2019-20 Charlotte Observer Regional High School Basketball Schedules

Here are regional boys and girls basketball schedules for the teams in the Charlotte Observer’s coverage area.

Mecklenburg County Schools

ARDREY KELL

N18 at Charlotte Catholic

N21 East Mecklenburg

N25 Cuthbertson (Girls)

N26 at Weddington

N30 vs. Cannon School in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge (Girls), Noon

N30 vs. Cannon School in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge (Boys), 7:30

D3 Independence

D6 at Marvin Ridge

D7 at LBI Best of the Carolinas’ Classic (Girls), TBD

D9 vs. SouthLake Christian in Hickory Tavern/Chik-Fil-A Classic at Ardrey Kell (Host), 7:30

D10 vs. Charlotte Latin in Hickory Tavern/Chik-Fil-A Classic at Ardrey Kell (Host), 7:30

D13 South Mecklenburg

D14 vs. TBD at Battle of the Rock at Rock Hill Sports Center (Girls)

D17 Harding

D19 at West Mecklenburg

D24-26 at Patrick Henry Tournament (Roanoke, VA) (Girls)

D27-30 at Blue Star Tournament at Rock Hill, TBD (Boys)

J7 Olympic

J10 at Berry

J17 at Providence

J24 at South Mecklenburg

J28 at Harding

J29 South Pointe (SC)

J31 West Mecklenburg

F4 at Olympic

F7 Berry

F14 Providence

F17-21 at SoMeck7 Conference Tournament at Berry

BERRY

N19 Vance

N21 at Hopewell

N22 North Mecklenburg

N26 at East Mecklenburg

D6 at West Charlotte

D10 Central Cabarrus

D13 Garinger

D17 at Providence

D19 Olympic

D27-28 at Lincoln Charter Tournament (Girls)

Boys TBD

J7 at West Mecklenburg

J10 Ardrey Kell

J14 South Mecklenburg

J17 at Harding

J28 Providence

J31 at Olympic

F4 West Mecklenburg

F7 at Ardrey Kell

F11 at South Mecklenburg

F14 Harding

BRADFORD PREP

N7 Piedmont Charter

N12 at Corvian

N15 at SouthLake Christian

N19 at Piedmont Charter

N22 Cabarrus Charter

D9 at Mountain Island Day

D13 Corvian

D17 at Union Academy

D19 Mountain Island Day

Holiday Tournaments TBD (Boys/Girls)

J3 at Carolina International

J7 at Community School of Davidson

J10 at Mountain Island Charter

J14 at Pine Lake Prep

J17 at Langtree Charter

J21 at Queens Grant

J24 Union Academy

J28 Carolina International

J31 Community School of Davidson

F4 Mountain Island Charter

F7 Pine Lake Prep

F11 Langtree Charter

F14 Queens Grant

F17-21 at PAC 7, 1A Conference Tournament at Mountain Island Charter

BUTLER

N19 at Hough

N21 at Mallard Creek

N26 South Mecklenburg

N29 vs. Vance in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Girls), 6

N30 vs. Charlotte Catholic in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Boys), 1:30

D4 at South Pointe (SC)

D7 TBD

D10 at Myers Park

D13 Rocky River

D17 Porter Ridge

D27-30 at Blue Star Tournament at Rock Hill (Girls)

D27-30 at Ashbrook Holiday Hoopsfest (Boys)

J3 Harding

J7 at Independence

J10 Hickory Ridge

J14 Garinger

J17 at East Mecklenburg

J24 at Rocky River

J28 at Porter Ridge

J31 Myers Park

F4 Independence

F7 at Hickory Ridge

F11 at Garinger

F14 East Mecklenburg

F17-21 at Southwestern 4A Conference Tournament at Myers Park

CARMEL CHRISTIAN

N8 Northwood Temple at Carmel Tip-Off at Carmel Christian (Host) (Boys)

N9 Cannon School at Carmel Tip-Off at Carmel Christian (Host) (Boys)

N12 Cannon School (Girls)

N15 at Carolina Day

N16 at Asheville Christian

N19 at Hickory Grove

N22-23 at Gate City Classic in Greensboro (Boys) (TBD)

N29-30 at Holiday Hoopsgiving (Boys), TBD

N29-30 Headliners’ Showcase (Girls), TBD

D3 Victory Christian

D5 High Point Christian

D12 at Battle at the Rock at Rock Hill Sports’ Center (Boys), TBD

D12 Charlotte Christian (Girls)

D13 Anson County

D14 at Battle at the Rock at Rock Hill Sports’ Center (Boys), TBD

D20 Combine Academy

D21 at USPA High School Showcase (Boys), TBDD26-28 at Freedom High Tournament (Girls)

D27-30 at Hoodies’ House Tournament at Rocky River (Boys)

J4 at Low Country Showcase (Charleston, SC) (Boys), TBD

J9 Davidson Day

J10 Christ School (Boys)

J13 at Wesleyan Christian

J17 at Concord First Assembly

J18 at MLK Showcase at Carmel Christian (Host), TBD

J19 at Phenom Hoops’ Martinsville Invitational (Boys), TBD

F6 Calvary Day

F8 at York Prep

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC

N18 Ardrey Kell

N19 Charlotte Country Day

N26 at Christ the King

N30 vs. Butler in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Boys), 1:30

D3 at Covenant Day

D6 at South Mecklenburg

D13 at Cuthbertson

D17 Parkwood

D20 at Weddington

D27-30 at St. Pius X Holiday Classic in Atlanta (Boys/Girls)

J7 Sun Valley

J10 at Marvin Ridge

J14 Monroe

J17 Piedmont

J24 Cuthbertson

J28 at Parkwood

J31 Weddington

F4 at Sun Valley

F7 at Monroe

F14 Marvin Ridge

F17-21 at Southern Carolinas’ Conference Tournament at Charlotte Catholic (Host)

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN

N15 Gaston Christian

N18 Cuthbertson (Girls)

N21 Durham Academy

N26 SouthLake Christian

N29 vs. Berry in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Boys), 3

D6 Wesleyan Christian

D7 at Meadowcreek (Atlanta, GA) (Boys)

D10 at High Point Christian

D12 at Carmel Christian (Girls)

D14 Comenius

D20-21 at Anson County Invitational (Boys/Girls)

D27-30 at Dematha Invitational (Hyatt, MD) (Boys/Girls)

J4 Ravenscroft

J7 Charlotte Latin

J10 at Covenant Day

J11 Greensboro Day

J14 at Charlotte Country Day

J17 Providence Day

J18 at York Prep

J21 at Cannon School

J24 at Charlotte Latin

J25 at United Faith

J28 Covenant Day

J30 Metrolina Christian

J31 Charlotte Country Day

F4 at Providence Day

F7 Cannon School

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY

N12 Sugar Creek Charter

N13 Queens Grant

N15 Cary Academy

N19 at Charlotte Catholic

N22 Concord

N23 Wake Christian

N26 Charlotte Secondary (Boys)

D3 Metrolina Christian

D6 at Greensboro Day

D7 at North Raleigh Christian

D10 at Christ the King

D20 Lake Norman Christian (Boys)

D20-21 at She Got Game Classic at Rock Hill Sports’ Center (Girls)

D21 Virginia Episcopal (Boys)

D27-28 at BSN Sports Queen City Clash at Charlotte Country Day (Host) (Girls), TBD

D27 vs. Bull City Prep at Queen City Invitational at Northside Christian (Boys), 6:30

D28 vs. Riverside Baptist (MD) at Queen City Invitational at Northside Christian (Boys), 4:30

J4 Ravenscroft

J7 at Cannon School

J10 at Providence Day

J11 at Asheville School

J14 Charlotte Christian

J16 at Charlotte Latin

J21 at Covenant Day

J24 Cannon School

J28 Providence Day

J31 at Charlotte Christian

F4 Charlotte Latin

F7 Covenant Day

CHARLOTTE LATIN

N19 at Metrolina Christian

N21 at Cuthberson

N22 at North Raleigh Christian

N29 vs. South Mecklenburg in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Boys), 1:30

N30 vs. Hickory Grove in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Boys), 3

D3 Pine Lake Prep

D6 at Durham Academy

D7 at Ravenscroft

D10 at Ardrey Kell in Hickory Tavern-Chik-Fil-A Classic (Boys), 7:30

D13 Christ the King

D17 Northwestern (SC)

D20 Virginia Episcopal (Boys)

D21-23 at Seahawk Holiday Classic at Hilton Head High (Girls)

D27-30 at St. Pius X Holiday Tournament (Atlanta, GA) (Boys)

J3 West Stanly

J7 at Charlotte Christian

J10 at Cannon School

J14 Covenant Day

J16 Charlotte Country Day

J17 Sugar Creek Charter

J21 at Providence Day

J24 Charlotte Christian

J28 Cannon School

J31 at Covenant Day

F4 at Charlotte Country Day

F7 Providence Day

CHRIST THE KING

N19 at Central Academy

N22 at Hilton Head Prep (Boys)

N22 at Bishop McGuinness (Girls)

N26 Charlotte Catholic

D4 at Pine Lake Prep

D6 Langtree Charter

D10 Charlotte Country Day

D13 at Charlotte Latin

D17 at Piedmont Community Charter

D19 at Cherryville

D27-28 at East Montgomery Christmas Tournament (Boys/Girls)

J3 at Bessemer City

J4 at Concord

J8 Community School of Davidson

J10 at Thomas Jefferson Academy

J17 Lincoln Charter

J21 Highland Tech

J24 Cherryville

J28 Piedmont Community Charter

J31 Thomas Jefferson Academy

F4 Bessemer City

F7 at Lincoln Charter

F11 Cabarrus Charter

F14 at Highland Tech

F17-21 at South Piedmont 1A Conference Tournament (Boys/Girls)

COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON

N19 at Lincoln Charter

N22 at Piedmont Charter

N25 Lake Norman Charter

N26 Mountain Island Day School (Boys)

N29-30 at Leroy Holden Classic at North Mecklenburg (Girls)

D5 at Highland Tech

D12 at Sugar Creek Charter

D17 Pine Lake Prep

D19 Cabarrus Charter

Holiday Tournaments TBD

J7 Bradford Prep

J8 at Christ the King

J10 Langtree Charter

J11 Home Triad Math and Science (Boys)

J14 Queens Grant

J17 at Union Academy

J21 at Carolina International

J22 Sugar Creek Charter

J24 at Pine Lake Prep

J28 Mountain Island Charter

J31 at Bradford Prep

F4 at Langtree Charter

F5 at Mountain Island Charter

F7 at Queens Grant

F11 Union Academy

F14 Carolina International

F17-21 at PAC 7, 1A Conference Tournament at Mountain Island Charter

COVENANT DAY

N12 at Westminster Catawba

N14 Charlotte Secondary (Boys)

N16 Cary Academy

N19 Marvin Ridge

N22 Wake Christian

N23 Greensboro Day

N23 vs. Greensboro Day at Phenom Hoops’ Showcase (Boys), TBD

N26 Queens Grant

D3 Charlotte Catholic

D7 St. Mary’s (Girls)

D7 Arborbrook Christian (Boys)

D9 vs. Providence in Hickory Tavern-Chik-Fil-A Classic at Ardrey Kell (Boys), 6

D10 Northwestern (Girls)

D14 at Metrolina Christian

D20 Moravian Prep (Boys)

D27-30 at Blue Star Invitational at Rock Hill (Boys)

D27-30 at Carolina Invitational in Charleston (Girls)

J3 at Cape Fear Academy

J7 Providence Day

J10 Charlotte Christian

J14 at Charlotte Latin

J17 Cannon School

J21 Charlotte Country Day

J24 at Providence Day

J28 at Charlotte Christian

J31 Charlotte Latin

F1 Rabun Gap Nacoochee

F4 at Cannon School

F7 at Charlotte Country Day

DAVIDSON DAY

N15 vs. Trinity School in Patriot Classic at Davidson Day (Host) (Girls), 6:45

N15 vs. Lake Norman Christian in Patriot Classic at Davidson Day (Boys), 8:15

N16 vs. TBD in Patriot Classic at Davidson Day (Boys/Girls)

N19 at University Christian

N22 vs. Moravian Prep in Queen City Extravaganza at Northside Christian (Boys), 7

N23 vs. Independence in Queen City Extravaganza at Northside Christian (Boys), 6:30

N23 vs. Vance in Queen City Classic at Northside Christian (Girls), 5

N25 at O’Neal School

N29 vs. Central Cabarrus in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Girls), 2

N29 vs. Christ School in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Boys), 5

N30 vs. TBD in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge Consolation or Championship game (Boys), TBD

D4 Corvian Community School (Girls)

D6 Asheville Christian

D10 Mountain Island Charter

D12 Concord First Assembly

D13 at Hickory Christian

D20 Freedom Christian

D27-30 at Palm Beach Invitational (FL) (Boys/Girls)

J9 at Carmel Christian

J10 University Christian

J11 vs. Henderson Collegiate (at T.W. Andrews in High Point) (Girls), 11:30 a.m.

J11 vs. Henderson Collegiate (at T.W. Andrews in High Point) (Boys), 1

J14 at South Charlotte Thunder (Boys)

J14 at Corvian Community School

J18 at MLK Showcase, TBD (Boys)

J18 at Burlington School (Girls)

J21 Statesville Christian

J22 at Gaston Day

J23 Hickory Christian

J25 at Rabun Gap Nacoochee

J28 Calvary Day School

J29 Comenius

F4 at Wesleyan Christian

F5 Christ School (Boys)

F7 at Statesville Christian

EAST MECKLENBURG

N19 at Providence

N21 at Ardrey Kell

N26 Berry

D3 Olympic

D6 at Sun Valley

D10 South Mecklenburg

D11 Jay M. Robinson

D13 at Porter Ridge

D17 Independence

D19 Garinger

D27-30 at East Lincoln Winter Jam (Boys)

J7 at Rocky River

J10 Myers Park

J14 at Hickory Ridge

J17 Butler

J24 Porter Ridge

J28 at Independence

J31 at Garinger

F4 Rocky River

F7 at Myers Park

F11 Hickory Ridge

F14 at Butler

F17-21 at Southwestern 4A Conference Tournament at Myers Park

GARINGER

N19 West Charlotte

N21 Harding

N26 at West Mecklenburg

D3 at Hopewell

D6 Central Cabarrus

D9 at Myers Park

D12 West Mecklenburg

D13 at Berry

D17 at Hickory Ridge

D19 at East Mecklenburg

D27-30 at East Lincoln Winter Jam (Boys)

J7 Porter Ridge

J10 at Independence

J14 at Butler

J17 Rocky River

J24 Myers Park

J28 Hickory Ridge

J31 East Mecklenburg

F4 at Porter Ridge

F7 Independence

F11 Butler

F14 at Rocky River

F17-21 at Southwestern 4A Conference Tournament (Boys/Girls)

GRACE ACADEMY

Boys’ Team Only

N12 at Cabarrus Charter

N21 Covenant Classical

N26 at Comenius

D5 Central Academy

D10 at Central Academy

D12 Queens Grant

D13 at Arborbook Christian

D17 at Legacy Prep

D21, 27-28 at Holiday Tournament TBD

J9 Legacy Prep

J14 at Lake Pointe Academy

J16 Comenius

J21 at Covenant Classical

J23 Cabarrus Charter

J30 Arborbrook Christian

J31 at Westminster Catawba

F10-14 at Charlotte Area Christian Schools’ Athletic Association (CACAA) Tournament

