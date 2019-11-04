Ardrey Kell volleyball advances to state final; statewide soccer, volleyball playoff pairings

Ardrey Kell’s Knights, seeded No. 8 in the western side of the N.C. 4A volleyball playoffs, is going to the ‘ship.

After beating top-seeded Providence 3-0 last week, the Knights beat No. 4 West Forsyth 3-0 Saturday. And in Tuesday’s semifinals, the Knights won their third straight game on the road, beating Northwest Guilford 3-1.

Ardrey Kell will play either Raleigh Broughton or Cary Green Hope in Saturday’s state final.

This is a developing story.

Playoff Pairings/Results

The N.C. High School Athletic Association has released final 2019 boys soccer playoff brackets.

Games begin Wednesday.

NCHSAA PLAYOFFS

BOYS’ SOCCER

Class 4A

Wednesday’s first round

West

Butler (15-7) at Ardrey Kell (12-5-3)

Mooresville (11-9-1) at Providence (15-4-2)

Jamestown Ragsdale (6-9-5) at Independence (12-8)

Pfafftown Reagan (8-13-2) at Lake Norman (11-8-2)

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (12-9) at East Forsyth (12-8)

East Mecklenburg (11-9) at Raeford Hoke County (21-4)

Mallard Creek (11-6-2) at Greensboro Page (8-6-5)

Indian Trail Porter Ridge (14-8-1) at Kernersville Glenn (10-8-3)

First-round byes: Winston-Salem Reynolds (15-2-1); West Forsyth (17-4-1); Hough (18-3-2); South Mecklenburg (17-3-1); Myers Park (15-3-1); Southern Pines Pinecrest (22-2); South Caldwell (11-7); Northwest Guilford (18-2-2).

East

Wilmington Laney (13-9) at Apex (9-7-2)

Raleigh Wakefield (8-14-2) at Cary Panther Creek (17-2-1)

Wilmington Ashley (11-7-3) at New Bern (14-7)

Raleigh Athens Drive (10-10-2) at Raleigh Sanderson (17-6)

Cary Green Hope (10-11-2) at Raleigh Broughton (12-8-1)

Raleigh Millbrook (8-10-3) at Wake Forest Heritage (15-3-3)

Durham Jordan (8-11-2) at Apex Friendship (16-4-2)

Raleigh Enloe (10-9) at Apex Middle Creek (10-6-2)

First-round byes: Holly Springs (19-2-1); Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (18-3-3); Winterville South Central (19-1-3); Raleigh Leesville Road (13-6-4); Cary (17-3-2); Wilmington Hoggard (15-5); Fayetteville Pine Forest (15-7-1); Wake Forest (16-1-2).

Class 3A

Wednesday’s first round

West

Waynesville Tuscola (10-11-1) at Charlotte Catholic (20-0-2)

Winston-Salem Parkland (10-6) at Asheville (17-5-1)

Alexander Central (11-9-2) at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (14-4-2)

Weddington (8-10-2) at Kannapolis Brown (19-3-1)

Asheville Erwin (10-12-1) at South Iredell (17-2-2)

Enka (14-9) at Hickory (15-5-3)

Waxhaw Cuthbertson (11-8-1) at Southwestern Randolph (13-4-1)

Northwest Cabarrus (6-11) at Southwest Guilford (16-5-3)

Montgomery Central (13-7-1) at Skyland Roberson (18-2)

Western Guilford (14-6-2) at Statesville (11-7-2)

Monroe (12-10) at Boone Watauga (15-5-1)

Concord Jay M. Robinson (10-11) at Marvin Ridge (14-4-1)

Central Cabarrus (10-11) at Gastonia Forestview (13-4-2)

Monroe Parkwood (11-8-1) at Asheville Reynolds (18-3)

North Iredell (17-4-1) at Gastonia Ashbrook (11-3-3)

Hickory St. Stephens (7-10-2) at Concord (21-1-2)

East

North Brunswick (8-9-3) at Jacksonville (16-1-1)

Fayetteville Sanford (14-7-1) at Erwin Triton (12-8-2)

Rocky Mount (13-5-2) at Southern Lee (14-3-2)

Greenville Conley (10-6-3) at Greenville Rose (12-7-2)

South Johnston (13-7-1) at Wilmington New Hanover (15-4-3)

Western Alamance (15-5-2) at West Johnston (18-4)

White Oak (9-7-2) at Swansboro (10-9-2)

Greensboro Dudley (9-9-2) at Clayton (15-5-2)

Cameron Union Pines (13-8-2) at Burlington Williams (20-3)

Southern Nash (16-4-2) at Franklinton (19-5-1)

Southern Alamance (9-8) at Northern Guilford (19-3-1)

Clayton Cleveland (11-6-2) at East Chapel Hill (14-6-3)

Pittsboro Northwood (11-9-1) at Wilson Fike (15-4-1)

