Top college basketball prospects in NC and SC match up this weekend. How to watch.

▪ Athletes from Mecklenburg County and the Triangle will be well-represented at the N.C. Top 80 basketball event at the Rock Hill Sports & Events Center on Saturday afternoon.

There are 17 players from the Triangle and 39 from the Mecklenburg County-area participating.

This will be the seventh year that Phenom Hoops recruiting analyst Rick Lewis has hosted the Top 80, which annually features the top 9th, 10th and 11th grade college basketball recruits in the state. But this year’s event will also include high school seniors, who weren’t able to play this past spring.

The Top 80 is usually held in March but was postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think it’s the deepest field we’ve ever had,” Lewis said. “From top to bottom, the talent in North Carolina is unbelievable.”

The S.C. Top 80 will be held at the same time, and Lewis has set up a format where teams from South Carolina will face North Carolina teams in a Sweet 16 format. Check out the rosters and schedule below.

One of the first-round games Saturday will feature two top-10 national talents: Combine Academy sophomore Robert Dillingham will play for N.C. Team 5 against Westminster Catawba freshman Jahseem Felton, a nephew of former UNC point guard Raymond Felton. The younger Felton will play for S.C. Team 5. Tip off is at 5:20 p.m.

How to watch

When: Skills stations begin at 3:15 p.m. and games start at 4:30 p.m.

Cost: Admission is $15

Watch: Games will be live streamed on Phenom Hoop Report’s website.







