly (2A)
|d. Montgomery Central 42-6
|8-0
|at Anson County
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
NORTH CAROLINA
Albemarle 60, South Davidson 8
Alexander Central 30, Hickory St. Stephens 16
Andrews 20, Copper Basin, Tenn. 6
Asheville Erwin 28, Enka 7
Asheville Reynolds 54, North Buncombe 6
Ayden-Grifton 35, North Lenoir 0
Belmont South Point 29, R-S Central 22
Brevard 24, Sylva Smoky Mountain 6
Burlington Williams 21, Asheboro 14
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 22, Swannanoa Owen 15
Cameron Union Pines 24, Southern Lee 23
Canton Pisgah 27, Hendersonville 24
Cape Fear 7, Hope Mills South View 6
Cary Christian 38, Grace Christian-Raleigh 13
Central Cabarrus 28, Concord 7
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 69, Charlotte Berry Tech 13
Charlotte Catholic 23, Monroe Parkwood 14
Charlotte Christian 10, Charlotte Providence Day 7
Charlotte Country Day 36, Charlotte Latin 17
Charlotte Harding 14, Charlotte Providence 10
Charlotte Independence 48, Charlotte Garinger 0
Charlotte Mallard Creek 65, North Mecklenburg 14
Charlotte Myers Park 41, East Mecklenburg 0
Charlotte Olympic 28, West Mecklenburg 0
Chesterfield, S.C. 35, Carolina Pride 0
Chocowinity Southside def. Jones County, forfeit
Claremont Bunker Hill 17, West Iredell 13
Clinton 14, Wallace-Rose Hill 7
Cornelius Hough 40, West Charlotte 8
Croatan 28, Richlands 21
Currituck County 45, Hertford County 27
Durham Hillside 19, Morrisville Green Hope 16
Durham Jordan 38, Durham Riverside 24
East Bend Forbush 23, North Forsyth 20
East Bladen 55, East Columbus 12
East Chapel Hill 41, Chapel Hill 6
East Wake 21, West Johnston 14
East Wilkes 43, Ashe County 42
Eastern Alamance 42, Eden Morehead 6
Edenton Holmes 54, Gates County 12
Elizabeth City Northeastern 49, Bertie County 8
Elkin 40, West Wilkes 13
Erwin Triton 48, Western Harnett 21
Fayetteville Britt 16, Hoke County 14
Fayetteville Pine Forest 27, Fayetteville Smith 26
Fayetteville Sanford 49, Fayetteville Westover 14
Fayetteville Seventy-First 34, Pembroke Swett 14
Forest City Chase 55, East Rutherford 30
Franklin 27, East Henderson 0
Fuquay-Varina 34, South Garner 14
Garner 48, Apex 0
Gastonia Ashbrook 36, Belmont Cramer 35
Gastonia Huss 20, Gastonia Forestview 7
Goldsboro 28, Warsaw Kenan 20
Granville Central 57, Louisburg 6
Greensboro Dudley 56, Winston-Salem Parkland 12
Greensboro Page 41, High Point Central 7
Greenville Conley 51, Pikeville Aycock 25
Greenville Rose 48, Eastern Wayne 6
Havelock 24, Jacksonville Northside 21
Hayesville 49, Cherokee 27
Hickory 40, South Caldwell 30
Holly Ridge Dixon 49, Pender County 8
Holly Springs 24, Friendship 21
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 31, Mint Hill Rocky River 15
Jacksonville 48, Swansboro 14
Jamestown Ragsdale 34, Northwest Guilford 20
Kernersville Glenn 21, Davie County 16
Kill Devil Hills First Flight 43, Pasquotank County 20
Kinston Parrott Academy 63, Rocky Mount Academy 38
Lawndale Burns 49, East Gaston 0
Lee County 35, Harnett Central 17
Lenoir Hibriten 48, East Burke 14
Manteo 52, Perquimans 48
