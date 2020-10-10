High School Sports
Top college basketball prospects in NC and SC match up this weekend. How to watch.
▪ Athletes from Mecklenburg County and the Triangle will be well-represented at the N.C. Top 80 basketball event at the Rock Hill Sports & Events Center on Saturday afternoon.
There are 17 players from the Triangle and 39 from the Mecklenburg County-area participating.
This will be the seventh year that Phenom Hoops recruiting analyst Rick Lewis has hosted the Top 80, which annually features the top 9th, 10th and 11th grade college basketball recruits in the state. But this year’s event will also include high school seniors, who weren’t able to play this past spring.
The Top 80 is usually held in March but was postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think it’s the deepest field we’ve ever had,” Lewis said. “From top to bottom, the talent in North Carolina is unbelievable.”
The S.C. Top 80 will be held at the same time, and Lewis has set up a format where teams from South Carolina will face North Carolina teams in a Sweet 16 format. Check out the rosters and schedule below.
One of the first-round games Saturday will feature two top-10 national talents: Combine Academy sophomore Robert Dillingham will play for N.C. Team 5 against Westminster Catawba freshman Jahseem Felton, a nephew of former UNC point guard Raymond Felton. The younger Felton will play for S.C. Team 5. Tip off is at 5:20 p.m.
How to watch
When: Skills stations begin at 3:15 p.m. and games start at 4:30 p.m.
Cost: Admission is $15
Watch: Games will be live streamed on Phenom Hoop Report’s website.
North Carolina Top 80 Roster
|Name
|Class of
|City
|High School
|Height
|Team
|Breon Pass
|2021
|Reidsville
|Reidsville High
|6′0″
|NC 1 (Black)
|Kenny Noland
|2021
|Apex
|Apex Friendship
|6′2″
|NC 1 (Black)
|Justin Taylor
|2022
|Charlotte
|Carmel Christian
|6′3″
|NC 1 (Black)
|Antonio Perkins
|2022
|Charlotte
|Hopewell
|6′3″
|NC 1 (Black)
|Isaiah Washington
|2023
|Fayetteville
|Pine Forest
|6′4″
|NC 1 (Black)
|Lucas Taylor
|2021
|Raleigh
|Heritage
|6′6″
|NC 1 (Black)
|Trey Byrd
|2022
|Durham
|Bull City Prep Academy
|6′6″
|NC 1 (Black)
|Benjamin Burnham
|2021
|Matthews
|Carmel Christian
|6′8″
|NC 1 (Black)
|Joseph Ferrante
|2021
|Charlotte
|South Mecklenburg
|6’9”
|NC 1 (Black)
|Jonas Aidoo
|2021
|Durham
|Liberty Height
|7’0”
|NC 1 (Black)
|Trey Green
|2023
|Charlotte
|Lake Norman Christian
|5′9″
|NC 2 (Vegas Gold)
|Bishop Boswell
|2024
|Charlotte
|South Mecklenburg
|6′3″
|NC 2 (Vegas Gold)
|Logan Threatt
|2022
|Belmont
|Concord Academy
|6’3”
|NC 2 (Vegas Gold)
|AJ Smith
|2022
|Charlotte
|Combine Academy
|6′4″
|NC 2 (Vegas Gold)
|Glynn Hubbard
|2021
|Charlotte
|Northside Christian Academy
|6′4″
|NC 2 (Vegas Gold)
|Saiquone Harris
|2021
|Raleigh
|Word of God
|6’8”
|NC 2 (Vegas Gold)
|Takorrie Faison
|2023
|Goldsboro
|Goldsboro
|6′6″
|NC 2 (Vegas Gold)
|Dondre Watson
|2021
|Charlotte
|Bull City Prep Academy
|6′8″
|NC 2 (Vegas Gold)
|Nate Brafford
|2022
|Waynesville
|Rabun Gap
|6′8″
|NC 2 (Vegas Gold)
|Patrick Wessler
|2022
|Lincolnton
|Combine Academy
|7′0″
|NC 2 (Vegas Gold)
|Tomir Moore
|2023
|Kinston
|Parrott Academy
|6’0”
NC 3 (Hawaiian Blue)
|Jamarii Thomas
|2021
|Greensboro
|The Burlington School
|6′1″
NC 3 (Hawaiian Blue)
|Jamarien Dalton
|2021
|Lexington
|North Davidson
|6′2″
NC 3 (Hawaiian Blue)
|Chase Lowe
|2022
|Weddington
|Weddington
|6′4″
NC 3 (Hawaiian Blue)
|Donovan Atwell
|2022
|Huntersville
|Davidson Day
|6’4”
NC 3 (Hawaiian Blue)
|Nolan Hodge
|2022
|Greensboro
|Northern Guilford
|6′5″
NC 3 (Hawaiian Blue)
|Daniel Sanford
|2022
|Charlotte
|Vance
|6’7”
NC 3 (Hawaiian Blue)
|Shane Fernald
|2022
|Harrisburg
|Lake Norman Christian
|6′7″
NC 3 (Hawaiian Blue)
|Callum Richard
|2023
|Stanley
|Gaston Day School
|6′9″
NC 3 (Hawaiian Blue)
|Jai Smith
|2022
|Durham
|Bull City Prep Academy
|6′9″
NC 3 (Hawaiian Blue)
|Bobby Pettiford Jr.
