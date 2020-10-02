After losing a star player to injury, Charlotte Christian holds off Country Day

Charlotte Christian looked like it was going to have an easy season-opener game against rival Charlotte Country Day.

But after star running back Henry Rutledge left the game with a shoulder injury, the Knights offense bogged down and Country Day was able to close in.

In the end, the Knights got a big defensive stand in the fourth quarter that helped them to a 21-13 win at home Friday night.

“I think anytime you take the entree off the table, dinner changes,” Christian coach Jason Estep said of losing Rutledge in the first half. “It’s just kind of where we were at. We’ve got 17 seniors on this team that play a significant role, specifically him. We’ve got some other good backs. Chip Kasay came in and did a good job. He also plays corner. But we had to rely on our freshman and sophomore backs to go in there, and that’s obviously not ideal against a team like this.”

Rutledge ran for 82 yards on seven carries and helped his team to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter. He left the game early in the second quarter and didn’t return.

The Knights next 14 plays netted 42 yards before QB Matthew Tuomala hit Grant Tucker for a 60-yard score and a 21-0 lead in the third quarter. But Country Day scored on its next two possessions as Christian continued to struggle to move the ball.

Down eight, Country Day drove to the Christian 25 before Bucs QB Russell Tabor was stopped on fourth and 5 with less than two minutes left.

RECORDS: Charlotte Christian 1-0. Charlotte Country Day 0-1

THREE WHO MATTERED

Russell Tabor, Charlotte Country Day, quarterback: The Observer’s private school preseason player of the year completed 16-of-38 passes for 151 yards. He ran 18 times for 91 yards and two scores.

Matthew Tuomala, Charlotte Christian, quarterback: 7-for-10 passing for 105 yards and two touchdowns. He ran 11 times for 30 yards.

Wade Gullickson, Charlotte Christian: 13 tackles, including one for a loss.

THEY SAID IT

“We found a way to win and we’ll take it. I didn’t know what we were gonna get tonight to be honest with you. I feel good for the kids. As coaches, we do this for them, and to be able to get them out here and kind of dangle that carrot and say, ‘Hey all the practice is worth something,’ was good.’’ Jason Estep, Charlotte Christian coach.

WORTH MENTIONING

▪ Senior parents of players and cheerleaders were allowed to attend the game, creating a bit of a normal Friday night atmosphere, but audibles, play calls and the officials could clearly be heard from the stands.

▪ Three Country Day players took a knee during the national anthem.

▪ Estep said Rutledge should be fine for the Knights’ next game in two weeks.

▪ Country Day’s Spencer Mermans, a sophomore, appears to have a bright future. He had three of his four tackles were for losses and he was credited with a half sack.

WHAT’S NEXT

Both teams have byes next week. On Oct. 16, Country Day will host Charlotte Latin, and Charlotte Christian plays at Providence Day.

Charlotte Country Day 0 0 0 13 -- 13

Charlotte Christian 14 0 7 0 -- 21

CC: Grant Tucker 16 pass from Matthew Tuomala (Benjamiin Shropshire kick)

CC: Chip Kasay 10 run (Shropshire kick)

CC: Tucker 60 pass from Tuomala (Shropshire kick)

CD: Russell Tabor 23 run (Tyler Swinehart kick)

CD: Tabor 3 run (kick failed)