Marshville Forest Hills 23, Mount Pleasant 20
Matthews Weddington 52, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 7
Metrolina Christian Academy 24, High Point Christian Academy 14
Mitchell County 69, Madison County 0
Monroe 36, Monroe Piedmont 15
Mooresboro Jefferson 40, Bessemer City 0
Mooresville 49, Huntersville Hopewell 7
Morganton Patton 27, West Caldwell 15
Mount Airy 50, Winston-Salem Prep 20
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 56, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 0
Murphy 43, Rosman 6
New Bern 31, South Central Pitt 18
New Hanover County 54, Wilmington Ashley 0
Newton Grove Hobbton 45, Salemburg Lakewood 13
Newton Grove Midway 28, East Duplin 24
North Davidson 42, Central Davidson 21
North Edgecombe 64, Northwest Halifax 0
North Lincoln 43, Newton-Conover 7
North Pitt 28, North Johnston 6
North Rowan 34, North Stanly 8
North Surry 54, Surry Central 7
North Wilkes 31, Boonville Starmount 28 (OT)
Northeast Guilford 17, Western Alamance 13
Northern Durham 13, Vance County 6
Northern Nash 42, Franklinton 14
Northwest Cabarrus 38, Kannapolis Brown 7
Oak Grove 21, Thomasville Ledford 14 (OT)
Orange 32, Pittsboro Northwood 31
Person 48, Mayodan McMichael 0
Pfafftown Reagan 21, East Forsyth 17
Pinetown Northside 28, Robersonville South Creek 8
Polk County 35, Avery County 28
Princeton 57, North Duplin 0
Providence Grove 21, High Point Andrews 14
Raleigh Leesville Road 42, Southeast Raleigh 6
Raleigh Millbrook 21, Raleigh Sanderson 6
Raleigh Ravenscroft 20, North Raleigh Christian 7
Raleigh St. David’s def. John Paul II Catholic, forfeit
Raleigh Wakefield 34, Wendell Corinth Holders 20
Randleman 56, Trinity 6
Red Springs 18, Fairmont 8
Reidsville 75, Graham 0
Richmond County 51, Lumberton 7
Roanoke Rapids 31, Oxford Webb 14
Rocky Mount 8, Wilson Fike 7
Rocky Point Trask 16, Lejeune 3
South Brunswick 28, Wilmington Laney 0
South Granville 27, Bunn 26
South Iredell 35, East Rowan 31
South Rowan 27, Lexington 22
South Stokes 42, Kernersville McGuinness 20
SouthWest Edgecombe 70, Farmville Central 0
Southeast Guilford 30, Southern Guilford 15
Southern Alamance 36, Eastern Guilford 28
Southern Durham 55, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 0
Southern Nash 48, Wilson Hunt 6
Southlake Christian 53, Hickory Grove Christian 20
Southwest Guilford 45, Western Guilford 6
Southwest Onslow 58, East Carteret 14
Spring Lake Overhills 41, Fayetteville Byrd 30
St. Pauls 41, West Bladen 24
Statesville 41, China Grove Carson 10
Tarboro 54, Pamlico County 8
Thomasville 48, West Davidson 10
Trinity Christian 2, Word of God Christian Academy 0
Wake Forest 31, Rolesville 30 (OT)
Wake Forest Heritage 29, Knightdale 0
Washington 42, South Lenoir 8
Washington County 59, Camden County 18
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 31, Monroe Sun Valley 21
Waynesville Tuscola 24, West Henderson 21 (OT)
West Brunswick 33, Topsail 7
West Craven 36, Greene Central 0
West Forsyth 53, Winston-Salem Reynolds 6
West Lincoln 27, Catawba Bandys 17
West Rowan 44, North Iredell 0
West Stokes 31, Walkertown 0
Whiteville 56, West Columbus 0
