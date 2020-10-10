Charlotte Observer Logo
Top college basketball prospects in NC and SC match up this weekend. How to watch.

Athletes from Mecklenburg County and the Triangle will be well-represented at the N.C. Top 80 basketball event at the Rock Hill Sports & Events Center on Saturday afternoon.

There are 17 players from the Triangle and 39 from the Mecklenburg County-area participating.

This will be the seventh year that Phenom Hoops recruiting analyst Rick Lewis has hosted the Top 80, which annually features the top 9th, 10th and 11th grade college basketball recruits in the state. But this year’s event will also include high school seniors, who weren’t able to play this past spring.

The Top 80 is usually held in March but was postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think it’s the deepest field we’ve ever had,” Lewis said. “From top to bottom, the talent in North Carolina is unbelievable.”

The S.C. Top 80 will be held at the same time, and Lewis has set up a format where teams from South Carolina will face North Carolina teams in a Sweet 16 format. Check out the rosters and schedule below.

One of the first-round games Saturday will feature two top-10 national talents: Combine Academy sophomore Robert Dillingham will play for N.C. Team 5 against Westminster Catawba freshman Jahseem Felton, a nephew of former UNC point guard Raymond Felton. The younger Felton will play for S.C. Team 5. Tip off is at 5:20 p.m.

How to watch

When: Skills stations begin at 3:15 p.m. and games start at 4:30 p.m.

Cost: Admission is $15

Watch: Games will be live streamed on Phenom Hoop Report’s website.



North Carolina Top 80 Roster

NameClass ofCityHigh SchoolHeightTeam
Breon Pass2021ReidsvilleReidsville High6′0″NC 1 (Black)
Kenny Noland2021ApexApex Friendship6′2″NC 1 (Black)
Justin Taylor2022CharlotteCarmel Christian6′3″NC 1 (Black)
Antonio Perkins2022CharlotteHopewell6′3″NC 1 (Black)
Isaiah Washington2023FayettevillePine Forest6′4″NC 1 (Black)
Lucas Taylor2021RaleighHeritage6′6″NC 1 (Black)
Trey Byrd2022DurhamBull City Prep Academy6′6″NC 1 (Black)
Benjamin Burnham2021MatthewsCarmel Christian6′8″NC 1 (Black)
Joseph Ferrante2021CharlotteSouth Mecklenburg6’9”NC 1 (Black)
Jonas Aidoo2021DurhamLiberty Height7’0”NC 1 (Black)
Trey Green2023CharlotteLake Norman Christian5′9″NC 2 (Vegas Gold)
Bishop Boswell2024CharlotteSouth Mecklenburg6′3″NC 2 (Vegas Gold)
Logan Threatt2022BelmontConcord Academy6’3”NC 2 (Vegas Gold)
AJ Smith2022CharlotteCombine Academy6′4″NC 2 (Vegas Gold)
Glynn Hubbard2021CharlotteNorthside Christian Academy6′4″NC 2 (Vegas Gold)
Saiquone Harris2021RaleighWord of God6’8”NC 2 (Vegas Gold)
Takorrie Faison2023GoldsboroGoldsboro6′6″NC 2 (Vegas Gold)
Dondre Watson2021CharlotteBull City Prep Academy6′8″NC 2 (Vegas Gold)
Nate Brafford2022WaynesvilleRabun Gap6′8″NC 2 (Vegas Gold)
Patrick Wessler2022LincolntonCombine Academy7′0″NC 2 (Vegas Gold)
Tomir Moore2023KinstonParrott Academy6’0”

NC 3 (Hawaiian Blue)

Jamarii Thomas2021GreensboroThe Burlington School6′1″

NC 3 (Hawaiian Blue)

Jamarien Dalton2021LexingtonNorth Davidson6′2″

NC 3 (Hawaiian Blue)

Chase Lowe2022WeddingtonWeddington6′4″

NC 3 (Hawaiian Blue)

Donovan Atwell2022HuntersvilleDavidson Day6’4”

NC 3 (Hawaiian Blue)

Nolan Hodge2022GreensboroNorthern Guilford6′5″

NC 3 (Hawaiian Blue)

Daniel Sanford2022CharlotteVance6’7”

NC 3 (Hawaiian Blue)

Shane Fernald2022HarrisburgLake Norman Christian6′7″

NC 3 (Hawaiian Blue)

Callum Richard2023StanleyGaston Day School6′9″

NC 3 (Hawaiian Blue)

Jai Smith2022DurhamBull City Prep Academy6′9″

NC 3 (Hawaiian Blue)

