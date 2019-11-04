High School Sports
2019-20 Charlotte Observer Regional High School Basketball Schedules
Here are regional boys and girls basketball schedules for the teams in the Charlotte Observer’s coverage area.
Mecklenburg County Schools
ARDREY KELL
N18 at Charlotte Catholic
N21 East Mecklenburg
N25 Cuthbertson (Girls)
N26 at Weddington
N30 vs. Cannon School in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge (Girls), Noon
N30 vs. Cannon School in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge (Boys), 7:30
D3 Independence
D6 at Marvin Ridge
D7 at LBI Best of the Carolinas’ Classic (Girls), TBD
D9 vs. SouthLake Christian in Hickory Tavern/Chik-Fil-A Classic at Ardrey Kell (Host), 7:30
D10 vs. Charlotte Latin in Hickory Tavern/Chik-Fil-A Classic at Ardrey Kell (Host), 7:30
D13 South Mecklenburg
D14 vs. TBD at Battle of the Rock at Rock Hill Sports Center (Girls)
D17 Harding
D19 at West Mecklenburg
D24-26 at Patrick Henry Tournament (Roanoke, VA) (Girls)
D27-30 at Blue Star Tournament at Rock Hill, TBD (Boys)
J7 Olympic
J10 at Berry
J17 at Providence
J24 at South Mecklenburg
J28 at Harding
J29 South Pointe (SC)
J31 West Mecklenburg
F4 at Olympic
F7 Berry
F14 Providence
F17-21 at SoMeck7 Conference Tournament at Berry
BERRY
N19 Vance
N21 at Hopewell
N22 North Mecklenburg
N26 at East Mecklenburg
D6 at West Charlotte
D10 Central Cabarrus
D13 Garinger
D17 at Providence
D19 Olympic
D27-28 at Lincoln Charter Tournament (Girls)
Boys TBD
J7 at West Mecklenburg
J10 Ardrey Kell
J14 South Mecklenburg
J17 at Harding
J28 Providence
J31 at Olympic
F4 West Mecklenburg
F7 at Ardrey Kell
F11 at South Mecklenburg
F14 Harding
BRADFORD PREP
N7 Piedmont Charter
N12 at Corvian
N15 at SouthLake Christian
N19 at Piedmont Charter
N22 Cabarrus Charter
D9 at Mountain Island Day
D13 Corvian
D17 at Union Academy
D19 Mountain Island Day
Holiday Tournaments TBD (Boys/Girls)
J3 at Carolina International
J7 at Community School of Davidson
J10 at Mountain Island Charter
J14 at Pine Lake Prep
J17 at Langtree Charter
J21 at Queens Grant
J24 Union Academy
J28 Carolina International
J31 Community School of Davidson
F4 Mountain Island Charter
F7 Pine Lake Prep
F11 Langtree Charter
F14 Queens Grant
F17-21 at PAC 7, 1A Conference Tournament at Mountain Island Charter
BUTLER
N19 at Hough
N21 at Mallard Creek
N26 South Mecklenburg
N29 vs. Vance in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Girls), 6
N30 vs. Charlotte Catholic in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Boys), 1:30
D4 at South Pointe (SC)
D7 TBD
D10 at Myers Park
D13 Rocky River
D17 Porter Ridge
D27-30 at Blue Star Tournament at Rock Hill (Girls)
D27-30 at Ashbrook Holiday Hoopsfest (Boys)
J3 Harding
J7 at Independence
J10 Hickory Ridge
J14 Garinger
J17 at East Mecklenburg
J24 at Rocky River
J28 at Porter Ridge
J31 Myers Park
F4 Independence
F7 at Hickory Ridge
F11 at Garinger
F14 East Mecklenburg
F17-21 at Southwestern 4A Conference Tournament at Myers Park
CARMEL CHRISTIAN
N8 Northwood Temple at Carmel Tip-Off at Carmel Christian (Host) (Boys)
N9 Cannon School at Carmel Tip-Off at Carmel Christian (Host) (Boys)
N12 Cannon School (Girls)
N15 at Carolina Day
N16 at Asheville Christian
N19 at Hickory Grove
N22-23 at Gate City Classic in Greensboro (Boys) (TBD)
N29-30 at Holiday Hoopsgiving (Boys), TBD
N29-30 Headliners’ Showcase (Girls), TBD
D3 Victory Christian
D5 High Point Christian
D12 at Battle at the Rock at Rock Hill Sports’ Center (Boys), TBD
D12 Charlotte Christian (Girls)
D13 Anson County
D14 at Battle at the Rock at Rock Hill Sports’ Center (Boys), TBD
D20 Combine Academy
D21 at USPA High School Showcase (Boys), TBDD26-28 at Freedom High Tournament (Girls)
D27-30 at Hoodies’ House Tournament at Rocky River (Boys)
J4 at Low Country Showcase (Charleston, SC) (Boys), TBD
J9 Davidson Day
J10 Christ School (Boys)
J13 at Wesleyan Christian
J17 at Concord First Assembly
J18 at MLK Showcase at Carmel Christian (Host), TBD
J19 at Phenom Hoops’ Martinsville Invitational (Boys), TBD
F6 Calvary Day
F8 at York Prep
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC
N18 Ardrey Kell
N19 Charlotte Country Day
N26 at Christ the King
N30 vs. Butler in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Boys), 1:30
D3 at Covenant Day
D6 at South MecklenburgD10 at Piedmont
D13 at Cuthbertson
D17 Parkwood
D20 at Weddington
D27-30 at St. Pius X Holiday Classic in Atlanta (Boys/Girls)
J7 Sun Valley
J10 at Marvin Ridge
J14 Monroe
J17 Piedmont
J24 Cuthbertson
J28 at Parkwood
J31 Weddington
F4 at Sun Valley
F7 at Monroe
F14 Marvin Ridge
F17-21 at Southern Carolinas’ Conference Tournament at Charlotte Catholic (Host)
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN
N15 Gaston Christian
N18 Cuthbertson (Girls)
N21 Durham Academy
N26 SouthLake Christian
N29 vs. Berry in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Boys), 3
D6 Wesleyan Christian
D7 at Meadowcreek (Atlanta, GA) (Boys)
D10 at High Point Christian
D12 at Carmel Christian (Girls)
D14 Comenius
D20-21 at Anson County Invitational (Boys/Girls)
D27-30 at Dematha Invitational (Hyatt, MD) (Boys/Girls)
J4 Ravenscroft
J7 Charlotte Latin
J10 at Covenant Day
J11 Greensboro Day
J14 at Charlotte Country Day
J17 Providence Day
J18 at York Prep
J21 at Cannon School
J24 at Charlotte Latin
J25 at United Faith
J28 Covenant Day
J30 Metrolina Christian
J31 Charlotte Country Day
F4 at Providence Day
F7 Cannon School
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY
N12 Sugar Creek Charter
N13 Queens Grant
N15 Cary Academy
N19 at Charlotte Catholic
N22 Concord
N23 Wake Christian
N26 Charlotte Secondary (Boys)
D3 Metrolina Christian
D6 at Greensboro Day
D7 at North Raleigh Christian
D10 at Christ the King
D20 Lake Norman Christian (Boys)
D20-21 at She Got Game Classic at Rock Hill Sports’ Center (Girls)
D21 Virginia Episcopal (Boys)
D27-28 at BSN Sports Queen City Clash at Charlotte Country Day (Host) (Girls), TBD
D27 vs. Bull City Prep at Queen City Invitational at Northside Christian (Boys), 6:30
D28 vs. Riverside Baptist (MD) at Queen City Invitational at Northside Christian (Boys), 4:30
J4 Ravenscroft
J7 at Cannon School
J10 at Providence Day
J11 at Asheville School
J14 Charlotte Christian
J16 at Charlotte Latin
J21 at Covenant Day
J24 Cannon School
J28 Providence Day
J31 at Charlotte Christian
F4 Charlotte Latin
F7 Covenant Day
CHARLOTTE LATIN
N19 at Metrolina Christian
N21 at Cuthberson
N22 at North Raleigh Christian
N29 vs. South Mecklenburg in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Boys), 1:30
N30 vs. Hickory Grove in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Boys), 3
D3 Pine Lake Prep
D6 at Durham Academy
D7 at Ravenscroft
D10 at Ardrey Kell in Hickory Tavern-Chik-Fil-A Classic (Boys), 7:30
D13 Christ the King
D17 Northwestern (SC)
D20 Virginia Episcopal (Boys)
D21-23 at Seahawk Holiday Classic at Hilton Head High (Girls)
D27-30 at St. Pius X Holiday Tournament (Atlanta, GA) (Boys)
J3 West Stanly
J7 at Charlotte Christian
J10 at Cannon School
J14 Covenant Day
J16 Charlotte Country Day
J17 Sugar Creek Charter
J21 at Providence Day
J24 Charlotte Christian
J28 Cannon School
J31 at Covenant Day
F4 at Charlotte Country Day
F7 Providence Day
CHRIST THE KING
N19 at Central Academy
N22 at Hilton Head Prep (Boys)
N22 at Bishop McGuinness (Girls)
N26 Charlotte Catholic
D4 at Pine Lake Prep
D6 Langtree Charter
D10 Charlotte Country Day
D13 at Charlotte Latin
D17 at Piedmont Community Charter
D19 at Cherryville
D27-28 at East Montgomery Christmas Tournament (Boys/Girls)
J3 at Bessemer City
J4 at Concord
J8 Community School of Davidson
J10 at Thomas Jefferson Academy
J17 Lincoln Charter
J21 Highland Tech
J24 Cherryville
J28 Piedmont Community Charter
J31 Thomas Jefferson Academy
F4 Bessemer City
F7 at Lincoln Charter
F11 Cabarrus Charter
F14 at Highland Tech
F17-21 at South Piedmont 1A Conference Tournament (Boys/Girls)
COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON
N19 at Lincoln Charter
N22 at Piedmont Charter
N25 Lake Norman Charter
N26 Mountain Island Day School (Boys)
N29-30 at Leroy Holden Classic at North Mecklenburg (Girls)
D5 at Highland Tech
D12 at Sugar Creek Charter
D17 Pine Lake Prep
D19 Cabarrus Charter
Holiday Tournaments TBD
J7 Bradford Prep
J8 at Christ the King
J10 Langtree Charter
J11 Home Triad Math and Science (Boys)
J14 Queens Grant
J17 at Union Academy
J21 at Carolina International
J22 Sugar Creek Charter
J24 at Pine Lake Prep
J28 Mountain Island Charter
J31 at Bradford Prep
F4 at Langtree Charter
F5 at Mountain Island Charter
F7 at Queens Grant
F11 Union Academy
F14 Carolina International
F17-21 at PAC 7, 1A Conference Tournament at Mountain Island Charter
COVENANT DAY
N12 at Westminster Catawba
N14 Charlotte Secondary (Boys)
N16 Cary Academy
N19 Marvin Ridge
N22 Wake Christian
N23 Greensboro Day
N23 vs. Greensboro Day at Phenom Hoops’ Showcase (Boys), TBD
N26 Queens Grant
D3 Charlotte Catholic
D7 St. Mary’s (Girls)
D7 Arborbrook Christian (Boys)
D9 vs. Providence in Hickory Tavern-Chik-Fil-A Classic at Ardrey Kell (Boys), 6
D10 Northwestern (Girls)
D14 at Metrolina Christian
D20 Moravian Prep (Boys)
D27-30 at Blue Star Invitational at Rock Hill (Boys)
D27-30 at Carolina Invitational in Charleston (Girls)
J3 at Cape Fear Academy
J7 Providence Day
J10 Charlotte Christian
J14 at Charlotte Latin
J17 Cannon School
J21 Charlotte Country Day
J24 at Providence Day
J28 at Charlotte Christian
J31 Charlotte Latin
F1 Rabun Gap Nacoochee
F4 at Cannon School
F7 at Charlotte Country Day
DAVIDSON DAY
N15 vs. Trinity School in Patriot Classic at Davidson Day (Host) (Girls), 6:45
N15 vs. Lake Norman Christian in Patriot Classic at Davidson Day (Boys), 8:15
N16 vs. TBD in Patriot Classic at Davidson Day (Boys/Girls)
N19 at University Christian
N22 vs. Moravian Prep in Queen City Extravaganza at Northside Christian (Boys), 7
N23 vs. Independence in Queen City Extravaganza at Northside Christian (Boys), 6:30
N23 vs. Vance in Queen City Classic at Northside Christian (Girls), 5
N25 at O’Neal School
N29 vs. Central Cabarrus in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Girls), 2
N29 vs. Christ School in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Boys), 5
N30 vs. TBD in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge Consolation or Championship game (Boys), TBD
D4 Corvian Community School (Girls)
D6 Asheville Christian
D10 Mountain Island Charter
D12 Concord First Assembly
D13 at Hickory Christian
D20 Freedom Christian
D27-30 at Palm Beach Invitational (FL) (Boys/Girls)
J9 at Carmel Christian
J10 University Christian
J11 vs. Henderson Collegiate (at T.W. Andrews in High Point) (Girls), 11:30 a.m.
