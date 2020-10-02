Top regional prep basketball recruits start fall league in Fort Mill this weekend

High school basketball won’t begin, for public schools, until January, but some of the best players in the greater Charlotte region will play in the first Absolute Basketball Fall League Sunday at Comenius School in Fort Mill.

The league will feature 18 teams and they will play each Sunday in October. There will be 60 games total.

Tickets are $10 at the door with children 5 and under getting in free. Event organizer Jamie Shaw said strict COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

▪ Two players in the league have already committed to college. Carmel Christian 6-8 forward Ben Burnham has committed to Winthrop. Burnham will play on Team Carmel in the fall league. And Concord First Assembly’s Trae Benham, a 6-3 guard, has committed to Lipscomb. He will play on Team Academy in the fall league.

Also playing is Hickory Ridge sophomore Caleb Foster, a top 25 national recruit by 247 Sports. Foster, who plays for Hickory Ridge High, will play for Team KRB in the fall league.

Players to watch

Class of 2021

▪ Jonas Aidoo 7-0, Liberty Heights (Team Liberty)

Offers: NC State, South Carolina, Wake Forest, Marquette, Providence, Alabama, Wichita St, VCU, St John’s, Western Kentucky, Georgia, Miami, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Ole Miss, Iona, Houston, Virginia Tech, Clemson, etc..

▪ Isaac Farah, 6-7, Liberty Heights (Team Liberty)

Offers: IUPUI

▪ Jarvis Moss, 6-4, Cannon School (Team Cougars)

Offers: Buffalo, New Mexico, Furman, Wilmington, Northeastern, Bucknell, Charleston, Penn, Greensboro, Alcorn St, Samford, Houston Baptist, Rider, etc…

▪ PJ Edwards, 6-4, Liberty Heights (Team Liberty)

Offers: FIU, Bowling Green St, Southern Illinois, East Tennessee St, Charleston Southern, Southeastern Missouri St, etc…

Class of 2022

▪ Elijah Gray, 6-8, Myers Park (Team AKK)

Offers: East Carolina, Cleveland St, Elon, Upstate

▪ Christian Reeves, 7-0, Cannon School (Team Cougars)

Offers: South Florida

☆▪ Kheni Briggs, 6-2, AL Brown (Team ALBW)

Offers: East Carolina, ODU, Elon

▪ Daniel Sanford, 6-7, Vance (Team ZBV)

Offers: Tennessee, South Florida, Charlotte, Winthrop, Western Carolina

▪ Elijah Jamison, 6-3, Liberty Heights (Team Liberty)

Offers: Ole Miss, Elon, Middle Tennessee St, Wilmington

▪ Isaiah Tate, 5-11, Kings Mountain (Team KMM)

Offers: USC Upstate

▪ Kory Davis, 6-0, York Prep (Team York)

Offers: Hampton, East Tennessee St, Upstate

▪ Kendall Davis, 5-11, York Prep (Team York)

Offers: Hampton East Tennessee St, Upstate

▪ DJ Nix, 6-5, Cannon School (Team Cougars)

Offers: Wichita St, Washington St, Boston College, Houston Baptist, Charleston

2023 Class

▪ Caleb Foster, 6-3, Hickory Ridge (Team KRB)

Offers: Clemson, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, Wake Forest