HARDING

N19 Hopewell

N21 Garinger

N26 at West Charlotte D3 Rocky River

D4 at Parkwood

D6 at North Mecklenburg

D11 Hunter Huss

D13 Olympic

D17 at Ardrey Kell

D21 at U.S. Preps Showcase at Johnson C. Smith (Boys), TBD

D26-28 at Wildcat Holiday Invitational at Eastern Guilford (Boys/Girls)

J3 at Butler

J7 at South Mecklenburg

J10 Providence

J14 at West Mecklenburg

J17 Berry

J24 at Olympic

J28 Ardrey Kell

F4 South Mecklenburg

F7 at Providence

F11 West Mecklenburg

F14 at Berry

F17-21 at SoMeck7 Conference Tournament at Berry

HICKORY GROVE

N8 vs. Christ School in Carmel Tip-Off at Carmel Christian, TBD (Boys)

N15 at Metrolina Christian

N19 Carmel Christian

N22 at Gaston Christian

N25 High Point Christian

N30 vs. Charlotte Latin in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Boys), 3

D3 at Northside Christian

D6 at Asheville School

D10 Concord First Assembly

D13 Gaston Day

D14 at Battle of the Rock Tournament in Rock Hill (Boys), TBD

D20 at Asheville Christian

D21 at Carolina Day

D27-30 at Kings Mountain Tournament (Boys)

Girls Holiday Tournament TBD

J16 at SouthLake Christian

J17 Northside Christian

J21 at Concord First Assembly

J24 at Gaston Day

J27 SouthLake Christian

J28 Gaston Christian

J31 Metrolina Christian

F4-7 at MAC Tournament at Hickory Grove (1st round at higher seeds)

HOPEWELL

N19 at Harding

N21 Berry

N22 Newton Conover (Girls)

N26 Garinger

N27 at Forsyth Country Day in Roscoe Turner Classic (Boys), 6

N30 vs. Greensboro Day in Bobby Martin Classic at R.J. Reynolds (Boys), 4

N30 vs. Burlington School in the Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Girls), 12:30

D3 West Mecklenburg

D6 at Green Hope

D7 vs. Green Level (at Cary High)

D10 Hough

D13 Vance

D17 at North Mecklenburg

D19 at Ragsdale

D20 Jay M. Robinson

D21 at She Got Game Tournament at Rock Hill Sports’ Center (Girls)

J4 at Winston Salem Prep in Hoop Cities’ Invitational (Boys), 1:30

J7 at Mallard Creek

J10 Mooresville

J14 Lake Norman

J17 at West Charlotte

J24 at HoughJ28 at Vance

J31 North Mecklenburg

F4 Mallard Creek

F7 at Mooresville

F11 at Lake Norman

F14 West Charlotte

F17-21 at I-Meck 4A Conference Tournament

HOUGH

N19 Butler

N21 at Providence

N26 at Cox Mill

N30 vs. Ashbrook in Coaches vs. Cancer Classic at UNC Asheville (Boys), 11:30 a.m.

D3 at Lake Norman Charter

D6 vs. Cary in Wake County Challenge (at Panther Creek) (Boys/Girls)

D7 vs. Panther Creek in Wake County Challenge (at Cary) (Boys/Girls)

D10 at Hopewell

D13 Mooresville

D19 at Lake Norman

D27-30 at East Lincoln Winter Jam (Boys)

Hough Girls TBD

J7 North Mecklenburg

J10 at West Charlotte

J14 Mallard Creek

J17 at Vance

J24 Hopewell

J28 at Mooresville

J31 Lake Norman

F4 at North Mecklenburg

F7 West Charlotte

F11 at Mallard Creek

F14 Vance

F17-21 at I-Meck 4A Conference Tournament

INDEPENDENCE

N19 at North Mecklenburg

N21 South Mecklenburg

N22 at Northside Christian in Queen City Extravaganza at Northside Christian (Boys), 8:30

N23 vs. Davidson Day in Queen City Extravaganza at Northside Christian (Boys), 6:30

N26 at Crest (Girls)

N30 vs. Combine Academy at Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Boys), 4:30

D3 at Ardrey Kell

D6 at A.L. Brown (Girls)

D9 East Lincoln (Girls)

D11 at Concord (Girls)

D13 Hickory Ridge

D17 at East Mecklenburg

D19 at Porter Ridge

D27-30 at East Lincoln Winter Jam (Boys/Girls)

J4 vs. Henderson Collegiate in Hoops’ Cities’ Invitational at Winston-Salem Prep (Boys), 4:30

J7 Butler

J10 Garinger

J14 at Rocky River

J17 Myers Park

J24 at Hickory Ridge

J28 East Mecklenburg

J31 Porter Ridge

F4 at Butler

F7 at Garinger

F11 Rocky River

F14 at Myers Park

F17-21 at Southwestern 4A Conference Tournament at Myers Park

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER

N19 at North Gaston

N21 Ashbrook

N25 at Community School of Davidson

N29 vs. TBD at Leroy Holden Classic at North Mecklenburg (Boys)

N29 vs. TBD at Leroy Holden Classic at North Mecklenburg (Girls)

N30 vs. TBD at Leroy Holden Classic at North Mecklenburg (Boys)

N30 vs. TBD at Leroy Holden Classic at North Mecklenburg (Girls)

D3 Hough

D5 at Forestview

D6 at Pine Lake Prep

D13 South Point

D20 at East Lincoln

J3 North Lincoln

J7 at Maiden

J10 Newton Conover

J14 at Lincolnton

J17 Bandys

J21 at West LincolnJ24 East LincolnJ28 at North Lincoln

J31 Maiden

F4 at Newton Conover

F7 Lincolnton

F11 at Bandys

F14 West Lincoln

F17-21 at South Fork 2A Conference Tournament, TBD

LIBERTY HEIGHTS

**Boys’ Team Only

N5 Franklin Prep

N8-9 at Carmel Christian Phenom Hoops Tip-Off, TBD

N15-16 at Raleigh Phenom Hoops Showcase, TBD

N29-30 at Hoops and Dreams Showcase, TBD

D3 at Legacy Charter

D7 at Southeast Hoops Festival at Vance

D8 at Powerade Ohio Showcase in Cincinnati

D13 Piedmont Classical

D17 at Comenius

D20 vs. Carolina International in Queen City Classic at Northside Christian, 6:30

D21 vs. Moravian Prep in Queen City Classic at Northside Christian, 8

D26-27 at Governor’s Challenge in Salisbury (MD), TBD

D30 at Big South Shootout (Atlanta, GA), TBD

J4 at Hoops Cities’ Invitational in Winston-Salem, TBDJ11 at Winston-Salem Prep

J14 at Piedmont Classical

J16 Combine Academy

J25 at Hartsville (SC) Phenom Hoops’ Showcase, TBD

J26 West Oaks

J31 Legacy Charter

F1-2 at Hargrave Military Academy (VA) Phenom Hoops’ Showcase, TBDF7 Legion Academy

F15 Teays Valley

F21 at Combine Academy

F22 Comenius

F29 at Oak Hill Academy

M3-7 at TSF National Tournament of Champions (Atlanta, GA)

MALLARD CREEK

N19 at Hickory Ridge

N21 Butler

N26 at Rocky River

D3 Cox Mill

D6 at Panther Creek

D7 at Cary

D10 Vance

D13 at Lake Norman

D19 at West Charlotte

D26-28 at Kings Mountain Holiday Classic (Boys)

D27 vs. Rocky River at Queen City Invitational at Northside Christian (Girls), 8

D28 at Northside Christian in Queen City Invitational at Northside Christian (Girls), 3

J7 Hopewell

J10 at North Mecklenburg

J14 at Hough

J17 Mooresville

J24 at Vance

J28 Lake Norman

J31 West Charlotte

F4 at Hopewell

F7 North Mecklenburg

F11 Hough

F14 at Mooresville

F17-21 at I-Meck 4A Conference Tournament

MATTHEWS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

N15 at Metrolina Christian Tournament, TBD

N19 Rockwell

N22 at Southview

N25 Fayetteville Street

D3 Community Christian

D5 Shining Light Monroe

D10 at Cramerton Christian

D16 Tabernacle Christian

J7 Cramerton Christian

J10 TBD – Alumni Night

J14 at Rockwell

J17 at Fayetteville Street

J21 at Community Christian

J24 Southview

J27 at Tabernacle Christian

MYERS PARK

N19 Olympic

N22 Northwest Cabarrus

N26 Providence

N30 vs. Cuthbertson in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Girls), 6

D3 at South Mecklenburg

D9 Garinger

D10 Butler

D13 vs. Trinity Episcopal (VA) at OBX Good Guys’ Cancer Event at First Flight High, TBD

D14 vs. South Central at OBX Good Guys’ Cancer Event at First Flight High, TBD

D17 at Rocky River

D19-21 at Crescom Tournament at Myrtle Beach (Girls)

D27-30 at Hoodies’ House Tournament at Rocky River (Boys)

J3-4 at She Got Game Tournament in Atlanta, GA (Girls)

J7 Hickory Ridge

J10 at East Mecklenburg

J14 Porter Ridge

J17 at Independence

J18 vs. Greensboro Day in MLK Day Event at TBD (Boys)

J24 at Garinger

J28 Rocky River

J31 at Butler

F4 at Hickory Ridge

F7 East Mecklenburg

F11 at Porter Ridge

F14 Independence

F17-21 at Southwestern 4A Conference Tournament at Myers Park (Host)

NORTH MECKLENBURG

N19 Independence

N22 at Berry

N29 in Holden Classic at North Mecklenburg vs. TBD (Host) (Boys/Girls)

N30 in Holden Classic at North Mecklenburg vs. TBD (Host) (Boys/Girls)

D6 Harding

D10 at Mooresville

D13 West Charlotte

D14 at Bojangles’ Bash (Boys), TBD

D17 Hopewell

D18-21 at CresCom Classic at Myrtle Beach (SC) (Girls)

D26-30 at Arby’s Classic in Bristol, TN (Boys)

J7 at Hough

J10 Mallard Creek

J14 at Vance

J17 Lake Norman

J24 Mooresville

J28 at West Charlotte

J31 at Hopewell

F4 Hough

F7 at Mallard Creek

F11 Vance

F14 at Lake Norman

F17-21 at I-Meck 4A Conference Tournament

NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN

N8 Statesville Christian at Northside Christian Tip-Off (Boys), TBD

N9 Woodlawn School at Northside Christian Tip-Off (Boys), TBD

N15 at Sugar Creek Charter

N16 at Raleigh Christian (Boys)

N16 United Faith (Girls)

N18 Hickory Christian

N19 at Concord First Assembly

N22 vs. Independence in Queen City Extravaganza at Northside Christian (Host), 8:30

N23 vs. Moravian Prep in Queen City Extravaganza at Northside Christian (Host), 8

N26 Carolina International

D3 Hickory Grove

D5 at Gaston Christian

D6 SouthLake Christian

D10 Metrolina Christian

D12-14 at Battle at the Rock Showcase (Boys), TBD

D17 Asheville Christian

D20 vs. West Charlotte in Queen City Classic at Northside Christian (Host) (Girls), 5

D21 vs. Rocky River in Queen City Classic at Northside Christian (Host) (Girls), 2

D27 vs. Beckley Woodrow Wilson (WV) in Queen City Invit. at Northside Christian (Girls), 5

D28 vs. Mallard Creek in Queen City Invit. at Northside Christian (Girls), 3:30

D27-30 at Hoodies’ House Classic at Rocky River (Boys)

J7 at Gaston Day

J14 at SouthLake Christian

J16 Sugar Creek Charter

J17 at Hickory Grove

J21 at Metrolina Christian

J24 Gaston Christian

J28 Concord First Assembly

J31 Gaston Day

F4-7 at MAC Tournament at Hickory Grove (1st round at higher seeds)

OLYMPIC

N19 at Myers Park

N21 Rocky River

N29 vs. West Charlotte in Olympic Thanksgiving Classic (Girls)

N30 vs. TBD in Olympic Thanksgiving Classic (Girls)

D3 at East Mecklenburg

D7 at Southeast Hoops’ Festival at Vance (Boys), TBD

D13 at Harding

D17 South Mecklenburg

D19 at Berry

D20 TBD (Boys)

D21 vs. Carlisle in Salem (VA) (Boys), 3

D26-28 at Governor’s Challenge Tournament (Salisbury, MD) (Boys)D27-30 at East Lincoln Winter Jam (Girls)

J4 at Roy Stanley Memorial Tournament (Salem, VA) (Boys)

J7 at Ardrey Kell

J10 West Mecklenburg

J14 Providence

J18 at Johnson C. Smith, MLK Classic (Boys), TBD

J24 Harding

J28 at South Mecklenburg

J31 Berry

F4 Ardrey Kell

F7 at West Mecklenburg

F11 at Providence

F17-21 at SoMeck7 Conference Tournament at Berry

PROVIDENCE

N19 East Mecklenburg

N21 Hough

N25 vs. Piedmont at Porter Ridge in Brad Thompson Shootout (Girls 3:45; Boys 5:15)

N26 at Myers Park

N29 vs. Providence Day in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Girls), Noon

D6 at Porter Ridge

D9 vs. Covenant Day at Hickory Tavern, Chik-Fil-A Classic at Ardrey Kell (Boys), 6

D10 vs. SouthLake Christian at Hickory Tavern, Chik-Fil-A Classic at Ardrey Kell (Boys), 6 (Boys)

D13 West Mecklenburg

D14 at Phenom Hoops Showcase, TBD (Girls)

D17 Berry

D19 at South Mecklenburg

D20 vs. Rocky River in Queen City Classic at Northside Christian (Girls), 8

D21 vs. Burlington School in Queen City Classic at Northside Christian (Girls), 5

J3 at Hickory Ridge

J7 at Central Cabarrus

J10 at Harding

J14 at Olympic

J17 Ardrey Kell

J24 at West Mecklenburg

J28 at Berry

J31 South Mecklenburg

F7 Harding

F11 Olympic

F14 at Ardrey Kell

F17-21 at SoMeck7 Conference Tournament at Berry

PROVIDENCE DAY

N12 at Metrolina Christian

N15 Burlington School

N19 at SouthLake Christian

N26 Comenius

N29 vs. Providence in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Girls), Noon

N29 vs. Victory Christian in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Boys), 3:30

N30 vs. Davidson Day/Christ School in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge Consolation/Championship game, TBD

D3 Wesleyan Christian

D6 at Ravenscroft

D7 at Durham Academy

D10 Greensboro Day

D13 York Prep

D20 Mountain Island Charter (Boys)

D20-21 at She Got Game Classic at Rock Hill Sports’ Center (Girls)

D27-30 at Deep South Classic at Brookwood High (GA) (Boys/Girls)

J4 Australian National Team

J7 at Covenant Day

J10 Charlotte Country Day

J14 Cannon School

J17 at Charlotte Christian

J20 at MLK Day Classic (Girls) at Providence Day (Host), TBD

J21 Charlotte Latin

J24 Covenant Day

J28 at Charlotte Country DayJ31 at Cannon School

F4 Charlotte Christian

F7 at Charlotte Latin

QUEENS GRANT

N8 at Sugar Creek Charter

N13 at Charlotte Country Day

N22 Sugar Creek Charter

N26 at Covenant Day

D3 at Central Academy

D6 at Bulldog Classic at Wake Christian

D17 at Langtree Charter

Holiday Tournaments TBD

J3 Union Academy

J7 at Pine Lake Prep

J10 at Carolina International

J14 at Community School of Davidson

J17 Mountain Island Charter

J21 Bradford Prep

J24 Langtree Charter

J28 at Union Academy

J31 Pine Lake Prep

F4 Carolina International

F7 Community School of Davidson

F11 at Mountain Island Charter

F14 at Bradford Prep

F17-21 at PAC 7, 1A Conference Tournament at Mountain Island Charter

ROCKY RIVER

N19 West Mecklenburg

N21 at Olympic

N26 Mallard Creek

N29 at Thanksgiving Showcase at Olympic (Girls), TBD

D3 at Harding

D13 at Butler

D17 Myers Park

D20 vs. Providence in Queen City Classic at Northside Christian (Girls), 8

D21 at Northside Christian in Queen City Classic at Northside Christian (Girls), 5

