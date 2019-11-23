High School Sports

West Charlotte boys, Hopewell girls back in the Observer’s Sweet 16 basketball polls

Welcome West Charlotte’s boys and Hopewell’s girls into the Observer’s Sweet 16 high school basketball poll.

West Charlotte (2-0), the N.C. 4A state finalist last season, is winning by nearly 30 points per game with a young team.

The Lions have four non-senior double figure scorers: sophomore Chancellor Morrow (14.5 ppg, 3.0 bpg, 2.0 rpg); sophomore Marcus Magness (13.5 ppg, 7.5 apg, 6.5 rpg, 3.0 spg); freshman Donovan Raymond (12.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 3.0 bpg); and junior Josiah Dow (11.0 ppg, 10.5 rpg).

Hopewell’s girls (3-0) blew out Newton-Conover at home. Newton-Conover was No. 8 in the preseason poll and fell to No. 13. Hopewell debuts at 11, led by senior Nijah Cunningham (14.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg), sophomore Madison Gibson-Blackwell (13.0 ppg) and sophomore Kayla Lawson (14.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.0 apg).

Sweet 16 Boys’ Basketball Poll

Rk.School (Cl)RecPrvs.
1.North Mecklenburg (4A)2-01
2.Concord Cannon (IND)4-12
3.Concord First Assembly (IND)6-14
4.Vance (4A)1-07
5.Olympic (4A)2-06
6.Davidson Day (IND)3-08
7.Independence (4A)2-15
8.Carmel Christian (IND)5-23
9.Ardrey Kell (4A)2-010
10.Myers Park (4A)0-19
11.Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4A)2-016
12.Gastonia Huss (3A)0-012
13.Marshsville Forest Hills (2A)0-013
14.Butler (4A)1-111
15.Charlotte Catholic (3A)1-115
16.West Charlotte (4A)2-0NR

Dropped Out: Weddington (3A, 1-1). Also receiving consideration: Harding (4A, 2-0); Hough (4A, 2-0); Concord Cox Mill (3A, 2-0); Rock Hill Westminster Catawba (IND, 6-0); Charlotte Christian (IND, 1-0); Charlotte Latin (IND, 3-0)

Sweet 16 Girls’ Basketball Poll

Rk. School (Cl)RecPrvs.
1.Vance (4A)1-01
2.Mallard Creek (4A)2-04
3.Waxhaw Cuthbertson (3A)2-03
4.Butler (4A)1-12
5.Morganton Freedom (3A)0-05
6.China Grove Carson (3A)1-06
7.Providence Day (IND)3-09
8.East Burke (2A)1-011
9.Providence (4A)2-013
10.Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4A)1-17
11.Hopewell (4A)3-0NR
12.Central Cabarrus (3A)0-012
13.Newton-Conover (2A)1-18
14.Ardrey Kell (4A)2-016
15.Clover, SC (5A)0-015
16.Charlotte Catholic (3A)1-114

Dropped out: Davidson Day (IND, 1-2). Also receiving consideration: Rock Hill South Pointe (4A, 0-0); South Mecklenburg (4A, 2-0); Gastonia Forestview (3A, 2-0); Weddington (3A, 2-0).

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  