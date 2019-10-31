High School Sports

The Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 prep football poll

Rk.School (Cl)Rec
1.Mallard Creek (4A)8-0-1
2.Myers Park (4A)9-0
3.Richmond Senior (4A)9-0
4.Vance (4A)7-1
5.Weddington (3A)9-0
6.Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)9-0
7.Northwest Cabarrus (3A)9-0
8.Clover, SC (5A)9-0
9.Ardrey Kell (4A)8-1
10.Kings Mountain (3A)8-1
11.Shelby (3A)7-1
12.Statesville (3A)9-0
13.Butler (4A)6-3
14.Boiling Springs Crest (3A)8-2
15.Boone Watauga (3A)9-1
16.West Stanly (2A)8-0
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988.