North Carolina Top 80 Roster

Name Class of City High School Height Team Breon Pass 2021 Reidsville Reidsville High 6′0″ NC 1 (Black) Kenny Noland 2021 Apex Apex Friendship 6′2″ NC 1 (Black) Justin Taylor 2022 Charlotte Carmel Christian 6′3″ NC 1 (Black) Antonio Perkins 2022 Charlotte Hopewell 6′3″ NC 1 (Black) Isaiah Washington 2023 Fayetteville Pine Forest 6′4″ NC 1 (Black) Lucas Taylor 2021 Raleigh Heritage 6′6″ NC 1 (Black) Trey Byrd 2022 Durham Bull City Prep Academy 6′6″ NC 1 (Black) Benjamin Burnham 2021 Matthews Carmel Christian 6′8″ NC 1 (Black) Joseph Ferrante 2021 Charlotte South Mecklenburg 6’9” NC 1 (Black) Jonas Aidoo 2021 Durham Liberty Height 7’0” NC 1 (Black) Trey Green 2023 Charlotte Lake Norman Christian 5′9″ NC 2 (Vegas Gold) Bishop Boswell 2024 Charlotte South Mecklenburg 6′3″ NC 2 (Vegas Gold) Logan Threatt 2022 Belmont Concord Academy 6’3” NC 2 (Vegas Gold) AJ Smith 2022 Charlotte Combine Academy 6′4″ NC 2 (Vegas Gold) Glynn Hubbard 2021 Charlotte Northside Christian Academy 6′4″ NC 2 (Vegas Gold) Saiquone Harris 2021 Raleigh Word of God 6’8” NC 2 (Vegas Gold) Takorrie Faison 2023 Goldsboro Goldsboro 6′6″ NC 2 (Vegas Gold) Dondre Watson 2021 Charlotte Bull City Prep Academy 6′8″ NC 2 (Vegas Gold) Nate Brafford 2022 Waynesville Rabun Gap 6′8″ NC 2 (Vegas Gold) Patrick Wessler 2022 Lincolnton Combine Academy 7′0″ NC 2 (Vegas Gold) Tomir Moore 2023 Kinston Parrott Academy 6’0” NC 3 (Hawaiian Blue) Jamarii Thomas 2021 Greensboro The Burlington School 6′1″ NC 3 (Hawaiian Blue) Jamarien Dalton 2021 Lexington North Davidson 6′2″ NC 3 (Hawaiian Blue) Chase Lowe 2022 Weddington Weddington 6′4″ NC 3 (Hawaiian Blue) Donovan Atwell 2022 Huntersville Davidson Day 6’4” NC 3 (Hawaiian Blue) Nolan Hodge 2022 Greensboro Northern Guilford 6′5″ NC 3 (Hawaiian Blue) Daniel Sanford 2022 Charlotte Vance 6’7” NC 3 (Hawaiian Blue) Shane Fernald 2022 Harrisburg Lake Norman Christian 6′7″ NC 3 (Hawaiian Blue) Callum Richard 2023 Stanley Gaston Day School 6′9″ NC 3 (Hawaiian Blue) Jai Smith 2022 Durham Bull City Prep Academy 6′9″ NC 3 (Hawaiian Blue) Bobby Pettiford Jr. 2021 Creedmoor South Granville 6′1″ NC 4 (Red) Gabe Proctor 2022 Apex Apex Friendship 6’1” NC 4 (Red) Evan Smith 2022 Charlotte Ardrey Kell 6′2″ NC 4 (Red) Athan Gill 2023 Salisbury Salisbury High 6’3” NC 4 (Red) Karon Boyd 2022 Concord Cannon School 6′4″ NC 4 (Red) Comeh Emuobor 2023 Raleigh Bull City Prep Academy 6’5” NC 4 (Red) Avion Pinner 2022 Williamston Riverside 6′7″ NC 4 (Red) Toby Harris 2021 Chapel Hill Durham Academy 6′7″ NC 4 (Red) Omarion Bodrick 2021 Charlotte Combine Academy 6′7″ NC 4 (Red) Christ Essandoko 2022 Winston Salem Winston-Salem Christian 6′11″ NC 4 (Red) Robert Dillingham 2023 Hickory Combine Academy 6′0″ NC 5 (Orange) Jordan Crawford 2022 Charlotte North Mecklenburg 6′2″ NC 5 (Orange) Javonte Waverly 2022 Henderson Wesleyan Christian Academy 6′3″ NC 5 (Orange) Bryce Cash 2023 Charlotte Charlotte Christian 6′4″ NC 5 (Orange) Jakel Powell 2023 Raleigh The Burlington School 6′4″ NC 5 (Orange) Wesley Tubbs III 2023 Charlotte Northside Christian Academy 6′6″ NC 5 (Orange) Sam Perez 2021 Apex Middle Creek 6′7″ NC 5 (Orange) Jeremy Gregory 2022 Charlotte North Mecklenburg 6’8 NC 5 (Orange) Asa White 2022 Garner Garner 6′8″ NC 5 (Orange) Christian Reeves 2022 Mint Hill Cannon School 7′0″ NC 5 (Orange) Isaiah Tate 2022 Kings Mountain Kings Mountain 6′0″ NC 6 (Pink) Davion Cunningham 2022 Charlotte North Mecklenburg 6′2″ NC 6 (Pink) Jaylen Curry 2023 Charlotte Combine Academy 6′2″ NC 6 (Pink) Kheni Briggs 2022 Kannapolis A.L. Brown 6′4″ NC 6 (Pink) Omar Harris 2022 Plymouth Washington County 6′4″ NC 6 (Pink) Jarvis Moss 2021 Charlotte Cannon School 6′5″ NC 6 (Pink) Ja’kwon Moore 2023 Teachey Trinity Academy Of Raleigh 6′6″ NC 6 (Pink) Davis Molnar 2022 Fayetteville Terry Sanford 6′7″ NC 6 (Pink) Deante Green 2022 Asheville Christ School 6′9″ NC 6 (Pink) Jonathan Kurtas 2021 Mooresville Lake Norman Christian 6′10″ NC 6 (Pink) Cameran Oates 2022 Greensboro Trinity Christian Academy 5′11″ NC 7 (Grey) Jaquava Propst Allison 2022 Huntersville Providence Day 6′1″ NC 7 (Grey) Elijah Jamison 2022 Louisburg Liberty Heights 6′3″ NC 7 (Grey) Freddie Dilione 2022 Fayetteville Trinity Christian 6′4″ NC 7 (Grey) Ryan Roberts 2022 Burlington The Burlington School 6’4” NC 7 (Grey) Isaiah Ray 2021 Greensboro Wesleyan Christian Academy 6′5″ NC 7 (Grey) Elijah Gray 2022 Charlotte Ardrey Kell 6′7″ NC 7 (Grey) Redford Dunton 2021 Wake Forest Millbrook 6′7″ NC 7 (Grey) Jacori Owens 2021 Charlotte Combine Academy 6′9″ NC 7 (Grey) Brandon White 2022 Spencer Winston-Salem Christian 6′10″ NC 7 (Grey) Kadyn Dawkins 2021 Whitsett Eastern Guilford 5′9″ NC 8 (Neon Yellow) Knoah Carver 2021 Charlotte Ardrey Kell 6′2″ NC 8 (Neon Yellow) LJ Thomas 2022 Charlotte Bull City Prep Academy 6′3″ NC 8 (Neon Yellow) William Brimmer 2023 New Bern New Bern 6′3″ NC 8 (Neon Yellow) Silas Demary Jr 2022 Raleigh Nc Millbrook 6′4″ NC 8 (Neon Yellow) Cade Tyson 2022 Monroe Carmel Christian 6′5″ NC 8 (Neon Yellow) Elijah Strong 2023 Charlotte Myers Park 6′7″ NC 8 (Neon Yellow) Noah Ross 2022 Apex Trinity Academy Of Raleigh 6′8″ NC 8 (Neon Yellow) Mekhi Grant 2023 Charlotte Combine Academy 6′9″ NC 8 (Neon Yellow) Kuluel Mading 2021 High Point The Burlington School 6′10″ NC 8 (Neon Yellow)

