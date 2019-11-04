High School Sports

Guess who’s back in the Sweet 16? Familiar football state champ returns to the poll



Charlotte Catholic is back in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.

The two-time N.C. 3A champs have won four straight games since an embarrassing 45-0 loss to No. 5 Weddington on Oct. 4 knocked the Cougars out of the poll.

Since then, Catholic has started to produce points. In a 2-3 start to the season, Catholic scored 14 points in the three losses. In the win streak, the Cougars are averaging 32.2.

Catholic (6-3, 5-1 Southern Carolinas) will play at Marvin Ridge (6-4, 5-1) Friday to determine second place in the conference.

The Observer’s Sweet 16

Rk.School (Cl)RecPrvs
1.Mallard Creek (4A)9-0-11
2.Myers Park (4A)10-02
3.Richmond Senior (4A)10-03
4.Vance (4A)8-14
5.Weddington (3A)10-05
6.Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)10-06
7.Northwest Cabarrus (3A)10-07
8.Clover, SC (5A)10-08
9.Ardrey Kell (4A)9-19
10.Kings Mountain (3A)9-110
11.Shelby (3A)8-111
12.Statesville (3A)10-012
13.Butler (4A)7-313
14.Boiling Springs Crest (3A)8-214
15.Boone Watauga (3A)10-115
16.Charlotte Catholic (3A)6-3NR

Dropped out: West Stanly (2A, 8-1). Also receiving consideration: Olympic (4A, 8-3); Harrisburg Hickory RIdge (4A, 7-3); Gastonia Huss (3A, 7-2); Alexander Central (3A, 7-3); North Lincoln (2A, 9-1); Lenoir Hibriten (2A, 9-1); Mountain Island Charter (1A, 8-2); Charlotte Christian (IND, 7-2)