J11 vs. Henderson Collegiate (at T.W. Andrews in High Point) (Boys), 1
J14 at South Charlotte Thunder (Boys)
J14 at Corvian Community School
J18 at MLK Showcase, TBD (Boys)
J18 at Burlington School (Girls)
J21 Statesville Christian
J22 at Gaston Day
J23 Hickory Christian
J25 at Rabun Gap Nacoochee
J28 Calvary Day School
J29 Comenius
F4 at Wesleyan Christian
F5 Christ School (Boys)
F7 at Statesville Christian
EAST MECKLENBURG
N19 at Providence
N21 at Ardrey Kell
N26 Berry
D3 Olympic
D6 at Sun Valley
D10 South Mecklenburg
D11 Jay M. Robinson
D13 at Porter Ridge
D17 Independence
D19 Garinger
D27-30 at East Lincoln Winter Jam (Boys)
J7 at Rocky River
J10 Myers Park
J14 at Hickory Ridge
J17 Butler
J24 Porter Ridge
J28 at Independence
J31 at Garinger
F4 Rocky River
F7 at Myers Park
F11 Hickory Ridge
F14 at Butler
F17-21 at Southwestern 4A Conference Tournament at Myers Park
GARINGER
N19 West Charlotte
N21 Harding
N26 at West Mecklenburg
D3 at Hopewell
D6 Central Cabarrus
D9 at Myers Park
D12 West Mecklenburg
D13 at Berry
D17 at Hickory Ridge
D19 at East Mecklenburg
D27-30 at East Lincoln Winter Jam (Boys)
J7 Porter Ridge
J10 at Independence
J14 at Butler
J17 Rocky River
J24 Myers Park
J28 Hickory Ridge
J31 East Mecklenburg
F4 at Porter Ridge
F7 Independence
F11 Butler
F14 at Rocky River
F17-21 at Southwestern 4A Conference Tournament (Boys/Girls)
GRACE ACADEMY
Boys’ Team Only
N12 at Cabarrus Charter
N21 Covenant Classical
N26 at Comenius
D5 Central Academy
D10 at Central Academy
D12 Queens Grant
D13 at Arborbook Christian
D17 at Legacy Prep
D21, 27-28 at Holiday Tournament TBD
J9 Legacy Prep
J14 at Lake Pointe Academy
J16 Comenius
J21 at Covenant Classical
J23 Cabarrus Charter
J30 Arborbrook Christian
J31 at Westminster Catawba
F10-14 at Charlotte Area Christian Schools’ Athletic Association (CACAA) Tournament
HARDING
N19 Hopewell
N21 Garinger
N26 at West Charlotte D3 Rocky River
D4 at Parkwood
D6 at North Mecklenburg
D11 Hunter Huss
D13 Olympic
D17 at Ardrey Kell
D21 at U.S. Preps Showcase at Johnson C. Smith (Boys), TBD
D26-28 at Wildcat Holiday Invitational at Eastern Guilford (Boys/Girls)
J3 at Butler
J7 at South Mecklenburg
J10 Providence
J14 at West Mecklenburg
J17 Berry
J24 at Olympic
J28 Ardrey Kell
F4 South Mecklenburg
F7 at Providence
F11 West Mecklenburg
F14 at Berry
F17-21 at SoMeck7 Conference Tournament at Berry
HICKORY GROVE
N8 vs. Christ School in Carmel Tip-Off at Carmel Christian, TBD (Boys)
N15 at Metrolina Christian
N19 Carmel Christian
N22 at Gaston Christian
N25 High Point Christian
N30 vs. Charlotte Latin in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Boys), 3
D3 at Northside Christian
D6 at Asheville School
D10 Concord First Assembly
D13 Gaston Day
D14 at Battle of the Rock Tournament in Rock Hill (Boys), TBD
D20 at Asheville Christian
D21 at Carolina Day
D27-30 at Kings Mountain Tournament (Boys)
Girls Holiday Tournament TBD
J16 at SouthLake Christian
J17 Northside Christian
J21 at Concord First Assembly
J24 at Gaston Day
J27 SouthLake Christian
J28 Gaston Christian
J31 Metrolina Christian
F4-7 at MAC Tournament at Hickory Grove (1st round at higher seeds)
HOPEWELL
N19 at Harding
N21 Berry
N22 Newton Conover (Girls)
N26 Garinger
N27 at Forsyth Country Day in Roscoe Turner Classic (Boys), 6
N30 vs. Greensboro Day in Bobby Martin Classic at R.J. Reynolds (Boys), 4
N30 vs. Burlington School in the Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Girls), 12:30
D3 West Mecklenburg
D6 at Green Hope
D7 vs. Green Level (at Cary High)
D10 Hough
D13 Vance
D17 at North Mecklenburg
D19 at Ragsdale
D20 Jay M. Robinson
D21 at She Got Game Tournament at Rock Hill Sports’ Center (Girls)
J4 at Winston Salem Prep in Hoop Cities’ Invitational (Boys), 1:30
J7 at Mallard Creek
J10 Mooresville
J14 Lake Norman
J17 at West Charlotte
J24 at HoughJ28 at Vance
J31 North Mecklenburg
F4 Mallard Creek
F7 at Mooresville
F11 at Lake Norman
F14 West Charlotte
F17-21 at I-Meck 4A Conference Tournament
HOUGH
N19 Butler
N21 at Providence
N26 at Cox Mill
N30 vs. Ashbrook in Coaches vs. Cancer Classic at UNC Asheville (Boys), 11:30 a.m.
D3 at Lake Norman Charter
D6 vs. Cary in Wake County Challenge (at Panther Creek) (Boys/Girls)
D7 vs. Panther Creek in Wake County Challenge (at Cary) (Boys/Girls)
D10 at Hopewell
D13 Mooresville
D19 at Lake Norman
D27-30 at East Lincoln Winter Jam (Boys)
Hough Girls TBD
J7 North Mecklenburg
J10 at West Charlotte
J14 Mallard Creek
J17 at Vance
J24 Hopewell
J28 at Mooresville
J31 Lake Norman
F4 at North Mecklenburg
F7 West Charlotte
F11 at Mallard Creek
F14 Vance
F17-21 at I-Meck 4A Conference Tournament
INDEPENDENCE
N19 at North Mecklenburg
N21 South Mecklenburg
N22 at Northside Christian in Queen City Extravaganza at Northside Christian (Boys), 8:30
N23 vs. Davidson Day in Queen City Extravaganza at Northside Christian (Boys), 6:30
N26 at Crest (Girls)
N30 vs. Combine Academy at Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Boys), 4:30
D3 at Ardrey Kell
D6 at A.L. Brown (Girls)
D9 East Lincoln (Girls)
D11 at Concord (Girls)
D13 Hickory Ridge
D17 at East Mecklenburg
D19 at Porter Ridge
D27-30 at East Lincoln Winter Jam (Boys/Girls)
J4 vs. Henderson Collegiate in Hoops’ Cities’ Invitational at Winston-Salem Prep (Boys), 4:30
J7 Butler
J10 Garinger
J14 at Rocky River
J17 Myers Park
J24 at Hickory Ridge
J28 East Mecklenburg
J31 Porter Ridge
F4 at Butler
F7 at Garinger
F11 Rocky River
F14 at Myers Park
F17-21 at Southwestern 4A Conference Tournament at Myers Park
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER
N19 at North Gaston
N21 Ashbrook
N25 at Community School of Davidson
N29 vs. TBD at Leroy Holden Classic at North Mecklenburg (Boys)
N29 vs. TBD at Leroy Holden Classic at North Mecklenburg (Girls)
N30 vs. TBD at Leroy Holden Classic at North Mecklenburg (Boys)
N30 vs. TBD at Leroy Holden Classic at North Mecklenburg (Girls)
D3 Hough
D5 at Forestview
D6 at Pine Lake Prep
D13 South Point
D20 at East Lincoln
J3 North Lincoln
J7 at Maiden
J10 Newton Conover
J14 at Lincolnton
J17 Bandys
J21 at West LincolnJ24 East LincolnJ28 at North Lincoln
J31 Maiden
F4 at Newton Conover
F7 Lincolnton
F11 at Bandys
F14 West Lincoln
F17-21 at South Fork 2A Conference Tournament, TBD
LIBERTY HEIGHTS
**Boys’ Team Only
N5 Franklin Prep
N8-9 at Carmel Christian Phenom Hoops Tip-Off, TBD
N15-16 at Raleigh Phenom Hoops Showcase, TBD
N29-30 at Hoops and Dreams Showcase, TBD
D3 at Legacy Charter
D7 at Southeast Hoops Festival at Vance
D8 at Powerade Ohio Showcase in Cincinnati
D13 Piedmont Classical
D17 at Comenius
D20 vs. Carolina International in Queen City Classic at Northside Christian, 6:30
D21 vs. Moravian Prep in Queen City Classic at Northside Christian, 8
D26-27 at Governor’s Challenge in Salisbury (MD), TBD
D30 at Big South Shootout (Atlanta, GA), TBD
J4 at Hoops Cities’ Invitational in Winston-Salem, TBDJ11 at Winston-Salem Prep
J14 at Piedmont Classical
J16 Combine Academy
J25 at Hartsville (SC) Phenom Hoops’ Showcase, TBD
J26 West Oaks
J31 Legacy Charter
F1-2 at Hargrave Military Academy (VA) Phenom Hoops’ Showcase, TBDF7 Legion Academy
F15 Teays Valley
F21 at Combine Academy
F22 Comenius
F29 at Oak Hill Academy
M3-7 at TSF National Tournament of Champions (Atlanta, GA)
MALLARD CREEK
N19 at Hickory Ridge
N21 Butler
N26 at Rocky River
D3 Cox Mill
D6 at Panther Creek
D7 at Cary
D10 Vance
D13 at Lake Norman
D19 at West Charlotte
D26-28 at Kings Mountain Holiday Classic (Boys)
D27 vs. Rocky River at Queen City Invitational at Northside Christian (Girls), 8
D28 at Northside Christian in Queen City Invitational at Northside Christian (Girls), 3
J7 Hopewell
J10 at North Mecklenburg
J14 at Hough
J17 Mooresville
J24 at Vance
J28 Lake Norman
J31 West Charlotte
F4 at Hopewell
F7 North Mecklenburg
F11 Hough
F14 at Mooresville
F17-21 at I-Meck 4A Conference Tournament
MATTHEWS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
N15 at Metrolina Christian Tournament, TBD
N19 Rockwell
N22 at Southview
N25 Fayetteville Street
D3 Community Christian
D5 Shining Light Monroe
D10 at Cramerton Christian
D16 Tabernacle Christian
J7 Cramerton Christian
J10 TBD – Alumni Night
J14 at Rockwell
J17 at Fayetteville Street
J21 at Community Christian
J24 Southview
J27 at Tabernacle Christian
MYERS PARK
N19 Olympic
N22 Northwest Cabarrus
N26 Providence
N30 vs. Cuthbertson in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Girls), 6
D3 at South Mecklenburg
D9 Garinger
D10 Butler
D13 vs. Trinity Episcopal (VA) at OBX Good Guys’ Cancer Event at First Flight High, TBD
D14 vs. South Central at OBX Good Guys’ Cancer Event at First Flight High, TBD
D17 at Rocky River
D19-21 at Crescom Tournament at Myrtle Beach (Girls)
D27-30 at Hoodies’ House Tournament at Rocky River (Boys)
J3-4 at She Got Game Tournament in Atlanta, GA (Girls)
J7 Hickory Ridge
J10 at East Mecklenburg
J14 Porter Ridge
J17 at Independence
J18 vs. Greensboro Day in MLK Day Event at TBD (Boys)
J24 at Garinger
J28 Rocky River
J31 at Butler
F4 at Hickory Ridge
F7 East Mecklenburg
F11 at Porter Ridge
F14 Independence
F17-21 at Southwestern 4A Conference Tournament at Myers Park (Host)
NORTH MECKLENBURG
N19 Independence
N22 at Berry
N29 in Holden Classic at North Mecklenburg vs. TBD (Host) (Boys/Girls)
N30 in Holden Classic at North Mecklenburg vs. TBD (Host) (Boys/Girls)
D6 Harding
D10 at Mooresville
D13 West Charlotte
D14 at Bojangles’ Bash (Boys), TBD
D17 Hopewell
D18-21 at CresCom Classic at Myrtle Beach (SC) (Girls)
D26-30 at Arby’s Classic in Bristol, TN (Boys)
J7 at Hough
J10 Mallard Creek
J14 at Vance
J17 Lake Norman
J24 Mooresville
J28 at West Charlotte
J31 at Hopewell
F4 Hough
F7 at Mallard Creek
F11 Vance
F14 at Lake Norman
F17-21 at I-Meck 4A Conference Tournament
NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN
N8 Statesville Christian at Northside Christian Tip-Off (Boys), TBD
N9 Woodlawn School at Northside Christian Tip-Off (Boys), TBD
N15 at Sugar Creek Charter
N16 at Raleigh Christian (Boys)
N16 United Faith (Girls)
N18 Hickory Christian
N19 at Concord First Assembly
N22 vs. Independence in Queen City Extravaganza at Northside Christian (Host), 8:30
N23 vs. Moravian Prep in Queen City Extravaganza at Northside Christian (Host), 8
N26 Carolina International
D3 Hickory Grove
D5 at Gaston Christian
D6 SouthLake Christian
D10 Metrolina Christian
D12-14 at Battle at the Rock Showcase (Boys), TBD
D17 Asheville Christian
D20 vs. West Charlotte in Queen City Classic at Northside Christian (Host) (Girls), 5
D21 vs. Rocky River in Queen City Classic at Northside Christian (Host) (Girls), 2
D27 vs. Beckley Woodrow Wilson (WV) in Queen City Invit. at Northside Christian (Girls), 5
D28 vs. Mallard Creek in Queen City Invit. at Northside Christian (Girls), 3:30
D27-30 at Hoodies’ House Classic at Rocky River (Boys)
J7 at Gaston Day
J14 at SouthLake Christian
J16 Sugar Creek Charter
J17 at Hickory Grove
J21 at Metrolina Christian
J24 Gaston Christian
J28 Concord First Assembly
J31 Gaston Day
F4-7 at MAC Tournament at Hickory Grove (1st round at higher seeds)
OLYMPIC
N19 at Myers Park
N21 Rocky River
N29 vs. West Charlotte in Olympic Thanksgiving Classic (Girls)
N30 vs. TBD in Olympic Thanksgiving Classic (Girls)
D3 at East Mecklenburg
D7 at Southeast Hoops’ Festival at Vance (Boys), TBD
D13 at Harding
D17 South Mecklenburg
D19 at Berry
D20 TBD (Boys)
D21 vs. Carlisle in Salem (VA) (Boys), 3
D26-28 at Governor’s Challenge Tournament (Salisbury, MD) (Boys)D27-30 at East Lincoln Winter Jam (Girls)
J4 at Roy Stanley Memorial Tournament (Salem, VA) (Boys)
J7 at Ardrey Kell
J10 West Mecklenburg
J14 Providence
J18 at Johnson C. Smith, MLK Classic (Boys), TBD
J24 Harding
J28 at South Mecklenburg
J31 Berry
F4 Ardrey Kell
F7 at West Mecklenburg
F11 at Providence
F17-21 at SoMeck7 Conference Tournament at Berry
PROVIDENCE
N19 East Mecklenburg
N21 Hough
N25 vs. Piedmont at Porter Ridge in Brad Thompson Shootout (Girls 3:45; Boys 5:15)
N26 at Myers Park
N29 vs. Providence Day in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Girls), Noon
D6 at Porter Ridge
