Latest NC statewide prep football poll looks familiar

Mallard Creek maintains its grip on No. 1 in the latest N.C. Associated Press statewide football poll.

The Mavericks are No. 1 in the 4A poll. Two other Observer-area teams are also sitting atop the polls. Weddington is No. 1 in 3A and Shelby is No. 1 in 2A.

That holds from last week.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of October 29, first-place votes in parentheses, records and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

^Class 4-A=

† 1. Charlotte Mallard Creek (9) (8-0-1)117 1

† 2. Charlotte Myers Park (1) (9-0) 106 2

† 3. Richmond County (2) (9-0) 99 3

† 4. Charlotte Vance (7-1) 81 5

† 5. Wake Forest (8-1) 71 7

† 6. Raleigh Leesville Road (9-0) 51 8

† 7. West Forsyth (8-1) 36 9

† 8. Greensboro Grimsley (8-1) 30 10

† 9. Scotland County (8-1) 27 4

†10. Pfafftown Reagan (8-1) 11 NR

¶

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Southern Pines Pinecrest 10. <

^Class 3-A=

† 1. Weddington (12) (9-0) 120 1

† 2. Northwest Cabarrus (9-0) 102 2

† 3. Lee County (9-0) 82 3

† 4. Southern Nash (9-0) 64 6

† 5. Statesville (9-0) 60 4

† 6. Eastern Alamance (9-0) 51 7

† 7. Kings Mountain (8-1) 50 5

† 8. Wilmington New Hanover (8-1) 41 9

† 9. Havelock (8-1) 40 8

†10. Clayton Cleveland (8-1) 19 10

¶

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Asheville Reynolds 11, West Brunswick 10. <

^Class 2-A=

† 1. Shelby (9) (7-1) 116 1

† 2. Randleman (3) (9-0) 101 2

† 3. Reidsville (8-1) 95 3

† 4. Lenoir Hibriten (8-1) 67 6

† 5. SouthWest Edgecombe (8-1) 62 5

† 6. Lawndale Burns (7-2) 57 7

† 7. Clinton (7-1) 54 9

† 8. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (7-1) 29 8

† 9. Wallace-Rose Hill (6-3) 21 4

†10. North Lincoln (8-1) 20 NR

¶

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Brevard 11. <

^Class 1-A=

† 1. Tarboro (10) (9-0) 118 1

† 2. East Surry (1) (9-0) 108 2

† 3. Edenton Holmes (8-0) 92 3

† 4. Robbinsville (1) (9-0) 81 4

† 5. Murphy (8-1) 74 5

† 6. Mitchell County (8-1) 56 7

† 7. Princeton (8-0) 55 6

† 8. Swain County (7-2) 24 8

† (tie) Mt. Airy (7-2) 24 9

†10. Polk County (8-1) 18 10

¶

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<

¶

¶ ___

¶ All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Citizen-Times, Asheville; Hendersonville Times News, Hendersonville; The Times-News, Burlington; The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Daily News, Jacksonville; The News Herald, Morganton; Mount Airy News, Mount Airy; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; The Wilson Times, Wilson; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; The Star- News, Wilmington.