The preseason All-Charlotte Observer boys high school basketball team

Josh Banks, Olympic, 6-4, Sr., G: The Virginia Commonwealth University commit averaged 21 points, six rebounds last season.

Jaden Bradley, Cannon School, 6-3, So., PG: The speedster was all-state as a freshman, when he averaged 21 points, seven assists. A top 10 national recruit in the class of 2022.

Tristan Maxwell, North Mecklenburg, 6-3, Sr., Shooting Guard: The Georgia Tech commit averaged 22 points per game last season. He’ll be the focal point on a state 4A championship contender.

Daniel Ransom, Vance: The forward and Western Carolina commit averaged nine points, seven rebounds last season. He was a major reason why Vance was one of the state’s most improved teams (20 wins after 13 victories the previous season).

Jayden Seymour, Northside Christian, 6-8, Sr.: He returns after missing time with knee surgery. The major Division I recruit averaged 18 points, nine rebounds last season.