D9 vs. Covenant Day at Hickory Tavern, Chik-Fil-A Classic at Ardrey Kell (Boys), 6
D10 vs. SouthLake Christian at Hickory Tavern, Chik-Fil-A Classic at Ardrey Kell (Boys), 6 (Boys)
D13 West Mecklenburg
D14 at Phenom Hoops Showcase, TBD (Girls)
D17 Berry
D19 at South Mecklenburg
D20 vs. Rocky River in Queen City Classic at Northside Christian (Girls), 8
D21 vs. Burlington School in Queen City Classic at Northside Christian (Girls), 5
J3 at Hickory Ridge
J7 at Central Cabarrus
J10 at Harding
J14 at Olympic
J17 Ardrey Kell
J24 at West Mecklenburg
J28 at Berry
J31 South Mecklenburg
F7 Harding
F11 Olympic
F14 at Ardrey Kell
F17-21 at SoMeck7 Conference Tournament at Berry
PROVIDENCE DAY
N12 at Metrolina Christian
N15 Burlington School
N19 at SouthLake Christian
N26 Comenius
N29 vs. Providence in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Girls), Noon
N29 vs. Victory Christian in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Boys), 3:30
N30 vs. Davidson Day/Christ School in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge Consolation/Championship game, TBD
D3 Wesleyan Christian
D6 at Ravenscroft
D7 at Durham Academy
D10 Greensboro Day
D13 York Prep
D20 Mountain Island Charter (Boys)
D20-21 at She Got Game Classic at Rock Hill Sports’ Center (Girls)
D27-30 at Deep South Classic at Brookwood High (GA) (Boys/Girls)
J4 Australian National Team
J7 at Covenant Day
J10 Charlotte Country Day
J14 Cannon School
J17 at Charlotte Christian
J20 at MLK Day Classic (Girls) at Providence Day (Host), TBD
J21 Charlotte Latin
J24 Covenant Day
J28 at Charlotte Country DayJ31 at Cannon School
F4 Charlotte Christian
F7 at Charlotte Latin
QUEENS GRANT
N8 at Sugar Creek Charter
N13 at Charlotte Country Day
N22 Sugar Creek Charter
N26 at Covenant Day
D3 at Central Academy
D6 at Bulldog Classic at Wake Christian
D17 at Langtree Charter
Holiday Tournaments TBD
J3 Union Academy
J7 at Pine Lake Prep
J10 at Carolina International
J14 at Community School of Davidson
J17 Mountain Island Charter
J21 Bradford Prep
J24 Langtree Charter
J28 at Union Academy
J31 Pine Lake Prep
F4 Carolina International
F7 Community School of Davidson
F11 at Mountain Island Charter
F14 at Bradford Prep
F17-21 at PAC 7, 1A Conference Tournament at Mountain Island Charter
ROCKY RIVER
N19 West Mecklenburg
N21 at Olympic
N26 Mallard Creek
N29 at Thanksgiving Showcase at Olympic (Girls), TBD
D3 at Harding
D13 at Butler
D17 Myers Park
D20 vs. Providence in Queen City Classic at Northside Christian (Girls), 8
D21 at Northside Christian in Queen City Classic at Northside Christian (Girls), 5
D27 vs. Mallard Creek in Queen City Invitational at Northside Christian (Girls), 8
D28 at Beckley Woodrow Wilson (WV) in Queen City Invitat. at Northside Christian (Girls), 6
D27-30 at Hoodies’ House Classic at Rocky River (Boys)
J7 East Mecklenburg
J10 at Porter Ridge
J14 Independence
J15 at Hickory Ridge
J17 at Garinger
J24 Butler
J28 at Myers Park
J31 Hickory Ridge
F4 at East Mecklenburg
F7 Porter Ridge
F11 at Independence
F14 Garinger
F17-21 at Southwestern 4A Conference Tournament at Myers Park
SOUTH MECKLENBURG
N18 Marvin Ridge
N21 at Independence
N26 Butler
N29 vs. Victory Christian in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Girls), 12:30
N29 vs. Charlotte Latin in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Boys), 1:30
D3 Myers Park
D6 Charlotte Catholic
D7 at LBI Best of the Carolinas (Girls), TBD
D10 at East Mecklenburg
D13 at Ardrey Kell
D17 at Olympic
D19 Providence
D20-21 at She Got Game Classic at Rock Hill Sports’ Center (Girls)
D27-30 at Ashbrook Holiday Hoopsfest (Boys)
J7 Harding
J11 at Richmond Senior (Boys), 3:30
J14 at Berry
J17 West Mecklenburg
J24 Ardrey Kell
J28 Olympic
J31 at Providence
F4 at Harding
F11 Berry
F14 at West Mecklenburg
F17-21 at SoMeck7 Conference Tournament at Berry
SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN
N8 at Durham AcademyN9 at North Raleigh Christian
N15 Bradford Prep
N19 Providence Day
N22 at Gaston Day
N26 at Charlotte Christian
N29-30 at Thanksgiving Holiday Classic (MD) (Boys)
D6 at Northside Christian
D9 at Ardrey Kell in Hickory Tavern, Chik-Fil-A Classic at Ardrey Kell (Boys), 7:30
D10 vs. Providence in Hickory Tavern, Chik-Fil-A Classic at Ardrey Kell (Boys), 6
D13 Metrolina Christian
D20 Liberty Prep (Boys)
D26-28 at Holiday Tournament TBD (Boys)
J3 Gaston ChristianJ4 Asheville School
J7 at Concord First Assembly
J9 at Victory Christian
J11 at Hickory Grove
J14 Northside Christian
J16 Hickory Grove
J18 at MLK Classic at Victory Christian TBD (Boys)
J21 at Gaston Christian
J24 at Metrolina Christian
J28 Gaston Day
J31 Concord First Assembly
F4-7 at MAC Tournament (at Hickory Grove) (1st round at higher seeds)
SUGAR CREEK CHARTER
N5 at Cabarrus Charter
N6 at Woodlawn School
N8 Queens Grant
N14 Piedmont Charter
N15 at Northside Christian
N19 Woodlawn School
N20 at West Mecklenburg
N22 at Queens Grant
N26 Lincoln Charter
D3 at Lincolnton Charter
D6 West Mecklenburg
D11 at Bessemer City
D12 Community School of Davidson
D17 Mountain Island Day
D19-21 at Piedmont Classical in Greensboro Classic (Boys/Girls)
J8 at Corvian
J10 at Mountain Island Day
J17 at Charlotte Latin
J22 at Community School of Davidson
J24 Cabarrus Charter
J28 Greater Cabarrus Stallions
J29 at Piedmont Charter
F3 Northside Christian
F6 Corvian
F11 at Greater Cabarrus Stallions
F13 Bessemer City
UNITED FAITH
N8 Comenius
N12 at Gaston Day
N16 Christ School
N19 South Charlotte Thunder (Boys)
N19 Cabarrus Charter (Girls)
N23 Mount Zion Academy
N26 at Charlotte Country Day
N30 vs. The Burlington School in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Boys), 2
D3 Westminster Catawba
D10 Cannon School
D13 vs. Greenfield School in Battle at the Rock at Rock Hill Sports Center (Boys), TBD
D13 Cabarrus Charter
D20 at Trinity Christian
D27-30 at Hoodies’ House Holiday Classic (Boys)
Girls TBD
J4 at Grace Christian
J7 at Wesleyan Christian
J10 Crossroads Christian
J14 at Victory Christian
J18 at Northwood Temple
J24 at Woodlawn School
J25 Charlotte Christian
J28 at North Hills Christian
J31 Victory Christian
F4 Woodlawn School
F6 North Hills Christian
VANCE
N19 Berry
N23 vs. Davidson Day at Northside Christian (Girls)
N27 at Roscoe Turner Classic at Winston-Salem Prep (Boys), TBD
N29 vs. Concord First Assembly at Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Boys), 4:30
N29 vs. Butler in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Girls), 6
N30 at Bobby Martin Classic at R.J. Reynolds (Boys), TBD
D7 Southeast Hoops’ Festival (Boys), TBD
D10 at Mallard Creek
D13 at HopewellD19 Mooresville
D20 at She Got Game Classic at Rock Hill Sports’ Center (Girls), TBD
D21 at Flycode Challenge (Roanoke, VA) (Boys/Girls)
D26-28 at Ashbrook Holiday Hoopsfest (Boys)
D27-30 at Jr. Orange Bowl Classic (Girls)
J3-4 at She Got Game Classic (Atlanta) (Girls)
J7 West Charlotte
J10 at Lake Norman
J14 North Mecklenburg
J17 Hough
J18 at MLK Classic (Boys), TBD
J24 Mallard Creek
J28 Hopewell
J31 at Mooresville
F4 at West Charlotte
F7 Lake Norman
F11 at North Mecklenburg
F14 at Hough
F17-21 at I-Meck 4A Conference Tournament
VICTORY CHRISTIAN
N14 Langtree Charter
N15 TBD
N19 at Cannon School
N22 at Legacy Charter
N25 TBD
N29 vs. South Mecklenburg in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Girls), 12:30
N29 vs. Providence Day in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Boys), 3:30
N30 vs. Davidson Day/Christ School in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park Consolation/Championship, TBD
D3 at Carmel Christian
D5 at Concord First Assembly
D10 at Burlington School
D12 Gaston Christian (Boys)
D13 TBD
D14 Mount Zion
D19-21 at Millenium Invitational at Victory Christian (Host) (Boys/Girls)
D27-28 at Tournament of Champions in Atlanta (Boys)
D27-30 at East Lincoln Winter Jam
J3 at Community Christian
J4 at Greenfield School
J7 Moravian Prep (Boys)
J9 SouthLake Christian
J10 at Woodlawn School
J11 Crossroads Christian
J14 United Faith
J16 at Westminster Catawba
J18 at MLK Classic at Victory Christian (Boys/Girls)
J21 Mt. View Christian Academy
J24 North Hills Christian
J28 TBD
J31 at United Faith
F4 at North Hills Christian
F7 Woodlawn School
WEST CHARLOTTE
N19 at Garinger
N21 West Mecklenburg
N26 Harding
N29-30 at Olympic Thanksgiving Showcase (Girls), TBDD6 Berry
D10 Lake Norman
D13 at North Mecklenburg
D19 Mallard Creek
D20 at Northside Christian in Queen City Classic at Northside Christian (Girls)
D27-28 at BSN Sports Queen City Classic at Charlotte Country Day (Girls)
Boys TBD
J7 at Vance
J10 Hough
J14 at Mooresville
J17 Hopewell
J24 at Lake Norman
J28 North Mecklenburg
J31 at Mallard Creek
F4 Vance
F7 at Hough
F11 Mooresville
F14 at Hopewell
F17-21 at I-Meck 4A Conference Tournament
WEST MECKLENBURG
N19 at Rocky River
N20 Sugar Creek Charter
N21 at West Charlotte
N26 Garinger
D3 Hopewell
D4 at Weddington
D6 at Sugar Creek Charter
D10 at South Point
D12 at Garinger
D13 at Providence
D19 Ardrey Kell
Holiday Tournaments TBD (Boys/Girls)
J7 Berry
J10 at Olympic
J14 Harding
J17 at South Mecklenburg
J18 at MLK Invitational (Boys), TBD
J24 Providence
J31 at Ardrey Kell
F4 at Berry
F7 Olympic
F11 at Harding
F14 South Mecklenburg
F17-21 at SoMeck7 Conference Tournament at Berry
Observer-area reegional schedules
ALEXANDER CENTRAL
N22 North Iredell
N26 at Ashe County
D2 Lincolnton
D6 at Lincolnton
D10 Ashe County
D11 at Patton
D16 at Davie County
D18 Patton
D20 at North Iredell
D27-30 at Dick’s Sporting Goods’ Classic at Catawba Valley Comm. College (Boys/Girls)
J3 Watauga
J7 St. Stephens
J10 at McDowell
J14 at Freedom
J17 Hickory
J21 South Caldwell
J28 at Watauga
F4 McDowell
F7 Freedom
F11 at Hickory
F14 at South Caldwell
F17-21 at Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament (at Hickory; 1st round at higher seeds)
ANSON COUNTY
TBD
ASHE COUNTY
N19 at Avery County
N26 Alexander Central
D3 Avery County
D6 at Watauga
D10 at Alexander Central
D12 at Starmount
D13 Watauga
D20 Mitchell
D26-27 at Starmount Holiday Tournament (Boys/Girls)
J3 North Wilkes
J7 East Wilkes
J10 at Elkin
J13 Alleghany
J15 Wilkes Central
J17 at West Wilkes
J21 at Alleghany
J24 Starmount
J28 at North Wilkes
J31 at East Wilkes
F4 Elkin
F7 at Wilkes Central
F11 West Wilkes
F13-14 at Mountain Valley Athletic Conference 1st Round (at Higher Seeds)
F17-21 at Mountain Valley Athletic Conference Tournament at North Wilkes
AVERY COUNTY
TBD
RICHMOND SENIOR
N19 Anson County
N21 at Anson County
D3 Southern Lee
D6 Purnell Swett
D10 Cheraw
D13 Pinecrest
D17 at Cheraw
D27-29 at Ashbrook Holiday Hoopsfest (Boys)
J3 at Jack Britt
J7 at Hoke County
J10 Lumberton
J11 South Mecklenburg
J14 71st High
J17 at Scotland County
J20 MLK Classic at Red Springs, TBD
J24 at Purnell Swett
J28 at Pinecrest
J31 Jack Britt
F4 Hoke County
F7 at Lumberton
F11 at 71st High
F14 Scotland County
F17-21 at Sandhills’ Athletic Conference Tournament
WATAUGA
N22 at Avery County
N26 Mountain Heritage
D3 Ashbrook
D5 Avery County
D6 Ashe County
D10 at Wilkes Central
D12 Mitchell County
D13 at Ashe County
D17 at Mountain Heritage
D19 South Caldwell
D20 at East Surry
D31 at Mitchell
J3 at Alexander Central
J7 McDowell
J10 St. Stephens
J14 at Hickory
J17 Freedom
J22 East Surry
J24 at South Caldwell
J28 Alexander Central
J31 at McDowellF4 at St. Stephens
F7 Hickory
F11 at Freedom
F17-21 at Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament at Hickory (1st round at higher seeds)
BURKE COUNTY
DRAUGHN
N18 West Lincoln
N19 South Caldwell
N26 St. Stephens
D3 at South Caldwell
D5 Freedom
D10 at West Lincoln
D11 at St. Stephens
D13 Bunker Hill
D18 at Freedom
D20 at Hibriten
D26-28 at Freedom Holiday Tournament (Boys/Girls)
J3 Fred T. Foard
J7 at West Caldwell
J10 at East Burke
J17 West Iredell
J21 at Patton
J24 Hibriten
J28 at Fred T. Foard
J31 West Caldwell
F4 East Burke
F7 at Bunker Hill
F11 at West Iredell
F14 Patton
F17-21 at Northwest Foothills’ 2A Conference Tournament
EAST BURKE
N22 at West Lincoln
N26 at Freedom
N29 at McDowell
D3 West Lincoln
D6 Freedom
D10 McDowell
D13 Mountain Heritage
D17 at Patton
D20 Bunker Hill
D26-28 at Freedom Holiday Tournament (Boys/Girls)
