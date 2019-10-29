Prep Notes: Myers Park’s Muhammad, Providence Day’s Cowan get All-America jerseys

Myers Park High wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad received his All-American Bowl jersey at a ceremony at his school Tuesday.

Muhammad, a Texas A&M recruit, is a 4-star recruit verbally committed to Texas A&M. He is one of two N.C. athletes picked for the game Jan. 4, 2020 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The game will be nationally televised by NBC.

Muhammad is the son of the former Carolina Panthers star of the same name.

The other N.C. selection is Clinton High linebacker Mohamed Kaba.

Providence Day’s Cowan gets All-American jersey

Providence Day star Jacolbe Cowan, an Ohio State commit, received his jersey from the 2020 Under Armour All-American game Friday.

Cowan was one of more than 100 players picked for the 13th annual event Jan. 2 in Orlando, Fla. ESPN2 will televise the game nationally.

Cowan is ranked among the nation’s top 150 overall recruits.

Despite loss, six Lake Norman Charter players have career nights

Lake Norman Charter lost 40-37 to Lincolnton Friday on a hail mary pass with no time left.

The win would’ve been the first conference win of the season for Lake Norman Charter, who got career nights from six different players: QB Jeff Womack was 21-for-27 for 252 yards and three scores. Aida Galu had an 87-yard fumble recovery for a TD. Jaden Goodman had nine receptions for 70 yards and two scores. Josh Aruta had four catches for 83 yards. Chris Vance had 11 solo tackles and Jared Ryan had 9 solo tackles

Newton-Conover star commits to Rutgers

Newton-Conover girls basketball star Chyna Cornwell has committed to Rutgers. Cornell, named all-district 10 player of the year last season, averaged 28.3 points, 20,5 rebounds and 3.1 blocks.