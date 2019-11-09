Before NCHSAA playoffs, Observer Sweet 16 poll gets major shuffle

As the N.C. High School Athletic Association football playoffs begin, there’s a major shuffle in this week’s Sweet 16 poll.

There’s no new teams but plenty of movement.

With three top-10 teams losing Friday, that opened up lanes for teams to move up in. Ardrey Kell jumped from ninth to a school-best fifth; Shelby moved from No. 11 to 7. Statesville moved up from No. 12 to No. 8. And Crest, which upset Kings Mountain on Friday, jumped four spots to No. 10.

Rk. School (Cl) Rec Prvs. 1. Mallard Creek (4A) 10-0-1 1 2. Myers Park (4A) 11-0 2 3. Richmond Senior (4A) 11-0 3 4. Weddington (3A) 11-0 5 5. Ardrey Kell (4A) 10-1 9 6. Clover, SC (5A) 11-0 8 7. Shelby (2A) 9-1 11 8. Statesville (3A) 11-0 12 9. Vance (4A) 8-2 4 10. Boiling Springs Crest (3A) 9-2 14 11. Butler (4A) 8-3 13 12. Rock Hill South Pointe (4A) 10-1 6 13. Northwest Cabarrus (3A) 10-1 7 14. Kings Mountain (3A) 9-2 10 15. Boone Watauga (3A) 10-1 15 16. Charlotte Catholic (3A) 7-3 16

Dropped Out: None. Also receiving consideration: Concord Cox Mill (3A, 7-4); Kannapolis Brown (3A, 7-3); Olympic (4A, 8-3); Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4A, 8-3); Hough (4A, 7-4); Gastonia Huss (3A, 8-2); North Lincoln (2A, 10-1); Lenoir Hibriten (2A, 10-1); Mountain Island Charter (1A, 9-2); Charlotte Christian (IND, 8-2); Providence Day (IND, 7-3).