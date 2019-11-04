High School Sports
Ardrey Kell volleyball advances to state final; statewide soccer, volleyball playoff pairings
Ardrey Kell’s Knights, seeded No. 8 in the western side of the N.C. 4A volleyball playoffs, is going to the ‘ship.
After beating top-seeded Providence 3-0 last week, the Knights beat No. 4 West Forsyth 3-0 Saturday. And in Tuesday’s semifinals, the Knights won their third straight game on the road, beating Northwest Guilford 3-1.
Ardrey Kell will play either Raleigh Broughton or Cary Green Hope in Saturday’s state final.
This is a developing story.
Playoff Pairings/Results
The N.C. High School Athletic Association has released final 2019 boys soccer playoff brackets.
Games begin Wednesday.
NCHSAA PLAYOFFS
BOYS’ SOCCER
Class 4A
Wednesday’s first round
West
Butler (15-7) at Ardrey Kell (12-5-3)
Mooresville (11-9-1) at Providence (15-4-2)
Jamestown Ragsdale (6-9-5) at Independence (12-8)
Pfafftown Reagan (8-13-2) at Lake Norman (11-8-2)
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (12-9) at East Forsyth (12-8)
East Mecklenburg (11-9) at Raeford Hoke County (21-4)
Mallard Creek (11-6-2) at Greensboro Page (8-6-5)
Indian Trail Porter Ridge (14-8-1) at Kernersville Glenn (10-8-3)
First-round byes: Winston-Salem Reynolds (15-2-1); West Forsyth (17-4-1); Hough (18-3-2); South Mecklenburg (17-3-1); Myers Park (15-3-1); Southern Pines Pinecrest (22-2); South Caldwell (11-7); Northwest Guilford (18-2-2).
East
Wilmington Laney (13-9) at Apex (9-7-2)
Raleigh Wakefield (8-14-2) at Cary Panther Creek (17-2-1)
Wilmington Ashley (11-7-3) at New Bern (14-7)
Raleigh Athens Drive (10-10-2) at Raleigh Sanderson (17-6)
Cary Green Hope (10-11-2) at Raleigh Broughton (12-8-1)
Raleigh Millbrook (8-10-3) at Wake Forest Heritage (15-3-3)
Durham Jordan (8-11-2) at Apex Friendship (16-4-2)
Raleigh Enloe (10-9) at Apex Middle Creek (10-6-2)
First-round byes: Holly Springs (19-2-1); Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (18-3-3); Winterville South Central (19-1-3); Raleigh Leesville Road (13-6-4); Cary (17-3-2); Wilmington Hoggard (15-5); Fayetteville Pine Forest (15-7-1); Wake Forest (16-1-2).
Class 3A
Wednesday’s first round
West
Waynesville Tuscola (10-11-1) at Charlotte Catholic (20-0-2)
Winston-Salem Parkland (10-6) at Asheville (17-5-1)
Alexander Central (11-9-2) at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (14-4-2)
Weddington (8-10-2) at Kannapolis Brown (19-3-1)
Asheville Erwin (10-12-1) at South Iredell (17-2-2)
Enka (14-9) at Hickory (15-5-3)
Waxhaw Cuthbertson (11-8-1) at Southwestern Randolph (13-4-1)
Northwest Cabarrus (6-11) at Southwest Guilford (16-5-3)
Montgomery Central (13-7-1) at Skyland Roberson (18-2)
Western Guilford (14-6-2) at Statesville (11-7-2)
Monroe (12-10) at Boone Watauga (15-5-1)
Concord Jay M. Robinson (10-11) at Marvin Ridge (14-4-1)
Central Cabarrus (10-11) at Gastonia Forestview (13-4-2)
Monroe Parkwood (11-8-1) at Asheville Reynolds (18-3)
North Iredell (17-4-1) at Gastonia Ashbrook (11-3-3)
Hickory St. Stephens (7-10-2) at Concord (21-1-2)
East
North Brunswick (8-9-3) at Jacksonville (16-1-1)
Fayetteville Sanford (14-7-1) at Erwin Triton (12-8-2)
Rocky Mount (13-5-2) at Southern Lee (14-3-2)
Greenville Conley (10-6-3) at Greenville Rose (12-7-2)
South Johnston (13-7-1) at Wilmington New Hanover (15-4-3)
Western Alamance (15-5-2) at West Johnston (18-4)
White Oak (9-7-2) at Swansboro (10-9-2)
Greensboro Dudley (9-9-2) at Clayton (15-5-2)
Cameron Union Pines (13-8-2) at Burlington Williams (20-3)
Southern Nash (16-4-2) at Franklinton (19-5-1)
Southern Alamance (9-8) at Northern Guilford (19-3-1)
Clayton Cleveland (11-6-2) at East Chapel Hill (14-6-3)
Pittsboro Northwood (11-9-1) at Wilson Fike (15-4-1)
Asheboro (8-5-3) at Hope Mills Gray’s Creek (18-5)