J3 Hibriten
J7 at Fred T. Foard
J10 Draughn
J17 at West Caldwell
J21 West Iredell
J24 at Bunker Hill
J28 at Hibriten
J31 Fred T. Foard
F4 at Draughn
F7 Patton
F11 West Caldwell
F14 at West Iredell
F17-21 at Northwest Footbhills’ 2A Conference
FREEDOM
N26 East Burke
D3 Patton
D5 at Draughn
D6 at East Burke
D12 A.C. Reynolds
D13 at Patton
D18 Draughn
D20 St. Stephens
D26-28 at Freedom Holiday Tournament (Host) (Boys/Girls)
J3 at Hickory
J4 Weddington
J10 South Caldwell
J14 Alexander Central
J17 at Watauga
J21 at McDowell
J24 at St. Stephens
J28 Hickory
F4 at South Caldwell
F7 at Alexander Central
F11 Watauga
F14 McDowell
F17-21 at Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament at McDowell
PATTON
N26 South Caldwell
D3 at Freedom
D4 Burns
D6 at South Caldwell
D9 at Maiden
D11 at Alexander Central
D13 Freedom
D17 East Burke
D18 Alexander Central
D20 at West Iredell
D23 at Burns
Holiday Tournaments TBD (Boys/Girls)
J3 West Caldwell
J7 at Bunker Hill
J8 North Iredell
J10 Hibriten
J17 at Fred T. Foard
J21 Draughn
J24 West Iredell
J28 at West Caldwell
J31 Bunker Hill
F4 at Hibriten
F7 at East Burke
F11 Fred T. Foard
F14 at Draughn
F17-21 at Northwest Foothills 2A Conference Tournament
CABARRUS COUNTY/KANNAPOLIS
A.L. BROWN
N18 at Mooresville
N22 North Rowan (Girls)
N25 at Porter Ridge in Brad Thompson Shootout at Porter Ridge (Girls 6:45; Boys 8:15)
D5 Langtree Charter (Boys)
D6 Independence (Girls)5
D10 at Carson
D12 at North Davidson (Girls)
D14 at Battle of the Rock at Rock Hill Sports’ Center (Boys), TBD
D19-21 at Chik-Fil-A Classic in Columbia (Boys), TBD
D27-29 at Sam Moir Classic at Catawba College (Boys/Girls)
J2 West Stanly
J7 at Northwest Cabarrus
J10 Concord
J17 Central Cabarrus
J18 in MLK Classic vs. TBD (Boys)
J24 at Jay M. Robinson
J28 Cox MillJ31 at Concord
F4 Northwest Cabarrus
F7 at Central Cabarrus
F11 Jay M. Robinson
F14 at Cox Mill
F17-21 at South Piedmont Conference Tournament
CABARRUS CHARTER
N5 Sugar Creek Charter
N8 at Lake Pointe Academy
N12 Grace Academy
N14 at Mountain Island Day School
N15 at Westminster Catawba
N19 at United Faith (Girls)
N19 at Albemarle (Boys)
N22 at Lake Norman Christian (Boys)
N25-26 at Cabarrus Charter Thanksgiving Classic (Host) (Boys)
D2 at Cherryville (Boys)
D3 Albemarle (Boys)
D6 Greater Cabarrus Stallions
D10 Lake Pointe Academy
D12 Westminster Catawba
D13 at United Faith (Girls)
D13 Lake Norman Christian (Boys)
D16 Covenant Classical
D19 at Community School of Davidson
D26-27 at Millenium Charter Holiday Classic (Boys)
J10 at Millenium Charter (Boys)
J23 at Grace Academy
J24 at Sugar Creek Charter
J28 Cherryville (Boys)
J31 Millenium Charter (Boys)
F7 at Covenant Classical
F11 at Christ the King
CANNON SCHOOL
N9 at Carmel Christian in Phenom Hoops’ Showcase (Boys), 7:30
N12 at Carmel Christian (Girls), 6
N15 vs. Word of God in Phenom Hoops’ Showcase in Raleigh (Boys), TBD
N15 vs. Rabun Gap Nacoochee at Davidson Day (Girls), 3:45
N16 at Ravenscroft in Phenom Hoops’ Showcase (Boys), TBD
N16 vs. Davidson Day/Trinity School at Davidson Day (Girls), TBD
N19 Victory Christian
N21 at Greensboro Day (Girls), 6
N22 at Greensboro Day in Phenom Hoops’ Gate City Classic (Boys), TBD
N23 vs. Burlington School in Phenom Hoops’ Gate City Classic (Boys), TBD
N25 Northwest Cabarrus (Girls), 5:30
N29 vs. Combine Academy in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Boys), 7:30
N30 vs. Ardrey Kell in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Girls), Noon
N30 vs. Ardrey Kell in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Boys), 7:30
D6 Cardinal Newman
D10 at United Faith
D13 Wesleyan Christian (Girls), 5
D13 vs. Arizona Compass in Battle of the Rock at Rock Hill Sports’ Center (Boys), TBD
D14 vs. Dream City Christian in Battle of the Rock at Rock Hill Sports’ Center (Boys), TBD
D19-20 at Crescom Classic at Myrtle Beach (Girls), TBD
D19-23 at Chik-Fil-A Classic (Boys) at Richland Northeast High (Boys), TBD
D27-30 at Big South Shootout in Atlanta (Boys), TBD
J3 Australia Nspire
J7 Charlotte Country Day
J10 Charlotte Latin
J14 at Providence Day
J17 at Covenant Day
J18 Comenius
J21 Charlotte Christian
J24 at Charlotte Country Day
J28 at Charlotte Latin
J31 Providence Day
F4 Covenant Day
F7 at Charlotte Christian
CAROLINA INTERNATIONAL
N7 Cabarrus Charter
N8-9 at Carmel Christian Phenom Tip-Off Showcase (Boys), TBD
N22 at Gray Stone Day
N26 Central Academy
D6 vs. Mount Pleasant in Carson Tournament (Girls), 4
D6 vs. Mount Pleasant in Carson Tournament (Boys), 5:30
D7 vs. Northwest Cabarrus in Carson Tournament (Boys), 2:30
D10 at Corvian
D17 Mountain Island Charter
D20 vs. Liberty Heights in Queen City Classic at Northside Christian (Boys), 6:30
D21 vs. Bull City Prep in Queen City Classic at Northside Christian (Boys), 6:30
J3 Bradford Prep
J7 at Union Academy
J10 Queens Grant
J14 Langtree Charter
J17 Pine Lake Prep
J21 Community School of Davidson
J24 at Mountain Island Charter
J28 at Bradford Prep
J31 Union Academy
F3 Corvian
F4 at Queens Grant
F7 at Langtree Charter
F11 at Pine Lake Prep
F14 at Community School of Davidson
F17-21 at PAC 7, 1A Conference Tournament
CENTRAL CABARRUS
N22 Hunter Huss
N26 at East Rowan
N29 vs. Davidson Day in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Girls), 2
D3 Carson
D6 at Garinger
D10 at Berry
D11 at Stuart Cramer
D13 at Carson
D20 West Craven
D26-28 at Sheetz Holiday Classic at Southwest Guilford High (Girls)
D27-30 at Laurie Ann Cruise Holiday Classic at Mount Pleasant (Boys)
J3 Mount Pleasant
J7 Providence (Boys)
J10 at Jay M. Robinson
J14 Concord
J17 at A.L. Brown
J24 Cox Mill
J28 Northwest Cabarrus
J31 Jay M. RobinsonF4 at ConcordF7 A.L. Brown
F11 at Cox Mill
F14 at Northwest Cabarrus
F17-21 at South Piedmont Conference Tournament
CONCORD
N19 Ashbrook
N21 at Carson
N22 at Charlotte Country Day
N26 at Montgomery Central
D3 Weddington
D10 Hickory Ridge
D11 Independence (Girls)
D13 at Mount Pleasant
D17 at Mallard Creek
D20 at Forest Hills
D26-28 at Eastern Alamance Holiday Classic (Boys)
D27-30 at Laurie Ann Holiday Classic at Mount Pleasant (Girls)
J4 Christ the King
J10 at A.L. Brown
J14 at Central Cabarrus
J17 Cox Mill
J24 Northwest Cabarrus
J28 at Jay M. Robinson
J31 A.L. Brown
F4 Central Cabarrus
F7 at Cox Mill
F11 at Northwest Cabarrus
F14 Jay M. Robinson
F17-21 at South Piedmont Conference Tournament
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY
N12 at Calvary Baptist
N15 Winston-Salem Christian
N16 vs. in National Showcase (Boys), TBD
N19 Northside Christian
N26 Metrolina Christian
D3 at Gaston Christian
D5 Victory Christian
D6 at Gaston Day
D10 at Hickory Grove
D12 at Davidson Day
D26-30 at Tennessee Tournament (Boys)
Girls TBD
J4 at Lowcountry Showcase (Charleston, SC) (Boys)
J7 SouthLake Christian
J9 at Grace Christian (Raleigh)
J10 at Metrolina Christian
J13 at Lincoln Academy
J4 Gaston Day
J17 Carmel Christian
J18 at MLK Showcase Carmel Christian (Boys), TBD
J21 Hickory Grove
J23 Gaston Christian
J24 at Wesleyan Christian
J28 at Northside Christian
J30 Burlington School
J31 at SouthLake Christian
F4-7 at MAC Tournament at Hickory Grove (1st round at higher seeds)
COX MILL
N19 at Sun Valley
N22 at Weddington
N26 Hough
N29-30 at Leroy Holden Classic at North Mecklenburg (Boys/Girls)
D3 at Mallard Creek
D6 Lake Norman
D10 Anson County
D17 East Rowan
D19 South Iredell
D26-29 at Laurie Ann Cruise Holiday Classic at Mount Pleasant (Girls)
D26-28 at Kings Mountain Holiday Tournament (Boys)
J10 at Northwest Cabarrus
J14 at Jay M. Robinson
J17 at Concord
J18 at Kinston (Boys)
J24 at Central Cabarrus
J28 at A.L. Brown
J31 Northwest Cabarrus
F4 Jay M. Robinson
F7 Concord
F11 Central Cabarrus
F14 A.L. Brown
F17-21 at South Piedmont Conference Tournament
COVENANT CLASSICAL
N11 at Carolina Christian
N12 at North Hills Christian
N14 Comenius (Girls)
N16 Teach High School (Boys)
N19 Westminster Catawba
N21 at Grace Academy (Boys)
N22 Albemarle (Boys)
N25-26 at Cabarrus Tournament (Boys), TBD
D2 Arborbrook Christian
D6 at First Assembly of Monroe
D10 Sheets Memorial
D13 Carolina Christian
J6 at Mountain Island Charter
J7 North Hills Christian
J10 at Westminster Catawba
J13 at Lake Norman Christian (Boys)
J17 Mountain Island Charter
J21 Grace Academy (Boys)
J23 at Arborbrook Christian
J24 Lake Norman Christian (Boys)
J27 at Statesville Christian
J28 Lake Pointe Academy
F4 at Phoenix Montessori
F7 Cabarrus Charter
F10-14 at CACAA Conference Tournament
HICKORY RIDGE
N19 Mallard Creek
N22 at Jay M. Robinson
N26 Northwest Cabarrus (Boys)
D4 Sun Valley
D10 at Concord
D13 at Independence
D17 Garinger
D19-21 at CresCom Classic at Myrtle Beach (Girls)
D26-28 at Ashbrook Holiday Hoopsfest (Boys)
J3 Providence
J7 at Myers Park
J10 at Butler
J14 East Mecklenburg
J15 Rocky River
J17 at Porter Ridge
J24 Independence
J28 at Garinger
J31 at Rocky River
F4 Myers Park
F7 Butler
F11 at East Mecklenburg
F14 Porter Ridge
F17-21 at Southwestern 4A Conference Tournament at Myers Park
JAY M. ROBINSON
N22 Hickory Ridge
N26 Mount Pleasant
D4 Mooresville
D6 at West Rowan
D11 at East Mecklenburg
D13 at West Stanly
D18 at Hunter Huss
D20 at Hopewell
D27-30 at East Lincoln Winter Jam (Boys/Girls)
J3 at East Rowan
J7 Carson
J10 Central Cabarrus
J14 Cox Mill
J17 at Northwest Cabarrus
J24 A.L. Brown
J28 Concord
J31 at Central Cabarrus
F4 at Cox Mill
F7 Northwest Cabarrus
F11 at A.L. Brown
F14 at Concord
F17-21 at South Piedmont Conference Tournament
MOUNT PLEASANT
N21 North Stanly
N22 at South Stanly
N26 at Jay M. Robinson
D4 Gray Stone Day
D6 at Carolina International
D7 vs. Northwest Cabarrus in Carson Tournament (Girls), 1
D7 at Carson in Carson Tournament (Boys), 5:30
D10 West Rowan
D13 Concord
D17 Central Academy
D18 at Randelman
D20 at East Rowan
D27-30 at Laurie Ann Cruise Holiday Classic (Boys/Girls) (Host)
J3 at Central Cabarrus
J7 Anson County
J10 at Forest Hills
J17 Montgomery Central
J24 at West Stanly
J28 at Central Academy
J31 at Anson County
F4 Forest Hills
F7 at Montgomery Central
F14 West StanlyF17-21 at Rocky River Conference Tournament at Pfeiffer University
NORTHWEST CABARRUS
N19 Statesville
N20 at Pine Lake Prep
N22 at Myers Park
N25 at Cannon School (Girls)
N26 at Hickory Ridge (Boys)
D2 at East Rowan
D6 at Carson in Carson Tournament (Girls), 7
D6 at Carson in Carson Tournament (Boys), 8:30
D7 vs. Mount Pleasant in Carson Tournament (Girls), 1
D7 vs. Carolina International in Carson Tournament (Boys), 2:30
D13 at Statesville
D27-30 at East Lincoln Winter Jam (Boys/Girls)
J7 A.L. Brown
J10 Cox Mill
J15 Pine Lake Prep
J17 Jay M. Robinson
J24 at Concord
J28 at Central Cabarrus
J31 at Cox Mill
F4 at A.L. Brown
F7 at Jay M. RobinsonF11 Concord
F14 Central Cabarrus
F17-21 at South Piedmont Conference Tournament, TBD
CALDWELL COUNTY
HIBRITEN
N20 at Mooresville
N25 Bandys
N26 A.C. Reynolds
D4 South Caldwell
D10 Bandys (Away/Home)
D13 at South Caldwell
D20 Draughn
D26-27 at Chik-Fil-A Classic (Columbia, SC) (Boys), TBD
Girls’ Holiday Tournament TBD
J3 at East Burke
J7 West Iredell
J10 at Patton
J14 at Fred T. Foard
J17 Bunker Hill
J21 at West Caldwell
J24 at Draughn
J28 East Burke
J31 at West Iredell
F4 Patton
F7 Fred T. Foard
F11 at Bunker Hill
F14 West Caldwell
F17-21 at Northwest Foothills’ 2A Conference
SOUTH CALDWELL
N19 at Draughn
N22 West Caldwell
N26 at Patton
D3 Draughn
D4 at Hibriten
D6 Patton
D10 at West Caldwell
D13 Hibriten
D19 at Watauga
D27-30 at Dick’s Sporting Goods’ Classic at Catawba Valley Community College (Boys/Girls)
J7 Hickory
J10 at Freedom
J14 McDowell
J17 St. Stephens
J21 at Alexander Central
J24 Watauga
J31 at Hickory
F4 Freedom
F7 at McDowell
F11 at St. Stephens
F14 Alexander Central
F17-21 at Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament at McDowell
WEST CALDWELL
N20 St. Stephens
N22 at South Caldwell
N26 at Highland Tech
D3 Bandys
D4 Lincolnton
D6 at Bandys
D10 South Caldwell
D13 Highland Tech
D19 Fred T. Foard
D27-28 at Caldwell County Holiday Tournament at West Caldwell (Host) (Boys/Girls)
J3 at Patton
J7 Draughn
J10 at Bunker Hill
J14 at West Iredell
J17 East Burke
J21 Hibriten
J24 at Fred T. Foard
