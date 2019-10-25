Friday’s top high school football performers l 10.25.19

Keshaun Black, Mooresville: had two runs for 70 yards, two catches for 68 yards and a 97-yard kickoff return in a 49-7 win over Hopewell. He scored four times. Teammate Malik Birchett had two interceptions, one of which he returned for a score.

Queshawn Blakeney, Marshville Forest Hills: 7.5 total tackles and seven solos in a 23-20 win over Mount Pleasant. Mount Pleasant’s Dalton Miller ran 29 times for 241 yards and three scores.

Quentin Cooper, Charlotte Country Day: ran 21 times for 153 yards and a touchdown in the Bucs’ emphatic 36-17 win over Charlotte Latin that secured a Big South 4A conference title and home field throughout the Division I playoffs.

Ryheem Craig, Alexander Central: 10 tackles, two sacks, 3.5 tackles for a loss in a 30-16 win over Hickory St. Stephens.

Sydney Mullinax, Rock Hill Northwestern: completed 11-of-16 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns in a 51-0 win over Fort Mill. He also ran four times for 11 yards and a score.

Henry Rutledge, Charlotte Christian: 26 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown in a 10-7 win over Providence Day. Christian earned a share of the Big South 4A conference championship with Country Day. Rutledge also had 17 yards receiving.

Jamal Worthy, Butler: ran 33 times for 192 yards and three touchdowns in a 23-13 win over Hickory Ridge. Hickory Ridge got 12 carries for 121 yards and a score from Mookie McWilliams.