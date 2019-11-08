High School Sports
The 2019-20 preseason Charlotte Observer girls basketball preseason all-star team
The high school basketball season tipped off Friday. Here is the preseason girls high school basketball team.
Navaeh Brown, Mallard Creek, 5-foot-8, Sr., Guard: The Wake Forest commit will have an immediate impact for the Mavericks’ chances to remain one of the state’s best teams. Brown helped lead Davidson Day to a N.C. 2A private schools’ state title last season.
Chyna Cornwell, Newton Conover, 6-4, Sr., Center: The Rutgers commit can completely dominate a game. She averaged 28 points, 21 rebounds and three blocks per game last year.
Mallorie Haines, Davidson Day, 5-10, Jr., Guard: The Davidson College commit can light it up from all over the court (23 ppg). She looks to help Patriots defend their NCISAA 2A state championship.
Tanajah Hayes, Vance, 5-6, Jr., Guard: The Vance guard can do it all (10 ppg, 5 apg, 4 rpg, 4 spg) and already has interest from multiple Division I teams.
Jessica Timmons, North Mecklenburg, 5-9, Jr, Guard: The Vikings’ all-state guard (24 ppg, 8 rpg) is being recruited by schools from nearly every major Division I conference. She is the preseason player of the year.