J28 Patton
J31 at Draughn
F4 Bunker Hill
F7 West Iredell
F11 at East Burke
F14 at Hibriten
F17-21 at Northwest Foothills’ 2A Conference Tournament
CATAWBA COUNTY
BANDYS
N26 at Hibriten
D3 at West Caldwell
D4 St. Stephens
D6 West Caldwell
D10 Hibriten
D11 at Bunker Hill
D13 at Fred T. Foard
D19 at Maiden
D26-28 at Peoples’ Bank Holiday Classic at Bandys (Host) (Boys/Girls)
J3 Newton Conover
J7 at Lincolnton
J10 at East LincolnJ14 West LincolnJ17 at Lake Norman Charter
J21 North Lincoln
J24 Maiden
J28 at Newton Conover
J31 Lincolnton
F4 East LincolnF7 at West Lincoln
F11 Lake Norman Charter
F14 at North Lincoln
F17-21 at South Fork 2A Conference Tournament (at Catawba Valley Comm. College) (1st round at higher seeds)
BUNKER HILL
N19 Newton Conover
N22 at St. Stephens
N26 Maiden
D3 at Maiden
D6 St. Stephens
D10 at Newton Conover
D13 at Draughn
D20 at East Burke
D27-30 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at Catawba Valley Comm. College (Boys/Girls)
J3 at West Iredell
J7 Patton
J10 West Caldwell
J17 at Hibriten
J21 Fred T. Foard
J24 East Burke
J28 West Iredell
J31 at Patton
F4 at West Caldwell
F7 Draughn
F11 Hibriten
F14 at Fred T. Foard
F17-21 at Northwest Foothills 2A Conference Tournament
CHALLENGER
TBD
FRED T. FOARD
N26 at West Lincoln
D2 St. Stephens
D4 at Newton Conover
D6 Maiden
D9 at St. Stephens
D11 at Maiden
D13 Bandys
D20 at West Caldwell
D27-30 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at Catawba Valley Comm. College (Boys/Girls)
J3 at Draughn
J7 East Burke
J10 at West Iredell
J14 Hibriten
J17 Patton
J21 at Bunker Hill
J24 West Caldwell
J28 Draughn
J31 at East Burke
F4 West Iredell
F7 at Hibriten
F11 at Patton
F14 Bunker Hill
F17-21 at Northwest Foothills’ 2A Conference Tournament
HICKORY
D3 at Newton Conover
D6 Statesville
D10 at Kings Mountain
D11 at Lincolnton
D13 Newton Conover
D19 at McDowell
D20 at Statesville
D27-30 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at Catawba Valley Comm. College (Boys/Girls)
J3 Freedom
J7 at South Caldwell
J14 Watauga
J17 at Alexander Central
J18 at MLK Showcase TBD (Boys)
J21 at St. Stephens
J24 McDowell
J28 at Freedom
J31 South Caldwell
F7 at Watauga
F11 Alexander Central
F14 St. Stephens
F17-21 at Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament at Hickory (1st round at higher seeds)
HICKORY CHRISTIAN
N12 at Salem Baptist
N15 at Asheville School
N18 at Northside Christian
N25 Asheville Trailblazers
D3 at Asheville Christian
D6 at Gaston Christian
D10 Gaston Day
D13 Davidson Day
D21 Freedom Christian
J7 at Woodlawn School
J14 at Statesville Christian
J21 Asheville School
J23 at Davidson Day
J24 Westminster Catawba
J27 Westchester Country Day
J28 at University Christian
J31 Asheville Trailblazers
F4 Statesville Christian
F7 University Christian
MAIDEN
N26 Bunker Hill
D3 at Bunker Hill
D5 Hibriten
D6 at Fred T. Foard
D9 Patton
D11 Fred T. Foard
D19 Bandys
D27-30 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at Catawba Valley Comm. College (Boys/Girls)
J3 at West Lincoln
J7 Lake Norman Charter
J10 at North Lincoln
J14 East Lincoln
J17 Newton Conover
J21 at Lincolnton
J22 University Christian
J24 at Bandys
J28 West Lincoln
J31 at Lake Norman Charter
F4 North Lincoln
F7 at East Lincoln
F11 at Newton Conover
F14 Lincolnton
F17-21 at South Fork 2A Conference Tournament
MORAVIAN PREP
Boys’ Team Only (Regional/National team)
N6 at Franklin Prep
N8-9 at Carmel Christian, TBD
N15-16 at Phenom Hoops’ Showcase (Raleigh)
N22 vs. Davidson Day in Queen City Extravaganza at Northside Christian, 7:30 (Regional team)
N23 at Northside Christian in Queen City Extravaganza at Northside Christian, 8 (Regional team)
N22-23 at Gate City Classic at Greensboro Day (National team) (TBD)
N30 at Hoops and Dreams’ Classic at Methodist University (TBD)
D3 at Piedmont Classical
D7 at T.O.C. Showcase (TBD)
D12 at Battle of the Rock Showcase at Rock Hill Sports’ Center (TBD)
D13-14 at Bojangles’ Bash (TBD)
D17 at Burlington School
D20-21 at Lincoln Invitational Showcase (National team) (TBD)D20 vs. Combine Academy in Queen City Classic at Northside Christian (Regional team), 9:30
D21 vs. Liberty Heights in Queen City Classic at Northside Christian (Regional team), 8
D27 vs. Riverdale Baptist in Queen City Invitational at Northside Christian (Regional team), 9:30
D28 vs. Bull City Prep in Queen City Invitational at Northside Christian (Regional team), 7:30
D26-30 at John Wall Invitational at Broughton High (Raleigh) (National team)
J4 at Hoops Cities’ Invitational (Winston-Salem) (TBD)
J7 at Victory Christian
J11 at Big Shot Shootout (TBD)
J18 at Zaxby’s Invitational Hoop State Showcase (TBD)
J24-25 at FCA Tournament (TBD)
F1-2 at Phenom Hoops’ Military Showcase at Hargrave Military (VA) (TBD)
F8 at North Rowan
F11 at Elevation Prep
F21 Moravian Prep Classic (Host) (TBD)
F27-30 at Big Shots’ Nationals (TBD)
M5-7 at USA Nationals (TBD)
NEWTON CONOVER
N19 at Bunker Hill
N22 at Hopewell
N30 vs. Brevard in Coaches vs. Cancer Classic at UNC Asheville (Boys), TBD
D3 Hickory
D4 Fred T. Foard
D10 Bunker Hill
D13 at Hickory
D20 Lincolnton
D27-30 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at Catawba Valley Comm. College (Boys/Girls)
J3 at Bandys
J7 at West Lincoln
J10 at Lake Norman Charter
J14 North Lincoln
J17 at Maiden
J21 East Lincoln
J24 at Lincolnton
J28 Bandys
J31 West Lincoln
F4 Lake Norman Charter
F7 at North Lincoln
F11 Maiden
F14 at East Lincoln
F17-21 at South Fork 2A Conference Tournament
ST. STEPHENS
N20 at West Caldwell
N22 Bunker Hill
N25 West Iredell
N26 at Draughn
D2 at Fred T. Foard
D4 at Bandys
D6 at Bunker Hill
D9 Fred T. Foard
D11 Draughn
D20 at Freedom
D27-30 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at Catawba Valley Comm. College (Boys/Girls)
J3 McDowell
J7 at Alexander Central
J10 at Watauga
J17 at South Caldwell
J21 HickoryJ24 Freedom
J28 at McDowell
J31 Alexander CentralF4 Watauga
F11 South Caldwell
F14 at Hickory
F17-21 at Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament at Hickory (1st round at higher seeds)
CLEVELAND COUNTY
BURNS
N19 Bessemer City
D4 at Patton
D6 at Kings Mountain
D10 Crest
D13 at Bessemer City
D17 South Point
D20 Chase
D23 Patton
Holiday Tournaments TBD (Boys/Girls)
J3 at East Rutherford
J7 at Shelby
J10 at East GastonJ16 at Crest
J17 R.S. Central
J22 Kings Mountain
J24 at South Point
J28 at Chase
J31 East Rutherford
F4 Shelby
F7 East Gaston
F11 at R.S. Central
F17-21 at Southwestern 2A Conference Tournament
CREST
D2 Mitchell County
D3 at T.C. Roberson
D5 Shelby
D10 at Burns
D12 at R.S. Central
D13 at Shelby
D17 at Forestview
D19 Stuart Cramer
D26-28 at Kings Mountain Holiday Classic (Boys)D27-28 at McDowell Holiday Classic (Girls)
J3 at Ashbrook
J7 Hunter Huss
J10 at North Gaston
J16 Burns
J21 Kings Mountain
J24 Forestview
J27 East Rutherford
J28 at Stuart Cramer
F4 at Hunter Huss
F7 North Gaston
F14 at Kings Mountain
KINGS MOUNTAIN
D2 at East Rutherford (Girls)
D3 R.S. Central
D6 Burns
D10 at Hickory
D12 East Lincoln
D16 at Clover
D17 at Stuart Cramer
D20 North Gaston
D26-28 at Kings Mountain Holiday Classic (Boys)
D27 East Rutherford (Girls)
D30 South Pointe (SC) (Girls)
J3 at Hunter Huss
J7 at Ashbrook
J10 Shelby
J17 Forestview
J18 at East Lincoln
J21 at Crest
J22 at Burns
J24 Stuart Cramer
J28 at North Gaston
J31 Hunter Huss
F4 Ashbrook
F7 at Shelby
F11 at Forestview
F14 Crest
F17-21 at Big South Conference Tournament
SHELBY
D3 Australia (Boys), 5
D5 at Crest
D10 AshbrookD13 at Crest
D17 at East Gaston
D20 R.S. Central
D26-28 at Kings Mountain Holiday Classic (Boys)
J3 at Chase
J7 Burns
J10 at Kings Mountain
J17 East Rutherford
J21 at South Point
J24 East GastonJ28 at R.S. Central
J31 Chase
F4 at Burns
F7 Kings Mountain
F11 at East Rutherford
F14 South Point
F17-21 at Southwestern 2A Conference Tournament (TBD)
GASTON COUNTY
ASHBROOK
N19 at Concord
N21 at Lake Norman Charter
N26 at Lincolnton
N30 vs. Hough in Coaches vs. Cancer Classic at UNC Asheville (Boys), 11:30 a.m.
D3 at Watauga
D6 Clover
D10 at Shelby
D12 East Gaston
D19 Forestview
D26-28 at Ashbrook Holiday Hoopsfest (Boys) (Host)
D27-28 at Lincoln Charter Holiday Tournament (Girls)
J3 Crest
J7 Kings Mountain
J10 at Stuart Cramer
J11 Ragsdale
J17 North Gaston
J21 at Hunter Huss
J28 at Forestview
J31 at Crest
F4 at Kings Mountain
F7 Stuart Cramer
F11 at North Gaston
F14 Hunter Huss
F17-21 at Big South Conference Tournament
BESSEMER CITY
TBD
CHERRYVILLE
N19 at Pinnacle
N21 North Lincoln
N26 North Gaston
D2 Cabarrus Academy
D5 at North Lincoln
D6 West Lincoln
D11 at Thomas Jefferson Academy
D13 at West Lincoln
D17 Pinnacle
D19 Christ the King
D26-27 at Bud Black/Dennis Tate Holiday Classic (Boys/Girls)
J3 Piedmont Charter
J7 at Lincoln Charter
J10 at Bessemer City
J17 Highland Tech
J21 at Thomas Jefferson Academy
J24 at Christ the King
J28 at Cabarrus Academy
J31 Bessemer City
F4 at Piedmont Charter
F7 at Highland Tech
F11 Lincoln Charter
F14 Thomas Jefferson Academy
F17-21 at South Piedmont 1A Conference Tournament
EAST GASTON
N13 Highland Tech
N19 Forestview
N22 at North Gaston
N26 at Stuart Cramer
D3 North Gaston
D6 at Forestview
D12 at Ashbrook
D13 Stuart Cramer
D17 Shelby
D20 at South Point
D26-28 at Peoples’ Bank Holiday Clash at Bandys (Boys/Girls)
J3 at R.S. Central
J7 Chase
J10 Burns
J21 at East Rutherford
J24 at Shelby
J28 South Point
J31 R.S. Central
F4 at Chase
F7 at Burns
F14 East Rutherford
F17-21 at Southwestern 2A Conference Tournament
FORESTVIEW
N19 East Gaston
N21 at Bessemer City
N25 at South Point
D3 Clover
D5 Lake Norman Charter
D6 at East Gaston
D10 at Clover
D11 South Point
D16 Bessemer City
D17 Crest
D19 at Ashbrook
D26-28 at Peoples’ Bank Tournament at Bandys (Boys/Girls), TBD
J3 at North Gaston
J10 Hunter Huss
J17 at Kings Mountain
J21 Stuart Cramer
J24 at Crest
J28 Ashbrook
J31 North Gaston
F7 at Hunter Huss
F11 Kings Mountain
F14 at Stuart Cramer
F17-21 at Big South Conference Tournament, TBD
GASTON CHRISTIAN
N12 Legion Collegiate
N15 at Charlotte Christian (Boys)
N19 at Forsyth Country Day
N21 at Gaston Day
N22 Hickory Grove
D3 Concord First Assembly
D6 Hickory Christian
D12 at Victory Christian (Boys)
D13 Northside Christian
Holiday Tournaments TBD (Boys/Girls)
J3 at SouthLake Christian
J7 at Carmel Christian
J10 Gaston Day
J14 Metrolina Christian
J17 Pinnacle Classical
J21 SouthLake Christian
J23 at Concord First Assembly
J24 at Northside Christian
J28 at Hickory Grove
J31 Asheville School
F4-7 at MAC Tournament at Hickory Grove (1st round at higher seeds)
GASTON DAY
N12 United Faith
N15 Westchester Country Day
N19 Asheville Christian
N21 Gaston Christian
N22 SouthLake Christian
N25 University Christian
D3 Statesville Christian
D6 Concord First Assembly
D10 at Hickory Christian
D13 at Hickory Grove
D20 at Westminster Catawba
D26-28 at Kings Mountain Holiday Classic
D27 vs. Berry in Lincoln Charter (Girls)
D28 Eagles’ Holiday Tournament at Lincoln Charter (Girls)
J3 Metrolina Christian
J7 Northside Christian
J10 at Gaston Christian
J14 at Concord First Assembly
J17 at Metrolina Christian
J22 Davidson Day
J24 Hickory Grove
J28 at SouthLake Christian
J31 at Northside Christian
F4-7 at MAC Tournament at Hickory Grove (1st round at higher seeds)
HIGHLAND TECH
TBD
HUNTER HUSS
N22 at Central Cabarrus
D5 Australian Boomerangs (Boys)
D6 at Rocky River
D10 East Rutherford
D11 at Harding
D12 at East Rutherford
D17 at North Gaston
D18 Jay M. RobinsonD6-28 at Ashbrook Holiday Hoopsfest (Boys)
Girls TBD
J3 Kings Mountain
J7 at Crest J10 at Forestview
J17 Stuart Cramer
J21 Ashbrook
J24 North GastonJ28 at Clover
J31 at Kings Mountain
F4 Crest
F7 Forestview
F11 at Stuart Cramer
F14 at Ashbrook
F17-21 at Big South Conference Tournament
MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER
D3 West Mecklenburg
D6 Charlotte Secondary (Boys)
D10 at Davidson Day
D12 at Lincoln Charter
D17 at Carolina International
D20 at Providence Day (Boys)
D27-30 Laurie Ann Cruise Holiday Classic at Mount Pleasant (Boys)
J7 Langtree Charter
J10 Bradford Prep
J14 at Union AcademyJ17 at Queens Grant
J21 Pine Lake Prep
J24 Carolina International
J28 at Community School of DavidsonJ31 at Langtree Charter
