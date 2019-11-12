Gaston County boys basketball preview: who are top players, teams?

Here are the Charlotte Observer’s 2019-20 boys basketball previews

GASTON COUNTY

TEAMS TO WATCH

Ashbrook: The Greenwave have posted back-to-back 16-11 seasons, but believe they can be better with the senior trio of Shemar Adams, James Dotson (13 ppg) and Brandon Rainey back to lead an experienced team capable of being a Big South conference contender.

Cherryville: The Ironmen won 20 games last year and were South Piedmont 1A conference runner-up to Lincoln Charter. This year, Cherryville will look to its backcourt in senior Lane Harrill (25 ppg) and Lavonte Hughes (11 ppg) to help contend for SPC 1A title and go deep into the 1A state playoffs.

Highland Tech: The Rams return five senior starters, led by Kobe Christian (17 ppg), Will Porter (9 ppg) and Eugene Reynolds (8 ppg) on a team that has been getting progressively better in recent years. This is Highland Tech’s chance to get over .500, in the top half of the SPC 1AA and make a playoff run.

Hunter Huss: The Huskies won 20 games last year wining the Big South conference tournament title, before a first round playoff loss to Marvin Ridge. This year, Hunter Huss will have plenty of motivation and plenty of talent with senior guards Deneil Mackins, Zo Wallace and junior Dontavious Nash getting even more firepower from North Gaston transfer Tyrese McNeal (19 ppg). Hunter Huss’ depth and experience should give it a good chance to win the Big South conference and make a deep playoff run.

Mountain Island Charter: The Raptors return all five starters from a team that has won 17 games in each of the last two seasons. This year, seniors Demetrius Washington (15 ppg) and Anthony Phillips (9 ppg) are back along with junior forward Gabe Stephens (11 ppg) look to help Mountain Island Charter be a legit conference contender and a dangerous playoff matchup with their experienced unit.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Logan Botts, Forestview: The 5-foot-11 guard is a scoring machine (25 ppg) for the Jaguars, but need some support for Forestview to win more consistently.

Kobe Christian, Highland Tech: The 6-foot-4 guard/forward (17 ppg, 15 rpg) gets its done on the inside and outside for a Rams’ team with the experience to be much improved.

James Dotson, Ashbrook: The 6-foot-5 senior forward (13 ppg, 7 rpg) will be the go to guy inside for the Greenwave.

Lane Harrill, Cherryville: The 6-foot-4 senior guard (25 ppg, 12 rpg) can light it up from outside and play inside for Ironmen and is a Division I recruit, according to Cherryville basketball coach Scott Harrill.

Deneil Mackins, Hunter Huss: The 6-foot-2 senior guard (17 ppg, 7 rpg) will be a major playmaker for the Huskies again this year.

Tyrese McNeil, Hunter Huss: The North Gaston transfer, a 6-foot-2 senior guard (19 ppg last season) provides another weapon in an already talented backcourt that should help the Huskies contend for the Big South conference title and much more in the postseason.

Logan Threatt, South Point: The 6-foot-2 junior guard (16 ppg) will team with senior Cam Dyer (13 ppg) to try and get the Red Raiders back on top of the SW2A conference (2017-18 league champions).

Demetrius Washington, Mountain Island Charter: The 6-foot-1 senior guard and reigning, PAC 7 1A conference player of the year (15 ppg) leads a veteran Raptor’s team eager to prove it can compete for league supremacy.

PLAYERS ON THE RISE

Conner Gillis/Marley Gordon, Gaston Christian: The Gaston Christian back court duo averaged 27 points and seven assists combined last season, and will need to be even more productive for the Eagles to win more games (11-11 last year) and become a factor in the MAC race.

Lavonte Hughes, Cherryville: The 5-foot-9 junior point guard (11 ppg, 7 apg) provides a potent one-two punch in the Ironmen backcourt with Lane Harrill.

Dontavious Nash/Zo Wallace, Hunter Huss: The Huskies’ all-Big South conference wings averaged a combined 23 points per game last year, and when they get off the football field will be a dynamic pairing to go with a loaded backcourt also featuring Mackins and McNeal.

Callum Richard, Gaston Day: 6-10 freshman rounding out to be a major college prospect and elite defensive player.

PRESEASON ALL-COUNTY TEAM

Logan Botts, Forestview, 5-11, Sr.

Kobe Christian, Highland Tech, 6-4, Sr.

James Dotson, Ashbrook, 6-5, Sr.

Lane Harrill, Cherryville, 6-4, Sr.

Deneil Mackins, Hunter Huss, 6-2, Sr.

Tyrese McNeil, Hunter Huss, 6-2, Sr.

NOTES

East Gaston has a chance to be improved with all five starters back, led by the senior trio of 6-foot-5 center Gabriel Grady, 6-foot point guard Mason Price and 6-foot-1 forward Cutler Theel, giving them a chance to be better than their 8-16 mark a year ago.

Forestview senior guard, Logan Botts has 973 career points, making him the fifth leading scorer in school history, and he will have a chance to break the overall school record of 1,300 points.

New North Gaston coach Jason Tant takes over a Wildcats team that look to build on the momentum of the last two years, where the team was 29-22 overall.

Stuart Cramer will likely be the youngest team in the county, led by sophomore guards Brenton Elliott and Will Kelly.

PREDICTIONS

Big South Conference

Hunter Huss; 2. Kings Mountain; 3. Crest; 4. Ashbrook; 5. Forestview; 6. Stuart Cramer; 7. North Gaston.

Metrolina Athletic Conference (MAC)

Concord First Assembly; 2. Northside Christian; 3. Hickory Grove; 4. Gaston Day; 5. Metrolina Christian; 6. SouthLake Christian; 7. Gaston Christian; 8. Westminster Catawba.

Piedmont Athletic Conference 7, 1A (PAC 7, 1A)

Union Academy; 2. Mountain Island Charter; 3. Pine Lake Prep; 4. Queens Grant; 5. Community School of Davidson; 6. Carolina International; 7. Langtree Charter; 8. Bradford Prep.

South Piedmont 1A Conference (SPC 1A)

Lincoln Charter; 2. Cherryville; 3. Thomas Jefferson Academy; 4. Christ the King; 5. Bessemer City; 6. Highland Tech; 7. Piedmont Charter.

Southwestern 2A Conference (SW2A)

Shelby; 2. South Point; 3. East Rutherford; 4. R.S. Central; 5. Burns; 6. East Gaston; 7. Chase.