D27 vs. Mallard Creek in Queen City Invitational at Northside Christian (Girls), 8

D28 at Beckley Woodrow Wilson (WV) in Queen City Invitat. at Northside Christian (Girls), 6

D27-30 at Hoodies’ House Classic at Rocky River (Boys)

J7 East Mecklenburg

J10 at Porter Ridge

J14 Independence

J15 at Hickory Ridge

J17 at Garinger

J24 Butler

J28 at Myers Park

J31 Hickory Ridge

F4 at East Mecklenburg

F7 Porter Ridge

F11 at Independence

F14 Garinger

F17-21 at Southwestern 4A Conference Tournament at Myers Park

SOUTH MECKLENBURG

N18 Marvin Ridge

N21 at Independence

N26 Butler

N29 vs. Victory Christian in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Girls), 12:30

N29 vs. Charlotte Latin in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Boys), 1:30

D3 Myers Park

D6 Charlotte Catholic

D7 at LBI Best of the Carolinas (Girls), TBD

D10 at East Mecklenburg

D13 at Ardrey Kell

D17 at Olympic

D19 Providence

D20-21 at She Got Game Classic at Rock Hill Sports’ Center (Girls)

D27-30 at Ashbrook Holiday Hoopsfest (Boys)

J7 Harding

J11 at Richmond Senior (Boys), 3:30

J14 at Berry

J17 West Mecklenburg

J24 Ardrey Kell

J28 Olympic

J31 at Providence

F4 at Harding

F11 Berry

F14 at West Mecklenburg

F17-21 at SoMeck7 Conference Tournament at Berry

SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN

N8 at Durham AcademyN9 at North Raleigh Christian

N15 Bradford Prep

N19 Providence Day

N22 at Gaston Day

N26 at Charlotte Christian

N29-30 at Thanksgiving Holiday Classic (MD) (Boys)

D6 at Northside Christian

D9 at Ardrey Kell in Hickory Tavern, Chik-Fil-A Classic at Ardrey Kell (Boys), 7:30

D10 vs. Providence in Hickory Tavern, Chik-Fil-A Classic at Ardrey Kell (Boys), 6

D13 Metrolina Christian

D20 Liberty Prep (Boys)

D26-28 at Holiday Tournament TBD (Boys)

J3 Gaston ChristianJ4 Asheville School

J7 at Concord First Assembly

J9 at Victory Christian

J11 at Hickory Grove

J14 Northside Christian

J16 Hickory Grove

J18 at MLK Classic at Victory Christian TBD (Boys)

J21 at Gaston Christian

J24 at Metrolina Christian

J28 Gaston Day

J31 Concord First Assembly

F4-7 at MAC Tournament (at Hickory Grove) (1st round at higher seeds)

SUGAR CREEK CHARTER

N5 at Cabarrus Charter

N6 at Woodlawn School

N8 Queens Grant

N14 Piedmont Charter

N15 at Northside Christian

N19 Woodlawn School

N20 at West Mecklenburg

N22 at Queens Grant

N26 Lincoln Charter

D3 at Lincolnton Charter

D6 West Mecklenburg

D11 at Bessemer City

D12 Community School of Davidson

D17 Mountain Island Day

D19-21 at Piedmont Classical in Greensboro Classic (Boys/Girls)

J8 at Corvian

J10 at Mountain Island Day

J17 at Charlotte Latin

J22 at Community School of Davidson

J24 Cabarrus Charter

J28 Greater Cabarrus Stallions

J29 at Piedmont Charter

F3 Northside Christian

F6 Corvian

F11 at Greater Cabarrus Stallions

F13 Bessemer City

UNITED FAITH

N8 Comenius

N12 at Gaston Day

N16 Christ School

N19 South Charlotte Thunder (Boys)

N19 Cabarrus Charter (Girls)

N23 Mount Zion Academy

N26 at Charlotte Country Day

N30 vs. The Burlington School in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Boys), 2

D3 Westminster Catawba

D10 Cannon School

D13 vs. Greenfield School in Battle at the Rock at Rock Hill Sports Center (Boys), TBD

D13 Cabarrus Charter

D20 at Trinity Christian

D27-30 at Hoodies’ House Holiday Classic (Boys)

Girls TBD

J4 at Grace Christian

J7 at Wesleyan Christian

J10 Crossroads Christian

J14 at Victory Christian

J18 at Northwood Temple

J24 at Woodlawn School

J25 Charlotte Christian

J28 at North Hills Christian

J31 Victory Christian

F4 Woodlawn School

F6 North Hills Christian

VANCE

N19 Berry

N23 vs. Davidson Day at Northside Christian (Girls)

N27 at Roscoe Turner Classic at Winston-Salem Prep (Boys), TBD

N29 vs. Concord First Assembly at Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Boys), 4:30

N29 vs. Butler in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Girls), 6

N30 at Bobby Martin Classic at R.J. Reynolds (Boys), TBD

D7 Southeast Hoops’ Festival (Boys), TBD

D10 at Mallard Creek

D13 at HopewellD19 Mooresville

D20 at She Got Game Classic at Rock Hill Sports’ Center (Girls), TBD

D21 at Flycode Challenge (Roanoke, VA) (Boys/Girls)

D26-28 at Ashbrook Holiday Hoopsfest (Boys)

D27-30 at Jr. Orange Bowl Classic (Girls)

J3-4 at She Got Game Classic (Atlanta) (Girls)

J7 West Charlotte

J10 at Lake Norman

J14 North Mecklenburg

J17 Hough

J18 at MLK Classic (Boys), TBD

J24 Mallard Creek

J28 Hopewell

J31 at Mooresville

F4 at West Charlotte

F7 Lake Norman

F11 at North Mecklenburg

F14 at Hough

F17-21 at I-Meck 4A Conference Tournament

VICTORY CHRISTIAN

N14 Langtree Charter

N15 TBD

N19 at Cannon School

N22 at Legacy Charter

N25 TBD

N29 vs. South Mecklenburg in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Girls), 12:30

N29 vs. Providence Day in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Boys), 3:30

N30 vs. Davidson Day/Christ School in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park Consolation/Championship, TBD

D3 at Carmel Christian

D5 at Concord First Assembly

D10 at Burlington School

D12 Gaston Christian (Boys)

D13 TBD

D14 Mount Zion

D19-21 at Millenium Invitational at Victory Christian (Host) (Boys/Girls)

D27-28 at Tournament of Champions in Atlanta (Boys)

D27-30 at East Lincoln Winter Jam

J3 at Community Christian

J4 at Greenfield School

J7 Moravian Prep (Boys)

J9 SouthLake Christian

J10 at Woodlawn School

J11 Crossroads Christian

J14 United Faith

J16 at Westminster Catawba

J18 at MLK Classic at Victory Christian (Boys/Girls)

J21 Mt. View Christian Academy

J24 North Hills Christian

J28 TBD

J31 at United Faith

F4 at North Hills Christian

F7 Woodlawn School

WEST CHARLOTTE

N19 at Garinger

N21 West Mecklenburg

N26 Harding

N29-30 at Olympic Thanksgiving Showcase (Girls), TBDD6 Berry

D10 Lake Norman

D13 at North Mecklenburg

D19 Mallard Creek

D20 at Northside Christian in Queen City Classic at Northside Christian (Girls)

D27-28 at BSN Sports Queen City Classic at Charlotte Country Day (Girls)

Boys TBD

J7 at Vance

J10 Hough

J14 at Mooresville

J17 Hopewell

J24 at Lake Norman

J28 North Mecklenburg

J31 at Mallard Creek

F4 Vance

F7 at Hough

F11 Mooresville

F14 at Hopewell

F17-21 at I-Meck 4A Conference Tournament

WEST MECKLENBURG

N19 at Rocky River

N20 Sugar Creek Charter

N21 at West Charlotte

N26 Garinger

D3 Hopewell

D4 at Weddington

D6 at Sugar Creek Charter

D10 at South Point

D12 at Garinger

D13 at Providence

D19 Ardrey Kell

Holiday Tournaments TBD (Boys/Girls)

J7 Berry

J10 at Olympic

J14 Harding

J17 at South Mecklenburg

J18 at MLK Invitational (Boys), TBD

J24 Providence

J31 at Ardrey Kell

F4 at Berry

F7 Olympic

F11 at Harding

F14 South Mecklenburg

F17-21 at SoMeck7 Conference Tournament at Berry

Observer-area reegional schedules

ALEXANDER CENTRAL

N22 North Iredell

N26 at Ashe County

D2 Lincolnton

D6 at Lincolnton

D10 Ashe County

D11 at Patton

D16 at Davie County

D18 Patton

D20 at North Iredell

D27-30 at Dick’s Sporting Goods’ Classic at Catawba Valley Comm. College (Boys/Girls)

J3 Watauga

J7 St. Stephens

J10 at McDowell

J14 at Freedom

J17 Hickory

J21 South Caldwell

J28 at Watauga

F4 McDowell

F7 Freedom

F11 at Hickory

F14 at South Caldwell

F17-21 at Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament (at Hickory; 1st round at higher seeds)

ANSON COUNTY

TBD

ASHE COUNTY

N19 at Avery County

N26 Alexander Central

D3 Avery County

D6 at Watauga

D10 at Alexander Central

D12 at Starmount

D13 Watauga

D20 Mitchell

D26-27 at Starmount Holiday Tournament (Boys/Girls)

J3 North Wilkes

J7 East Wilkes

J10 at Elkin

J13 Alleghany

J15 Wilkes Central

J17 at West Wilkes

J21 at Alleghany

J24 Starmount

J28 at North Wilkes

J31 at East Wilkes

F4 Elkin

F7 at Wilkes Central

F11 West Wilkes

F13-14 at Mountain Valley Athletic Conference 1st Round (at Higher Seeds)

F17-21 at Mountain Valley Athletic Conference Tournament at North Wilkes

AVERY COUNTY

TBD

RICHMOND SENIOR

N19 Anson County

N21 at Anson County

D3 Southern Lee

D6 Purnell Swett

D10 Cheraw

D13 Pinecrest

D17 at Cheraw

D27-29 at Ashbrook Holiday Hoopsfest (Boys)

J3 at Jack Britt

J7 at Hoke County

J10 Lumberton

J11 South Mecklenburg

J14 71st High

J17 at Scotland County

J20 MLK Classic at Red Springs, TBD

J24 at Purnell Swett

J28 at Pinecrest

J31 Jack Britt

F4 Hoke County

F7 at Lumberton

F11 at 71st High

F14 Scotland County

F17-21 at Sandhills’ Athletic Conference Tournament

WATAUGA

N22 at Avery County

N26 Mountain Heritage

D3 Ashbrook

D5 Avery County

D6 Ashe County

D10 at Wilkes Central

D12 Mitchell County

D13 at Ashe County

D17 at Mountain Heritage

D19 South Caldwell

D20 at East Surry

D31 at Mitchell

J3 at Alexander Central

J7 McDowell

J10 St. Stephens

J14 at Hickory

J17 Freedom

J22 East Surry

J24 at South Caldwell

J28 Alexander Central

J31 at McDowellF4 at St. Stephens

F7 Hickory

F11 at Freedom

F17-21 at Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament at Hickory (1st round at higher seeds)

BURKE COUNTY

DRAUGHN

N18 West Lincoln

N19 South Caldwell

N26 St. Stephens

D3 at South Caldwell

D5 Freedom

D10 at West Lincoln

D11 at St. Stephens

D13 Bunker Hill

D18 at Freedom

D20 at Hibriten

D26-28 at Freedom Holiday Tournament (Boys/Girls)

J3 Fred T. Foard

J7 at West Caldwell

J10 at East Burke

J17 West Iredell

J21 at Patton

J24 Hibriten

J28 at Fred T. Foard

J31 West Caldwell

F4 East Burke

F7 at Bunker Hill

F11 at West Iredell

F14 Patton

F17-21 at Northwest Foothills’ 2A Conference Tournament

EAST BURKE

N22 at West Lincoln

N26 at Freedom

N29 at McDowell

D3 West Lincoln

D6 Freedom

D10 McDowell

D13 Mountain Heritage

D17 at Patton

D20 Bunker Hill

D26-28 at Freedom Holiday Tournament (Boys/Girls)

J3 Hibriten

J7 at Fred T. Foard

J10 Draughn

J17 at West Caldwell

J21 West Iredell

J24 at Bunker Hill

J28 at Hibriten

J31 Fred T. Foard

F4 at Draughn

F7 Patton

F11 West Caldwell

F14 at West Iredell

F17-21 at Northwest Footbhills’ 2A Conference

FREEDOM

N26 East Burke

D3 Patton

D5 at Draughn

D6 at East Burke

D12 A.C. Reynolds

D13 at Patton

D18 Draughn

D20 St. Stephens

D26-28 at Freedom Holiday Tournament (Host) (Boys/Girls)

J3 at Hickory

J4 Weddington

J10 South Caldwell

J14 Alexander Central

J17 at Watauga

J21 at McDowell

J24 at St. Stephens

J28 Hickory

F4 at South Caldwell

F7 at Alexander Central

F11 Watauga

F14 McDowell

F17-21 at Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament at McDowell

PATTON

N26 South Caldwell

D3 at Freedom

D4 Burns

D6 at South Caldwell

D9 at Maiden

D11 at Alexander Central

D13 Freedom

D17 East Burke

D18 Alexander Central

D20 at West Iredell

D23 at Burns

Holiday Tournaments TBD (Boys/Girls)

J3 West Caldwell

J7 at Bunker Hill

J8 North Iredell

J10 Hibriten

J17 at Fred T. Foard

J21 Draughn

J24 West Iredell

J28 at West Caldwell

J31 Bunker Hill

F4 at Hibriten

F7 at East Burke

F11 Fred T. Foard

F14 at Draughn

F17-21 at Northwest Foothills 2A Conference Tournament

CABARRUS COUNTY/KANNAPOLIS

A.L. BROWN

N18 at Mooresville

N22 North Rowan (Girls)

N25 at Porter Ridge in Brad Thompson Shootout at Porter Ridge (Girls 6:45; Boys 8:15)

D5 Langtree Charter (Boys)

D6 Independence (Girls)5

D10 at Carson

D12 at North Davidson (Girls)

D14 at Battle of the Rock at Rock Hill Sports’ Center (Boys), TBD

D19-21 at Chik-Fil-A Classic in Columbia (Boys), TBD

D27-29 at Sam Moir Classic at Catawba College (Boys/Girls)

J2 West Stanly

J7 at Northwest Cabarrus

J10 Concord

J17 Central Cabarrus

J18 in MLK Classic vs. TBD (Boys)

J24 at Jay M. Robinson

J28 Cox MillJ31 at Concord

F4 Northwest Cabarrus

F7 at Central Cabarrus

F11 Jay M. Robinson

F14 at Cox Mill

F17-21 at South Piedmont Conference Tournament

CABARRUS CHARTER

N5 Sugar Creek Charter

N8 at Lake Pointe Academy

N12 Grace Academy

N14 at Mountain Island Day School

N15 at Westminster Catawba

N19 at United Faith (Girls)

N19 at Albemarle (Boys)

N22 at Lake Norman Christian (Boys)

N25-26 at Cabarrus Charter Thanksgiving Classic (Host) (Boys)

