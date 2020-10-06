Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

High School Sports

Talking Preps: Air Raid in the SEC, Panthers talk, Grice’s Gems, Fresh Faces

The crew breaks down Week 1’s high school action in the Charlotte area and previews Friday’s games.

Grice’s Gems come from Catawba Ridge, Providence Day and Charlotte Christian. We’ve got six new Fresh Faces: two from Providence Day, and South Pointe, Catawba Ridge, Charlotte Country Day and Richmond Senior.

We also talk the Air Raid offense in the SEC, the Dallas Cowboys and Panthers-Falcons.

And we’ll preview our Game of the Week: South Pointe (2-0) at Indian Land (1-1).

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service