Asheboro (8-5-3) at Hope Mills Gray’s Creek (18-5)

Northern Durham (14-6-2) at Eastern Alamance (13-6)

East Wake (9-8-1) at Chapel Hill (17-4-1)

Class 2A

Wednesday’s first round

West

East Burke (8-12-1) at East Lincoln (22-0)

North Lincoln (13-8-2) at North Davidson (13-8)

West Davidson (10-10) at Newton-Conover (17-3-1)

Winston-Salem Atkins (15-8-1) at Newton Foard (15-4-5)

East Henderson (9-7-1)at North Forsyth (15-5)

R-S Central (16-4) at Hendersonville(12-8-1)

Midway Oak Grove (12-9-1) at Salisbury (15-7)

Franklin (12-9) at Shelby (19-0-2)

Lake Norman Charter (6-13) at Marshville Forest Hills (20-3)

East Bend Forbush (16-7-1) at West Stanly (10-11)

Catawba Bandys (8-13) at Sylva Smoky Mountain (17-5-1)

South Rowan (13-10) at Surry Central (14-8-1)

Winston-Salem Carver (8-8-1) at Ashe County (12-9)

West Iredell (10-9-2) at Belmont South Point (14-5-1)

Lincolnton (12-7) at West Caldwell (13-5-2)

Wilkes Central (10-11) at Lenoir Hibriten (21-1-2)

East

North Pitt (10-9-1) at Ledford (20-1-1)

Newport Croatan (13-5-2) at Greene Central (18-3)

North Lenoir (12-6-1) at North Johnston (16-5-2)

Elizabeth City Northeastern (11-7-1) at East Bladen (15-3-1)

Richlands (12-7-1) at Dixon (19-1-1)

Seven Springs Spring Creek (17-3) at Durham School of Arts (16-4-2)

Whiteville (11-7-1) at Currituck County (10-4-4)

Graham (9-10-1) at Wallace-Rose Hill (18-4)

Bunn (9-6) at Kill Devil Hills First Flight (14-3)

Siler City Jordan-Matthews (10-9) at Warsaw Kenan (17-4)

East Duplin (8-10-1) at Washington (15-2-2)

N.C. School of Science and Math (13-4) at Roanoke Rapids (11-5-1)

Walkertown (16-8) at Trinity Wheatmore (14-3)

Clinton (11-8-2) at Mayodan McMichael (13-6)

Wilson Beddingfield (11-5-2) at Thomasville (14-6-1)

Eastern Randolph (8-7) at Carrboro (19-2-1)

Class 1A

Wednesday’s first round

West

Mooresville Langtree Charter (12-10-1) at Monroe Union Academy (9-9)

Elkin (7-12) at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson (13-3)

Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter (8-10) at Asheboro Uwharrie Charter (11-3)

Albemarle (8-8) at Lincoln Charter (13-8-1)

Highlands (9-8-2) at Gastonia Highland Tech (11-7-2)

Cashiers Blue Ridge (9-9) at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (10-5-3)

Queen’s Grant Charter (8-15) at Swain County (10-8-3)

East Surry (8-8-1) at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (11-10)

First-round byes: Polk County (19-2); Community School of Davidson (16-3); Christ the King (15-5-1); Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (16-4-2); Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (17-2-1); Boonville Starmount (15-5-2); Hayesville (9-1); Mount Airy (20-1)

East

Henderson Collegiate (10-11) at Creedmoor Falls Lake Academy (12-11)

East Columbus (6-14) at Durham Voyager Academy (18-7)

Tarboro (8-6-1) at Durham Research Triangle (14-7)

Ocracoke (3-1) at Rosewood (9-10-1)

East Wake Academy (9-11) at Vance Charter (13-5)

Lakewood (9-9-1) at Camden County (10-5-3)

East Carteret (5-11) at North Moore (11-5-1)

Chapel Hill Woods Charter (10-8) at Edenton Holmes (13-7-1)

First-round byes: Wake Forest Franklin Academy (20-2); Cape Hatteras (7-6); Manteo (11-7); Chocowinity Southside (19-1); Raleigh Charter (16-3); Hobbton (19-2-1); Wilson Prep (5-3-2); Granville Central (17-1).

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Class 4A

Tuesday’s regional finals

West

Ardrey Kell (24-5) at Northwest Guilford (26-2)

East

Raleigh Broughton (22-3) at Cray Green Hope (25-2)

Class 3A

Tuesday’s regional finals

West

West Henderson (29-6) at West Rowan (28-0)

East

Greenville Conley (25-4) at Chapel Hill (25-1)

Class 2A

Tuesday’s regional finals

West

Brevard (26-5) at Newton Foard (30-1)

East

Ayden-Grifton (21-5) at Trinity Wheatmore (27-2)

Class 1A

Tuesday’s regional finals

West

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (24-3) at East Surry (27-3)

East

Pamlico County (20-4) at Creedmoor Falls Lake Academy (25-3)