D2 at Cherryville (Boys)

D3 Albemarle (Boys)

D6 Greater Cabarrus Stallions

D10 Lake Pointe Academy

D12 Westminster Catawba

D13 at United Faith (Girls)

D13 Lake Norman Christian (Boys)

D16 Covenant Classical

D19 at Community School of Davidson

D26-27 at Millenium Charter Holiday Classic (Boys)

J10 at Millenium Charter (Boys)

J23 at Grace Academy

J24 at Sugar Creek Charter

J28 Cherryville (Boys)

J31 Millenium Charter (Boys)

F7 at Covenant Classical

F11 at Christ the King

CANNON SCHOOL

N9 at Carmel Christian in Phenom Hoops’ Showcase (Boys), 7:30

N12 at Carmel Christian (Girls), 6

N15 vs. Word of God in Phenom Hoops’ Showcase in Raleigh (Boys), TBD

N15 vs. Rabun Gap Nacoochee at Davidson Day (Girls), 3:45

N16 at Ravenscroft in Phenom Hoops’ Showcase (Boys), TBD

N16 vs. Davidson Day/Trinity School at Davidson Day (Girls), TBD

N19 Victory Christian

N21 at Greensboro Day (Girls), 6

N22 at Greensboro Day in Phenom Hoops’ Gate City Classic (Boys), TBD

N23 vs. Burlington School in Phenom Hoops’ Gate City Classic (Boys), TBD

N25 Northwest Cabarrus (Girls), 5:30

N29 vs. Combine Academy in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Boys), 7:30

N30 vs. Ardrey Kell in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Girls), Noon

N30 vs. Ardrey Kell in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Boys), 7:30

D6 Cardinal Newman

D10 at United Faith

D13 Wesleyan Christian (Girls), 5

D13 vs. Arizona Compass in Battle of the Rock at Rock Hill Sports’ Center (Boys), TBD

D14 vs. Dream City Christian in Battle of the Rock at Rock Hill Sports’ Center (Boys), TBD

D19-20 at Crescom Classic at Myrtle Beach (Girls), TBD

D19-23 at Chik-Fil-A Classic (Boys) at Richland Northeast High (Boys), TBD

D27-30 at Big South Shootout in Atlanta (Boys), TBD

J3 Australia Nspire

J7 Charlotte Country Day

J10 Charlotte Latin

J14 at Providence Day

J17 at Covenant Day

J18 Comenius

J21 Charlotte Christian

J24 at Charlotte Country Day

J28 at Charlotte Latin

J31 Providence Day

F4 Covenant Day

F7 at Charlotte Christian

CAROLINA INTERNATIONAL

N7 Cabarrus Charter

N8-9 at Carmel Christian Phenom Tip-Off Showcase (Boys), TBD

N22 at Gray Stone Day

N26 Central Academy

D6 vs. Mount Pleasant in Carson Tournament (Girls), 4

D6 vs. Mount Pleasant in Carson Tournament (Boys), 5:30

D7 vs. Northwest Cabarrus in Carson Tournament (Boys), 2:30

D10 at Corvian

D17 Mountain Island Charter

D20 vs. Liberty Heights in Queen City Classic at Northside Christian (Boys), 6:30

D21 vs. Bull City Prep in Queen City Classic at Northside Christian (Boys), 6:30

J3 Bradford Prep

J7 at Union Academy

J10 Queens Grant

J14 Langtree Charter

J17 Pine Lake Prep

J21 Community School of Davidson

J24 at Mountain Island Charter

J28 at Bradford Prep

J31 Union Academy

F3 Corvian

F4 at Queens Grant

F7 at Langtree Charter

F11 at Pine Lake Prep

F14 at Community School of Davidson

F17-21 at PAC 7, 1A Conference Tournament

CENTRAL CABARRUS

N22 Hunter Huss

N26 at East Rowan

N29 vs. Davidson Day in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Girls), 2

D3 Carson

D6 at Garinger

D10 at Berry

D11 at Stuart Cramer

D13 at Carson

D20 West Craven

D26-28 at Sheetz Holiday Classic at Southwest Guilford High (Girls)

D27-30 at Laurie Ann Cruise Holiday Classic at Mount Pleasant (Boys)

J3 Mount Pleasant

J7 Providence (Boys)

J10 at Jay M. Robinson

J14 Concord

J17 at A.L. Brown

J24 Cox Mill

J28 Northwest Cabarrus

J31 Jay M. RobinsonF4 at ConcordF7 A.L. Brown

F11 at Cox Mill

F14 at Northwest Cabarrus

F17-21 at South Piedmont Conference Tournament

CONCORD

N19 Ashbrook

N21 at Carson

N22 at Charlotte Country Day

N26 at Montgomery Central

D3 Weddington

D10 Hickory Ridge

D11 Independence (Girls)

D13 at Mount Pleasant

D17 at Mallard Creek

D20 at Forest Hills

D26-28 at Eastern Alamance Holiday Classic (Boys)

D27-30 at Laurie Ann Holiday Classic at Mount Pleasant (Girls)

J4 Christ the King

J10 at A.L. Brown

J14 at Central Cabarrus

J17 Cox Mill

J24 Northwest Cabarrus

J28 at Jay M. Robinson

J31 A.L. Brown

F4 Central Cabarrus

F7 at Cox Mill

F11 at Northwest Cabarrus

F14 Jay M. Robinson

F17-21 at South Piedmont Conference Tournament

CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY

N12 at Calvary Baptist

N15 Winston-Salem Christian

N16 vs. in National Showcase (Boys), TBD

N19 Northside Christian

N26 Metrolina Christian

D3 at Gaston Christian

D5 Victory Christian

D6 at Gaston Day

D10 at Hickory Grove

D12 at Davidson Day

D26-30 at Tennessee Tournament (Boys)

Girls TBD

J4 at Lowcountry Showcase (Charleston, SC) (Boys)

J7 SouthLake Christian

J9 at Grace Christian (Raleigh)

J10 at Metrolina Christian

J13 at Lincoln Academy

J4 Gaston Day

J17 Carmel Christian

J18 at MLK Showcase Carmel Christian (Boys), TBD

J21 Hickory Grove

J23 Gaston Christian

J24 at Wesleyan Christian

J28 at Northside Christian

J30 Burlington School

J31 at SouthLake Christian

F4-7 at MAC Tournament at Hickory Grove (1st round at higher seeds)

COX MILL

N19 at Sun Valley

N22 at Weddington

N26 Hough

N29-30 at Leroy Holden Classic at North Mecklenburg (Boys/Girls)

D3 at Mallard Creek

D6 Lake Norman

D10 Anson County

D17 East Rowan

D19 South Iredell

D26-29 at Laurie Ann Cruise Holiday Classic at Mount Pleasant (Girls)

D26-28 at Kings Mountain Holiday Tournament (Boys)

J10 at Northwest Cabarrus

J14 at Jay M. Robinson

J17 at Concord

J18 at Kinston (Boys)

J24 at Central Cabarrus

J28 at A.L. Brown

J31 Northwest Cabarrus

F4 Jay M. Robinson

F7 Concord

F11 Central Cabarrus

F14 A.L. Brown

F17-21 at South Piedmont Conference Tournament

COVENANT CLASSICAL

N11 at Carolina Christian

N12 at North Hills Christian

N14 Comenius (Girls)

N16 Teach High School (Boys)

N19 Westminster Catawba

N21 at Grace Academy (Boys)

N22 Albemarle (Boys)

N25-26 at Cabarrus Tournament (Boys), TBD

D2 Arborbrook Christian

D6 at First Assembly of Monroe

D10 Sheets Memorial

D13 Carolina Christian

J6 at Mountain Island Charter

J7 North Hills Christian

J10 at Westminster Catawba

J13 at Lake Norman Christian (Boys)

J17 Mountain Island Charter

J21 Grace Academy (Boys)

J23 at Arborbrook Christian

J24 Lake Norman Christian (Boys)

J27 at Statesville Christian

J28 Lake Pointe Academy

F4 at Phoenix Montessori

F7 Cabarrus Charter

F10-14 at CACAA Conference Tournament

HICKORY RIDGE

N19 Mallard Creek

N22 at Jay M. Robinson

N26 Northwest Cabarrus (Boys)

D4 Sun Valley

D10 at Concord

D13 at Independence

D17 Garinger

D19-21 at CresCom Classic at Myrtle Beach (Girls)

D26-28 at Ashbrook Holiday Hoopsfest (Boys)

J3 Providence

J7 at Myers Park

J10 at Butler

J14 East Mecklenburg

J15 Rocky River

J17 at Porter Ridge

J24 Independence

J28 at Garinger

J31 at Rocky River

F4 Myers Park

F7 Butler

F11 at East Mecklenburg

F14 Porter Ridge

F17-21 at Southwestern 4A Conference Tournament at Myers Park

JAY M. ROBINSON

N22 Hickory Ridge

N26 Mount Pleasant

D4 Mooresville

D6 at West Rowan

D11 at East Mecklenburg

D13 at West Stanly

D18 at Hunter Huss

D20 at Hopewell

D27-30 at East Lincoln Winter Jam (Boys/Girls)

J3 at East Rowan

J7 Carson

J10 Central Cabarrus

J14 Cox Mill

J17 at Northwest Cabarrus

J24 A.L. Brown

J28 Concord

J31 at Central Cabarrus

F4 at Cox Mill

F7 Northwest Cabarrus

F11 at A.L. Brown

F14 at Concord

F17-21 at South Piedmont Conference Tournament

MOUNT PLEASANT

N21 North Stanly

N22 at South Stanly

N26 at Jay M. Robinson

D4 Gray Stone Day

D6 at Carolina International

D7 vs. Northwest Cabarrus in Carson Tournament (Girls), 1

D7 at Carson in Carson Tournament (Boys), 5:30

D10 West Rowan

D13 Concord

D17 Central Academy

D18 at Randelman

D20 at East Rowan

D27-30 at Laurie Ann Cruise Holiday Classic (Boys/Girls) (Host)

J3 at Central Cabarrus

J7 Anson County

J10 at Forest Hills

J17 Montgomery Central

J24 at West Stanly

J28 at Central Academy

J31 at Anson County

F4 Forest Hills

F7 at Montgomery Central

F14 West StanlyF17-21 at Rocky River Conference Tournament at Pfeiffer University

NORTHWEST CABARRUS

N19 Statesville

N20 at Pine Lake Prep

N22 at Myers Park

N25 at Cannon School (Girls)

N26 at Hickory Ridge (Boys)

D2 at East Rowan

D6 at Carson in Carson Tournament (Girls), 7

D6 at Carson in Carson Tournament (Boys), 8:30

D7 vs. Mount Pleasant in Carson Tournament (Girls), 1

D7 vs. Carolina International in Carson Tournament (Boys), 2:30

D13 at Statesville

D27-30 at East Lincoln Winter Jam (Boys/Girls)

J7 A.L. Brown

J10 Cox Mill

J15 Pine Lake Prep

J17 Jay M. Robinson

J24 at Concord

J28 at Central Cabarrus

J31 at Cox Mill

F4 at A.L. Brown

F7 at Jay M. RobinsonF11 Concord

F14 Central Cabarrus

F17-21 at South Piedmont Conference Tournament, TBD

CALDWELL COUNTY

HIBRITEN

N20 at Mooresville

N25 Bandys

N26 A.C. Reynolds

D4 South Caldwell

D10 Bandys (Away/Home)

D13 at South Caldwell

D20 Draughn

D26-27 at Chik-Fil-A Classic (Columbia, SC) (Boys), TBD

Girls’ Holiday Tournament TBD

J3 at East Burke

J7 West Iredell

J10 at Patton

J14 at Fred T. Foard

J17 Bunker Hill

J21 at West Caldwell

J24 at Draughn

J28 East Burke

J31 at West Iredell

F4 Patton

F7 Fred T. Foard

F11 at Bunker Hill

F14 West Caldwell

F17-21 at Northwest Foothills’ 2A Conference

SOUTH CALDWELL

N19 at Draughn

N22 West Caldwell

N26 at Patton

D3 Draughn

D4 at Hibriten

D6 Patton

D10 at West Caldwell

D13 Hibriten

D19 at Watauga

D27-30 at Dick’s Sporting Goods’ Classic at Catawba Valley Community College (Boys/Girls)

J7 Hickory

J10 at Freedom

J14 McDowell

J17 St. Stephens

J21 at Alexander Central

J24 Watauga

J31 at Hickory

F4 Freedom

F7 at McDowell

F11 at St. Stephens

F14 Alexander Central

F17-21 at Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament at McDowell

WEST CALDWELL

N20 St. Stephens

N22 at South Caldwell

N26 at Highland Tech

D3 Bandys

D4 Lincolnton

D6 at Bandys

D10 South Caldwell

D13 Highland Tech

D19 Fred T. Foard

D27-28 at Caldwell County Holiday Tournament at West Caldwell (Host) (Boys/Girls)

J3 at Patton

J7 Draughn

J10 at Bunker Hill

J14 at West Iredell

J17 East Burke

J21 Hibriten

J24 at Fred T. Foard

J28 Patton

J31 at Draughn

F4 Bunker Hill

F7 West Iredell

F11 at East Burke

F14 at Hibriten

F17-21 at Northwest Foothills’ 2A Conference Tournament

CATAWBA COUNTY

BANDYS

N26 at Hibriten

D3 at West Caldwell

D4 St. Stephens

D6 West Caldwell

D10 Hibriten

D11 at Bunker Hill

D13 at Fred T. Foard

D19 at Maiden

D26-28 at Peoples’ Bank Holiday Classic at Bandys (Host) (Boys/Girls)

J3 Newton Conover

J7 at Lincolnton

J10 at East LincolnJ14 West LincolnJ17 at Lake Norman Charter

J21 North Lincoln

J24 Maiden

J28 at Newton Conover

J31 Lincolnton

F4 East LincolnF7 at West Lincoln

F11 Lake Norman Charter

F14 at North Lincoln

F17-21 at South Fork 2A Conference Tournament (at Catawba Valley Comm. College) (1st round at higher seeds)

BUNKER HILL

N19 Newton Conover

N22 at St. Stephens

N26 Maiden

D3 at Maiden

D6 St. Stephens

D10 at Newton Conover

D13 at Draughn

D20 at East Burke

D27-30 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at Catawba Valley Comm. College (Boys/Girls)

J3 at West Iredell

J7 Patton

J10 West Caldwell

J17 at Hibriten

J21 Fred T. Foard

J24 East Burke

J28 West Iredell

J31 at Patton

F4 at West Caldwell

F7 Draughn

F11 Hibriten

F14 at Fred T. Foard

F17-21 at Northwest Foothills 2A Conference Tournament

CHALLENGER

TBD

FRED T. FOARD

N26 at West Lincoln

D2 St. Stephens

D4 at Newton Conover

D6 Maiden

D9 at St. Stephens

D11 at Maiden

D13 Bandys

D20 at West Caldwell

D27-30 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at Catawba Valley Comm. College (Boys/Girls)

J3 at Draughn

J7 East Burke

J10 at West Iredell

J14 Hibriten

J17 Patton

J21 at Bunker Hill

J24 West Caldwell

J28 Draughn

J31 at East Burke

F4 West Iredell

F7 at Hibriten

F11 at Patton

F14 Bunker Hill

F17-21 at Northwest Foothills’ 2A Conference Tournament

HICKORY

D3 at Newton Conover

D6 Statesville

D10 at Kings Mountain

D11 at Lincolnton

D13 Newton Conover

D19 at McDowell

D20 at Statesville

D27-30 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at Catawba Valley Comm. College (Boys/Girls)

