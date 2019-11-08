The 2019-20 preseason Charlotte Observer girls basketball preseason all-star team

The high school basketball season tipped off Friday. Here is the preseason girls high school basketball team.

Navaeh Brown, Mallard Creek, 5-foot-8, Sr., Guard: The Wake Forest commit will have an immediate impact for the Mavericks’ chances to remain one of the state’s best teams. Brown helped lead Davidson Day to a N.C. 2A private schools’ state title last season.

Chyna Cornwell, Newton Conover, 6-4, Sr., Center: The Rutgers commit can completely dominate a game. She averaged 28 points, 21 rebounds and three blocks per game last year.

Mallorie Haines, Davidson Day, 5-10, Jr., Guard: The Davidson College commit can light it up from all over the court (23 ppg). She looks to help Patriots defend their NCISAA 2A state championship.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Tanajah Hayes, Vance, 5-6, Jr., Guard: The Vance guard can do it all (10 ppg, 5 apg, 4 rpg, 4 spg) and already has interest from multiple Division I teams.

Jessica Timmons, North Mecklenburg, 5-9, Jr, Guard: The Vikings’ all-state guard (24 ppg, 8 rpg) is being recruited by schools from nearly every major Division I conference. She is the preseason player of the year.