|2021
|Creedmoor
|South Granville
|6′1″
|NC 4 (Red)
|Gabe Proctor
|2022
|Apex
|Apex Friendship
|6’1”
|NC 4 (Red)
|Evan Smith
|2022
|Charlotte
|Ardrey Kell
|6′2″
|NC 4 (Red)
|Athan Gill
|2023
|Salisbury
|Salisbury High
|6’3”
|NC 4 (Red)
|Karon Boyd
|2022
|Concord
|Cannon School
|6′4″
|NC 4 (Red)
|Comeh Emuobor
|2023
|Raleigh
|Bull City Prep Academy
|6’5”
|NC 4 (Red)
|Avion Pinner
|2022
|Williamston
|Riverside
|6′7″
|NC 4 (Red)
|Toby Harris
|2021
|Chapel Hill
|Durham Academy
|6′7″
|NC 4 (Red)
|Omarion Bodrick
|2021
|Charlotte
|Combine Academy
|6′7″
|NC 4 (Red)
|Christ Essandoko
|2022
|Winston Salem
|Winston-Salem Christian
|6′11″
|NC 4 (Red)
|Robert Dillingham
|2023
|Hickory
|Combine Academy
|6′0″
|NC 5 (Orange)
|Jordan Crawford
|2022
|Charlotte
|North Mecklenburg
|6′2″
|NC 5 (Orange)
|Javonte Waverly
|2022
|Henderson
|Wesleyan Christian Academy
|6′3″
|NC 5 (Orange)
|Bryce Cash
|2023
|Charlotte
|Charlotte Christian
|6′4″
|NC 5 (Orange)
|Jakel Powell
|2023
|Raleigh
|The Burlington School
|6′4″
|NC 5 (Orange)
|Wesley Tubbs III
|2023
|Charlotte
|Northside Christian Academy
|6′6″
|NC 5 (Orange)
|Sam Perez
|2021
|Apex
|Middle Creek
|6′7″
|NC 5 (Orange)
|Jeremy Gregory
|2022
|Charlotte
|North Mecklenburg
|6’8
|NC 5 (Orange)
|Asa White
|2022
|Garner
|Garner
|6′8″
|NC 5 (Orange)
|Christian Reeves
|2022
|Mint Hill
|Cannon School
|7′0″
|NC 5 (Orange)
|Isaiah Tate
|2022
|Kings Mountain
|Kings Mountain
|6′0″
|NC 6 (Pink)
|Davion Cunningham
|2022
|Charlotte
|North Mecklenburg
|6′2″
|NC 6 (Pink)
|Jaylen Curry
|2023
|Charlotte
|Combine Academy
|6′2″
|NC 6 (Pink)
|Kheni Briggs
|2022
|Kannapolis
|A.L. Brown
|6′4″
|NC 6 (Pink)
|Omar Harris
|2022
|Plymouth
|Washington County
|6′4″
|NC 6 (Pink)
|Jarvis Moss
|2021
|Charlotte
|Cannon School
|6′5″
|NC 6 (Pink)
|Ja’kwon Moore
|2023
|Teachey
|Trinity Academy Of Raleigh
|6′6″
|NC 6 (Pink)
|Davis Molnar
|2022
|Fayetteville
|Terry Sanford
|6′7″
|NC 6 (Pink)
|Deante Green
|2022
|Asheville
|Christ School
|6′9″
|NC 6 (Pink)
|Jonathan Kurtas
|2021
|Mooresville
|Lake Norman Christian
|6′10″
|NC 6 (Pink)
|Cameran Oates
|2022
|Greensboro
|Trinity Christian Academy
|5′11″
|NC 7 (Grey)
|Jaquava Propst Allison
|2022
|Huntersville
|Providence Day
|6′1″
|NC 7 (Grey)
|Elijah Jamison
|2022
|Louisburg
|Liberty Heights
|6′3″
|NC 7 (Grey)
|Freddie Dilione
|2022
|Fayetteville
|Trinity Christian
|6′4″
|NC 7 (Grey)
|Ryan Roberts
|2022
|Burlington
|The Burlington School
|6’4”
|NC 7 (Grey)
|Isaiah Ray
|2021
|Greensboro
