West Charlotte boys, Hopewell girls back in the Observer’s Sweet 16 basketball polls

Welcome West Charlotte’s boys and Hopewell’s girls into the Observer’s Sweet 16 high school basketball poll.

West Charlotte (2-0), the N.C. 4A state finalist last season, is winning by nearly 30 points per game with a young team.

The Lions have four non-senior double figure scorers: sophomore Chancellor Morrow (14.5 ppg, 3.0 bpg, 2.0 rpg); sophomore Marcus Magness (13.5 ppg, 7.5 apg, 6.5 rpg, 3.0 spg); freshman Donovan Raymond (12.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 3.0 bpg); and junior Josiah Dow (11.0 ppg, 10.5 rpg).

Hopewell’s girls (3-0) blew out Newton-Conover at home. Newton-Conover was No. 8 in the preseason poll and fell to No. 13. Hopewell debuts at 11, led by senior Nijah Cunningham (14.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg), sophomore Madison Gibson-Blackwell (13.0 ppg) and sophomore Kayla Lawson (14.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.0 apg).

Sweet 16 Boys’ Basketball Poll

Rk. School (Cl) Rec Prvs. 1. North Mecklenburg (4A) 2-0 1 2. Concord Cannon (IND) 4-1 2 3. Concord First Assembly (IND) 6-1 4 4. Vance (4A) 1-0 7 5. Olympic (4A) 2-0 6 6. Davidson Day (IND) 3-0 8 7. Independence (4A) 2-1 5 8. Carmel Christian (IND) 5-2 3 9. Ardrey Kell (4A) 2-0 10 10. Myers Park (4A) 0-1 9 11. Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4A) 2-0 16 12. Gastonia Huss (3A) 0-0 12 13. Marshsville Forest Hills (2A) 0-0 13 14. Butler (4A) 1-1 11 15. Charlotte Catholic (3A) 1-1 15 16. West Charlotte (4A) 2-0 NR

Dropped Out: Weddington (3A, 1-1). Also receiving consideration: Harding (4A, 2-0); Hough (4A, 2-0); Concord Cox Mill (3A, 2-0); Rock Hill Westminster Catawba (IND, 6-0); Charlotte Christian (IND, 1-0); Charlotte Latin (IND, 3-0)

Sweet 16 Girls’ Basketball Poll

Rk. School (Cl) Rec Prvs. 1. Vance (4A) 1-0 1 2. Mallard Creek (4A) 2-0 4 3. Waxhaw Cuthbertson (3A) 2-0 3 4. Butler (4A) 1-1 2 5. Morganton Freedom (3A) 0-0 5 6. China Grove Carson (3A) 1-0 6 7. Providence Day (IND) 3-0 9 8. East Burke (2A) 1-0 11 9. Providence (4A) 2-0 13 10. Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4A) 1-1 7 11. Hopewell (4A) 3-0 NR 12. Central Cabarrus (3A) 0-0 12 13. Newton-Conover (2A) 1-1 8 14. Ardrey Kell (4A) 2-0 16 15. Clover, SC (5A) 0-0 15 16. Charlotte Catholic (3A) 1-1 14

Dropped out: Davidson Day (IND, 1-2). Also receiving consideration: Rock Hill South Pointe (4A, 0-0); South Mecklenburg (4A, 2-0); Gastonia Forestview (3A, 2-0); Weddington (3A, 2-0).