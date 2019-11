Here are Charlotte-area high school signees on National Signing Day

High school athletes around the nation began signing college letters-of-intent Wednesday on National Signing Day.

This period is for basketball and other Division I sports. The early signing period or basketball ends Nov. 20. Other sports can sign through Aug. 1, 2020.

Football players may sign in that sport’s early signing period Dec. 18-20. The regular football signing day is Feb. 5, 2020.

Here are Observer-area signees.

ARDREY KELL: Jadyn Barry (Volleyball), UNC-Wilmington; Mya Duggan (Volleyball), UNC-Wilmington; Julia Haines (Volleyball), Anderson University; Sania McCoy (Volleyball, East Carolina University; Jake Cunningham (Baseball), UNC-Charlotte; Evan Miller (Women’s Basketball), UNC-Wilmington

CARMEL CHRISTIAN: Ryan Lynch, soccer, Brevard; Kelley Topiwala, golf, Samford; Cooper King, baseball, N.C. State; Chris Manriquez, baseball, Wake Tech; Lucas Martino, baseball, UNC Charlotte; Myles Hunter, basketball, Youngstown State

CENTRAL CABARRUS: Isabella Gaskey, Swimming, Campbell University; Kylie Moran, Soccer, Charlotte

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY: Reed Bolin, baseball, Johns Hopkins University; Sophie Spada, women’s cross country/track and field, University of Alabama

CHRIST THE KING: James Edmiston, men’s lacrosse, North Greenville

CLOVER: Luke Zirnsak, boys lacrosse, Lander; Garrett Hawkins, boys lacrosse, Anderson; Anna Beth Baker, girls lacrosse, Lander; Audrey Hines, swimming, Air Force Academy; Anna Ashley, swimming, Air Force Academy; Anni Thomas, girls soccer, Wingate; Angelica Castro, girls soccer, Winthrop; Kristen Cole, girls soccer, Anderson; Amber Garcia, acro-tumbling, Coker; Alyssa Watkins, acro-tumbling, Coker

DAVIDSON DAY: Cat Bodick, volleyball, USC-Aiken; Cierra Huntley, volleyball, Virginia Tech; CJ Huntley, men’s basketball, Appalachian State; Jackson Threadgill, men’s basketball, UNC-Charlotte; Hadley Zucker, track & field, Bucknell

HICKORY: Anna Fleenor- Girls Golf- Wake Tech; Shelby Darden- Girls Basketball- Belmont Abbey College; Ayden Vaughn- Girls Socccer- Catawba College; Izzy Wood- Girls Soccer- Appalachian State University; Susan Smaligo- Girls Swimming- Lenoir Rhyne University

HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN: Lily Schroeder, softball, UNC Pembroke

HICKORY RIDGE: Alex Heffner, men’s golf, Davidson

HOUGH: Haleigh Bryant – LSU – Gymnastics; Kinsley Davis – Nebraska – Gymnastics; Hailey Matthews – Miami (Ohio) University; Morgan Ruger – Barton College – Women’s Lacrosse; Grace Craig – Youngstown State University – Women’s Lacrosse; Nick Rizzo – High Point University – Men’s Lacrosse; Nick Adams – Tusculum University – Men’s Lacrosse; Ryan Baer – West Virginia University – Men’s Soccer; Kensley Merritt – Auburn University – Swimming; Kenneth Lowe – UNC Wilmington – Swimming; Noah Barozzino – St. Andrews University – Baseball

JM ROBINSON: Meaghan Puskar, women’s soccer, Cleveland State; Deanna Waddell, softball, Montreat College; Grand Woodard, men’s soccer, St. Louis College of Pharmacy

MALLARD CREEK: Navaeh Brown, Women’s Basketball, Wake Forest University

NATION FORD: Morgan Werner, cross-country, Butler; Emily Lammers, volleyball, USC-Aiken; Grace Scott, volleyball, St Andrew’s; Ally Thees, volleyball, Georgia State; Emma Miller, lacrosse, Lander; Taryn Samons, lacrosse, Lander; Carolina Chapman, soccer, Erskine; Haley Bishop, track, Vanderbilt; Skylar Holmes, track, Towson; Magdiel Cotto, baseball, South Carolina

NEWTON-CONOVER: Chyna Cornwell, women’s basketball, Rutgers University

NORTHWEST CABARRUS: Amaya Marshall, Missouri, Gymnastics

OLYMPIC: Josh Banks, Men’s Basketball, Virginia Commonwealth; Ashley Busteed, Women’s Soccer, Limestone College; Tori Paul, Women’s Soccer, Maryland; Shelby Sosebee, Softball, Belmont Abbey

PORTER RIDGE: Makayla Cuthbertson, Softball, Coker University ; Mason Gore, Men’s Lacrosse, Anderson University; Wes Turley, Baseball , Coker University; Nicole Cristy, Women’s Soccer, Wingate University

PROVIDENCE: Erica Boyd, St. Andrews, golf; Ella Mainwaring Foster, track, Yale; Conall Monahan, N.C. State, swimming; Sarah Knafelz, volleyball, UNC-Wilmington; Reagan Culver, soccer, Western Carolina; Logan Littleton, soccer, Limestone College; Hunter Bryson, baseball, App State; Drew Roberts, baseball, Maryland; Clare Thomas, field hockey, Ohio

ST. STEPHENS: J.D. Everett, Baseball, Wake Forest

SUN VALLEY: Ryan Gundersen - Boys Lax - Anderson University; Caroline Aycock - Girls Soccer - USC Aiken; Nate Nygaard – Baseball - Wingate; Corey Avant – Baseball - Wingate; Katie Pressley – Volleyball - UNC Pembroke; Caelyn Murphy – Volleyball - Brevard

UNITED FAITH: Joshua Massey, men’s basketball, Western Carolina University

WEDDINGTON: Dusty Mercer- Baseball- Virginia Tech University; Ethan Zulueta- Baseball- Washington and Lee University; Hailey Pendelton- Women’s Golf- UNC Asheville; Rose Casali- Gymnastics- University of Denver; Colby Barsz- Men’s Lacrosse- Towson University; Anthony Todaro- Men’s Lacrosse- Binghamton University; Kelly Burns- Women’s Lacrosse- Furman University; Meryl Johnson- Women’s Lacrosse- University of Michigan; Flynn Murphy- Women’s Lacrosse- Arizona State University; Blaine Randolph- Women’s Lacrosse- Mercer University; Faith Adams- Women’s Soccer- Wake Forest University; Gretchen Lingo- Women’s Soccer- Bridgewater College; Alex Odle- Women’s Soccer- Lehigh University; Ainsley Yanz- Volleyball- Louisiana Tech University

WEST ROWAN: Tori Hester, volleyball, Troy University