F4 at Bradford Prep
F5 Community School of Davidson
F7 Union Academy
F11 Queens Grant
F14 at Pine Lake Prep
F17-21 at PAC 7, 1A Conference Tournament at Mountain Island Charter (Host)
NORTH GASTON
N19 Lake Norman Charter
N22 East Gaston
N26 at Cherryville
D3 at East Gaston
D6 South Point
D10 at Catawba Ridge
D17 Hunter Huss
D19 at Kings Mountain
D26-28 at Bennie Bennett Memorial Tournament at Clover (Boys)
D27-30 at East Lincoln Winter Jam (Girls)
J3 Forestview
J7 at Stuart Cramer
J8 Catawba Ridge
J10 Crest
J17 at Ashbrook
J24 at Hunter Huss
J28 Kings Mountain
J31 at Forestview
F4 Stuart Cramer
F7 at Crest
F11 Ashbrook
F12 at Monroe
F14 Clover
PIEDMONT CHARTER
TBD
SOUTH POINT
N25 Forestview
D2 at West Mecklenburg
D4 Sunshine Coast (Australia) (Boys/Girls)
D6 at North Gaston
D10 West Mecklenburg
D11 at Forestview
D13 at Lake Norman Charter
D17 at Burns
D20 East Gaston
D26-28 at Bobcat Classic at Hilton Head High (Boys)
Girls TBD
J7 East Rutherford
J10 at R.S. Central
J17 at Chase
J21 Shelby
J24 Burns
J28 at East Gaston
J29 York
F4 at East Rutherford
F7 R.S. Central
F11 Chase
F14 at Shelby
F17-21 at Southwestern 2A Conference Tournament
STUART CRAMER
N22 Chase
N26 East Gaston
D2 at Chase
D4 at York
D5 at Weddington
D10 York
D11 Central Cabarrus
D13 at East Gaston
D17 Kings Mountain
D19 at Crest
D26-28 at Peoples’ Bank Tournament at Bandys (Boys/Girls)
J7 North GastonJ10 Ashbrook
J17 at Hunter Huss
J21 at Forestview
J24 at Kings Mountain
J28 Crest
J30 West Stanly
F4 at North Gaston
F7 at Ashbrook
F11 Hunter Huss
F14 Forestview
F17-21 at Big South Conference Tournament, TBD
IREDELL COUNTY
LAKE NORMAN
N19 at West Rowan
N22 South Iredell
D3 Statesville
D6 at Cox Mill
D10 at West Charlotte
D11 North Iredell
D13 Mallard Creek
D19 Hough
D27-30 at Iredell Hall of Fame Classic at Statesville (Boys/Girls)
J3 at South Iredell
J7 at Mooresville
J10 Vance
J14 at Hopewell
J17 at North Mecklenburg
J22 West Rowan
J24 West Charlotte
J28 at Mallard Creek
J31 at Hough
F4 Mooresville
F7 at Vance
F11 Hopewell
F14 North Mecklenburg
F17-21 at I-Meck 4A Conference Tournament
LANGTREE CHARTER
TBD
MOORESVILLE
N18 A.L. Brown
N20 Hibriten
N22 Statesville
N25 at South Iredell
D4 at Jay M. Robinson
D6 Davie County
D10 North Mecklenburg
D13 at Hough
D19 at Vance
D20 at West Rowan
D27-30 at Iredell Hall of Fame Classic at Statesville (Boys/Girls)
J7 Lake Norman
J10 at Hopewell
J14 West Charlotte
J17 at Mallard CreekJ24 at North Mecklenburg
J28 HoughJ31 Vance
F4 at Lake Norman
F7 Hopewell
F11 at West Charlotte
F14 Mallard Creek
F17-21 at I-Meck 4A Conference Tournament
NORTH IREDELL
N19 West Iredell
N22 at Alexander Central
N26 at West Wilkes
D3 West Wilkes
D4 at Davie County
D6 Wilkes Central
D10 Davie County
D11 at Lake Norman
D13 at North Wilkes
D20 Alexander Central
D27-30 at Iredell County Hall of Fame Classic at Statesville (Boys/Girls)
J8 at Patton
J14 at Carson
J17 Statesville
J21 at West Rowan
J24 at South Iredell
J28 East Rowan
J31 Carson
F4 at Statesville
F7 West Rowan
F11 South Iredell
F14 at East Rowan
F17-21 at North Piedmont Conference Tournament at Carson
PINE LAKE PREP
N20 Northwest Cabarrus
D3 at Charlotte Latin
D4 Christ the King
D6 Lake Norman Charter
D10 at Lincoln Charter
D13 West Rowan
D17 at Community School of Davidson
D27-30 at Iredell Hall of Fame Classic at Statesville (Boys/Girls)
J3 at Langtree Charter
J7 Queens Grant
J10 Union Academy
J14 Bradford Prep
J15 at Northwest Cabarrus
J17 at Carolina International
J21 at Mountain Island Charter
J24 Community School of DavidsonJ28 Langtree Charter
J31 at Queens Grant
F4 at Union Academy
F7 at Bradford Prep
F11 Carolina International
F14 Mountain Island Charter
F17-21 at PAC 7, 1A Conference Tournament at Mountain Island Charter
SOUTH IREDELL
N19 East Wilkes
N22 at Lake Norman
N25 Mooresville
D3 West Iredell
D5 East Lincoln
D6 at East Wilkes
D11 Wilkes Central
D13 at Lincolnton
D19 at Cox Mill
D27-30 at Iredell Hall of Fame Classic at Statesville (Boys/Girls)
J3 Lake Norman
J9 at East Lincoln
J14 at Statesville
J17 at West Rowan
J21 at East Rowan
J24 North Iredell
J28 Carson
J31 Statesville
F4 West Rowan
F7 East Rowan
F11 at North Iredell
F14 at Carson
F17-21 at North Piedmont Conference Tournament at Carson
STATESVILLE
N19 at Northwest Cabarrus
N22 Mooresville
N25 East Lincoln
D3 at Lake Norman
D6 at Hickory
D10 at East Lincoln
D12 West Iredell
D13 Northwest Cabarrus
D20 Hickory
D27-30 at Iredell Hall of Fame Classic at Statesville (Host) (Boys/Girls)
J14 at South Iredell
J17 North Iredell
J21 at Carson
J24 East Rowan
J28 at West Rowan
J31 South Iredell
F4 at North Iredell
F7 Carson
F11 at East Rowan
F14 West Rowan
F17-21 at North Piedmont Conference Tournament at Carson
STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN
TBD
WEST IREDELL
N19 at North Iredell
N22 West Wilkes
N25 at St. Stephens
D3 at South Iredell
D6 at West Wilkes
D10 at Elkin
D12 Statesville
D20 Patton
D27-30 at Iredell Hall of Fame Classic at Statesville (Boys/Girls)
J3 Bunker Hill
J7 at Hibriten
J10 Fred T. Foard
J14 West Caldwell
J17 at Draughn
J21 at East Burke
J24 at Patton
J28 at Bunker Hill
J31 Hibriten
F4 at Fred T. Foard
F7 at West Caldwell
F11 Draughn
F14 East Burke
F17-21 at Northwest Foothills’ 2A Conference Tournament
WOODLAWN SCHOOL
N6 Sugar Creek Charter
N8-9 at Northside Christian Tip-Off (Boys/Girls)
N11 Liberty Prep
N14 Westminster Catawba
N19 at Sugar Creek Charter
N22 at Crossroads ChristianN23 at Kerr-Vance Academy
N26 Greater Cabarrus Stallions
D2 at Liberty Prep
D10 Lake Norman Christian
D13 Walnut Grove Christian
D17 at Lee Christian
D19 at Arborbrook Christian
J7 Hickory Christian
J10 Victory Christian
J14 at Lake Norman Christian
J16 at Westchester Country Day
J17 at University Christian
J21 at North Hills Christian
J24 United Faith
J28 Statesville Christian
J31 North Hills Christian
F4 at United FaithF7 at Victory Christian
LINCOLN COUNTY
COMBINE ACADEMY
Boys’ Team Only
N8-9 at Phenom Hoops’ Showcase at Carmel Christian (TBD)
N13 at Quality Education
N15 Comenius
N16 at Phenom Hoops’ Showcase (in Raleigh) (TBD)
N23 at Gate City Classic at Greensboro Day (TBD)
N29 vs. Cannon School in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Boys), 7:30
N30 vs. Independence in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Boys), 4:30
D7 at BPG Tip-off Invitational (in Wilmington)
D11 at Oak Hill Academy
D12-14 at Battle of the Rock Classic at Rock Hill Sports’ Center (TBD)
D20 vs. Moravian Prep in Queen City Classic at Northside Christian, 9:30
D26-30 at John Wall Invitational at Broughton High (Raleigh) (TBD)
J4 at Greenville High Event (TBD)
J8 at University of North Carolina J.V. team
J10 at Comenius
J16 at Liberty Heights
J18 Legacy Charter
J24 West Oaks
J25 at Phenom Hoops (SC) Event (TBD)
J27 Quality Education
F1-2 at Phenom Hoops’ Military Showcase at Hargrave Military (VA) (TBD)
F8 The Skill Factory
F17 Liberty Heights
F22 at DME Academy (Daytona, FL)
F25-28 at NACA Nationals (Daytona, FL)
EAST LINCOLN
N25 at Statesville
N30 vs. A.C. Reynolds in Coaches vs. Cancer at UNC Asheville (Boys), 6:30
D5 at South Iredell
D9 Independence (Girls)
D10 Statesville
D12 at Kings Mountain
D20 Lake Norman Charter
D27-30 at East Lincoln Winter Jam (Host) (Boys/Girls)
J3 at Lincolnton
J7 at North Lincoln
J9 South Iredell
J10 Bandys
J14 at Maiden
J17 West Lincoln
J18 Kings Mountain
J21 at Newton Conover
J24 at Lake Norman Charter
J28 Lincolnton
J31 North Lincoln
F4 at Bandys
F7 Maiden
F11 at West Lincoln
F14 Newton Conover
F17-21 at South Fork 2A Conference Tournament
LINCOLN CHARTER
N19 Community School of Davidson
N22 Central Academy
D3 Sugar Creek Charter
D4 Elevation Prep (Boys)
D6 at Central Academy
D10 Pine Lake Prep
D12 Mountain Island Charter
D14 at Cherokee
D19 Bessemer City
D20 vs. Northside Jacksonville in West Brunswick Holiday Tournament (Boys), 5
D21 in West Brunswick Holiday Tournament (Boys), TBD
Girls’ Holiday Tournament TBD
J4 vs. Greensboro Day (at Winston-Salem Prep)
J7 Cherryville
J10 at Highland Tech
J14 Thomas Jefferson AcademyJ17 at Christ the King
J21 at Piedmont Charter
J24 at Bessemer City
J25 at Phenom Hoops’ Showcase at Great Fall (SC) (Boys), TBD
J28 at Thomas Jefferson Academy
J31 Highland Tech
F7 Christ the King
F11 at Cherryville
F14 Piedmont Charter
F17-21 at South Piedmont 1A Conference Tournament
LINCOLNTON
N26 Ashbrook
D2 at Alexander Central
D4 at West Caldwell
D6 Alexander Central
D11 Hickory
D13 South Iredell
D20 at Newton Conover
D26-28 at People’s Bank Holiday Tournament at Bandys (Boys/Girls)
J3 East Lincoln
J7 Bandys
J10 at West LincolnJ14 Lake Norman Charter
J17 at North Lincoln
J21 Maiden
J24 Newton Conover
J28 at East Lincoln
J31 at Bandys
F4 West Lincoln
F7 at Lake Norman Charter
F11 North Lincoln
F14 at Maiden
F17-21 at South Fork 2A Conference Tournament at Catawba Valley Comm. College (1st round at higher seeds)
NORTH LINCOLN
N19 Highland Tech
N21 at Cherryville
N25 at Bessemer City
D3 Bessemer City
D5 Cherryville
D10 at Highland Tech
D20 West Lincoln
D26-28 at Peoples’ Bank Holiday Classic at Bandys (Boys/Girls)
J3 at Lake Norman Charter
J7 East LincolnJ10 Maiden
J14 at Newton Conover
J17 Lincolnton
J21 at Bandys
J24 at West Lincoln
J28 Lake Norman Charter
J31 at East Lincoln
F4 at Maiden
F7 Newton Conover
F11 at Lincolnton
F14 Bandys
F17-21 at South Fork 2A Conference Tournament
WEST LINCOLN
N18 at Draughn
N22 East Burke
N25 Fred T. Foard
D3 at East Burke
D6 at Cherryville
D10 Draughn
D13 Cherryville
D20 at North Lincoln
D26-28 at Peoples’ Bank Tournament Holiday Tournament at Bandys (Boys/Girls)
J3 Maiden
J7 Newton Conover
J10 Lincolnton
J14 at Bandys
J17 at East Lincoln
J21 Lake Norman Charter
J24 North Lincoln
J28 at Maiden
J31 at Newton Conover
F4 at Lincolnton
F7 Bandys
F11 East Lincoln
F14 at Lake Norman Charter
F17-21 at South Fork 2A Conference Tournament
ROWAN COUNTY
CARSON
N21 Concord
N26 at A.L. Brown
N30 at Headliners’ Tournament (Boys/Girls), TBD
D3 at Central Cabarrus
D6 Northwest Cabarrus in Carson Tournament (Host) (Girls), 7
D6 Northwest Cabarrus in Carson Tournament (Host) (Boys), 8:30
D7 North Mecklenburg in Carson Tournament (Host) (Girls), 4
D7 Mount Pleasant in Carson Tournament (Host) (Boys), 5:30
D10 A.L. Brown
D11 at South Rowan
D13 Central Cabarrus
D19 Davie County
D26-28 at Sam Moir Classic at Catawba College (Boys/Girls)
J7 at Jay M. Robinson
J14 at North Iredell
J17 at East Rowan
J21 Stateville
J24 West Rowan
J28 at South Iredell
J31 North Iredell
F4 East Rowan
F7 at Statesville
F11 at West RowanF14 South Iredell
F17-21 at North Piedmont Conference Tournament at Carson
EAST ROWAN
N19 at Central DavidsonN22 South Rowan
N26 Central Cabarrus
D2 Northwest Cabarrus
D4 at North Stanly
D6 West Stanly
D10 North Stanly
D13 at Davie County
D17 at Cox Mill
D20 Mount Pleasant
Holiday Tournaments TBD (Boys/Girls)
J3 Jay M. Robinson
J14 West Rowan
J17 Carson
J21 at South Iredell
J24 at Statesville
J28 at North Iredell
J31 at West Rowan
F4 at Carson
F7 South Iredell
F11 Statesville
F14 North Iredell
F17-21 at North Piedmont Tournament at Carson
NORTH ROWAN
N22 at A.L. Brown (Girls)
D3 Elevation Prep (Boys)
D3 Cabarrus Charter (Girls)
D4 at West Rowan
D6 at Albemarle
D10 South Stanly
D13 Uwharrie Charter
D14 vs. Bishop McGuinness at Catawba College (Boys/Girls)
D17 at North Stanly
D20 North Moore
D26-28 at Sam Moir Classic at Catawba College (Boys/Girls)
J7 Gray Stone Day
J10 at South DavidsonJ11 vs. Salisbury at Catawba College (Boys/Girls)
J15 Chatham Central
J17 Albemarle
J21 at South Stanly
J24 at Uwharrie Charter
J28 North Stanly
J31 at North Moore
F4 at Chatham Central
F7 at Gray Stone Day
F8 Moravian Prep (Boys), 7
F11 South Davidson
SALISBURY
N26 Thomasville
D3 at West Davidson
D6 at Lexington
D10 Central Davidson
D13 at Oak Grove
D20 at Ledford
D26-28 at Sam Moir Classic at Catawba College (Boys/Girls)
J3 East Davidson
J7 at North Davidson
J10 South Rowan
J11 vs. North Rowan at Catawba College (Boys/Girls)
J17 at Thomasville
J18 vs. Reidsville at Ben L. Smith High (Boys)
J21 West Davidson
J24 Lexington
J28 at Central Davidson