J3 Freedom

J7 at South Caldwell

J14 Watauga

J17 at Alexander Central

J18 at MLK Showcase TBD (Boys)

J21 at St. Stephens

J24 McDowell

J28 at Freedom

J31 South Caldwell

F7 at Watauga

F11 Alexander Central

F14 St. Stephens

F17-21 at Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament at Hickory (1st round at higher seeds)

HICKORY CHRISTIAN

N12 at Salem Baptist

N15 at Asheville School

N18 at Northside Christian

N25 Asheville Trailblazers

D3 at Asheville Christian

D6 at Gaston Christian

D10 Gaston Day

D13 Davidson Day

D21 Freedom Christian

J7 at Woodlawn School

J14 at Statesville Christian

J21 Asheville School

J23 at Davidson Day

J24 Westminster Catawba

J27 Westchester Country Day

J28 at University Christian

J31 Asheville Trailblazers

F4 Statesville Christian

F7 University Christian

MAIDEN

N26 Bunker Hill

D3 at Bunker Hill

D5 Hibriten

D6 at Fred T. Foard

D9 Patton

D11 Fred T. Foard

D19 Bandys

D27-30 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at Catawba Valley Comm. College (Boys/Girls)

J3 at West Lincoln

J7 Lake Norman Charter

J10 at North Lincoln

J14 East Lincoln

J17 Newton Conover

J21 at Lincolnton

J22 University Christian

J24 at Bandys

J28 West Lincoln

J31 at Lake Norman Charter

F4 North Lincoln

F7 at East Lincoln

F11 at Newton Conover

F14 Lincolnton

F17-21 at South Fork 2A Conference Tournament

MORAVIAN PREP

Boys’ Team Only (Regional/National team)

N6 at Franklin Prep

N8-9 at Carmel Christian, TBD

N15-16 at Phenom Hoops’ Showcase (Raleigh)

N22 vs. Davidson Day in Queen City Extravaganza at Northside Christian, 7:30 (Regional team)

N23 at Northside Christian in Queen City Extravaganza at Northside Christian, 8 (Regional team)

N22-23 at Gate City Classic at Greensboro Day (National team) (TBD)

N30 at Hoops and Dreams’ Classic at Methodist University (TBD)

D3 at Piedmont Classical

D7 at T.O.C. Showcase (TBD)

D12 at Battle of the Rock Showcase at Rock Hill Sports’ Center (TBD)

D13-14 at Bojangles’ Bash (TBD)

D17 at Burlington School

D20-21 at Lincoln Invitational Showcase (National team) (TBD)D20 vs. Combine Academy in Queen City Classic at Northside Christian (Regional team), 9:30

D21 vs. Liberty Heights in Queen City Classic at Northside Christian (Regional team), 8

D27 vs. Riverdale Baptist in Queen City Invitational at Northside Christian (Regional team), 9:30

D28 vs. Bull City Prep in Queen City Invitational at Northside Christian (Regional team), 7:30

D26-30 at John Wall Invitational at Broughton High (Raleigh) (National team)

J4 at Hoops Cities’ Invitational (Winston-Salem) (TBD)

J7 at Victory Christian

J11 at Big Shot Shootout (TBD)

J18 at Zaxby’s Invitational Hoop State Showcase (TBD)

J24-25 at FCA Tournament (TBD)

F1-2 at Phenom Hoops’ Military Showcase at Hargrave Military (VA) (TBD)

F8 at North Rowan

F11 at Elevation Prep

F21 Moravian Prep Classic (Host) (TBD)

F27-30 at Big Shots’ Nationals (TBD)

M5-7 at USA Nationals (TBD)

NEWTON CONOVER

N19 at Bunker Hill

N22 at Hopewell

N30 vs. Brevard in Coaches vs. Cancer Classic at UNC Asheville (Boys), TBD

D3 Hickory

D4 Fred T. Foard

D10 Bunker Hill

D13 at Hickory

D20 Lincolnton

D27-30 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at Catawba Valley Comm. College (Boys/Girls)

J3 at Bandys

J7 at West Lincoln

J10 at Lake Norman Charter

J14 North Lincoln

J17 at Maiden

J21 East Lincoln

J24 at Lincolnton

J28 Bandys

J31 West Lincoln

F4 Lake Norman Charter

F7 at North Lincoln

F11 Maiden

F14 at East Lincoln

F17-21 at South Fork 2A Conference Tournament

ST. STEPHENS

N20 at West Caldwell

N22 Bunker Hill

N25 West Iredell

N26 at Draughn

D2 at Fred T. Foard

D4 at Bandys

D6 at Bunker Hill

D9 Fred T. Foard

D11 Draughn

D20 at Freedom

D27-30 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at Catawba Valley Comm. College (Boys/Girls)

J3 McDowell

J7 at Alexander Central

J10 at Watauga

J17 at South Caldwell

J21 HickoryJ24 Freedom

J28 at McDowell

J31 Alexander CentralF4 Watauga

F11 South Caldwell

F14 at Hickory

F17-21 at Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament at Hickory (1st round at higher seeds)

CLEVELAND COUNTY

BURNS

N19 Bessemer City

D4 at Patton

D6 at Kings Mountain

D10 Crest

D13 at Bessemer City

D17 South Point

D20 Chase

D23 Patton

Holiday Tournaments TBD (Boys/Girls)

J3 at East Rutherford

J7 at Shelby

J10 at East GastonJ16 at Crest

J17 R.S. Central

J22 Kings Mountain

J24 at South Point

J28 at Chase

J31 East Rutherford

F4 Shelby

F7 East Gaston

F11 at R.S. Central

F17-21 at Southwestern 2A Conference Tournament

CREST

D2 Mitchell County

D3 at T.C. Roberson

D5 Shelby

D10 at Burns

D12 at R.S. Central

D13 at Shelby

D17 at Forestview

D19 Stuart Cramer

D26-28 at Kings Mountain Holiday Classic (Boys)D27-28 at McDowell Holiday Classic (Girls)

J3 at Ashbrook

J7 Hunter Huss

J10 at North Gaston

J16 Burns

J21 Kings Mountain

J24 Forestview

J27 East Rutherford

J28 at Stuart Cramer

F4 at Hunter Huss

F7 North Gaston

F14 at Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN

D2 at East Rutherford (Girls)

D3 R.S. Central

D6 Burns

D10 at Hickory

D12 East Lincoln

D16 at Clover

D17 at Stuart Cramer

D20 North Gaston

D26-28 at Kings Mountain Holiday Classic (Boys)

D27 East Rutherford (Girls)

D30 South Pointe (SC) (Girls)

J3 at Hunter Huss

J7 at Ashbrook

J10 Shelby

J17 Forestview

J18 at East Lincoln

J21 at Crest

J22 at Burns

J24 Stuart Cramer

J28 at North Gaston

J31 Hunter Huss

F4 Ashbrook

F7 at Shelby

F11 at Forestview

F14 Crest

F17-21 at Big South Conference Tournament

SHELBY

D3 Australia (Boys), 5

D5 at Crest

D10 AshbrookD13 at Crest

D17 at East Gaston

D20 R.S. Central

D26-28 at Kings Mountain Holiday Classic (Boys)

J3 at Chase

J7 Burns

J10 at Kings Mountain

J17 East Rutherford

J21 at South Point

J24 East GastonJ28 at R.S. Central

J31 Chase

F4 at Burns

F7 Kings Mountain

F11 at East Rutherford

F14 South Point

F17-21 at Southwestern 2A Conference Tournament (TBD)

GASTON COUNTY

ASHBROOK

N19 at Concord

N21 at Lake Norman Charter

N26 at Lincolnton

N30 vs. Hough in Coaches vs. Cancer Classic at UNC Asheville (Boys), 11:30 a.m.

D3 at Watauga

D6 Clover

D10 at Shelby

D12 East Gaston

D19 Forestview

D26-28 at Ashbrook Holiday Hoopsfest (Boys) (Host)

D27-28 at Lincoln Charter Holiday Tournament (Girls)

J3 Crest

J7 Kings Mountain

J10 at Stuart Cramer

J11 Ragsdale

J17 North Gaston

J21 at Hunter Huss

J28 at Forestview

J31 at Crest

F4 at Kings Mountain

F7 Stuart Cramer

F11 at North Gaston

F14 Hunter Huss

F17-21 at Big South Conference Tournament

BESSEMER CITY

TBD

CHERRYVILLE

N19 at Pinnacle

N21 North Lincoln

N26 North Gaston

D2 Cabarrus Academy

D5 at North Lincoln

D6 West Lincoln

D11 at Thomas Jefferson Academy

D13 at West Lincoln

D17 Pinnacle

D19 Christ the King

D26-27 at Bud Black/Dennis Tate Holiday Classic (Boys/Girls)

J3 Piedmont Charter

J7 at Lincoln Charter

J10 at Bessemer City

J17 Highland Tech

J21 at Thomas Jefferson Academy

J24 at Christ the King

J28 at Cabarrus Academy

J31 Bessemer City

F4 at Piedmont Charter

F7 at Highland Tech

F11 Lincoln Charter

F14 Thomas Jefferson Academy

F17-21 at South Piedmont 1A Conference Tournament

EAST GASTON

N13 Highland Tech

N19 Forestview

N22 at North Gaston

N26 at Stuart Cramer

D3 North Gaston

D6 at Forestview

D12 at Ashbrook

D13 Stuart Cramer

D17 Shelby

D20 at South Point

D26-28 at Peoples’ Bank Holiday Clash at Bandys (Boys/Girls)

J3 at R.S. Central

J7 Chase

J10 Burns

J21 at East Rutherford

J24 at Shelby

J28 South Point

J31 R.S. Central

F4 at Chase

F7 at Burns

F14 East Rutherford

F17-21 at Southwestern 2A Conference Tournament

FORESTVIEW

N19 East Gaston

N21 at Bessemer City

N25 at South Point

D3 Clover

D5 Lake Norman Charter

D6 at East Gaston

D10 at Clover

D11 South Point

D16 Bessemer City

D17 Crest

D19 at Ashbrook

D26-28 at Peoples’ Bank Tournament at Bandys (Boys/Girls), TBD

J3 at North Gaston

J10 Hunter Huss

J17 at Kings Mountain

J21 Stuart Cramer

J24 at Crest

J28 Ashbrook

J31 North Gaston

F7 at Hunter Huss

F11 Kings Mountain

F14 at Stuart Cramer

F17-21 at Big South Conference Tournament, TBD

GASTON CHRISTIAN

N12 Legion Collegiate

N15 at Charlotte Christian (Boys)

N19 at Forsyth Country Day

N21 at Gaston Day

N22 Hickory Grove

D3 Concord First Assembly

D6 Hickory Christian

D12 at Victory Christian (Boys)

D13 Northside Christian

Holiday Tournaments TBD (Boys/Girls)

J3 at SouthLake Christian

J7 at Carmel Christian

J10 Gaston Day

J14 Metrolina Christian

J17 Pinnacle Classical

J21 SouthLake Christian

J23 at Concord First Assembly

J24 at Northside Christian

J28 at Hickory Grove

J31 Asheville School

F4-7 at MAC Tournament at Hickory Grove (1st round at higher seeds)

GASTON DAY

N12 United Faith

N15 Westchester Country Day

N19 Asheville Christian

N21 Gaston Christian

N22 SouthLake Christian

N25 University Christian

D3 Statesville Christian

D6 Concord First Assembly

D10 at Hickory Christian

D13 at Hickory Grove

D20 at Westminster Catawba

D26-28 at Kings Mountain Holiday Classic

D27 vs. Berry in Lincoln Charter (Girls)

D28 Eagles’ Holiday Tournament at Lincoln Charter (Girls)

J3 Metrolina Christian

J7 Northside Christian

J10 at Gaston Christian

J14 at Concord First Assembly

J17 at Metrolina Christian

J22 Davidson Day

J24 Hickory Grove

J28 at SouthLake Christian

J31 at Northside Christian

F4-7 at MAC Tournament at Hickory Grove (1st round at higher seeds)

HIGHLAND TECH

TBD

HUNTER HUSS

N22 at Central Cabarrus

D5 Australian Boomerangs (Boys)

D6 at Rocky River

D10 East Rutherford

D11 at Harding

D12 at East Rutherford

D17 at North Gaston

D18 Jay M. RobinsonD6-28 at Ashbrook Holiday Hoopsfest (Boys)

Girls TBD

J3 Kings Mountain

J7 at Crest J10 at Forestview

J17 Stuart Cramer

J21 Ashbrook

J24 North GastonJ28 at Clover

J31 at Kings Mountain

F4 Crest

F7 Forestview

F11 at Stuart Cramer

F14 at Ashbrook

F17-21 at Big South Conference Tournament

MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER

D3 West Mecklenburg

D6 Charlotte Secondary (Boys)

D10 at Davidson Day

D12 at Lincoln Charter

D17 at Carolina International

D20 at Providence Day (Boys)

D27-30 Laurie Ann Cruise Holiday Classic at Mount Pleasant (Boys)

J7 Langtree Charter

J10 Bradford Prep

J14 at Union AcademyJ17 at Queens Grant

J21 Pine Lake Prep

J24 Carolina International

J28 at Community School of DavidsonJ31 at Langtree Charter

F4 at Bradford Prep

F5 Community School of Davidson

F7 Union Academy

F11 Queens Grant

F14 at Pine Lake Prep

F17-21 at PAC 7, 1A Conference Tournament at Mountain Island Charter (Host)

NORTH GASTON

N19 Lake Norman Charter

N22 East Gaston

N26 at Cherryville

D3 at East Gaston

D6 South Point

D10 at Catawba Ridge

D17 Hunter Huss

D19 at Kings Mountain

D26-28 at Bennie Bennett Memorial Tournament at Clover (Boys)

D27-30 at East Lincoln Winter Jam (Girls)

J3 Forestview

J7 at Stuart Cramer

J8 Catawba Ridge

J10 Crest

J17 at Ashbrook

J24 at Hunter Huss

J28 Kings Mountain

J31 at Forestview

F4 Stuart Cramer

F7 at Crest

F11 Ashbrook

F12 at Monroe

F14 Clover

PIEDMONT CHARTER

TBD

SOUTH POINT

N25 Forestview

D2 at West Mecklenburg

D4 Sunshine Coast (Australia) (Boys/Girls)

D6 at North Gaston

D10 West Mecklenburg

D11 at Forestview

D13 at Lake Norman Charter

D17 at Burns

D20 East Gaston

D26-28 at Bobcat Classic at Hilton Head High (Boys)

Girls TBD

J7 East Rutherford

J10 at R.S. Central

J17 at Chase

J21 Shelby

J24 Burns

J28 at East Gaston

J29 York

F4 at East Rutherford

F7 R.S. Central

F11 Chase

F14 at Shelby

F17-21 at Southwestern 2A Conference Tournament

STUART CRAMER

N22 Chase

N26 East Gaston

D2 at Chase

D4 at York

D5 at Weddington

D10 York

D11 Central Cabarrus

D13 at East Gaston

D17 Kings Mountain

D19 at Crest

D26-28 at Peoples’ Bank Tournament at Bandys (Boys/Girls)

J7 North GastonJ10 Ashbrook

J17 at Hunter Huss

J21 at Forestview

J24 at Kings Mountain

J28 Crest

J30 West Stanly

F4 at North Gaston

F7 at Ashbrook

F11 Hunter Huss

F14 Forestview

F17-21 at Big South Conference Tournament, TBD

IREDELL COUNTY

LAKE NORMAN

N19 at West Rowan

N22 South Iredell

D3 Statesville

D6 at Cox Mill

D10 at West Charlotte

D11 North Iredell

D13 Mallard Creek

D19 Hough

D27-30 at Iredell Hall of Fame Classic at Statesville (Boys/Girls)

