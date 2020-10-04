It’s time to vote on Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week (10.8.20)

It’s time to vote the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they like on a list of candidates created from coaches’ nominations. Each week, the newspapers releases a list of nominees and allows readers to vote for the winner.

This week’s winner will be selected Thursday, Oct 8.

Noah Behrmann, Carmel Christian Soccer: The Cougars’ junior forward scored three goals and had one assist to help Carmel Christian to wins over Victory FC and Wesleyan Christian.

Behrmann had two goals in a 5-0 win over Victory FC Sept. 29.

Three days later, Behrmann scored another goal and had an assist in a 3-0 victory at Wesleyan Christina.

Behrmann has six goals and six assists for Carmel Christian (6-1) this season.

Sean Dickey, Hickory Grove Football: The Hickory Grove senior running back rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries to lead the Lions to a 28-27 at Asheville School Oct. 2.

The Hickory Grove win was not only Coach Tad Baucom’s first as the Lions’ head coach, but also ended an 11-game losing streak dating back to a 44-20 win over Victory Christian Oct. 12, 2018.

Hickory Grove scheduled the game in Asheville at the last minute after their previously scheduled game was canceled when a High Point Christian player tested positive for COVID-19.

Jay Brandon Jones II, Providence Day Football: The senior linebacker was all over the field for the Chargers, recording 12 tackles, including six tackles for loss, four sacks, one hurry and one pass deflection to help lead his team to a 48-0 win over Charlotte Latin in the season-opener for both squads Oct. 2.

Habtamu McLain, Charlotte Christian Soccer: The Charlotte Christian junior forward scored his first goal of the season and what turned out to be the game-winner with 10 minutes left in the contest in a 1-0 victory over Cannon School Oct. 1.

Two days earlier, the Knights lost 4-0 at Cannon School.

Charlotte Christian is 2-4 this season.

Taylor McGibbon, Cannon School Tennis: The Cannon School junior had match-clinching wins in both the Cougars’ victories over Charlotte Christian.

McGibbon and her doubles’ teammate Alivia Calabrase won 8-6 at No. 1 doubles to give Cannon School a 5-4 victory at Charlotte Christian Oct. 1.

The next day, McGibbon came back to win her No. 2 singles match, 1-6, 7-6, 10-8 to help the Cougars to a 6-3 win over the Knights.

The two wins were both Cannon School (2-4) and McGibbon’s (individually) first two victories this season.

Avery Shaffer, Gaston Day Tennis: The Gaston Day 7th grader won two singles and two doubles matches this week to help the Spartans beat SouthLake Christian 7-2 on back-to-back days.

Shaffer won her No. 3 singles match 6-4, 6-0 and triumphed 8-4 in doubles to lead Gaston Day to a 7-2 win at SouthLake Christian Sept. 30.

The next day, Shaffer won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles and 8-6 in doubles to help her team to another 7-2 win at home.

Gaston Day is a perfect 4-0 this season.

Kayla Spangler, Charlotte Country Volleyball: The Charlotte Country Day senior setter showed her versatility on the court recording seven assists, seven digs, five aces and two kills in 3-0 win at Covenant Day Oct. 1.

Spangler is having another strong season directing the Buccaneers’ offense as she is averaging 24 assists per game for Charlotte Country Day (3-2).

Gerren Tomlin, Davidson Day Volleyball: The Davidson Day junior outside hitter had 51 kills and 32 digs to help the Patriots to a 2-1 record this week.

Tomlin had 18 kills and 21 digs in a 3-0 win at Statesville Christian Sept. 29.

Two days later, she had 19 kills and 12 digs in a 3-0 win over Hickory Christian.

Tomlin also had 14 kills in a 3-0 loss to University Christian Oct. 2.

Tomlin has 83 kills and 55 digs for Davidson Day (4-2).

Matthew Tuomala, Charlotte Christian Football: The Knights’ senior quarterback went 7-for-10 passing for 105 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 30 yards on 11 carries to lead Charlotte Christian to a 21-13 season opening victory over rival, Charlotte Country Day, Oct. 2.

Tuomala threw touchdown passes of 16 and 60 yards to Grant Tucker in the victory.

Mark Tutton, Covenant Day Soccer: The Lions’ senior goalkeeper had 11 saves in a 2-1 win over Charlotte Country Day Oct. 1.

Tutton continued to stingy in the goal this season as he already has three wins in three games, including two shutouts and only one goal allowed for Covenant Day (3-1) this season.

Sydney Williams, SouthLake Christian Tennis: The Eagles’ senior beat Gaston Day’s No. 1 and No. 2 player in singles on back-to-back days.

Williams is a perfect 5-0 in singles’ play this season and “has played the best tennis I’ve seen her play in seven years on my team,” according to SouthLake Christian tennis coach, Chelsea Mills.

SouthLake Christian lost both of their matches as a team this week, 7-2, to Gaston Day.

** Information published today includes statistics through Oct. 4.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