J30 vs. Dudley at Glenn High (Girls)
J31 Oak Grove
F4 Ledford
F7 at East Davidson
F11 North Davidson
F14 at South Rowan
F17-21 at Central Carolinas’ Conference Tournament
SOUTH ROWAN
N22 at East Rowan
N26 at East Davidson
D3 Ledford
D6 North Davidson
D10 at Oak Grove
D11 Carson
D13 at West Davidson
D20 Thomasville
D26-28 at Sam Moir Classic at Catawba College (Boys/Girls)
J3 at Lexington
J7 Central Davidson
J8 at West Rowan
J10 at Salisbury
J17 East Davidson
J21 at Ledford
J24 at North Davidson
J28 Oak Grove
J31 West Davidson
F4 at Thomasville
F7 Lexington
F11 at Central Davidson
F14 Salisbury
F17-21 at Central Carolinas’ Conference Tournament (1st round at higher seeds; Semifinals/Finals at TBD)
WEST ROWAN
N19 Lake Norman
N26 Davie County
D3 at A.L. Brown
D4 North Rowan
D6 Jay M. Robinson
D10 at Mount Pleasant
D13 at Pine Lake Prep
D20 Mooresville
D26-28 at Sam Moir Holiday Classic at Catawba College (Boys/Girls)
J8 South Rowan
J14 at East Rowan
J17 South Iredell
J21 North Iredell
J22 at Lake Norman
J24 at Carson
J28 Statesville
J31 East Rowan
F4 at South Iredell
F7 at North Iredell
F11 Carson
F14 at Statesville
F17-21 at North Piedmont Conference Tournament at Carson
RUTHERFORD COUNTY
CHASE
TBD
EAST RUTHERFORD
D2 Chesnee (Boys)
D2 Kings Mountain (Girls)
D5 Piedmont Charter
D6 Highland Tech
D10 at Hunter Huss
D12 Hunter Huss
D13 Asheville Christian
D17 at R.S. Central
D20-21 at Gaffney Holiday Tournament (Girls)
D26-28 at Lowes’ Roundball Classic at Chesnee (Boys)
D27 at Kings Mountain (Girls)
J3 Burns
J7 at South Point
J8 at Mitchell
J10 Chase
J17 at Shelby
J21 East Gaston
J24 R.S. Central
J27 at Crest
J31 at Burns
F4 South Point
F7 at Chase
F11 Shelby
F14 at East Gaston
F17-21 at Southwestern 2A Conference Tournament
R.S. CENTRAL
TBD
THOMAS JEFFERSON ACADEMY
N21 Owen
D3 at Owen
D5 at East Henderson
D6 Victory Christian
D10 Pinnacle
D11 Cherryville
D16 at Pinnacle
D19 Piedmont Charter
D23 at East Henderson
D26-27 at Bud Black/Dennis Tate Classic at Cherryville (Boys/Girls)
J3 Highland Tech
J7 Bessemer City
J10 Christ the King
J14 at Lincoln Charter
J16 at Victory Christian
J21 Cherryville
J24 at Piedmont Charter
J28 Lincoln Charter
J31 at Christ the King
F4 at Highland TechF7 Hampton Christian
F11 at Bessemer City
F14 at Cherryville
F17-21 at South Piedmont 1A Conference Tournament
STANLY COUNTY
ALBEMARLE
N19 Cabarrus Charter (Boys)
N20 Central Academy
N26 at West Stanly
D3 at Cabarrus Charter (Boys)
D6 North Rowan
D9 Carver
D10 at Uwharrie Charter
D13 vs. North Stanly (at Pfeiffer University)
D17 North Moore
D19 West Stanly
D20 Chatham Central
D26-28 at Laurie Ann Cruise Holiday Classic at Mount Pleasant (Boys)
Girls TBD
J3 Gray Stone Day
J4 vs. Australian National Team (Boys)
J7 at South Davidson
J11 vs. T.W. Andrews (Winston Salem) in Battle of the State Showdown (Girls), TBD
J14 South Stanly
J17 at North Rowan
J21 Uwharrie Charter
J24 vs. North Stanly (at Pfeiffer University)
J28 at North Moore
J31 at Chatham Central
F4 at Gray Stone Day
F7 South Davidson
F14 at South Stanly
F17-21 at Yadkin Valley 1A Conference Tournament
CAROLINA CHRISTIAN
TBD
GRAY STONE DAY
N22 Carolina International (Boys)
D3 Union Academy
D4 at Mount Pleasant
D6 at North Moore
D10 Chatham Central
D13 at South Stanly
D17 at South Davidson (Girls)
Holiday Tournaments TBD
J3 at Albemarle
J7 at North Rowan
J10 at Uwharrie Charter
J11 vs. Lincoln Charter at Battle for the State at T.W. Andrews (High Point) (Girls), 6:30
J14 North Stanly
J17 North Moore
J21 at Chatham Central
J22 at West Stanly
J24 South Stanly
J28 South Davidson
F4 Albemarle
F5 at South Davidson (Boys)
F7 North Rowan
F11 Uwharrie Charter
F13 Cabarrus Charter (Boys)
F14 at North Stanly
F17-21 at Yadkin Valley 1A Conference Tournament
NORTH STANLY
TBD
SOUTH STANLY
N22 Mount Pleasant
N25 at Southwest Randolph
D4 Montgomery Central
D6 at Chatham Central
D10 at North Rowan
D12 West Stanly
D13 Gray Stone Day
D17 at Uwharrie Charter
D20 at South Davidson
D26-28 at Laurie Ann Cruise Holiday Classic at Mount Pleasant (Boys/Girls)
J3 North Stanly
J8 at West Stanly
J10 at North Moore\u0009
J14 at Albemarle
J17 Chatham Central
J21 North Rowan
J24 at Gray Stone Day
J28 Uwharrie Charter
J31 South Davidson
F4 at North Stanly
F11 North Moore
F14 Albemarle
F17-21 at Yadkin Valley 1A Conference Tournament
WEST STANLY
N19 at North Stanly
N21 Piedmont
N26 Albemarle
D2 North Stanly
D3 Wheatmore
D6 at East Rowan
D12 at South Stanly
D13 Jay M. Robinson
D17 at Forest Hills
D19 at Albemarle
Holiday Tournaments TBD (Boys/Girls)
J2 at A.L. Brown
J3 at Charlotte Latin
J7 at Central Academy
J8 South Stanly
J10 Montgomery Central
J17 at Anson County
J22 Gray Stone Day
J24 Mount Pleasant
J28 Forest Hills
J30 at Stuart Cramer
J31 Central Academy
F4 at Montgomery Central
F7 Anson County
F14 at Mount Pleasant
F17-21 at Rocky River Tournament (at Pfeiffer University)
UNION COUNTY
ARBORBROOK CHRISTIAN
N12 South Charlotte Thunder (vs. Boys’ JV team only)
N18 Greater Cabarrus Stallions
N19 First Assembly Monroe
N22 Legacy Prep (vs. Boys/Girls’ JV team)
D2 at Covenant Classical
D3 Providence Day (vs. Boys/Girls’ JV team)
D5 at Corvian Community
D6 at Comenius
D7 at Covenant Day (Boys)
D9 Tabernacle Christian
D10 Charlotte Secondary (Boys)
D13 Grace Academy
D19 Woodlawn School
J7 at South Charlotte Thunder (vs. Boys’ JV team only)
J10 at First Assembly Monroe
J14 at Westminster Catawba
J16 Corvian Community
J21 Westminster Catawba
J23 Covenant Classical
J24 Comenius
J28 Invest Collegiate (Boys)
J31 at Grace Academy
F10-14 at Charlotte Area Christian Athletic Association Tournament
CENTRAL ACADEMY
N19 Christ the King
N20 at Albemarle
N22 at Carolina International
N26 at Lincoln Charter
D3 Queens Grant
D5 at Grace Academy
D6 Lincoln Charter
D10 Grace Academy
D12 Metrolina Christian (Girls)
D13 Union Academy
D16 Corvian
D17 at Mount Pleasant
D19 at Union Academy
D27-28 at Parkwood Holiday Tournament (Boys’ only)
J3 at Charlotte Country Day (Girls)
J7 West Stanly
J10 Anson County
J17 at Forest Hills
J24 at Montgomery Central
J27 at Corvian
J28 Mount Pleasant
J31 at West Stanly
F4 at Anson County
F14 Montgomery Central
F7 Forest Hills
F17-21 at Rocky River Conference Tournament (at Pfeiffer University)
CUTHBERTSON
N18 at Charlotte Christian (Girls)
N21 Charlotte Latin
N25 at Ardrey Kell (Girls)
N25 vs. Catawba Ridge in Milltown Classic at Nation Ford (Boys), 5
N26 vs. Fort Mill in Milltown Classic at Nation Ford (Boys), 5
N27 at Nation Ford in Milltown Classic at Nation Ford (Boys), 8
N30 at Myers Park in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Girls), 6
D4 Forest Hills
D6 at Union Academy
D7 at LBI Best of the Carolinas’ Classic (Girls), TBD
D10 at Sun Valley
D11 Central Pageland
D13 Charlotte Catholic
D17 at Marvin Ridge
D20 Piedmont
D27-28 at South Mecklenburg Holiday Girls’ Showcase (Girls)
D27-30 at East Lincoln Winter Jam (Boys)
J7 Monroe
J10 at Weddington
J17 at Parkwood
J21 Sun ValleyJ24 at Charlotte Catholic
J28 Marvin Ridge
J31 at Piedmont
F4 at Monroe
F7 Parkwood
F14 Weddington
F17-21 at Southern Carolinas’ Conference Tournament at Charlotte Catholic
FOREST HILLS
D3 Parkwood
D4 at Cuthbertson
D6 at Piedmont
D7 at Fairmont
D11 at Parkwood
D14 at Monroe
D17 West StanlyD18 at Marvin Ridge
D20 Concord
D26-28 at Chesterfield Holiday Classic (Boys)
Girls TBD
J7 at Montgomery Central
J10 Mount Pleasant
J11 Piedmont
J17 Central Academy
J18 vs. Monroe (at Wingate)
J20 vs. TBD in MLK Classic at North Davidson (Boys)
J24 at Anson County
J28 at West Stanly
J31 Montgomery Central
F4 at Mount Pleasant
F7 at Central Academy
F14 Anson County
F17-21 at Rocky River Conference Tournament at Pfeiffer University
MARVIN RIDGE
N18 at South Mecklenburg
N19 at Covenant Day
N23 at Anson County
N25 at Carolina Forest in Carolina Classic in Myrtle Beach (Boys), 7:30
N26 vs. Conway at Carolina Forest in Carolina Classic in Myrtle Beach (Boys), 7:30
D6 Ardrey Kell
D10 Monroe
D11 Forest Hills
D13 at Piedmont
D17 Cuthbertson
D20 at Parkwood
D26-28 at Bobcat Tournament at Bluffton High (SC) (Boys)
D27-28 at Parkwood Tournament (Girls)
J7 Weddington
J10 Charlotte Catholic
J17 at Sun Valley
J21 at Monroe
J24 Piedmont
J28 at Cuthbertson
J31 Parkwood
F4 at Weddington
F7 Sun Valley
F14 at Charlotte Catholic
F17-21 at Southern Carolinas’ Conference Tournament at Charlotte Catholic
METROLINA CHRISTIAN
N12 Providence Day
N15 Hickory Grove
N19 Charlotte Latin
N22 Rabun Gap Nacoochee
N23 North Raleigh Christian
N26 at Concord First Assembly
N29-30 at Holden Classic at North Mecklenburg (Boys), TBD
D3 at Charlotte Country Day
D6-7 at Wake Christian Tournament (Boys/Girls), TBD
D10 at Northside Christian
D13 at SouthLake Christian
D27-28 at Parkwood Christmas Tournament (Girls)
D27-30 at Brookwood High School Tournament (GA) (Boys)
J3 at Gaston Day
J7 Gaston Christian
J10 Concord First Assembly
J14 at Gaston Christian
J17 Gaston Day
J18 at Cary Academy
J21 Northside Christian
J24 SouthLake Christian
J28 at Westminster Catawba
J30 at Charlotte Christian
J31 at Hickory Grove
F4-7 at MAC Tournament at Hickory Grove (1st round at higher seeds)
MONROE
N29 Anson County
D4 at Porter Ridge
D6 at Anson County
D10 at Marvin Ridge
D13 Weddington
D14 Forest Hills
D17 at Piedmont
D20 Sun Valley
J7 at Cuthbertson
J8 Central Pageland
J10 Parkwood
J14 at Charlotte Catholic
J17 Marvin Ridge
J18 vs. Forest Hills (at Wingate)
J24 at Weddington
J28 Piedmont
J29 at Central Pageland
J31 at Sun Valley
F4 Cuthbertson
F7 Charlotte Catholic
F12 North GastonF14 at Parkwood
F17-21 at Southern Carolinas’ Conference Tournament at Charlotte Catholic
PARKWOOD
N19 at Union Academy
N22 Porter Ridge
N25 vs. Catawba Ridge at Milltown Classic at Fort Mill (Girls), 5
N26 vs. Nation Ford at Milltown Classic at Fort Mill (Girls), 5
N27 at Fort Mill in Milltown Classic at Fort Mill (Girls), 8
D3 at Forest Hills
D4 Harding
D10 at Weddington
D11 Forest Hills
D13 Sun Valley
D17 at Charlotte Catholic
D20 Marvin Ridge
D27-28 at McGee Holiday Classic at Parkwood (Host) (Boys/Girls)
J7 at Piedmont
J10 at Monroe
J17 Cuthbertson
J21 Weddington
J24 at Sun Valley
J28 Charlotte Catholic
J31 at Marvin Ridge
F4 Piedmont
F7 at Cuthbertson
F14 Monroe
F17-21 at Southern Carolinas Conference Tournament at Charlotte Catholic
PIEDMONT
N21 West Stanly
N25 vs. Providence in Brad Thompson Shootout at Porter Ridge (Girls 3:45, Boys 5:15)
N26 at Porter Ridge in Brad Thompson Shootout at Porter Ridge (Girls 6; Boys 7:30)
D3 Anson County
D4 at Central Cabarrus
D6 Forest Hills
D10 Charlotte Catholic
D13 Marvin Ridge
D17 MonroeD20 at Cuthbertson
D26-28 at Farm Bureau Classic at Chesterfield (SC) (Boys)
Girls TBD
J7 Parkwood
J10 Sun Valley
J11 at Forest Hills
J17 at Weddington
J21 at Charlotte Catholic
J24 at Marvin Ridge
J28 at Monroe
J31 Cuthbertson
F4 at Parkwood
F7 Weddington
F14 at Sun Valley
F17-21 at the Southern Carolinas’ Conference Tournament at Charlotte Catholic
PORTER RIDGE
N19 Weddington
N22 at Parkwood
N25 A.L. Brown in Brad Thompson Shootout at Porter Ridge (Host) (Girls 6:45; Boys 8:15)
N26 Piedmont in Brad Thompson Shootout at Porter Ridge (Host) (Girls 6; Boys 7:30)
D3 Sun Valley
D4 Monroe
D6 Providence
D13 East Mecklenburg
D17 at Butler
D19 Independence
D26-28 at Chesterfield Holiday Tournament (Boys), TBDD27-28 at Parkwood Christmas Tournament (Girls), TBD
J7 at Garinger
J10 Rocky River
J14 at Myers Park
J17 Hickory Ridge
J24 at East Mecklenburg
J28 Butler
J31 at Independence
F4 Garinger
F7 at Rocky River
F11 Myers Park
F14 at Hickory Ridge
F17-21 at Southwestern 4A Conference Tournament at Myers Park
SUN VALLEY
N19 Cox Mill
N22 Union Academy
N25 at Fort Mill in Milltown Classic at Fort Mill (Girls), 8
N25 vs. Fort Mill in Milltown Classic at Nation Ford (Boys), 6:30
N26 vs. Catawba Ridge in Milltown Classic at Fort Mill (Girls), 6:30
N26 at Nation Ford in Milltown Classic at Nation Ford (Boys), 8
N27 vs. Nation Ford in Milltown Classic at Fort Mill (Girls), 5
N27 vs. Catawba Ridge in Milltown Classic at Nation Ford (Boys), 5
D3 at Porter Ridge
D4 at Hickory Ridge
D6 East Mecklenburg
D10 Cuthbertson
D13 at Parkwood
D17 Weddington
