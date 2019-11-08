Jeff McInnis, Combine Academy upset nationally ranked Oak Hill at Carmel Tip-Off

Former UNC point guard Jeff McInnis was hired in the summer at Lincolnton’s Combine Academy with the hope of building a national power.

From the looks of things, it won’t take him long.

In his first game with a brand new team, McInnis directed Combine to a 76-74 overtime win over nationally ranked Oak Hill (Va.)

McInnis started his high school career at West Mecklenburg and led West Charlotte to a state championship as a sophomore. He played his final two season at Oak Hill under Steve Smith, the same coach he worked against Friday at Carmel Christian in front of a packed house.

Combine came out with an aggressive full-court press and never let up, matching the nation’s No 9 ranked team shot for shot.

Kris Robinson, a former Lincolnton High star, had 24 points, making 8-of-12 3-point attempts. He also had four rebounds. Robert Dillingham, a freshman, had 15 points and he made 3-of-5 3-point attempts.

Oak Hill got 32 points from 5-star recruit Cam Thomas, who also had seven rebounds and three assists.

Hickory Moravian Prep 71, Concord First Assembly 58: Top 25 national recruit Josh Hall had 20 points, five rebounds and led Moravian Prep to an easy win at the Carmel Christian Tip-Off.

Moravian, which forced 23 First Assembly turnovers, led 59-42 at the end of the third quarter and led 24-9 after the first. Shakeel Moore had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Moravian, and Darrius Davis added 14 points, five rebounds. First Assembly got 21 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks from 6-8 senior Cheick Traore and 15 points from Trae Benham.

Hickory Grove 61, Arden Christ School 56: Hickory Grove pulled off a big upset, taking down a private school state title favorite behind 31 points from game MVP AJ Smith. Smith is a 6-foot-4 junior guard.

SATURDAY SCHEDULE AT CARMEL CHRISTIAN: Liberty Heights vs Piedmont Classical, 12:15 p.m.; Concord First Assembly vs Northwood Temple, 2; Greensboro Day School vs Christ School, 3:45 p.m.; Moravian Prep vs Henderson Collegiate, 5:30 p.m.; Lincolnton Combine Academy vs Burlington School, 7:15 p.m.; Carmel Christian vs Cannon School, 9

Girls Roundup

Sugar Creek Charter 49, Queens Grant 23: Jada Cruz had 11 points and Miracle Jackson 10 in an easy win. Sugar Creek allowed seven points in the first half.

Sugar Creek Charter 11 17 13 8 F 49

Queens Grant 2 5 10 6 F 23

SCCS : Jada Cruz 11, Barrett 6, Rain Redfern 9, Gardner 6, Williams 5, Miracle Jackson 10, Mcgill 2

QG: Jazly 9, Remi 2, Sydney 10, Naysa 2

Records: QG(0-1); SCCS( 1-1)