South Carolina Top 80 roster





Name Class City High School Height Team Jalen Breazeale 2021 Roebuck Dorman 5′11″ SC 1 (Neon Green) Davison Wright 2021 Spartanburg Dorman 5′11″ SC 1 (Neon Green) Daveon Thomas 2021 Elgin Lee Central 6′1″ SC 1 (Neon Green) Kory Davis 2022 Rock Hill York Prep Academy 6′1″ SC 1 (Neon Green) Jamari Briggs 2023 Hartsville Hanahan 6′3″ SC 1 (Neon Green) Russell Felton Jr 2021 Aiken Aiken High School 6′4″ SC 1 (Neon Green) Devonta Oliver 2021 McColl Marlboro County 6′4″ SC 1 (Neon Green) Collin Murray-Boyles 2023 Columbia AC Flora 6′5″ SC 1 (Neon Green) Marcus Kell 2022 Fort Mill Legion Collegiate Academy 6′7″ SC 1 (Neon Green) Gregory Jackson 2023 Columbia Ridge View 6′9″ SC 1 (Neon Green) Aubrey “AJ” Thompson 2021 Rock Hill Northwestern 5′10″ SC 2 (White) Koby Scott 2022 Charlotte Fort Mill 5′11″ SC 2 (White) Julian Kiett 2022 Columbia Gray Collegiate Academy 6′1″ SC 2 (White) Tyler Schaafsma 2021 Charleston Bishop England 6′2″ SC 2 (White) Undre Lindsay 2021 Gaffney Gaffney 6′3″ SC 2 (White) Janyle Pittman 2021 Lancaster Lancaster 6′3″ SC 2 (White) Michael Collins 2022 Clover Westminster Catawba 6′4″ SC 2 (White) Dessie Canty 2021 Spartanburg Dorman 6′5″ SC 2 (White) Kidd Brizek 2022 Easley Legacy Early College 6′7″ SC 2 (White) Ryan D’Joussa 2022 Darlington Trinity Byrnes Collegiate School 6′8″ SC 2 (White) Arturo Overton 2023 Hopkins Lower Richland 5′11″ SC 3 (Green) Richard Black, III 2022 Charlotte Westminister Catawba 5′11″ SC 3 (Green) Matty Foor 2023 Summerville Summerville 6′0″ SC 3 (Green) Kendall Davis 2022 Rock Hill York Prep Academy 6’1” SC 3 (Green) Taevean Famutimi-Brown 2023 Darlington Trinity Byrnes Collegiate School 6′2″ SC 3 (Green) Keith Bryant 2023 Hanahan Hanahan 6′3″ SC 3 (Green) Leslie Owens jr 2022 Sumter Sumter High School 6′4″ SC 3 (Green) Jordan Simpson 2022 Orangeburg Orangeburg Wilkinson 6′5″ SC 3 (Green) Olyn Knox 2022 Columbia Blythewood 6′8″ SC 3 (Green) Troy McCant Jr. 2021 Columbia Gray Collegiate Academy 6′8″ SC 3 (Green) David Elam 2023 North Augusta Mead Hall Episcopal School 6′0″ SC 4 (Royal) Colin Rodrigues 2021 North Augusta North Augusta 6′2″ SC 4 (Royal) Shane Blakeney 2022 Rock Hill Legion Collegiate Academy 6′2″ SC 4 (Royal) Lawton Fulford 2021 Little River Myrtle Beach Christian Academy 6′2″ SC 4 (Royal) Cohen Gaskins 2021 Summerville Pinewood Preparatory School 6′3″ SC 4 (Royal) TJ Warwick 2022 Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate Academy 6′3″ SC 4 (Royal) Jacoby Crosby 2021 Bamberg Bamberg-Ehrhardt High 6′4″ SC 4 (Royal) Jordyn Surratt 2022 Spartanburg Dorman 6′5″ SC 4 (Royal) Earl Burgess 2021 Spartanburg Dorman 6′7″ SC 4 (Royal) Bessanty Saragba 2022 Hartsville Trinity Brynes Collegiate School 6′9″ SC 4 (Royal) Dylan Williams 2022 Columbia Irmo 5′9″ SC 5 (Purple) Jordan Frazer 2023 Columbia Ridge View 5′11″ SC 5 (Purple) Jon David Gardner 2023 Lexington Heathwood Hall Episcopal