J3 at South Iredell

J7 at Mooresville

J10 Vance

J14 at Hopewell

J17 at North Mecklenburg

J22 West Rowan

J24 West Charlotte

J28 at Mallard Creek

J31 at Hough

F4 Mooresville

F7 at Vance

F11 Hopewell

F14 North Mecklenburg

F17-21 at I-Meck 4A Conference Tournament

LANGTREE CHARTER

TBD

MOORESVILLE

N18 A.L. Brown

N20 Hibriten

N22 Statesville

N25 at South Iredell

D4 at Jay M. Robinson

D6 Davie County

D10 North Mecklenburg

D13 at Hough

D19 at Vance

D20 at West Rowan

D27-30 at Iredell Hall of Fame Classic at Statesville (Boys/Girls)

J7 Lake Norman

J10 at Hopewell

J14 West Charlotte

J17 at Mallard CreekJ24 at North Mecklenburg

J28 HoughJ31 Vance

F4 at Lake Norman

F7 Hopewell

F11 at West Charlotte

F14 Mallard Creek

F17-21 at I-Meck 4A Conference Tournament

NORTH IREDELL

N19 West Iredell

N22 at Alexander Central

N26 at West Wilkes

D3 West Wilkes

D4 at Davie County

D6 Wilkes Central

D10 Davie County

D11 at Lake Norman

D13 at North Wilkes

D20 Alexander Central

D27-30 at Iredell County Hall of Fame Classic at Statesville (Boys/Girls)

J8 at Patton

J14 at Carson

J17 Statesville

J21 at West Rowan

J24 at South Iredell

J28 East Rowan

J31 Carson

F4 at Statesville

F7 West Rowan

F11 South Iredell

F14 at East Rowan

F17-21 at North Piedmont Conference Tournament at Carson

PINE LAKE PREP

N20 Northwest Cabarrus

D3 at Charlotte Latin

D4 Christ the King

D6 Lake Norman Charter

D10 at Lincoln Charter

D13 West Rowan

D17 at Community School of Davidson

D27-30 at Iredell Hall of Fame Classic at Statesville (Boys/Girls)

J3 at Langtree Charter

J7 Queens Grant

J10 Union Academy

J14 Bradford Prep

J15 at Northwest Cabarrus

J17 at Carolina International

J21 at Mountain Island Charter

J24 Community School of DavidsonJ28 Langtree Charter

J31 at Queens Grant

F4 at Union Academy

F7 at Bradford Prep

F11 Carolina International

F14 Mountain Island Charter

F17-21 at PAC 7, 1A Conference Tournament at Mountain Island Charter

SOUTH IREDELL

N19 East Wilkes

N22 at Lake Norman

N25 Mooresville

D3 West Iredell

D5 East Lincoln

D6 at East Wilkes

D11 Wilkes Central

D13 at Lincolnton

D19 at Cox Mill

D27-30 at Iredell Hall of Fame Classic at Statesville (Boys/Girls)

J3 Lake Norman

J9 at East Lincoln

J14 at Statesville

J17 at West Rowan

J21 at East Rowan

J24 North Iredell

J28 Carson

J31 Statesville

F4 West Rowan

F7 East Rowan

F11 at North Iredell

F14 at Carson

F17-21 at North Piedmont Conference Tournament at Carson

STATESVILLE

N19 at Northwest Cabarrus

N22 Mooresville

N25 East Lincoln

D3 at Lake Norman

D6 at Hickory

D10 at East Lincoln

D12 West Iredell

D13 Northwest Cabarrus

D20 Hickory

D27-30 at Iredell Hall of Fame Classic at Statesville (Host) (Boys/Girls)

J14 at South Iredell

J17 North Iredell

J21 at Carson

J24 East Rowan

J28 at West Rowan

J31 South Iredell

F4 at North Iredell

F7 Carson

F11 at East Rowan

F14 West Rowan

F17-21 at North Piedmont Conference Tournament at Carson

STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN

TBD

WEST IREDELL

N19 at North Iredell

N22 West Wilkes

N25 at St. Stephens

D3 at South Iredell

D6 at West Wilkes

D10 at Elkin

D12 Statesville

D20 Patton

D27-30 at Iredell Hall of Fame Classic at Statesville (Boys/Girls)

J3 Bunker Hill

J7 at Hibriten

J10 Fred T. Foard

J14 West Caldwell

J17 at Draughn

J21 at East Burke

J24 at Patton

J28 at Bunker Hill

J31 Hibriten

F4 at Fred T. Foard

F7 at West Caldwell

F11 Draughn

F14 East Burke

F17-21 at Northwest Foothills’ 2A Conference Tournament

WOODLAWN SCHOOL

N6 Sugar Creek Charter

N8-9 at Northside Christian Tip-Off (Boys/Girls)

N11 Liberty Prep

N14 Westminster Catawba

N19 at Sugar Creek Charter

N22 at Crossroads ChristianN23 at Kerr-Vance Academy

N26 Greater Cabarrus Stallions

D2 at Liberty Prep

D10 Lake Norman Christian

D13 Walnut Grove Christian

D17 at Lee Christian

D19 at Arborbrook Christian

J7 Hickory Christian

J10 Victory Christian

J14 at Lake Norman Christian

J16 at Westchester Country Day

J17 at University Christian

J21 at North Hills Christian

J24 United Faith

J28 Statesville Christian

J31 North Hills Christian

F4 at United FaithF7 at Victory Christian

LINCOLN COUNTY







COMBINE ACADEMY

Boys’ Team Only

N8-9 at Phenom Hoops’ Showcase at Carmel Christian (TBD)

N13 at Quality Education

N15 Comenius

N16 at Phenom Hoops’ Showcase (in Raleigh) (TBD)

N23 at Gate City Classic at Greensboro Day (TBD)

N29 vs. Cannon School in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Boys), 7:30

N30 vs. Independence in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Boys), 4:30

D7 at BPG Tip-off Invitational (in Wilmington)

D11 at Oak Hill Academy

D12-14 at Battle of the Rock Classic at Rock Hill Sports’ Center (TBD)

D20 vs. Moravian Prep in Queen City Classic at Northside Christian, 9:30

D26-30 at John Wall Invitational at Broughton High (Raleigh) (TBD)

J4 at Greenville High Event (TBD)

J8 at University of North Carolina J.V. team

J10 at Comenius

J16 at Liberty Heights

J18 Legacy Charter

J24 West Oaks

J25 at Phenom Hoops (SC) Event (TBD)

J27 Quality Education

F1-2 at Phenom Hoops’ Military Showcase at Hargrave Military (VA) (TBD)

F8 The Skill Factory

F17 Liberty Heights

F22 at DME Academy (Daytona, FL)

F25-28 at NACA Nationals (Daytona, FL)

EAST LINCOLN

N25 at Statesville

N30 vs. A.C. Reynolds in Coaches vs. Cancer at UNC Asheville (Boys), 6:30

D5 at South Iredell

D9 Independence (Girls)

D10 Statesville

D12 at Kings Mountain

D20 Lake Norman Charter

D27-30 at East Lincoln Winter Jam (Host) (Boys/Girls)

J3 at Lincolnton

J7 at North Lincoln

J9 South Iredell

J10 Bandys

J14 at Maiden

J17 West Lincoln

J18 Kings Mountain

J21 at Newton Conover

J24 at Lake Norman Charter

J28 Lincolnton

J31 North Lincoln

F4 at Bandys

F7 Maiden

F11 at West Lincoln

F14 Newton Conover

F17-21 at South Fork 2A Conference Tournament

LINCOLN CHARTER

N19 Community School of Davidson

N22 Central Academy

D3 Sugar Creek Charter

D4 Elevation Prep (Boys)

D6 at Central Academy

D10 Pine Lake Prep

D12 Mountain Island Charter

D14 at Cherokee

D19 Bessemer City

D20 vs. Northside Jacksonville in West Brunswick Holiday Tournament (Boys), 5

D21 in West Brunswick Holiday Tournament (Boys), TBD

Girls’ Holiday Tournament TBD

J4 vs. Greensboro Day (at Winston-Salem Prep)

J7 Cherryville

J10 at Highland Tech

J14 Thomas Jefferson AcademyJ17 at Christ the King

J21 at Piedmont Charter

J24 at Bessemer City

J25 at Phenom Hoops’ Showcase at Great Fall (SC) (Boys), TBD

J28 at Thomas Jefferson Academy

J31 Highland Tech

F7 Christ the King

F11 at Cherryville

F14 Piedmont Charter

F17-21 at South Piedmont 1A Conference Tournament

LINCOLNTON

N26 Ashbrook

D2 at Alexander Central

D4 at West Caldwell

D6 Alexander Central

D11 Hickory

D13 South Iredell

D20 at Newton Conover

D26-28 at People’s Bank Holiday Tournament at Bandys (Boys/Girls)

J3 East Lincoln

J7 Bandys

J10 at West LincolnJ14 Lake Norman Charter

J17 at North Lincoln

J21 Maiden

J24 Newton Conover

J28 at East Lincoln

J31 at Bandys

F4 West Lincoln

F7 at Lake Norman Charter

F11 North Lincoln

F14 at Maiden

F17-21 at South Fork 2A Conference Tournament at Catawba Valley Comm. College (1st round at higher seeds)

NORTH LINCOLN

N19 Highland Tech

N21 at Cherryville

N25 at Bessemer City

D3 Bessemer City

D5 Cherryville

D10 at Highland Tech

D20 West Lincoln

D26-28 at Peoples’ Bank Holiday Classic at Bandys (Boys/Girls)

J3 at Lake Norman Charter

J7 East LincolnJ10 Maiden

J14 at Newton Conover

J17 Lincolnton

J21 at Bandys

J24 at West Lincoln

J28 Lake Norman Charter

J31 at East Lincoln

F4 at Maiden

F7 Newton Conover

F11 at Lincolnton

F14 Bandys

F17-21 at South Fork 2A Conference Tournament

WEST LINCOLN

N18 at Draughn

N22 East Burke

N25 Fred T. Foard

D3 at East Burke

D6 at Cherryville

D10 Draughn

D13 Cherryville

D20 at North Lincoln

D26-28 at Peoples’ Bank Tournament Holiday Tournament at Bandys (Boys/Girls)

J3 Maiden

J7 Newton Conover

J10 Lincolnton

J14 at Bandys

J17 at East Lincoln

J21 Lake Norman Charter

J24 North Lincoln

J28 at Maiden

J31 at Newton Conover

F4 at Lincolnton

F7 Bandys

F11 East Lincoln

F14 at Lake Norman Charter

F17-21 at South Fork 2A Conference Tournament

ROWAN COUNTY

CARSON

N21 Concord

N26 at A.L. Brown

N30 at Headliners’ Tournament (Boys/Girls), TBD

D3 at Central Cabarrus

D6 Northwest Cabarrus in Carson Tournament (Host) (Girls), 7

D6 Northwest Cabarrus in Carson Tournament (Host) (Boys), 8:30

D7 North Mecklenburg in Carson Tournament (Host) (Girls), 4

D7 Mount Pleasant in Carson Tournament (Host) (Boys), 5:30

D10 A.L. Brown

D11 at South Rowan

D13 Central Cabarrus

D19 Davie County

D26-28 at Sam Moir Classic at Catawba College (Boys/Girls)

J7 at Jay M. Robinson

J14 at North Iredell

J17 at East Rowan

J21 Stateville

J24 West Rowan

J28 at South Iredell

J31 North Iredell

F4 East Rowan

F7 at Statesville

F11 at West RowanF14 South Iredell

F17-21 at North Piedmont Conference Tournament at Carson

EAST ROWAN

N19 at Central DavidsonN22 South Rowan

N26 Central Cabarrus

D2 Northwest Cabarrus

D4 at North Stanly

D6 West Stanly

D10 North Stanly

D13 at Davie County

D17 at Cox Mill

D20 Mount Pleasant

Holiday Tournaments TBD (Boys/Girls)

J3 Jay M. Robinson

J14 West Rowan

J17 Carson

J21 at South Iredell

J24 at Statesville

J28 at North Iredell

J31 at West Rowan

F4 at Carson

F7 South Iredell

F11 Statesville

F14 North Iredell

F17-21 at North Piedmont Tournament at Carson

NORTH ROWAN

N22 at A.L. Brown (Girls)

D3 Elevation Prep (Boys)

D3 Cabarrus Charter (Girls)

D4 at West Rowan

D6 at Albemarle

D10 South Stanly

D13 Uwharrie Charter

D14 vs. Bishop McGuinness at Catawba College (Boys/Girls)

D17 at North Stanly

D20 North Moore

D26-28 at Sam Moir Classic at Catawba College (Boys/Girls)

J7 Gray Stone Day

J10 at South DavidsonJ11 vs. Salisbury at Catawba College (Boys/Girls)

J15 Chatham Central

J17 Albemarle

J21 at South Stanly

J24 at Uwharrie Charter

J28 North Stanly

J31 at North Moore

F4 at Chatham Central

F7 at Gray Stone Day

F8 Moravian Prep (Boys), 7

F11 South Davidson

SALISBURY

N26 Thomasville

D3 at West Davidson

D6 at Lexington

D10 Central Davidson

D13 at Oak Grove

D20 at Ledford

D26-28 at Sam Moir Classic at Catawba College (Boys/Girls)

J3 East Davidson

J7 at North Davidson

J10 South Rowan

J11 vs. North Rowan at Catawba College (Boys/Girls)

J17 at Thomasville

J18 vs. Reidsville at Ben L. Smith High (Boys)

J21 West Davidson

J24 Lexington

J28 at Central Davidson

J30 vs. Dudley at Glenn High (Girls)

J31 Oak Grove

F4 Ledford

F7 at East Davidson

F11 North Davidson

F14 at South Rowan

F17-21 at Central Carolinas’ Conference Tournament

SOUTH ROWAN

N22 at East Rowan

N26 at East Davidson

D3 Ledford

D6 North Davidson

D10 at Oak Grove

D11 Carson

D13 at West Davidson

D20 Thomasville

D26-28 at Sam Moir Classic at Catawba College (Boys/Girls)

J3 at Lexington

J7 Central Davidson

J8 at West Rowan

J10 at Salisbury

J17 East Davidson

J21 at Ledford

J24 at North Davidson

J28 Oak Grove

J31 West Davidson

F4 at Thomasville

F7 Lexington

F11 at Central Davidson

F14 Salisbury

F17-21 at Central Carolinas’ Conference Tournament (1st round at higher seeds; Semifinals/Finals at TBD)

WEST ROWAN

N19 Lake Norman

N26 Davie County

D3 at A.L. Brown

D4 North Rowan

D6 Jay M. Robinson

D10 at Mount Pleasant

D13 at Pine Lake Prep

D20 Mooresville

D26-28 at Sam Moir Holiday Classic at Catawba College (Boys/Girls)

J8 South Rowan

J14 at East Rowan

J17 South Iredell

J21 North Iredell

J22 at Lake Norman

J24 at Carson

J28 Statesville

J31 East Rowan

F4 at South Iredell

F7 at North Iredell

F11 Carson

F14 at Statesville

F17-21 at North Piedmont Conference Tournament at Carson

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

CHASE

TBD

EAST RUTHERFORD

D2 Chesnee (Boys)

D2 Kings Mountain (Girls)

D5 Piedmont Charter

D6 Highland Tech

D10 at Hunter Huss

D12 Hunter Huss

D13 Asheville Christian

D17 at R.S. Central

D20-21 at Gaffney Holiday Tournament (Girls)

D26-28 at Lowes’ Roundball Classic at Chesnee (Boys)

