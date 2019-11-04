Guess who’s back in the Sweet 16? Familiar football state champ returns to the poll







Charlotte Catholic is back in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.

The two-time N.C. 3A champs have won four straight games since an embarrassing 45-0 loss to No. 5 Weddington on Oct. 4 knocked the Cougars out of the poll.

Since then, Catholic has started to produce points. In a 2-3 start to the season, Catholic scored 14 points in the three losses. In the win streak, the Cougars are averaging 32.2.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Catholic (6-3, 5-1 Southern Carolinas) will play at Marvin Ridge (6-4, 5-1) Friday to determine second place in the conference.

The Observer’s Sweet 16

Rk. School (Cl) Rec Prvs 1. Mallard Creek (4A) 9-0-1 1 2. Myers Park (4A) 10-0 2 3. Richmond Senior (4A) 10-0 3 4. Vance (4A) 8-1 4 5. Weddington (3A) 10-0 5 6. Rock Hill South Pointe (4A) 10-0 6 7. Northwest Cabarrus (3A) 10-0 7 8. Clover, SC (5A) 10-0 8 9. Ardrey Kell (4A) 9-1 9 10. Kings Mountain (3A) 9-1 10 11. Shelby (3A) 8-1 11 12. Statesville (3A) 10-0 12 13. Butler (4A) 7-3 13 14. Boiling Springs Crest (3A) 8-2 14 15. Boone Watauga (3A) 10-1 15 16. Charlotte Catholic (3A) 6-3 NR

Dropped out: West Stanly (2A, 8-1). Also receiving consideration: Olympic (4A, 8-3); Harrisburg Hickory RIdge (4A, 7-3); Gastonia Huss (3A, 7-2); Alexander Central (3A, 7-3); North Lincoln (2A, 9-1); Lenoir Hibriten (2A, 9-1); Mountain Island Charter (1A, 8-2); Charlotte Christian (IND, 7-2)