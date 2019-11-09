High School Sports

Before NCHSAA playoffs, Observer Sweet 16 poll gets major shuffle

As the N.C. High School Athletic Association football playoffs begin, there’s a major shuffle in this week’s Sweet 16 poll.

There’s no new teams but plenty of movement.

With three top-10 teams losing Friday, that opened up lanes for teams to move up in. Ardrey Kell jumped from ninth to a school-best fifth; Shelby moved from No. 11 to 7. Statesville moved up from No. 12 to No. 8. And Crest, which upset Kings Mountain on Friday, jumped four spots to No. 10.

Quick Links

Friday’s NC/SC scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s playoff schedule

Why a local conference champion won’t be in the NCHSAA playoffs

Friday’s prep football coverage: stories, stars, photos, videos

The Charlotte Observer Sweet 16

Rk.School (Cl)RecPrvs.
1.Mallard Creek (4A)10-0-11
2.Myers Park (4A)11-02
3.Richmond Senior (4A)11-03
4.Weddington (3A)11-05
5.Ardrey Kell (4A)10-19
6.Clover, SC (5A)11-08
7.Shelby (2A)9-111
8.Statesville (3A)11-012
9.Vance (4A)8-24
10.Boiling Springs Crest (3A)9-214
11.Butler (4A)8-313
12.Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)10-16
13.Northwest Cabarrus (3A)10-17
14.Kings Mountain (3A)9-210
15.Boone Watauga (3A)10-115
16.Charlotte Catholic (3A)7-316

Dropped Out: None. Also receiving consideration: Concord Cox Mill (3A, 7-4); Kannapolis Brown (3A, 7-3); Olympic (4A, 8-3); Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4A, 8-3); Hough (4A, 7-4); Gastonia Huss (3A, 8-2); North Lincoln (2A, 10-1); Lenoir Hibriten (2A, 10-1); Mountain Island Charter (1A, 9-2); Charlotte Christian (IND, 8-2); Providence Day (IND, 7-3).

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  