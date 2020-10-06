Talking Preps: Air Raid in the SEC, Panthers talk, Grice’s Gems, Fresh Faces

The crew breaks down Week 1’s high school action in the Charlotte area and previews Friday’s games.

Grice’s Gems come from Catawba Ridge, Providence Day and Charlotte Christian. We’ve got six new Fresh Faces: two from Providence Day, and South Pointe, Catawba Ridge, Charlotte Country Day and Richmond Senior.

We also talk the Air Raid offense in the SEC, the Dallas Cowboys and Panthers-Falcons.

And we’ll preview our Game of the Week: South Pointe (2-0) at Indian Land (1-1).