|Wesleyan Christian Academy
|6′5″
|NC 7 (Grey)
|Elijah Gray
|2022
|Charlotte
|Ardrey Kell
|6′7″
|NC 7 (Grey)
|Redford Dunton
|2021
|Wake Forest
|Millbrook
|6′7″
|NC 7 (Grey)
|Jacori Owens
|2021
|Charlotte
|Combine Academy
|6′9″
|NC 7 (Grey)
|Brandon White
|2022
|Spencer
|Winston-Salem Christian
|6′10″
|NC 7 (Grey)
|Kadyn Dawkins
|2021
|Whitsett
|Eastern Guilford
|5′9″
|NC 8 (Neon Yellow)
|Knoah Carver
|2021
|Charlotte
|Ardrey Kell
|6′2″
|NC 8 (Neon Yellow)
|LJ Thomas
|2022
|Charlotte
|Bull City Prep Academy
|6′3″
|NC 8 (Neon Yellow)
|William Brimmer
|2023
|New Bern
|New Bern
|6′3″
|NC 8 (Neon Yellow)
|Silas Demary Jr
|2022
|Raleigh Nc
|Millbrook
|6′4″
|NC 8 (Neon Yellow)
|Cade Tyson
|2022
|Monroe
|Carmel Christian
|6′5″
|NC 8 (Neon Yellow)
|Elijah Strong
|2023
|Charlotte
|Myers Park
|6′7″
|NC 8 (Neon Yellow)
|Noah Ross
|2022
|Apex
|Trinity Academy Of Raleigh
|6′8″
|NC 8 (Neon Yellow)
|Mekhi Grant
|2023
|Charlotte
|Combine Academy
|6′9″
|NC 8 (Neon Yellow)
|Kuluel Mading
|2021
|High Point
|The Burlington School
|6′10″
|NC 8 (Neon Yellow)
South Carolina Top 80 roster
|Name
|Class
|City
|High School
|Height
|Team
|Jalen Breazeale
|2021
|Roebuck
|Dorman
|5′11″
|SC 1 (Neon Green)
|Davison Wright
|2021
|Spartanburg
|Dorman
|5′11″
|SC 1 (Neon Green)
|Daveon Thomas
|2021
|Elgin
|Lee Central
|6′1″
|SC 1 (Neon Green)
|Kory Davis
|2022
|Rock Hill
|York Prep Academy
|6′1″
|SC 1 (Neon Green)
|Jamari Briggs
|2023
|Hartsville
|Hanahan
|6′3″
|SC 1 (Neon Green)
|Russell Felton Jr
|2021
|Aiken
|Aiken High School
|6′4″
|SC 1 (Neon Green)
|Devonta Oliver
|2021
|McColl
|Marlboro County
|6′4″
|SC 1 (Neon Green)
|Collin Murray-Boyles
|2023
|Columbia
|AC Flora
|6′5″
|SC 1 (Neon Green)
|Marcus Kell
|2022
|Fort Mill
|Legion Collegiate Academy
|6′7″
|SC 1 (Neon Green)
|Gregory Jackson
|2023
|Columbia
|Ridge View
|6′9″
|SC 1 (Neon Green)
|Aubrey “AJ” Thompson
|2021
|Rock Hill
|Northwestern
|5′10″
|SC 2 (White)
|Koby Scott
|2022
|Charlotte
|Fort Mill
|5′11″
|SC 2 (White)
|Julian Kiett
|2022
|Columbia
|Gray Collegiate Academy
|6′1″
|SC 2 (White)
|Tyler Schaafsma
|2021
|Charleston
|Bishop England
|6′2″
|SC 2 (White)
|Undre Lindsay
|2021
|Gaffney
|Gaffney
|6′3″
|SC 2 (White)
|Janyle Pittman
|2021
|Lancaster
|Lancaster
|6′3″
|SC 2 (White)
|Michael Collins
|2022
|Clover
|Westminster Catawba
|6′4″
|SC 2 (White)
|Dessie Canty
|2021
|Spartanburg
|Dorman
|6′5″
|SC 2 (White)
|Kidd Brizek
|2022
|Easley
|Legacy Early College
|6′7″
|SC 2 (White)