D27 at Kings Mountain (Girls)

J3 Burns

J7 at South Point

J8 at Mitchell

J10 Chase

J17 at Shelby

J21 East Gaston

J24 R.S. Central

J27 at Crest

J31 at Burns

F4 South Point

F7 at Chase

F11 Shelby

F14 at East Gaston

F17-21 at Southwestern 2A Conference Tournament

R.S. CENTRAL

TBD

THOMAS JEFFERSON ACADEMY

N21 Owen

D3 at Owen

D5 at East Henderson

D6 Victory Christian

D10 Pinnacle

D11 Cherryville

D16 at Pinnacle

D19 Piedmont Charter

D23 at East Henderson

D26-27 at Bud Black/Dennis Tate Classic at Cherryville (Boys/Girls)

J3 Highland Tech

J7 Bessemer City

J10 Christ the King

J14 at Lincoln Charter

J16 at Victory Christian

J21 Cherryville

J24 at Piedmont Charter

J28 Lincoln Charter

J31 at Christ the King

F4 at Highland TechF7 Hampton Christian

F11 at Bessemer City

F14 at Cherryville

F17-21 at South Piedmont 1A Conference Tournament

STANLY COUNTY

ALBEMARLE

N19 Cabarrus Charter (Boys)

N20 Central Academy

N26 at West Stanly

D3 at Cabarrus Charter (Boys)

D6 North Rowan

D9 Carver

D10 at Uwharrie Charter

D13 vs. North Stanly (at Pfeiffer University)

D17 North Moore

D19 West Stanly

D20 Chatham Central

D26-28 at Laurie Ann Cruise Holiday Classic at Mount Pleasant (Boys)

Girls TBD

J3 Gray Stone Day

J4 vs. Australian National Team (Boys)

J7 at South Davidson

J11 vs. T.W. Andrews (Winston Salem) in Battle of the State Showdown (Girls), TBD

J14 South Stanly

J17 at North Rowan

J21 Uwharrie Charter

J24 vs. North Stanly (at Pfeiffer University)

J28 at North Moore

J31 at Chatham Central

F4 at Gray Stone Day

F7 South Davidson

F14 at South Stanly

F17-21 at Yadkin Valley 1A Conference Tournament

CAROLINA CHRISTIAN

TBD

GRAY STONE DAY

N22 Carolina International (Boys)

D3 Union Academy

D4 at Mount Pleasant

D6 at North Moore

D10 Chatham Central

D13 at South Stanly

D17 at South Davidson (Girls)

Holiday Tournaments TBD

J3 at Albemarle

J7 at North Rowan

J10 at Uwharrie Charter

J11 vs. Lincoln Charter at Battle for the State at T.W. Andrews (High Point) (Girls), 6:30

J14 North Stanly

J17 North Moore

J21 at Chatham Central

J22 at West Stanly

J24 South Stanly

J28 South Davidson

F4 Albemarle

F5 at South Davidson (Boys)

F7 North Rowan

F11 Uwharrie Charter

F13 Cabarrus Charter (Boys)

F14 at North Stanly

F17-21 at Yadkin Valley 1A Conference Tournament

NORTH STANLY

TBD

SOUTH STANLY

N22 Mount Pleasant

N25 at Southwest Randolph

D4 Montgomery Central

D6 at Chatham Central

D10 at North Rowan

D12 West Stanly

D13 Gray Stone Day

D17 at Uwharrie Charter

D20 at South Davidson

D26-28 at Laurie Ann Cruise Holiday Classic at Mount Pleasant (Boys/Girls)

J3 North Stanly

J8 at West Stanly

J10 at North Moore\u0009

J14 at Albemarle

J17 Chatham Central

J21 North Rowan

J24 at Gray Stone Day

J28 Uwharrie Charter

J31 South Davidson

F4 at North Stanly

F11 North Moore

F14 Albemarle

F17-21 at Yadkin Valley 1A Conference Tournament

WEST STANLY

N19 at North Stanly

N21 Piedmont

N26 Albemarle

D2 North Stanly

D3 Wheatmore

D6 at East Rowan

D12 at South Stanly

D13 Jay M. Robinson

D17 at Forest Hills

D19 at Albemarle

Holiday Tournaments TBD (Boys/Girls)

J2 at A.L. Brown

J3 at Charlotte Latin

J7 at Central Academy

J8 South Stanly

J10 Montgomery Central

J17 at Anson County

J22 Gray Stone Day

J24 Mount Pleasant

J28 Forest Hills

J30 at Stuart Cramer

J31 Central Academy

F4 at Montgomery Central

F7 Anson County

F14 at Mount Pleasant

F17-21 at Rocky River Tournament (at Pfeiffer University)

UNION COUNTY

ARBORBROOK CHRISTIAN

N12 South Charlotte Thunder (vs. Boys’ JV team only)

N18 Greater Cabarrus Stallions

N19 First Assembly Monroe

N22 Legacy Prep (vs. Boys/Girls’ JV team)

D2 at Covenant Classical

D3 Providence Day (vs. Boys/Girls’ JV team)

D5 at Corvian Community

D6 at Comenius

D7 at Covenant Day (Boys)

D9 Tabernacle Christian

D10 Charlotte Secondary (Boys)

D13 Grace Academy

D19 Woodlawn School

J7 at South Charlotte Thunder (vs. Boys’ JV team only)

J10 at First Assembly Monroe

J14 at Westminster Catawba

J16 Corvian Community

J21 Westminster Catawba

J23 Covenant Classical

J24 Comenius

J28 Invest Collegiate (Boys)

J31 at Grace Academy

F10-14 at Charlotte Area Christian Athletic Association Tournament

CENTRAL ACADEMY

N19 Christ the King

N20 at Albemarle

N22 at Carolina International

N26 at Lincoln Charter

D3 Queens Grant

D5 at Grace Academy

D6 Lincoln Charter

D10 Grace Academy

D12 Metrolina Christian (Girls)

D13 Union Academy

D16 Corvian

D17 at Mount Pleasant

D19 at Union Academy

D27-28 at Parkwood Holiday Tournament (Boys’ only)

J3 at Charlotte Country Day (Girls)

J7 West Stanly

J10 Anson County

J17 at Forest Hills

J24 at Montgomery Central

J27 at Corvian

J28 Mount Pleasant

J31 at West Stanly

F4 at Anson County

F14 Montgomery Central

F7 Forest Hills

F17-21 at Rocky River Conference Tournament (at Pfeiffer University)

CUTHBERTSON

N18 at Charlotte Christian (Girls)

N21 Charlotte Latin

N25 at Ardrey Kell (Girls)

N25 vs. Catawba Ridge in Milltown Classic at Nation Ford (Boys), 5

N26 vs. Fort Mill in Milltown Classic at Nation Ford (Boys), 5

N27 at Nation Ford in Milltown Classic at Nation Ford (Boys), 8

N30 at Myers Park in Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Myers Park (Girls), 6

D4 Forest Hills

D6 at Union Academy

D7 at LBI Best of the Carolinas’ Classic (Girls), TBD

D10 at Sun Valley

D11 Central Pageland

D13 Charlotte Catholic

D17 at Marvin Ridge

D20 Piedmont

D27-28 at South Mecklenburg Holiday Girls’ Showcase (Girls)

D27-30 at East Lincoln Winter Jam (Boys)

J7 Monroe

J10 at Weddington

J17 at Parkwood

J21 Sun ValleyJ24 at Charlotte Catholic

J28 Marvin Ridge

J31 at Piedmont

F4 at Monroe

F7 Parkwood

F14 Weddington

F17-21 at Southern Carolinas’ Conference Tournament at Charlotte Catholic

FOREST HILLS

D3 Parkwood

D4 at Cuthbertson

D6 at Piedmont

D7 at Fairmont

D11 at Parkwood

D14 at Monroe

D17 West StanlyD18 at Marvin Ridge

D20 Concord

D26-28 at Chesterfield Holiday Classic (Boys)

Girls TBD

J7 at Montgomery Central

J10 Mount Pleasant

J11 Piedmont

J17 Central Academy

J18 vs. Monroe (at Wingate)

J20 vs. TBD in MLK Classic at North Davidson (Boys)

J24 at Anson County

J28 at West Stanly

J31 Montgomery Central

F4 at Mount Pleasant

F7 at Central Academy

F14 Anson County

F17-21 at Rocky River Conference Tournament at Pfeiffer University

MARVIN RIDGE

N18 at South Mecklenburg

N19 at Covenant Day

N23 at Anson County

N25 at Carolina Forest in Carolina Classic in Myrtle Beach (Boys), 7:30

N26 vs. Conway at Carolina Forest in Carolina Classic in Myrtle Beach (Boys), 7:30

D6 Ardrey Kell

D10 Monroe

D11 Forest Hills

D13 at Piedmont

D17 Cuthbertson

D20 at Parkwood

D26-28 at Bobcat Tournament at Bluffton High (SC) (Boys)

D27-28 at Parkwood Tournament (Girls)

J7 Weddington

J10 Charlotte Catholic

J17 at Sun Valley

J21 at Monroe

J24 Piedmont

J28 at Cuthbertson

J31 Parkwood

F4 at Weddington

F7 Sun Valley

F14 at Charlotte Catholic

F17-21 at Southern Carolinas’ Conference Tournament at Charlotte Catholic

METROLINA CHRISTIAN

N12 Providence Day

N15 Hickory Grove

N19 Charlotte Latin

N22 Rabun Gap Nacoochee

N23 North Raleigh Christian

N26 at Concord First Assembly

N29-30 at Holden Classic at North Mecklenburg (Boys), TBD

D3 at Charlotte Country Day

D6-7 at Wake Christian Tournament (Boys/Girls), TBD

D10 at Northside Christian

D13 at SouthLake Christian

D27-28 at Parkwood Christmas Tournament (Girls)

D27-30 at Brookwood High School Tournament (GA) (Boys)

J3 at Gaston Day

J7 Gaston Christian

J10 Concord First Assembly

J14 at Gaston Christian

J17 Gaston Day

J18 at Cary Academy

J21 Northside Christian

J24 SouthLake Christian

J28 at Westminster Catawba

J30 at Charlotte Christian

J31 at Hickory Grove

F4-7 at MAC Tournament at Hickory Grove (1st round at higher seeds)

MONROE

N29 Anson County

D4 at Porter Ridge

D6 at Anson County

D10 at Marvin Ridge

D13 Weddington

D14 Forest Hills

D17 at Piedmont

D20 Sun Valley

J7 at Cuthbertson

J8 Central Pageland

J10 Parkwood

J14 at Charlotte Catholic

J17 Marvin Ridge

J18 vs. Forest Hills (at Wingate)

J24 at Weddington

J28 Piedmont

J29 at Central Pageland

J31 at Sun Valley

F4 Cuthbertson

F7 Charlotte Catholic

F12 North GastonF14 at Parkwood

F17-21 at Southern Carolinas’ Conference Tournament at Charlotte Catholic

PARKWOOD

N19 at Union Academy

N22 Porter Ridge

N25 vs. Catawba Ridge at Milltown Classic at Fort Mill (Girls), 5

N26 vs. Nation Ford at Milltown Classic at Fort Mill (Girls), 5

N27 at Fort Mill in Milltown Classic at Fort Mill (Girls), 8

D3 at Forest Hills

D4 Harding

D10 at Weddington

D11 Forest Hills

D13 Sun Valley

D17 at Charlotte Catholic

D20 Marvin Ridge

D27-28 at McGee Holiday Classic at Parkwood (Host) (Boys/Girls)

J7 at Piedmont

J10 at Monroe

J17 Cuthbertson

J21 Weddington

J24 at Sun Valley

J28 Charlotte Catholic

J31 at Marvin Ridge

F4 Piedmont

F7 at Cuthbertson

F14 Monroe

F17-21 at Southern Carolinas Conference Tournament at Charlotte Catholic

PIEDMONT

N21 West Stanly

N25 vs. Providence in Brad Thompson Shootout at Porter Ridge (Girls 3:45, Boys 5:15)

N26 at Porter Ridge in Brad Thompson Shootout at Porter Ridge (Girls 6; Boys 7:30)

D3 Anson County

D4 at Central Cabarrus

D6 Forest Hills

D10 Charlotte Catholic

D13 Marvin Ridge

D17 MonroeD20 at Cuthbertson

D26-28 at Farm Bureau Classic at Chesterfield (SC) (Boys)

Girls TBD

J7 Parkwood

J10 Sun Valley

J11 at Forest Hills

J17 at Weddington

J21 at Charlotte Catholic

J24 at Marvin Ridge

J28 at Monroe

J31 Cuthbertson

F4 at Parkwood

F7 Weddington

F14 at Sun Valley

F17-21 at the Southern Carolinas’ Conference Tournament at Charlotte Catholic

PORTER RIDGE

N19 Weddington

N22 at Parkwood

N25 A.L. Brown in Brad Thompson Shootout at Porter Ridge (Host) (Girls 6:45; Boys 8:15)

N26 Piedmont in Brad Thompson Shootout at Porter Ridge (Host) (Girls 6; Boys 7:30)

D3 Sun Valley

D4 Monroe

D6 Providence

D13 East Mecklenburg

D17 at Butler

D19 Independence

D26-28 at Chesterfield Holiday Tournament (Boys), TBDD27-28 at Parkwood Christmas Tournament (Girls), TBD

J7 at Garinger

J10 Rocky River

J14 at Myers Park

J17 Hickory Ridge

J24 at East Mecklenburg

J28 Butler

J31 at Independence

F4 Garinger

F7 at Rocky River

F11 Myers Park

F14 at Hickory Ridge

F17-21 at Southwestern 4A Conference Tournament at Myers Park

SUN VALLEY

N19 Cox Mill

N22 Union Academy

N25 at Fort Mill in Milltown Classic at Fort Mill (Girls), 8

N25 vs. Fort Mill in Milltown Classic at Nation Ford (Boys), 6:30

N26 vs. Catawba Ridge in Milltown Classic at Fort Mill (Girls), 6:30

N26 at Nation Ford in Milltown Classic at Nation Ford (Boys), 8

N27 vs. Nation Ford in Milltown Classic at Fort Mill (Girls), 5

N27 vs. Catawba Ridge in Milltown Classic at Nation Ford (Boys), 5

D3 at Porter Ridge

D4 at Hickory Ridge

D6 East Mecklenburg

D10 Cuthbertson

D13 at Parkwood

D17 Weddington

D20 at Monroe

D27-30 at Laurie Ann Cruise Holiday Classic at Mount Pleasant (Boys/Girls)

J7 at Charlotte Catholic

J10 at Piedmont

J17 Marvin Ridge

J21 at Cuthbertson

J24 Parkwood

J28 at Weddington

J31 Monroe

F4 Charlotte Catholic

F7 at Marvin Ridge

F14 Piedmont

F17-21 at Southern Carolinas’ Conference Tournament at Charlotte Catholic

UNION ACADEMY

N19 Parkwood

N22 at Sun Valley

D3 at Gray Stone Day

D6 Cuthbertson

D13 at Central Academy

D17 Bradford Prep

D19 Central Academy

D26-28 at Laurie Ann Cruise Holiday Classic (Boys/Girls)

J3 at Queens Grant

J7 Carolina International

J10 at Pine Lake Prep

J14 Mountain Island Charter

J17 Community School of Davidson

J21 at Langtree Charter

J24 at Bradford Prep

J28 Queens Grant

J31 at Carolina International

F4 Pine Lake Prep

F7 at Mountain Island Charter

F11 at Community School of Davidson

F14 Langtree Charter

F17-21 at PAC 7, 1A Conference Tournament at Mountain Island Charter

WEDDINGTON

N19 at Porter Ridge

N22 Cox Mill

N26 Ardrey Kell

D3 at Concord

D4 West Mecklenburg

D6 Stuart Cramer

D10 Parkwood

D13 at Monroe

D17 at Sun Valley

D20 Charlotte Catholic

D26-28 at Ashbrook Holiday Hoopsfest (Boys)

