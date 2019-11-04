High School Sports
Guess who’s back in the Sweet 16? Familiar football state champ returns to the poll
Charlotte Catholic is back in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.
The two-time N.C. 3A champs have won four straight games since an embarrassing 45-0 loss to No. 5 Weddington on Oct. 4 knocked the Cougars out of the poll.
Since then, Catholic has started to produce points. In a 2-3 start to the season, Catholic scored 14 points in the three losses. In the win streak, the Cougars are averaging 32.2.
Catholic (6-3, 5-1 Southern Carolinas) will play at Marvin Ridge (6-4, 5-1) Friday to determine second place in the conference.
The Observer’s Sweet 16
|Rk.
|School (Cl)
|Rec
|Prvs
|1.
|Mallard Creek (4A)
|9-0-1
|1
|2.
|Myers Park (4A)
|10-0
|2
|3.
|Richmond Senior (4A)
|10-0
|3
|4.
|Vance (4A)
|8-1
|4
|5.
|Weddington (3A)
|10-0
|5
|6.
|Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)
|10-0
|6
|7.
|Northwest Cabarrus (3A)
|10-0
|7
|8.
|Clover, SC (5A)
|10-0
|8
|9.
|Ardrey Kell (4A)
|9-1
|9
|10.
|Kings Mountain (3A)
|9-1
|10
|11.
|Shelby (3A)
|8-1
|11
|12.
|Statesville (3A)
|10-0
|12
|13.
|Butler (4A)
|7-3
|13
|14.
|Boiling Springs Crest (3A)
|8-2
|14
|15.
|Boone Watauga (3A)
|10-1
|15
|16.
|Charlotte Catholic (3A)
|6-3
|NR
Dropped out: West Stanly (2A, 8-1). Also receiving consideration: Olympic (4A, 8-3); Harrisburg Hickory RIdge (4A, 7-3); Gastonia Huss (3A, 7-2); Alexander Central (3A, 7-3); North Lincoln (2A, 9-1); Lenoir Hibriten (2A, 9-1); Mountain Island Charter (1A, 8-2); Charlotte Christian (IND, 7-2)