|Ryan D’Joussa
|2022
|Darlington
|Trinity Byrnes Collegiate School
|6′8″
|SC 2 (White)
|Arturo Overton
|2023
|Hopkins
|Lower Richland
|5′11″
|SC 3 (Green)
|Richard Black, III
|2022
|Charlotte
|Westminister Catawba
|5′11″
|SC 3 (Green)
|Matty Foor
|2023
|Summerville
|Summerville
|6′0″
|SC 3 (Green)
|Kendall Davis
|2022
|Rock Hill
|York Prep Academy
|6’1”
|SC 3 (Green)
|Taevean Famutimi-Brown
|2023
|Darlington
|Trinity Byrnes Collegiate School
|6′2″
|SC 3 (Green)
|Keith Bryant
|2023
|Hanahan
|Hanahan
|6′3″
|SC 3 (Green)
|Leslie Owens jr
|2022
|Sumter
|Sumter High School
|6′4″
|SC 3 (Green)
|Jordan Simpson
|2022
|Orangeburg
|Orangeburg Wilkinson
|6′5″
|SC 3 (Green)
|Olyn Knox
|2022
|Columbia
|Blythewood
|6′8″
|SC 3 (Green)
|Troy McCant Jr.
|2021
|Columbia
|Gray Collegiate Academy
|6′8″
|SC 3 (Green)
|David Elam
|2023
|North Augusta
|Mead Hall Episcopal School
|6′0″
|SC 4 (Royal)
|Colin Rodrigues
|2021
|North Augusta
|North Augusta
|6′2″
|SC 4 (Royal)
|Shane Blakeney
|2022
|Rock Hill
|Legion Collegiate Academy
|6′2″
|SC 4 (Royal)
|Lawton Fulford
|2021
|Little River
|Myrtle Beach Christian Academy
|6′2″
|SC 4 (Royal)
|Cohen Gaskins
|2021
|Summerville
|Pinewood Preparatory School
|6′3″
|SC 4 (Royal)
|TJ Warwick
|2022
|Mount Pleasant
|Oceanside Collegiate Academy
|6′3″
|SC 4 (Royal)
|Jacoby Crosby
|2021
|Bamberg
|Bamberg-Ehrhardt High
|6′4″
|SC 4 (Royal)
|Jordyn Surratt
|2022
|Spartanburg
|Dorman
|6′5″
|SC 4 (Royal)
|Earl Burgess
|2021
|Spartanburg
|Dorman
|6′7″
|SC 4 (Royal)
|Bessanty Saragba
|2022
|Hartsville
|Trinity Brynes Collegiate School
|6′9″
|SC 4 (Royal)
|Dylan Williams
|2022
|Columbia
|Irmo
|5′9″
|SC 5 (Purple)
|Jordan Frazer
|2023
|Columbia
|Ridge View
|5′11″
|SC 5 (Purple)
|Jon David Gardner
|2023
|Lexington
|Heathwood Hall Episcopal School
|6′0″
|SC 5 (Purple)
|Tyler Rice
|2021
|Columbia
|Ridge View
|6′1″
|SC 5 (Purple)
|Jahseem Felton
|2024
|Charlotte
|Westminster Catawba
|6’4”
|SC 5 (Purple)
|Aaron Randolph
|2021
|Anderson
|Westside
|6′4″
|SC 5 (Purple)
|Dreveon Scott
|2021
|Bennettsville
|Marlboro County
|6′4″
|SC 5 (Purple)
|Matthew Warren
|2023
|Florence
|Trinity Byrnes Collegiate School
|6′5″
|SC 5 (Purple)
|Semajeh Echols
|2022
|Anderson
|W.J Keenan
|6′6″
|SC 5 (Purple)
|Porter Stanley
|2021
|Columbia
|Ben Lippen School
|6′9″
|SC 5 (Purple)
|Omari Bryson
|2022
|Rock Hill
|South Pointe
|6′0″
|SC 6 (Slate Blue)
|Emanuel Richards
|2022
|Blythewood
|Blythewood
|6’4”
|SC 6 (Slate Blue)
|Zavier Measmer
|2021