Wilkes Central 22, Alleghany County 15
Wilmington Hoggard 35, North Brunswick 10
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 32, Greensboro Smith 0
Zebulon B. Vance 24, Lake Norman 21
SOUTH CAROLINA
Abbeville 48, Saluda 20
Airport 17, South Aiken 16
Andrew Jackson 35, Central 7
Andrews 40, Mullins 34
Aynor 30, Loris 24
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 14, Whale Branch 7
Baptist Hill 40, Military Magnet Academy 0
Barnwell 48, Woodland 0
Batesburg-Leesville 55, Fox Creek 13
Beaufort 38, Hilton Head Island 21
Ben Lippen 25, Porter-Gaud 20
Berkeley 34, Stratford 7
Bishop England 37, Georgetown 14
Blackville-Hilda 38, Williston-Elko 15
Brookland-Cayce 45, Aiken 7
Buford 50, Lee Central 40
C.E. Murray 49, Bethune-Bowman 12
Calhoun Academy 62, Newberry Academy 30
Camden 51, Indian Land 27
Carolina Forest 63, West Florence 14
Chapman 69, Southside 20
Cheraw 37, Marion 14
Chester 42, Fairfield Central 14
Chesterfield 35, Carolina Pride, N.C. 0
Clinton 28, Emerald 14, OT
Clover 63, Catawba Ridge 14
Colleton County 34, Bluffton 21
Crestwood 20, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 10
Cross 20, Scott’s Branch 0
Dillon 42, Lake City 14
Dorman 55, Mauldin 7
East Clarendon 28, Carvers Bay 21
Fort Dorchester 41, Ashley Ridge 14
Gaffney 56, Boiling Springs 13
Gilbert 56, Edisto 6
Goose Creek 42, James Island 14
Gray Collegiate Academy 62, Eau Claire 0
Green Sea Floyds 62, Hemingway 7
Hammond 52, Cardinal Newman 0
Hartsville 24, North Myrtle Beach 8
Heathwood Hall 21, Camden Military Academy 0
Hilton Head Christian Academy 48, John Paul II 6
Hilton Head Prep 54, Northwood Academy 7
James F. Byrnes 46, Hillcrest 23
Johnsonville 46, Kingstree 22
Lakewood 54, Dreher 7
Lamar 55, Great Falls 18
Laurence Manning Academy 34, Pinewood Prep 6
Laurens 33, T.L. Hanna 23
Lewisville 24, North Central 16
Lugoff-Elgin 23, Blythewood 20
Manning 53, Hanahan 6
Marlboro County 28, Darlington 6
May River 52, Battery Creek 13
McBee 48, Timmonsville 8
Ninety Six 29, Silver Bluff 28
North Augusta 35, Midland Valley 13
Orangeburg Prep 48, Oakbrook Prep 7
Palmetto Christian Academy 52, Beaufort Academy 12
Pee Dee Academy 47, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 10
Robert E. Lee Academy 36, Greenwood Christian 7
Rock Hill 31, Nation Ford 7
South Florence 38, Socastee 13
South Pointe 10, Ridge View 3
Spartanburg 62, Riverside 7
St. James 10, Conway 7
St. Joseph 47, Christ Church Episcopal 7
Strom Thurmond 42, Pelion 0
Thomas Heyward Academy 42, Dorchester Academy 6
Travelers Rest 35, Blue Ridge 28
Trinity Byrnes School 53, Florence Christian 21
Union County 28, Newberry 21
Waccamaw 49, Academic Magnet 0
Wagener-Salley 48, Denmark-Olar 12
Wando 42, Cane Bay 0
Ware Shoals 31, Calhoun Falls 14
West Ashley 24, R.B. Stall 11
Westside 26, Greenwood 9
Westwood 46, Lancaster 0
White Knoll 14, River Bluff 10
Williamsburg Academy 48, King’s Academy 7
Woodmont 21, Easley 14
Woodruff 28, Mid-Carolina 24
York Comprehensive 45, Richland Northeast 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Greenville vs. Wren, ccd.
