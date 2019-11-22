High School Sports

Friday’s N.C. high school football playoff scores, how the Sweet 16 fared

Rk.School (Cl)This WeekRecNext Week
1.Mallard Creek (4A)lost 13-7 to Vance10-1-1Season complete
2.Myers Park (4A)d. Ardrey Kell 48-712-0at Richmond Senior
3.Richmond Senior (4A)d. Hough 35-2712-0Myers Park
4.Weddington (3A)d. Winston-Salem Parkland 56-613-0NW Cabarrus
5.Ardrey Kell (4A)lost 48-7 to Myers Park11-2Season complete
6.Clover, SC (5A)lost 45-42 to Roebuck Dorman12-1Season complete
7.Shelby (2A)d. Maiden 49-711-1West Lincoln
8.Statesville (3A)lost 38-7 to Kings Mountain12-1Season complete
9.Vance (4A)d. Mallard Creek 13-710-2at West Forsyth
10.Boiling Springs Crest (3A)lost 35-30 to West Rowan10-3Season complete
11.Northwest Cabarrus (3A)d. Northern Guilford 56-3512-1at Weddington
12.Kings Mountain (3A)d. Statesville 38-711-2at Asheville Reynolds
13.Boone Watauga (3A)d. Kannapolis Brown 55-712-1Mount Tabor
14.Charlotte Catholic (3A)d. Gastonia Huss 34-209-3West Rowan
15.Gastonia Huss (3A)lost 34-20 to Charlotte Catholic9-3Season complete
16.Butler (4A)Season complete8-4Season complete

Friday’s Results

NORTH CAROLINA

Class 1A West

Second Round

Elkin 41, Andrews 13

Mooresboro Jefferson 40, Albemarle 0

Class 1AA East

Second Round

Edenton Holmes 49, North Stanly 7

North Rowan 26, Princeton 14

Tarboro 64, Newton Grove Hobbton 0

Class 1AA West

Second Round

Mitchell County 28, Polk County 0

Swain County 38, Bessemer City 12

Class 2A West

Second Round

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 18, Swannanoa Owen 7

Reidsville 49, Newton-Conover 13

Class 2AA East

Second Round

Randleman 29, East Duplin 20

Class 2AA West

Second Round

North Lincoln 42, Canton Pisgah 10

Shelby 49, Maiden 7

West Lincoln 29, Belmont South Point 21

Class 3A East

Second Round

Eastern Alamance 42, Jacksonville Northside 13

Fayetteville Sanford 35, Rocky Mount 21

Southern Nash 42, Northern Nash 27

Class 3A West

Second Round

Asheville Reynolds 40, Northeast Guilford 0

Charlotte Catholic 34, Gastonia Huss 20

Class 3AA East

Second Round

Lee County 33, Southern Alamance 12

Class 3AA West

Second Round

Matthews Weddington 56, Winston-Salem Parkland 6

Class 4A East

Second Round

New Bern 20, Fayetteville Seventy-First 6

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 42, Wake Forest Heritage 0

Class 4AA East

Second Round

Garner def. Holly Springs, forfeit

Class 4AA West

Second Round

Zebulon B. Vance 13, Charlotte Mallard Creek 7

Myers Park 48, Ardrey Kell 7

Richmond Senior 35, Hough 27