School 6′0″ SC 5 (Purple) Tyler Rice 2021 Columbia Ridge View 6′1″ SC 5 (Purple) Jahseem Felton 2024 Charlotte Westminster Catawba 6’4” SC 5 (Purple) Aaron Randolph 2021 Anderson Westside 6′4″ SC 5 (Purple) Dreveon Scott 2021 Bennettsville Marlboro County 6′4″ SC 5 (Purple) Matthew Warren 2023 Florence Trinity Byrnes Collegiate School 6′5″ SC 5 (Purple) Semajeh Echols 2022 Anderson W.J Keenan 6′6″ SC 5 (Purple) Porter Stanley 2021 Columbia Ben Lippen School 6′9″ SC 5 (Purple) Omari Bryson 2022 Rock Hill South Pointe 6′0″ SC 6 (Slate Blue) Emanuel Richards 2022 Blythewood Blythewood 6’4” SC 6 (Slate Blue) Zavier Measmer 2021 Lexington Lexington 6′1″ SC 6 (Slate Blue) Bailey Wiseman 2021 Charleston James Island Charter 6′2″ SC 6 (Slate Blue) LeBron Thomas 2022 Bishopville Lee Central 6′2″ SC 6 (Slate Blue) Akeereion Flack 2021 Gaffney Gaffney 6′4″ SC 6 (Slate Blue) Cameron Scott 2024 Lexington Lexington 6′4″ SC 6 (Slate Blue) Myles Jenkins 2021 Lexington River Bluff 6′5″ SC 6 (Slate Blue) Luke Bracey 2022 Rock Hill Rock Hill 6′6″ SC 6 (Slate Blue) Isaac Hawkins 2021 Fortmill Legion Collegiate Academy 6′10″ SC 6 (Slate Blue) Deuce Hudson 2023 Darlington Darlington 5′9″ SC 7 (Gold) LaDarian Mccree 2022 Lancaster York Prep Academy 5′11″ SC 7 (Gold) Xavier Moultrie 2022 Columbia Ridge View 6′0″ SC 7 (Gold) Quan Peterson 2022 Rock Hill York Prep Academy 6′1″ SC 7 (Gold) Christopher Roberts 2022 Fortmill Nation Ford 6′1″ SC 7 (Gold) Ayden Hickman 2021 Myrtle Beach Myrtle Beach 6′4″ SC 7 (Gold) Christopher Parker 2023 Columbia A.C Flora 6′4″ SC 7 (Gold) Isaiah Williams 2022 Columbia Blythewood 6′6″ SC 7 (Gold) Kameron Little 2021 Fountain Inn Legacy Charter School 6′6″ SC 7 (Gold) Jacquez Shuler 2021 Columbia Moravian Prep 7′0″ SC 7 (Gold) Omazeon Tinsley 2021 Lancaster Lancaster 5′9″ SC 8 (Burgundy) Samaad Wright 2022 Blythewood Blythewood 6′0″ SC 8 (Burgundy) Alik Lewis 2023 Burlington Comenius 6’1” SC 8 (Burgundy) Allen Kuria 2021 Greenville Greer Middle College Charter 6′1″ SC 8 (Burgundy) Kyle Greene 2024 Blythewood Blythewood 6′2″ SC 8 (Burgundy) Brandon King 2023 Sumter Laurence Manning Academy 6′3″ SC 8 (Burgundy) Christian Ferguson 2022 West Columbia Brookland Cayce 6′4″ SC 8 (Burgundy) Jamie Muldowney 2022 Darlington Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School 6′6″ SC 8 (Burgundy) Judd Coan 2021 Greenville Wade Hampton 6′6″ SC 8 (Burgundy) Noah Clowney 2022 Spartanburg Dorman 6′10″ SC 8 (Burgundy)

Top 80 Schedule

4:30 p.m.: NC Team 1 vs. SC Team 1 (Arena Court); NC Team 2 vs. SC Team 2 (Court 1); NC Team 3 vs. SC Team 3 (Court 2); NC Team 4 vs SC Team 4 (Court 3)

5:20 p.m.: NC Team 5 vs. SC Team 5 (Arena); NC Team 6 vs SC Team 6 (Court 1); NC Team 7 vs SC Team 7 (Court 2); NC Team 8 vs. SC Team 8 (Court 3)

▪ Winners advance to quarterfinals at 6:10 and 7 p.m. The championship is at 8:50 p.m. Losing teams will play in consolation games at 6:10, 7 and 8:20 p.m.