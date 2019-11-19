Monday’s basketball recap: No. 10 Ardrey Kell stops No. 15 Catholic; boys, girls boxscores

Elevator

↑South Mecklenburg boys: big fourth quarter rally to beat Marvin Ridge 60-57. Bo Davidson had five of his eight points in the quarter.

↑Ardrey Kell boys: Rallied from 12 points down with five minutes left in regulation to force overtime, then beat rival Charlotte Catholic 77-74.

↑South Mecklenburg girls defense: Allowed 11 first half points against Marvin Ridge Monday.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Monday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Breya Busby, Charlotte Christian girls: team-high 21 points, five assists in a loss to Waxhaw Cuthbertson. Teammate Nora Schroeder had a season-high six blocks.

Jaclyn Felt, South Mecklenburg girls: 6-3 senior had 14 points, seven rebounds, six steals and three blocks in a 57-28 win over Marvin Ridge.

Joseph Ferrante, South Mecklenburg: game-high 17 points in a 60-57 win over Marvin RIdge.

Davidson Hubbard, Ardrey Kell: Scored career-high 25 points in a 77-74 win at Observer Sweet 16 No. 15 Charlotte Catholic.

Evan Miller, Ardey Kell girls: UNC-Wilmington recruit had a game-high 23 points in a 56-49 win over Charlotte Catholic. Dane Bertolina had 29 for Catholic.

Tuesday’s Feature Game

No. 5 Independence at No. 1 North Mecklenburg, Tues, 7:30: What a way to kick off the season. Two top five Sweet 16 teams and state championship contenders hook up. Independence also plays private-school power Northside Christian Friday and No. 8 Davidson Day Saturday at 6:30

Monday’s Boys Capsules

NO. 10 ARDREY KELL 77, NO. 15 CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 74

Ardrey Kell 21 7 15 25 9-- 77

Charlotte Catholic 16 19 17 16 -74

Ardrey Kell -- Luke Stankavage 28, Davidson Hubbard 25, Smith 9, Gerald 8, Speight 3, Testa 2, Blue 2

Charlotte Catholic -- David Pino 23, Jack Dortch 18, Kevin Kullick 12, Thomas 6, McArdle 3, Graham 4, Dumser 7, Teal 1

Monday’s Girls Capsules

NO. 16 ARDREY KELL 56, CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 49

Ardrey Kell 9 18 18 10 -- 56

Catholic 10 10 19 10 -- 49

Ardrey Kell 56 -- Evan Miller 23, Belcher 11, Vanderbeck 8, Rogers 7, Harding 6, Palmer 2

Catholic 49 -- Dane Bertolina 29, Imelda McMenamin 13, Green 5, Epperson 2

Records: Catholic 0-1, AK 1-0

SOUTH MECKLENBURG 57, MARVIN RIDGE 28

South Meck 20 12 13 12 -- 57

Marvin Ridge 5 6 13 4 -- 28

SOUTH MECK 57 -- Jackie Feit 14, Katie Houpt 10, Harley 9, Moss 9, Alexander 4, Miller 4, Justice 2, Johnston 1, Ndango 4

MARVIN RIDGE 28 -- Shivers 3. Rose 6, Drake 7, Gravelle 3, Markewicz 7, Boyko 2

WAXHAW CUTHBERTSON 67, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 39

Charlotte Christian 8 8 6 17 — 39

Cuthbertson 15 12 22 18 — 67

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 39 — Breya Busby 21, Connie Kofoed 7, Lindsay Noonan 7, Rachel Noonan 2, Nora Schroeder 2.

CUTHBERTSON 39 -- Maddie Dillinger 22, Ruby Williams 8

Notable: Nora Schroeder season high 6 blocks. Breya Busby season high 5 assists .

Tuesday’s Charlotte-area schedule

Nonconference

Anson County at Richmond Senior

Ashe County at Avery County

Asheville Christian at Gaston Day

Bessemer City at Lawndale Burns

Bradford Prep at Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter

Butler at Hough

Cabarrus Charter at Albemarle (boys)

Cabarrus Charter at United Faith Christian (girls)

Carmel Christian at Hickory Grove Christian

Charlotte Latin at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian

Cherryville at Shelby Pinnacle Academy

Christ the King at Monroe Central Academy

Community School of Davidson at Lincoln Charter

Concord Covenant Classical at Rock Hill Westminster Catawba

Concord Cox Mill at Indian Trail Sun Valley

Davidson Day at Hickory University Christian

East Gaston at Gastonia Forestview

East Mecklenburg at Providence

East Rowan at Central Davidson

East Wilkes at South Iredell

Gaston Christian at Forsyth Country Day

Gastonia Highland Tech at North Lincoln

Independence at North Mecklenburg

Lake Norman at West Rowan

Lake Norman Charter at North Gaston

Mallard Creek at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

Marvin Ridge at Covenant Day

Monroe First Assembly at Weddington Arborbrook Christian

Monroe Parkwood at Monroe Union Academy

Newton-Conover at Claremont Bunker Hill

Northside Christian at Concord First Assembly

Olympic at Myers Park

Providence Day at Southlake Christian

Rock Hill Westminster Catawba at Concord Covenant Classical

South Caldwell at Valdese Draughn

South Charlotte Thunder at United Faith Christian (boys)

Statesville at Northwest Cabarrus

Vance at Berry Academy

Victory Christian at Concord Cannon School

Weddington at Indian Trail Porter Ridge

West Charlotte at Garinger

West Iredell at North Iredell

West Mecklenburg at Rocky River

West Stanly at North Stanly

Woodlawn School at Sugar Creek Charter