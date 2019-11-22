High School Sports
Friday’s N.C. high school football playoff scores, how the Sweet 16 fared
|Rk.
|School (Cl)
|This Week
|Rec
|Next Week
|1.
|Mallard Creek (4A)
|lost 13-7 to Vance
|10-1-1
|Season complete
|2.
|Myers Park (4A)
|d. Ardrey Kell 48-7
|12-0
|at Richmond Senior
|3.
|Richmond Senior (4A)
|d. Hough 35-27
|12-0
|Myers Park
|4.
|Weddington (3A)
|d. Winston-Salem Parkland 56-6
|13-0
|NW Cabarrus
|5.
|Ardrey Kell (4A)
|lost 48-7 to Myers Park
|11-2
|Season complete
|6.
|Clover, SC (5A)
|lost 45-42 to Roebuck Dorman
|12-1
|Season complete
|7.
|Shelby (2A)
|d. Maiden 49-7
|11-1
|West Lincoln
|8.
|Statesville (3A)
|lost 38-7 to Kings Mountain
|12-1
|Season complete
|9.
|Vance (4A)
|d. Mallard Creek 13-7
|10-2
|at West Forsyth
|10.
|Boiling Springs Crest (3A)
|lost 35-30 to West Rowan
|10-3
|Season complete
|11.
|Northwest Cabarrus (3A)
|d. Northern Guilford 56-35
|12-1
|at Weddington
|12.
|Kings Mountain (3A)
|d. Statesville 38-7
|11-2
|at Asheville Reynolds
|13.
|Boone Watauga (3A)
|d. Kannapolis Brown 55-7
|12-1
|Mount Tabor
|14.
|Charlotte Catholic (3A)
|d. Gastonia Huss 34-20
|9-3
|West Rowan
|15.
|Gastonia Huss (3A)
|lost 34-20 to Charlotte Catholic
|9-3
|Season complete
|16.
|Butler (4A)
|Season complete
|8-4
|Season complete
Friday’s Results
NORTH CAROLINA
Class 1A West
Second Round
Elkin 41, Andrews 13
Mooresboro Jefferson 40, Albemarle 0
Class 1AA East
Second Round
Edenton Holmes 49, North Stanly 7
North Rowan 26, Princeton 14
Tarboro 64, Newton Grove Hobbton 0
Class 1AA West
Second Round
Mitchell County 28, Polk County 0
Swain County 38, Bessemer City 12
Class 2A West
Second Round
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 18, Swannanoa Owen 7
Reidsville 49, Newton-Conover 13
Class 2AA East
Second Round
Randleman 29, East Duplin 20
Class 2AA West
Second Round
North Lincoln 42, Canton Pisgah 10
Shelby 49, Maiden 7
West Lincoln 29, Belmont South Point 21
Class 3A East
Second Round
Eastern Alamance 42, Jacksonville Northside 13
Fayetteville Sanford 35, Rocky Mount 21
Southern Nash 42, Northern Nash 27
Class 3A West
Second Round
Asheville Reynolds 40, Northeast Guilford 0
Charlotte Catholic 34, Gastonia Huss 20
Class 3AA East
Second Round
Lee County 33, Southern Alamance 12
Class 3AA West
Second Round
Matthews Weddington 56, Winston-Salem Parkland 6
Class 4A East
Second Round
New Bern 20, Fayetteville Seventy-First 6
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 42, Wake Forest Heritage 0
Class 4AA East
Second Round
Garner def. Holly Springs, forfeit
Class 4AA West
Second Round
Zebulon B. Vance 13, Charlotte Mallard Creek 7
Myers Park 48, Ardrey Kell 7
Richmond Senior 35, Hough 27