Girls TBD

J4 at Freedom

J7 at Marvin Ridge

J10 Cuthbertson

J17 Piedmont

J21 at Parkwood

J24 Monroe J28 Sun Valley

J31 at Charlotte Catholic

F4 Marvin Ridge

F7 at Piedmont

F14 at Cuthbertson

F17-21 at Southern Carolinas’ Conference Tournament at Charlotte Catholic

SOUTH CAROLINA

ANDREW JACKSON

D6 at Great Falls

D10 at York Prep

D12 C.A. Johnson

D13 Great Falls

D17 North Central

D18 at C.A. JohnsonD20 at Buford

D27-28 at Comporium Christmas Classic at Andrew Jackson (Host) (Boys/Girls)

J7 at ChesterfieldJ10 at Northwestern

J14 Lewisville

J17 Central PagelandJ21 at Lee Central

J24 at North Central

J28 Buford

J31 Chesterfield

F4 York Prep

F7 at Lewisville

F11 at Central Pageland

F14 Lee Central

BUFORD

D3 at Governors School

D5 Camden

D11 at McBee

D16 at Lamar

D17 at Chesterfield

D20 Andrew Jackson

Holiday Tournaments, TBD

J6 McBee

J7 at Lewisville

J10 Central Pageland

J13 at Camden

J17 at Lee Central

J21 at North Central

J24 Chesterfield

J28 at Andrew Jackson

J31 Lewisville

F4 at Central Pageland

F5 Lamar

F11 Lee Central

F14 North Central

CATAWBA RIDGE

N25 vs. Parkwood at Milltown Classic at Fort Mill (Girls), 5

N25 vs. Cuthbertson at Milltown Classic at Nation Ford (Boys), 5

N26 vs. Sun Valley at Milltown Classic at Fort Mill (Girls), 6:30

N26 vs. Westwood at Milltown Classic at Nation Ford (Boys), 6:30

N27 vs. Westwood at Milltown Classic at Fort Mill (Girls), 6:30

N27 vs. Sun Valley at Milltown Classic at Nation Ford (Boys), 5

D2 at York Prep (Girls)

D3 Nation Ford

D6 at Fort Mill

D9 at Northwestern (Girls)

D10 North Gaston

D13 Fort Mill

D17 at Rock Hill

D20 at Nation Ford

D27-30 at Lowes’ Roundball Classic at Chesnee (Boys)

J3 at Clover (Girls)

J6 Great Falls

J8 at North Gaston

J10 at Camden

J14 at Indian Land

J15 Northwestern

J17 at Fairfield Central

J20 at York County MLK Showcase at Rock Hill Sports’ Center (Boys), TBD

J22 Fairfield Central

J24 Keenan

J28 Chester

J29 Rock Hill

J31 Camden

F4 Indian Land

F11 at Keenan

F13 at Chester

CENTRAL PAGELAND

D2 at McBee

D3 at Cheraw

D6 McBee

D10 Chester

D11 at Cuthbertson

D13 at Chester

D17 at Lee Central

D18 Cheraw

D20 Lewisville

D30 at Marlboro County

J7 at North Central

J8 at Monroe

J10 at Buford

J14 Chesterfield

J17 at Andrew Jackson

J24 Lee Central

J28 Monroe

J31 North Central

F4 Buford

F7 at Chesterfield

F11 Andrew Jackson

CHERAW

D3 Central Pageland

D6 Chestefield

D7 at Marlboro County

D10 at Richmond Senior

D13 at Chesterfield

D14 Marlboro County

D17 Richmond Senior

D18 at Central Pageland

D20 Lamar

D26-28 at Chesterfield Holiday Tournament (Boys)

J2-3 at Darlington Holiday Tournament (Girls)

J7 at Trinity Byrnes

J10 at Lamar

J13 Trinity-Barnes

J14 Loris

J17 at Aynor

J21 at Dillon

J24 at Marion

J28 Lake City

J31 at Loris

F4 Aynor County

F7 Dillon

F11 Marion

F13 at Lake City

CHESTER

D3 Broome

D4 at C.A. Johnson

D6 Columbia

D10 at Central Pageland

D11 C.A. Johnson

D13 Central Pageland

D18 at Broome

D20 at Columbia

D27-28 at Andrew Jackson Holiday Tournament (Boys/Girls)

J10 Indian Land

J14 at Keenan

J17 Camden

J24 at Fairfield Central

J28 at Catawba Ridge

J31 at Indian Land

F4 Keenan

F7 at Camden

F11 Fairfield Central

F13 Catawba Ridge

CHESTERFIELD

D4 Anson County

D6 at Cheraw

D10 at McBee

D11 at Anson County

D13 Cheraw

D17 at Buford

D20 Lee Central

D26-28 at Chesterfield Basketball Classic (Boys) (Host)

J3 McBee

J7 Andrew JacksonJ10 at North Central

J14 at Central Pageland

J16 GSSM

J21 Lewisville

J24 Buford

J28 at Lee Central

J31 at Andrew Jackson

F4 North Central

F7 Central Pageland

F14 at Lewisville

CLOVER

N25-26 at Spartanburg Invitational (Girls), TBD

D2 at Dorman (Girls)

D3 at Forestview

D6 at Ashbrook

D9 Dorman (Girls)

D10 Forestview

D13 York

D16 Kings Mountain

D19-21 at Winborn Tournament at Rock Hill (Boys)

D26-28 at Bennie Bennett Memorial Tournament at Clover (Host) (Boys)

D27-30 at Carolina Invitational in Charleston (Girls)

J2 Lugoff-Elgin

J3 Catawba Ridge (Girls)

J3 Bluffton (Boys)

J7 at York

J10 at Lugoff-Elgin

J14 Northwestern

J17 at Nation Ford

J20 at York County MLK Showcase (Boys), TBD

J22 at Fort Mill

J24 Rock Hill

J28 Hunter Huss

J31 at Northwestern

F4 Nation Ford

F7 Fort Mill

F11 at Rock Hill

F14 at North Gaston

COMENIUS

TBD

FORT MILL

N25 vs. Sun Valley in Milltown Classic at Fort Mill (Host) (Girls), 8

N25 vs. Sun Valley in Milltown Classic at Nation Ford (Boys), 6:30

N26 vs. Westwood in Milltown Classic at Fort Mill (Host) (Girls), 8

N26 vs. Cuthbertson in Milltown Classic at Nation Ford (Boys), 5

N27 vs. Parkwood in Milltown Classic at Fort Mill (Host) (Girls), 8

N27 vs. Westwood in Milltown Classic at Nation Ford (Boys), 6:30

D3 White Knoll

D6 Catawba Ridge

D10 at River Bluff

D13 at Catawba Ridge

D17 at Olympic

D20-21 at Gaffney Invitational (Girls)

D26-28 at Claw Classic at Chapin High (Boys)

J6 Geelong Supercats (Australia) (Boys), 7

J7 South Pointe

J10 River Bluff

J17 at Rock Hill

J20 at York County MLK Showcase (Boys), TBD

J22 Clover

J24 Northwestern

J28 at Nation Ford

F4 Rock Hill

F7 at Clover

F11 at Northwestern

F14 Nation Ford

GREAT FALLS

D3 York

D4 at Fairfield Central

D6 Andrew Jackson

D10 Lewisville

D13 at Andrew Jackson

D14 at Battle of the Rock (Boys/Girls), TBD

D17 C.A. Johnson

D20 at Chik-Fil-A Showcase (Boys/Girls)

D27-30 at Lowes’ Roundball Classic at Chesnee (Boys/Girls)

J3 at York

J4 at C.A. Johnson

J6 at Catawba Ridge

J9 Camden Military

J13 Fairfield Central

J14 at Lamar

J17 McBee

J24 at Timmonsville

J25 at Lewisville

J28 Lamar

J30 at Governor’s School

F1 at Camden Military

F7 Timmonsville

F11 at McBee

F13 Governor’s School

INDIAN LAND

TBD

LANCASTER

D3 Northwestern

D4 at Rock Hill

D10 at Nation Ford

D13 at Indian Land

D17 Nation Ford

D19 Indian Land

Holiday Tournaments TBD (Boys/Girls)

J7 Rock HillJ10 at York

J11 at Northwestern

J14 at Ridge View

J17 Westwood

J21 Richland Northeast

J24 at South Pointe

J31 York

F4 Ridge View

F7 at Westwood

F11 at Richland Northeast

F14 South Pointe (SC)

LEGION COLLEGIATE

N26 vs. A.C. Flora at Blythewood at Schlotzky’s Carolina Thanksgiving Tip-Off (Boys), 5:30

N27 vs. Keenan/J.L. Mann at Keenan Schlotzky’s Carolina Thanksgiving Tip-Off (Boys), TBD

N29 vs. TBD at Keenan at Schlotzky’s Carolina Thanksgiving Tip-Off (Boys), TBD

D10 at Comenius

D12 vs. Combine Academy at the Battle of the Rock Classic at Nation Ford (Boys), 8

D13 vs. Byrnes at the Battle of the Rock Classic at Nation Ford (Girls), 6:15

D14 vs. Hickory Grove at the Battle of the Rock Classic at Nation Ford (Boys), 11:30 a.m.

D14 vs. Westwood at the Battle of the Rock Classic at Nation Ford (Girls), 3:30

D16 at Elevation Prep (Boys)

D26-28 at Lewisville Christmas Tournament (Boys)

J2 at Oceanside Collegiate

J7 at Lake Pointe Academy

J10 at Moravian Prep (Boys)

J14 at Elevation Prep (Boys)

J17 at Comenius

J18 at York County MLK Showcase, TBD

J25 Mount Zion Prep

J31 at York Prep

F4 at Westminster Catawba

F7 at Liberty Heights (Boys)

F11 at Hammond SchoolF17 at Franklin Prep (Boys)

F21 at Charlotte Secondary (Boys)

F28 at Charlotte Secondary (Boys)

M5-7 at USA National High School Tournament in Myrtle Beach, TBD

LEWISVILLE

D3 Chesnee (Girls)

D4 at McBee

D6 York Prep

D10 at Great Falls

D12 at Timmonsville

D13 McBee

D16 at South Pointe (SC) (Boys)

D17 at York Prep

D20 at Central Pageland

Holiday Tournaments TBD (Boys/Girls)

J7 Buford

J10 at Lee Central

J14 at Andrew Jackson

J16 Timmonsville

J17 North Central

J21 at Chesterfield

J24 TBD

J25 Great Falls

J27 at Chesnee (Girls)

J28 Central Pageland

J29 South Pointe (Boys)

J31 at Buford

F4 Lee Central

F7 Andrew Jackson

F11 at North Central

F14 Chesterfield

MCBEE

TBD

NATION FORD

N25 vs. Westwood in Milltown Classic at Fort Mill (Girls), 6:30

N25 vs. Westwood in Milltown Classic at Nation Ford (Boys), 8

N26 vs. Parkwood in Milltown Classic at Fort Mill (Girls), 5

N26 vs. Sun Valley in Milltown Classic at Nation Ford (Boys), 8

N27 vs. Sun Valley in Milltown Classic at Fort Mill (Girls), 5

N27 vs. Cuthbertson in Milltown Classic at Nation Ford (Boys), 8

D2 at Indian Land

D3 at Catawba Ridge

D6 at Byrnes (SC)

D9 Indian LandD10 Lancaster

D13-14 at Battle of the Rock at Rock Hill Sports’ Center (Boys/Girls)

D17 at Lancaster

D18 at South Pointe (SC) (Girls)

D20 Catawba Ridge

D26-28 at Emerald Lake Classic (Boys)

J3 South Pointe (SC)

J7 at York Prep

J14 Rock Hill

J17 Clover

J20 at York County MLK Showcase (Boys)

J22 at Northwestern

J24 York Prep

J28 Fort Mill

J31 at Rock Hill

F4 at CloverF7 Northwestern

F14 at Fort Mill

NORTHWESTERN

TBD

ROCK HILL

N22-23 at Battle of the Bluff TBD (Girls)

N25-26 at Bearcats’ Preseason Invitational TBD (Boys)

D3 at Gaffney

D4 Lancaster

D6 South Pointe (SC)

D10 Gaffney

D13 at South Pointe (SC)

D14 at Battle of the Rock Classic (at Rock Hill Sports’ Center), TBD (Boys)

D14 Airport (Girls), 3:30

D17 Catawba Ridge

D19-21 at Y.C. Winborn Holiday Classic at Rock Hill (Host) (Boys)

D27-30 at Blue Star Invitational at Rock Hill (Host) (Girls)

J7 at Lancaster

J11 at Airport (Girls), 3:30

J14 at Nation Ford

J17 Fort Mill

J20 at York Co. MLK Showcase TBD (Boys)

J24 at Clover

J28 Northwestern

J29 at Catawba Ridge

J31 Nation Ford

F4 at Fort Mill

F11 Clover

F14 at Northwestern

SOUTH POINTE

TBD

WESTMINSTER CATAWBA

N12 Covenant Day

N14 at Woodlawn School

N15 Cabarrus Charter

N19 Covenant Classical

N22 at Lake Pointe Academy

N25 vs. Denmark-Olar in York Prep Tip-Off (Boys), 5

N26 at York Prep in York Prep Tip-Off (Boys), 6:30

D3 at United Faith

D6 at University Christian

D10 at Statesville Christian

D12 at Cabarrus Charter

D13 University Christian

D20 Gaston Day

D27-28 at Craze Sports Christmas Challenge at Under Armour Court (Boys), TBD

J7 Statesville Christian

J10 at Covenant Classical

J14 Arborbrook Christian

J16 Victory Christian

J17 Lake Pointe Academy

J21 at Arborbrook Christian

J24 at Hickory Christian

J28 Metrolina Christian

J31 Grace AcademyF4 TBD

F7 at Mountain Island Day School

YORK

D3 at Great Falls

D4 Stuart Cramer

D6 at Indian Land

D10 at Stuart Cramer

D13 at Clover

D16 Indian Land

Holiday Tournaments TBD (Boys/Girls)

J3 Great Falls

J7 Clover

J10 Lancaster

J14 at Westwood

J17 South Pointe (SC)

J21 at Ridge View

J24 at Richland Northeast

J31 at Lancaster

F4 Westwood

F7 at South Pointe (SC)

F11 Ridge View

F14 Richland Northeast

YORK PREP

N25 Franklin Prep in York Prep Tip-Off (Boys), 6:30

N26 Westminster Catawba in York Prep Tip-Off (Boys), 6:30

D2 Catawba Ridge (Girls)

D3 at Comenius

D6 at Lewisville

D10 Andrew Jackson

D13 at Providence Day

D14 Nspire Australia (Boys), 1

D16 Lake Pointe Academy (Girls)

D17 Lewisville

D19-21 at Panther Classic at Carolina Forest High (Myrtle Beach) (Boys)

D27-28 at Northwestern Holiday Classic (Girls)

J7 Nation Ford

J10 Comenius

J15 at High Point Academy

J18 Charlotte Christian

J20 at MLK Classic at Jordan High (Durham) (Boys/Girls)

J23 High Point Academy

J24 at Nation Ford

J28 at North Central

J31 Legion Collegiate

F4 at Andrew Jackson

F7 Wesleyan Christian

F8 Carmel Christian

F11 Up Roar Academy

F13 at Charlotte Secondary (Boys)

F14 Hammond Hall