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
Nonconference
Covenant Day (3-6) at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee (7-2), 2
NEXT WEEK’S SCHEDULE
Friday, Nov. 1
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
I-Meck 4A
Hopewell at Lake Norman
Hough at Mallard Creek, 7
Mooresville at West Charlotte, 7
Vance at North Mecklenburg, 7
SoMeck 7 4A
Harding at West Mecklenburg, 7
Providence at Olympic, 7
South Mecklenburg at Berry Academy, 7
Southwestern 4A
East Mecklenburg at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
Garinger at Butler, 7
Independence at Rocky River, 7
Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Myers Park, 7
Sandhills 4A
Fayetteville Britt at Southern Pines Pinecrest
Pembroke Purnell Swett at Raeford Hoke County
Fayetteville Seventy-First at Richmond Senior
Scotland County at Lumberton
Northwestern 3A-4A
Alexander Central at Hickory
Boone Watauga at Morganton Freedom
South Caldwell at Hickory St. Stephens
Big South 3A
Cramerton Stuart Cramer at Gastonia Huss
Gastonia Forestview at Kings Mountain
North Gaston at Gastonia Ashbrook
North Piedmont 3A
East Rowan at Statesville
South Iredell at North Iredell
West Rowan at China Grove Carson
South Piedmont 3A
Central Cabarrus at Concord Cox Mill
Concord Jay M. Robinson at Kannapolis Brown
Northwest Cabarrus at Concord
Southern Carolina 3A
Marvin Ridge at Indian Trail Sun Valley
Monroe Parkwood at Unionville Piedmont
Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Charlotte Catholic
Weddington at Monroe
Central Carolina 2A
Central Davidson at South Rowan
Ledford at East Davidson
Lexington at West Davidson
Midway Oak Grove at Thomasville
Salisbury at North Davidson
Foothills 2A
Claremont Bunker Hill at Morganton Patton
Lenoir Hibriten at West Iredell
Newton Foard at East Burke
Valdese Draughn at West Caldwell
Rocky River 2A
Montgomery Central at Mount Pleasant
West Stanly at Anson County
South Fork 2A
Catawba Bandys at Lake Norman Charter, 7
Lincolnton at North Lincoln
Newton-Conover at Maiden
West Lincoln at East Lincoln
Southwestern 2A
Belmont South Point at Forest City Chase
East Rutherford at Shelby
R-S Central at Lawndale Burns
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Allegheny County at North Wilkes
Boonville Starmount at Wilkes Central
East Wilkes at Elkin
West Wilkes at Ashe County
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Bakersville Mitchell County at Polk County
Black Mountain Owen at Avery County
Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Marshall Madison County
Southern Piedmont 1A
Bessemer City at Christ the King, 7
Monroe Union Academy at Gastonia Highland Tech
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Cherryville
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy
Yadkin Valley 1A
Albemarle at South Stanly
Chatham Central at South Davidson
North Stanly at North Moore, 7
N.C. nonconference
Carolina Bearcats at Fayetteville Sandhills Titans
Community School of Davidson at East Gaston
Interstate
Ardrey Kell at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Marshville Forest Hills
S.C. Region 3 5A
Fort Mill at Clover
Rock Hill Northwestern at Rock Hill
S.C. Region 3 4A
Blythewood Westwood at Richland Northeast
Columbia Ridge View at Lancaster
York at Rock Hill South Pointe
S.C. Region 4 3A
Columbia Keenan at Camden
Indian Land at Winnsboro Fairfield Central
S.C. Region 6 3A
Aynor at Lake City
Cheraw at Dillon
Loris at Marion
S.C. Region 4 2A
Bishopville Lee Central at Kershaw Andrew Jackson
Lancaster Buford at Kershaw North Central
Richburg Lewisville at Chesterfield
S.C. Region 2 1A
Great Falls at Timmonsville
Lamar at McBee
S.C. nonconference
Chapin at Fort Mill Nation Ford
Byes
Boiling Springs Crest, Marion McDowell, North Rowan,
Chester, Pageland Central,
