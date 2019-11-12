United Faith star among #BIG5 prep basketball performers Tuesday

Elevator

↑Rock Hill Westminster Catawba: The Indians beat Covenant Day 49-47 in their season-opener Tuesday under new coach Ed Addie. Addie is the school’s seventh head coach coach in 10 years and the Indians have had at least 15 straight losing seasons, including three winless campaigns since 2005. The game was sold out and the school had to put in additional bleachers to handle the crowd.

↑Callum Richard: Gaston Day 6-10 freshman had 13 points and 15 rebounds in his school debut against United Faith Tuesday.

Tuesday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Trae Benham, Concord First Assembly: 25 points in a 92-50 win over Calvary Day.

Andi Levitz, Providence Day girls: 23 points in a season-opening 64-28 win at Metrolina Christian.

Josh Massey, United Faith: 19 points, 16 rebounds in a 57-55 win over Gaston Day in overtime.

Reigan Richardson, Concord Cannon girls: Sophomore major D1 recruit went for 28 points in a 61-41 win over Carmel Christian.

Bryce Scott, Providence Day: sophomore had 14 points, seven steals in his debut with the Chargers Tuesday. Providence Day beat Metrolina Christian 52-48.

Tuesday’s Boys Boxscores

PROVIDENCE DAY 52, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 48

MCA - 16 17 6 9 = 48

PDS - 12 6 13 21 = 52

METROLINA CHRISTIAN 48 -- Johnson 17, Patterson 13, Bellew 8, Crumbie 6, Brockmann 4

Notable: Metrolina Christian plays Hickory Grove Christian at home on Saturday November 16th at 1:30pm

PROVIDENCE DAY 52 -- Byrne 4, Ratchford 4, Michael Zanoni 10, Davis Fagan 15, White 4, Bryce Scott 14

Records: PDS (1-0) MCA (0-1)

Notable: JoMo Byrne added 5 rebounds and 6 assists; Davis Fagan had 7 rebounds; Kade White had 10 rebounds; Bryce Scott had 7 steals

UNITED FAITH 57, GASTON DAY 55 OT

Gaston Day 11 20 3 16 5 -- 55

United Faith 8 10 13 11 7 -- 57

GASTON DAY 55 -- Chris Britt 16, Dean Hunter 14, Callum Richard 13, Zach Clark 7, Colin Fayed 5

UNITED FAITH 57 -- Josh Massey 19, Dudley Jr 12, Patterson 12, Scheuremann 6, Jones 4, Johnson 4

Gaston Day Record: 0-1

Next Game: Friday, 11/15 v Westchester Country Day 7pm

CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 02, CALVARY DAY 50

CFA 15 18 27 32 --. 92

CD . 23 5 10 17 --. 50

CFA 92 -- LLoyd Latta 10, Garrett Hien 14, Trae Benham 25, Isaac Boothe 9, Javian Cannady 3, Kelvin Perry 2, Tyler Fearne 7, Cheick Traore 9, Jakub Cieminski 13

CALVARY DAY 50 -- Wilkins 6, Gibson 7, Floyd 10, Gulledge 10, McClenhachan 12, Burton 2, Maguex 3

Notable: Trae Benham lead all scorers with 25pts, Isaac Boothe 9 pts, 10 assists, Cheick Traore 9 points 11 rebounds.

Records: CFA 2-1; CD Record 2-1

LEGION COLLEGIATE 80, GASTON CHRISTIAN 63

GASTON CHRISTIAN 63 -- Marley Gordon -18pts 3ast 7rebs, Conner Gillis- 18pts 3ast, Mike Peters- 21pts

ROCK HILL WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 49, COVENANT DAY 47

WCCS -13- 15-9-12-49

CDS -11-8-16-12-47

WCCS : Asil Hoyle 12, Jahseem Felton 11, Richard Black III 9, Dahiahn Hammonds 10, Lucas Heckaman 3, Tripple Rogers 2, A Logandan 2.

CDS : Aden Holloway 17, D Nelson 10, Anderson 8, H. Sidibe 7, J Dalhberg 5

Wesmtinster Catwaba Christian : Overall 1-0, Conf. 0-0

Notable: WCCS Indians next game will be Thursday 11/14 @ Woodlawn School

Tuesday’s Girls Boxscores

NO. 9 PROVIDENCE DAY 64, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 28

PDS- 10-16-24-14—64

Metrolina- 4–17-3-4—28

PDS- Andi Levitz 23 Morgan Kelson 10 Clark 9 Jensen 4 Latter 7 Sanchez 2 Brooks 4 Godwin 5

Metrolina- Walters 4 Honeycutt 5 Reynolds 4 E. Phibbs 6 Watson 2 Sorrentino 2 A. Phibbs 4 Miller 1Record 1-0Career High- Sr. Andi Levitz 23

CANNON SCHOOL 61 CARMEL CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 41

Cannon School 15 15 19 12 —61

Carmel Christian School 11 5 13 12– 41

Cannon School 61 —Reigan Richardson 28, Zoe Edwards 13, Sydney Wood 13, Mathis 4, Galloway 3

Carmel Christian School 41– Dejesse 20, Boyce 6, Robinson 2, Nichols 3, Glenn 10

COVENANT DAY 46, WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 29

CDS. 20 6 8 12 —46

WCCS 9. 6. 3 11 — 20

CDS 46 — Viktoria McCue 14, Katherine Ashley 10, Hailey 8, Cady 8, Coggins 4, Keefer 2

WCCS 29 — Grant 6, Harding 18, Young 4, Smith 1