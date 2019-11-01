Myers Park receiver Porter Rooks commits to prep All-American game

Myers Park wide receiver Porter Rooks has committed to play in a high school football All-American game. Rooks has committed to N.C. State.

Rooks will play in the World Bowl Dec. 21 in Mexico City.

Rooks is one of 80 players selected to play in the game, which will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. The players come from the U.S., Mexico, Canada, the Netherlands and France.

Heading into Friday’s Senior Night home game with Indian Trail Porter Ridge, Rooks has caught 39 passes for 632 yards and nine touchdowns.