Northern Durham (14-6-2) at Eastern Alamance (13-6)
East Wake (9-8-1) at Chapel Hill (17-4-1)
Class 2A
Wednesday’s first round
West
East Burke (8-12-1) at East Lincoln (22-0)
North Lincoln (13-8-2) at North Davidson (13-8)
West Davidson (10-10) at Newton-Conover (17-3-1)
Winston-Salem Atkins (15-8-1) at Newton Foard (15-4-5)
East Henderson (9-7-1)at North Forsyth (15-5)
R-S Central (16-4) at Hendersonville(12-8-1)
Midway Oak Grove (12-9-1) at Salisbury (15-7)
Franklin (12-9) at Shelby (19-0-2)
Lake Norman Charter (6-13) at Marshville Forest Hills (20-3)
East Bend Forbush (16-7-1) at West Stanly (10-11)
Catawba Bandys (8-13) at Sylva Smoky Mountain (17-5-1)
South Rowan (13-10) at Surry Central (14-8-1)
Winston-Salem Carver (8-8-1) at Ashe County (12-9)
West Iredell (10-9-2) at Belmont South Point (14-5-1)
Lincolnton (12-7) at West Caldwell (13-5-2)
Wilkes Central (10-11) at Lenoir Hibriten (21-1-2)
East
North Pitt (10-9-1) at Ledford (20-1-1)
Newport Croatan (13-5-2) at Greene Central (18-3)
North Lenoir (12-6-1) at North Johnston (16-5-2)
Elizabeth City Northeastern (11-7-1) at East Bladen (15-3-1)
Richlands (12-7-1) at Dixon (19-1-1)
Seven Springs Spring Creek (17-3) at Durham School of Arts (16-4-2)
Whiteville (11-7-1) at Currituck County (10-4-4)
Graham (9-10-1) at Wallace-Rose Hill (18-4)
Bunn (9-6) at Kill Devil Hills First Flight (14-3)
Siler City Jordan-Matthews (10-9) at Warsaw Kenan (17-4)
East Duplin (8-10-1) at Washington (15-2-2)
N.C. School of Science and Math (13-4) at Roanoke Rapids (11-5-1)
Walkertown (16-8) at Trinity Wheatmore (14-3)
Clinton (11-8-2) at Mayodan McMichael (13-6)
Wilson Beddingfield (11-5-2) at Thomasville (14-6-1)
Eastern Randolph (8-7) at Carrboro (19-2-1)
Class 1A
Wednesday’s first round
West
Mooresville Langtree Charter (12-10-1) at Monroe Union Academy (9-9)
Elkin (7-12) at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson (13-3)
Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter (8-10) at Asheboro Uwharrie Charter (11-3)
Albemarle (8-8) at Lincoln Charter (13-8-1)
Highlands (9-8-2) at Gastonia Highland Tech (11-7-2)
Cashiers Blue Ridge (9-9) at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (10-5-3)
Queen’s Grant Charter (8-15) at Swain County (10-8-3)
East Surry (8-8-1) at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (11-10)
First-round byes: Polk County (19-2); Community School of Davidson (16-3); Christ the King (15-5-1); Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (16-4-2); Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (17-2-1); Boonville Starmount (15-5-2); Hayesville (9-1); Mount Airy (20-1)
East
Henderson Collegiate (10-11) at Creedmoor Falls Lake Academy (12-11)
East Columbus (6-14) at Durham Voyager Academy (18-7)
Tarboro (8-6-1) at Durham Research Triangle (14-7)
Ocracoke (3-1) at Rosewood (9-10-1)
East Wake Academy (9-11) at Vance Charter (13-5)
Lakewood (9-9-1) at Camden County (10-5-3)
East Carteret (5-11) at North Moore (11-5-1)
Chapel Hill Woods Charter (10-8) at Edenton Holmes (13-7-1)
First-round byes: Wake Forest Franklin Academy (20-2); Cape Hatteras (7-6); Manteo (11-7); Chocowinity Southside (19-1); Raleigh Charter (16-3); Hobbton (19-2-1); Wilson Prep (5-3-2); Granville Central (17-1).
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Class 4A
Tuesday’s regional finals
West
Ardrey Kell (24-5) at Northwest Guilford (26-2)
East
Raleigh Broughton (22-3) at Cray Green Hope (25-2)
Class 3A
Tuesday’s regional finals
West
West Henderson (29-6) at West Rowan (28-0)
East
Greenville Conley (25-4) at Chapel Hill (25-1)
Class 2A
Tuesday’s regional finals
West
Brevard (26-5) at Newton Foard (30-1)
East
Ayden-Grifton (21-5) at Trinity Wheatmore (27-2)
Class 1A
Tuesday’s regional finals
West
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (24-3) at East Surry (27-3)
East
Pamlico County (20-4) at Creedmoor Falls Lake Academy (25-3)
Comments