|Lexington
|Lexington
|6′1″
|SC 6 (Slate Blue)
|Bailey Wiseman
|2021
|Charleston
|James Island Charter
|6′2″
|SC 6 (Slate Blue)
|LeBron Thomas
|2022
|Bishopville
|Lee Central
|6′2″
|SC 6 (Slate Blue)
|Akeereion Flack
|2021
|Gaffney
|Gaffney
|6′4″
|SC 6 (Slate Blue)
|Cameron Scott
|2024
|Lexington
|Lexington
|6′4″
|SC 6 (Slate Blue)
|Myles Jenkins
|2021
|Lexington
|River Bluff
|6′5″
|SC 6 (Slate Blue)
|Luke Bracey
|2022
|Rock Hill
|Rock Hill
|6′6″
|SC 6 (Slate Blue)
|Isaac Hawkins
|2021
|Fortmill
|Legion Collegiate Academy
|6′10″
|SC 6 (Slate Blue)
|Deuce Hudson
|2023
|Darlington
|Darlington
|5′9″
|SC 7 (Gold)
|LaDarian Mccree
|2022
|Lancaster
|York Prep Academy
|5′11″
|SC 7 (Gold)
|Xavier Moultrie
|2022
|Columbia
|Ridge View
|6′0″
|SC 7 (Gold)
|Quan Peterson
|2022
|Rock Hill
|York Prep Academy
|6′1″
|SC 7 (Gold)
|Christopher Roberts
|2022
|Fortmill
|Nation Ford
|6′1″
|SC 7 (Gold)
|Ayden Hickman
|2021
|Myrtle Beach
|Myrtle Beach
|6′4″
|SC 7 (Gold)
|Christopher Parker
|2023
|Columbia
|A.C Flora
|6′4″
|SC 7 (Gold)
|Isaiah Williams
|2022
|Columbia
|Blythewood
|6′6″
|SC 7 (Gold)
|Kameron Little
|2021
|Fountain Inn
|Legacy Charter School
|6′6″
|SC 7 (Gold)
|Jacquez Shuler
|2021
|Columbia
|Moravian Prep
|7′0″
|SC 7 (Gold)
|Omazeon Tinsley
|2021
|Lancaster
|Lancaster
|5′9″
|SC 8 (Burgundy)
|Samaad Wright
|2022
|Blythewood
|Blythewood
|6′0″
|SC 8 (Burgundy)
|Alik Lewis
|2023
|Burlington
|Comenius
|6’1”
|SC 8 (Burgundy)
|Allen Kuria
|2021
|Greenville
|Greer Middle College Charter
|6′1″
|SC 8 (Burgundy)
|Kyle Greene
|2024
|Blythewood
|Blythewood
|6′2″
|SC 8 (Burgundy)
|Brandon King
|2023
|Sumter
|Laurence Manning Academy
|6′3″
|SC 8 (Burgundy)
|Christian Ferguson
|2022
|West Columbia
|Brookland Cayce
|6′4″
|SC 8 (Burgundy)
|Jamie Muldowney
|2022
|Darlington
|Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School
|6′6″
|SC 8 (Burgundy)
|Judd Coan
|2021
|Greenville
|Wade Hampton
|6′6″
|SC 8 (Burgundy)
|Noah Clowney
|2022
|Spartanburg
|Dorman
|6′10″
|SC 8 (Burgundy)
Top 80 Schedule
4:30 p.m.: NC Team 1 vs. SC Team 1 (Arena Court); NC Team 2 vs. SC Team 2 (Court 1); NC Team 3 vs. SC Team 3 (Court 2); NC Team 4 vs SC Team 4 (Court 3)
5:20 p.m.: NC Team 5 vs. SC Team 5 (Arena); NC Team 6 vs SC Team 6 (Court 1); NC Team 7 vs SC Team 7 (Court 2); NC Team 8 vs. SC Team 8 (Court 3)
▪ Winners advance to quarterfinals at 6:10 and 7 p.m. The championship is at 8:50 p.m. Losing teams will play in consolation games at 6:10, 7 and 8:20 p.m.
