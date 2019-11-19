High School Sports
Monday’s basketball recap: No. 10 Ardrey Kell stops No. 15 Catholic; boys, girls boxscores
Elevator
↑South Mecklenburg boys: big fourth quarter rally to beat Marvin Ridge 60-57. Bo Davidson had five of his eight points in the quarter.
↑Ardrey Kell boys: Rallied from 12 points down with five minutes left in regulation to force overtime, then beat rival Charlotte Catholic 77-74.
↑South Mecklenburg girls defense: Allowed 11 first half points against Marvin Ridge Monday.
Monday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Breya Busby, Charlotte Christian girls: team-high 21 points, five assists in a loss to Waxhaw Cuthbertson. Teammate Nora Schroeder had a season-high six blocks.
Jaclyn Felt, South Mecklenburg girls: 6-3 senior had 14 points, seven rebounds, six steals and three blocks in a 57-28 win over Marvin Ridge.
Joseph Ferrante, South Mecklenburg: game-high 17 points in a 60-57 win over Marvin RIdge.
Davidson Hubbard, Ardrey Kell: Scored career-high 25 points in a 77-74 win at Observer Sweet 16 No. 15 Charlotte Catholic.
Evan Miller, Ardey Kell girls: UNC-Wilmington recruit had a game-high 23 points in a 56-49 win over Charlotte Catholic. Dane Bertolina had 29 for Catholic.
Tuesday’s Feature Game
No. 5 Independence at No. 1 North Mecklenburg, Tues, 7:30: What a way to kick off the season. Two top five Sweet 16 teams and state championship contenders hook up. Independence also plays private-school power Northside Christian Friday and No. 8 Davidson Day Saturday at 6:30
Monday’s Boys Capsules
NO. 10 ARDREY KELL 77, NO. 15 CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 74
Ardrey Kell 21 7 15 25 9-- 77
Charlotte Catholic 16 19 17 16 -74
Ardrey Kell -- Luke Stankavage 28, Davidson Hubbard 25, Smith 9, Gerald 8, Speight 3, Testa 2, Blue 2
Charlotte Catholic -- David Pino 23, Jack Dortch 18, Kevin Kullick 12, Thomas 6, McArdle 3, Graham 4, Dumser 7, Teal 1
Monday’s Girls Capsules
NO. 16 ARDREY KELL 56, CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 49
Ardrey Kell 9 18 18 10 -- 56
Catholic 10 10 19 10 -- 49
Ardrey Kell 56 -- Evan Miller 23, Belcher 11, Vanderbeck 8, Rogers 7, Harding 6, Palmer 2
Catholic 49 -- Dane Bertolina 29, Imelda McMenamin 13, Green 5, Epperson 2
Records: Catholic 0-1, AK 1-0
SOUTH MECKLENBURG 57, MARVIN RIDGE 28
South Meck 20 12 13 12 -- 57
Marvin Ridge 5 6 13 4 -- 28
SOUTH MECK 57 -- Jackie Feit 14, Katie Houpt 10, Harley 9, Moss 9, Alexander 4, Miller 4, Justice 2, Johnston 1, Ndango 4
MARVIN RIDGE 28 -- Shivers 3. Rose 6, Drake 7, Gravelle 3, Markewicz 7, Boyko 2
WAXHAW CUTHBERTSON 67, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 39
Charlotte Christian 8 8 6 17 — 39
Cuthbertson 15 12 22 18 — 67
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 39 — Breya Busby 21, Connie Kofoed 7, Lindsay Noonan 7, Rachel Noonan 2, Nora Schroeder 2.
CUTHBERTSON 39 -- Maddie Dillinger 22, Ruby Williams 8
Notable: Nora Schroeder season high 6 blocks. Breya Busby season high 5 assists .
Tuesday’s Charlotte-area schedule
Nonconference
Anson County at Richmond Senior
Ashe County at Avery County
Asheville Christian at Gaston Day
Bessemer City at Lawndale Burns
Bradford Prep at Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter
Butler at Hough
Cabarrus Charter at Albemarle (boys)
Cabarrus Charter at United Faith Christian (girls)
Carmel Christian at Hickory Grove Christian
Charlotte Latin at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian
Cherryville at Shelby Pinnacle Academy
Christ the King at Monroe Central Academy
Community School of Davidson at Lincoln Charter
Concord Covenant Classical at Rock Hill Westminster Catawba
Concord Cox Mill at Indian Trail Sun Valley
Davidson Day at Hickory University Christian
East Gaston at Gastonia Forestview
East Mecklenburg at Providence
East Rowan at Central Davidson
East Wilkes at South Iredell
Gaston Christian at Forsyth Country Day
Gastonia Highland Tech at North Lincoln
Independence at North Mecklenburg
Lake Norman at West Rowan
Lake Norman Charter at North Gaston
Mallard Creek at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
Marvin Ridge at Covenant Day
Monroe First Assembly at Weddington Arborbrook Christian
Monroe Parkwood at Monroe Union Academy
Newton-Conover at Claremont Bunker Hill
Northside Christian at Concord First Assembly
Olympic at Myers Park
Providence Day at Southlake Christian
Rock Hill Westminster Catawba at Concord Covenant Classical
South Caldwell at Valdese Draughn
South Charlotte Thunder at United Faith Christian (boys)
Statesville at Northwest Cabarrus
Vance at Berry Academy
Victory Christian at Concord Cannon School
Weddington at Indian Trail Porter Ridge
West Charlotte at Garinger
West Iredell at North Iredell
West Mecklenburg at Rocky River
West Stanly at North Stanly
Woodlawn School at Sugar Creek Charter
Comments