D20 at Monroe
D27-30 at Laurie Ann Cruise Holiday Classic at Mount Pleasant (Boys/Girls)
J7 at Charlotte Catholic
J10 at Piedmont
J17 Marvin Ridge
J21 at Cuthbertson
J24 Parkwood
J28 at Weddington
J31 Monroe
F4 Charlotte Catholic
F7 at Marvin Ridge
F14 Piedmont
F17-21 at Southern Carolinas’ Conference Tournament at Charlotte Catholic
UNION ACADEMY
N19 Parkwood
N22 at Sun Valley
D3 at Gray Stone Day
D6 Cuthbertson
D13 at Central Academy
D17 Bradford Prep
D19 Central Academy
D26-28 at Laurie Ann Cruise Holiday Classic (Boys/Girls)
J3 at Queens Grant
J7 Carolina International
J10 at Pine Lake Prep
J14 Mountain Island Charter
J17 Community School of Davidson
J21 at Langtree Charter
J24 at Bradford Prep
J28 Queens Grant
J31 at Carolina International
F4 Pine Lake Prep
F7 at Mountain Island Charter
F11 at Community School of Davidson
F14 Langtree Charter
F17-21 at PAC 7, 1A Conference Tournament at Mountain Island Charter
WEDDINGTON
N19 at Porter Ridge
N22 Cox Mill
N26 Ardrey Kell
D3 at Concord
D4 West Mecklenburg
D6 Stuart Cramer
D10 Parkwood
D13 at Monroe
D17 at Sun Valley
D20 Charlotte Catholic
D26-28 at Ashbrook Holiday Hoopsfest (Boys)
Girls TBD
J4 at Freedom
J7 at Marvin Ridge
J10 Cuthbertson
J17 Piedmont
J21 at Parkwood
J24 Monroe J28 Sun Valley
J31 at Charlotte Catholic
F4 Marvin Ridge
F7 at Piedmont
F14 at Cuthbertson
F17-21 at Southern Carolinas’ Conference Tournament at Charlotte Catholic
SOUTH CAROLINA
ANDREW JACKSON
D6 at Great Falls
D10 at York Prep
D12 C.A. Johnson
D13 Great Falls
D17 North Central
D18 at C.A. JohnsonD20 at Buford
D27-28 at Comporium Christmas Classic at Andrew Jackson (Host) (Boys/Girls)
J7 at ChesterfieldJ10 at Northwestern
J14 Lewisville
J17 Central PagelandJ21 at Lee Central
J24 at North Central
J28 Buford
J31 Chesterfield
F4 York Prep
F7 at Lewisville
F11 at Central Pageland
F14 Lee Central
BUFORD
D3 at Governors School
D5 Camden
D11 at McBee
D16 at Lamar
D17 at Chesterfield
D20 Andrew Jackson
Holiday Tournaments, TBD
J6 McBee
J7 at Lewisville
J10 Central Pageland
J13 at Camden
J17 at Lee Central
J21 at North Central
J24 Chesterfield
J28 at Andrew Jackson
J31 Lewisville
F4 at Central Pageland
F5 Lamar
F11 Lee Central
F14 North Central
CATAWBA RIDGE
N25 vs. Parkwood at Milltown Classic at Fort Mill (Girls), 5
N25 vs. Cuthbertson at Milltown Classic at Nation Ford (Boys), 5
N26 vs. Sun Valley at Milltown Classic at Fort Mill (Girls), 6:30
N26 vs. Westwood at Milltown Classic at Nation Ford (Boys), 6:30
N27 vs. Westwood at Milltown Classic at Fort Mill (Girls), 6:30
N27 vs. Sun Valley at Milltown Classic at Nation Ford (Boys), 5
D2 at York Prep (Girls)
D3 Nation Ford
D6 at Fort Mill
D9 at Northwestern (Girls)
D10 North Gaston
D13 Fort Mill
D17 at Rock Hill
D20 at Nation Ford
D27-30 at Lowes’ Roundball Classic at Chesnee (Boys)
J3 at Clover (Girls)
J6 Great Falls
J8 at North Gaston
J10 at Camden
J14 at Indian Land
J15 Northwestern
J17 at Fairfield Central
J20 at York County MLK Showcase at Rock Hill Sports’ Center (Boys), TBD
J22 Fairfield Central
J24 Keenan
J28 Chester
J29 Rock Hill
J31 Camden
F4 Indian Land
F11 at Keenan
F13 at Chester
CENTRAL PAGELAND
D2 at McBee
D3 at Cheraw
D6 McBee
D10 Chester
D11 at Cuthbertson
D13 at Chester
D17 at Lee Central
D18 Cheraw
D20 Lewisville
D30 at Marlboro County
J7 at North Central
J8 at Monroe
J10 at Buford
J14 Chesterfield
J17 at Andrew Jackson
J24 Lee Central
J28 Monroe
J31 North Central
F4 Buford
F7 at Chesterfield
F11 Andrew Jackson
CHERAW
D3 Central Pageland
D6 Chestefield
D7 at Marlboro County
D10 at Richmond Senior
D13 at Chesterfield
D14 Marlboro County
D17 Richmond Senior
D18 at Central Pageland
D20 Lamar
D26-28 at Chesterfield Holiday Tournament (Boys)
J2-3 at Darlington Holiday Tournament (Girls)
J7 at Trinity Byrnes
J10 at Lamar
J13 Trinity-Barnes
J14 Loris
J17 at Aynor
J21 at Dillon
J24 at Marion
J28 Lake City
J31 at Loris
F4 Aynor County
F7 Dillon
F11 Marion
F13 at Lake City
CHESTER
D3 Broome
D4 at C.A. Johnson
D6 Columbia
D10 at Central Pageland
D11 C.A. Johnson
D13 Central Pageland
D18 at Broome
D20 at Columbia
D27-28 at Andrew Jackson Holiday Tournament (Boys/Girls)
J10 Indian Land
J14 at Keenan
J17 Camden
J24 at Fairfield Central
J28 at Catawba Ridge
J31 at Indian Land
F4 Keenan
F7 at Camden
F11 Fairfield Central
F13 Catawba Ridge
CHESTERFIELD
D4 Anson County
D6 at Cheraw
D10 at McBee
D11 at Anson County
D13 Cheraw
D17 at Buford
D20 Lee Central
D26-28 at Chesterfield Basketball Classic (Boys) (Host)
J3 McBee
J7 Andrew JacksonJ10 at North Central
J14 at Central Pageland
J16 GSSM
J21 Lewisville
J24 Buford
J28 at Lee Central
J31 at Andrew Jackson
F4 North Central
F7 Central Pageland
F14 at Lewisville
CLOVER
N25-26 at Spartanburg Invitational (Girls), TBD
D2 at Dorman (Girls)
D3 at Forestview
D6 at Ashbrook
D9 Dorman (Girls)
D10 Forestview
D13 York
D16 Kings Mountain
D19-21 at Winborn Tournament at Rock Hill (Boys)
D26-28 at Bennie Bennett Memorial Tournament at Clover (Host) (Boys)
D27-30 at Carolina Invitational in Charleston (Girls)
J2 Lugoff-Elgin
J3 Catawba Ridge (Girls)
J3 Bluffton (Boys)
J7 at York
J10 at Lugoff-Elgin
J14 Northwestern
J17 at Nation Ford
J20 at York County MLK Showcase (Boys), TBD
J22 at Fort Mill
J24 Rock Hill
J28 Hunter Huss
J31 at Northwestern
F4 Nation Ford
F7 Fort Mill
F11 at Rock Hill
F14 at North Gaston
COMENIUS
TBD
FORT MILL
N25 vs. Sun Valley in Milltown Classic at Fort Mill (Host) (Girls), 8
N25 vs. Sun Valley in Milltown Classic at Nation Ford (Boys), 6:30
N26 vs. Westwood in Milltown Classic at Fort Mill (Host) (Girls), 8
N26 vs. Cuthbertson in Milltown Classic at Nation Ford (Boys), 5
N27 vs. Parkwood in Milltown Classic at Fort Mill (Host) (Girls), 8
N27 vs. Westwood in Milltown Classic at Nation Ford (Boys), 6:30
D3 White Knoll
D6 Catawba Ridge
D10 at River Bluff
D13 at Catawba Ridge
D17 at Olympic
D20-21 at Gaffney Invitational (Girls)
D26-28 at Claw Classic at Chapin High (Boys)
J6 Geelong Supercats (Australia) (Boys), 7
J7 South Pointe
J10 River Bluff
J17 at Rock Hill
J20 at York County MLK Showcase (Boys), TBD
J22 Clover
J24 Northwestern
J28 at Nation Ford
F4 Rock Hill
F7 at Clover
F11 at Northwestern
F14 Nation Ford
GREAT FALLS
D3 York
D4 at Fairfield Central
D6 Andrew Jackson
D10 Lewisville
D13 at Andrew Jackson
D14 at Battle of the Rock (Boys/Girls), TBD
D17 C.A. Johnson
D20 at Chik-Fil-A Showcase (Boys/Girls)
D27-30 at Lowes’ Roundball Classic at Chesnee (Boys/Girls)
J3 at York
J4 at C.A. Johnson
J6 at Catawba Ridge
J9 Camden Military
J13 Fairfield Central
J14 at Lamar
J17 McBee
J24 at Timmonsville
J25 at Lewisville
J28 Lamar
J30 at Governor’s School
F1 at Camden Military
F7 Timmonsville
F11 at McBee
F13 Governor’s School
INDIAN LAND
TBD
LANCASTER
D3 Northwestern
D4 at Rock Hill
D10 at Nation Ford
D13 at Indian Land
D17 Nation Ford
D19 Indian Land
Holiday Tournaments TBD (Boys/Girls)
J7 Rock HillJ10 at York
J11 at Northwestern
J14 at Ridge View
J17 Westwood
J21 Richland Northeast
J24 at South Pointe
J31 York
F4 Ridge View
F7 at Westwood
F11 at Richland Northeast
F14 South Pointe (SC)
LEGION COLLEGIATE
N26 vs. A.C. Flora at Blythewood at Schlotzky’s Carolina Thanksgiving Tip-Off (Boys), 5:30
N27 vs. Keenan/J.L. Mann at Keenan Schlotzky’s Carolina Thanksgiving Tip-Off (Boys), TBD
N29 vs. TBD at Keenan at Schlotzky’s Carolina Thanksgiving Tip-Off (Boys), TBD
D10 at Comenius
D12 vs. Combine Academy at the Battle of the Rock Classic at Nation Ford (Boys), 8
D13 vs. Byrnes at the Battle of the Rock Classic at Nation Ford (Girls), 6:15
D14 vs. Hickory Grove at the Battle of the Rock Classic at Nation Ford (Boys), 11:30 a.m.
D14 vs. Westwood at the Battle of the Rock Classic at Nation Ford (Girls), 3:30
D16 at Elevation Prep (Boys)
D26-28 at Lewisville Christmas Tournament (Boys)
J2 at Oceanside Collegiate
J7 at Lake Pointe Academy
J10 at Moravian Prep (Boys)
J14 at Elevation Prep (Boys)
J17 at Comenius
J18 at York County MLK Showcase, TBD
J25 Mount Zion Prep
J31 at York Prep
F4 at Westminster Catawba
F7 at Liberty Heights (Boys)
F11 at Hammond SchoolF17 at Franklin Prep (Boys)
F21 at Charlotte Secondary (Boys)
F28 at Charlotte Secondary (Boys)
M5-7 at USA National High School Tournament in Myrtle Beach, TBD
LEWISVILLE
D3 Chesnee (Girls)
D4 at McBee
D6 York Prep
D10 at Great Falls
D12 at Timmonsville
D13 McBee
D16 at South Pointe (SC) (Boys)
D17 at York Prep
D20 at Central Pageland
Holiday Tournaments TBD (Boys/Girls)
J7 Buford
J10 at Lee Central
J14 at Andrew Jackson
J16 Timmonsville
J17 North Central
J21 at Chesterfield
J24 TBD
J25 Great Falls
J27 at Chesnee (Girls)
J28 Central Pageland
J29 South Pointe (Boys)
J31 at Buford
F4 Lee Central
F7 Andrew Jackson
F11 at North Central
F14 Chesterfield
MCBEE
TBD
NATION FORD
N25 vs. Westwood in Milltown Classic at Fort Mill (Girls), 6:30
N25 vs. Westwood in Milltown Classic at Nation Ford (Boys), 8
N26 vs. Parkwood in Milltown Classic at Fort Mill (Girls), 5
N26 vs. Sun Valley in Milltown Classic at Nation Ford (Boys), 8
N27 vs. Sun Valley in Milltown Classic at Fort Mill (Girls), 5
N27 vs. Cuthbertson in Milltown Classic at Nation Ford (Boys), 8
D2 at Indian Land
D3 at Catawba Ridge
D6 at Byrnes (SC)
D9 Indian LandD10 Lancaster
D13-14 at Battle of the Rock at Rock Hill Sports’ Center (Boys/Girls)
D17 at Lancaster
D18 at South Pointe (SC) (Girls)
D20 Catawba Ridge
D26-28 at Emerald Lake Classic (Boys)
J3 South Pointe (SC)
J7 at York Prep
J14 Rock Hill
J17 Clover
J20 at York County MLK Showcase (Boys)
J22 at Northwestern
J24 York Prep
J28 Fort Mill
J31 at Rock Hill
F4 at CloverF7 Northwestern
F14 at Fort Mill
NORTHWESTERN
TBD
ROCK HILL
N22-23 at Battle of the Bluff TBD (Girls)
N25-26 at Bearcats’ Preseason Invitational TBD (Boys)
D3 at Gaffney
D4 Lancaster
D6 South Pointe (SC)
D10 Gaffney
D13 at South Pointe (SC)
D14 at Battle of the Rock Classic (at Rock Hill Sports’ Center), TBD (Boys)
D14 Airport (Girls), 3:30
D17 Catawba Ridge
D19-21 at Y.C. Winborn Holiday Classic at Rock Hill (Host) (Boys)
D27-30 at Blue Star Invitational at Rock Hill (Host) (Girls)
J7 at Lancaster
J11 at Airport (Girls), 3:30
J14 at Nation Ford
J17 Fort Mill
J20 at York Co. MLK Showcase TBD (Boys)
J24 at Clover
J28 Northwestern
J29 at Catawba Ridge
J31 Nation Ford
F4 at Fort Mill
F11 Clover
F14 at Northwestern
SOUTH POINTE
TBD
WESTMINSTER CATAWBA
N12 Covenant Day
N14 at Woodlawn School
N15 Cabarrus Charter
N19 Covenant Classical
N22 at Lake Pointe Academy
N25 vs. Denmark-Olar in York Prep Tip-Off (Boys), 5
N26 at York Prep in York Prep Tip-Off (Boys), 6:30
D3 at United Faith
D6 at University Christian
D10 at Statesville Christian
D12 at Cabarrus Charter
D13 University Christian
D20 Gaston Day
D27-28 at Craze Sports Christmas Challenge at Under Armour Court (Boys), TBD
J7 Statesville Christian
J10 at Covenant Classical
J14 Arborbrook Christian
J16 Victory Christian
J17 Lake Pointe Academy
J21 at Arborbrook Christian
J24 at Hickory Christian
J28 Metrolina Christian
J31 Grace AcademyF4 TBD
F7 at Mountain Island Day School
YORK
D3 at Great Falls
D4 Stuart Cramer
D6 at Indian Land
D10 at Stuart Cramer
D13 at Clover
D16 Indian Land
Holiday Tournaments TBD (Boys/Girls)
J3 Great Falls
J7 Clover
J10 Lancaster
J14 at Westwood
J17 South Pointe (SC)
J21 at Ridge View
J24 at Richland Northeast
J31 at Lancaster
F4 Westwood
F7 at South Pointe (SC)
F11 Ridge View
F14 Richland Northeast
YORK PREP
N25 Franklin Prep in York Prep Tip-Off (Boys), 6:30
N26 Westminster Catawba in York Prep Tip-Off (Boys), 6:30
D2 Catawba Ridge (Girls)
D3 at Comenius
D6 at Lewisville
D10 Andrew Jackson
D13 at Providence Day
D14 Nspire Australia (Boys), 1
D16 Lake Pointe Academy (Girls)
D17 Lewisville
D19-21 at Panther Classic at Carolina Forest High (Myrtle Beach) (Boys)
D27-28 at Northwestern Holiday Classic (Girls)
J7 Nation Ford
J10 Comenius
J15 at High Point Academy
J18 Charlotte Christian
J20 at MLK Classic at Jordan High (Durham) (Boys/Girls)
J23 High Point Academy
J24 at Nation Ford
J28 at North Central
J31 Legion Collegiate
F4 at Andrew Jackson
F7 Wesleyan Christian
F8 Carmel Christian
F11 Up Roar Academy
F13 at Charlotte Secondary (Boys)
F14 Hammond Hall