Bobby Pettiford Jr.2021CreedmoorSouth Granville6′1″NC 4 (Red)
Gabe Proctor2022ApexApex Friendship6’1”NC 4 (Red)
Evan Smith2022CharlotteArdrey Kell6′2″NC 4 (Red)
Athan Gill2023SalisburySalisbury High6’3”NC 4 (Red)
Karon Boyd2022ConcordCannon School6′4″NC 4 (Red)
Comeh Emuobor2023RaleighBull City Prep Academy6’5”NC 4 (Red)
Avion Pinner2022WilliamstonRiverside6′7″NC 4 (Red)
Toby Harris2021Chapel HillDurham Academy6′7″NC 4 (Red)
Omarion Bodrick2021CharlotteCombine Academy6′7″NC 4 (Red)
Christ Essandoko2022Winston SalemWinston-Salem Christian6′11″NC 4 (Red)
Robert Dillingham2023HickoryCombine Academy6′0″NC 5 (Orange)
Jordan Crawford2022CharlotteNorth Mecklenburg6′2″NC 5 (Orange)
Javonte Waverly2022HendersonWesleyan Christian Academy6′3″NC 5 (Orange)
Bryce Cash2023CharlotteCharlotte Christian6′4″NC 5 (Orange)
Jakel Powell2023RaleighThe Burlington School6′4″NC 5 (Orange)
Wesley Tubbs III2023CharlotteNorthside Christian Academy6′6″NC 5 (Orange)
Sam Perez2021ApexMiddle Creek6′7″NC 5 (Orange)
Jeremy Gregory2022CharlotteNorth Mecklenburg6’8NC 5 (Orange)
Asa White2022GarnerGarner6′8″NC 5 (Orange)
Christian Reeves2022Mint HillCannon School7′0″NC 5 (Orange)
Isaiah Tate2022Kings MountainKings Mountain6′0″NC 6 (Pink)
Davion Cunningham2022CharlotteNorth Mecklenburg6′2″NC 6 (Pink)
Jaylen Curry2023CharlotteCombine Academy6′2″NC 6 (Pink)
Kheni Briggs2022KannapolisA.L. Brown6′4″NC 6 (Pink)
Omar Harris2022PlymouthWashington County6′4″NC 6 (Pink)
Jarvis Moss2021CharlotteCannon School6′5″NC 6 (Pink)
Ja’kwon Moore2023TeacheyTrinity Academy Of Raleigh6′6″NC 6 (Pink)
Davis Molnar2022FayettevilleTerry Sanford6′7″NC 6 (Pink)
Deante Green2022AshevilleChrist School6′9″NC 6 (Pink)
Jonathan Kurtas2021MooresvilleLake Norman Christian6′10″NC 6 (Pink)
Cameran Oates2022GreensboroTrinity Christian Academy5′11″NC 7 (Grey)
Jaquava Propst Allison2022HuntersvilleProvidence Day6′1″NC 7 (Grey)
Elijah Jamison2022LouisburgLiberty Heights6′3″NC 7 (Grey)
Freddie Dilione2022FayettevilleTrinity Christian6′4″NC 7 (Grey)
Ryan Roberts2022BurlingtonThe Burlington School6’4”NC 7 (Grey)
Isaiah Ray2021GreensboroWesleyan Christian Academy6′5″NC 7 (Grey)
Elijah Gray2022CharlotteArdrey Kell6′7″NC 7 (Grey)
Redford Dunton2021Wake ForestMillbrook6′7″NC 7 (Grey)
Jacori Owens2021CharlotteCombine Academy6′9″NC 7 (Grey)
Brandon White2022SpencerWinston-Salem Christian6′10″NC 7 (Grey)
Kadyn Dawkins2021WhitsettEastern Guilford5′9″NC 8 (Neon Yellow)
Knoah Carver2021CharlotteArdrey Kell6′2″NC 8 (Neon Yellow)
LJ Thomas2022CharlotteBull City Prep Academy6′3″NC 8 (Neon Yellow)
William Brimmer2023New BernNew Bern6′3″NC 8 (Neon Yellow)
Silas Demary Jr2022Raleigh NcMillbrook6′4″NC 8 (Neon Yellow)
Cade Tyson2022MonroeCarmel Christian6′5″NC 8 (Neon Yellow)
Elijah Strong2023CharlotteMyers Park6′7″NC 8 (Neon Yellow)
Noah Ross2022ApexTrinity Academy Of Raleigh6′8″NC 8 (Neon Yellow)
Mekhi Grant2023CharlotteCombine Academy6′9″NC 8 (Neon Yellow)
Kuluel Mading2021High PointThe Burlington School6′10″NC 8 (Neon Yellow)

South Carolina Top 80 roster

NameClassCityHigh SchoolHeightTeam
Jalen Breazeale2021RoebuckDorman5′11″SC 1 (Neon Green)
Davison Wright2021SpartanburgDorman5′11″SC 1 (Neon Green)
Daveon Thomas2021ElginLee Central6′1″SC 1 (Neon Green)
Kory Davis2022Rock HillYork Prep Academy6′1″SC 1 (Neon Green)
Jamari Briggs2023HartsvilleHanahan6′3″SC 1 (Neon Green)
Russell Felton Jr2021AikenAiken High School6′4″SC 1 (Neon Green)
Devonta Oliver2021McCollMarlboro County6′4″SC 1 (Neon Green)
Collin Murray-Boyles2023ColumbiaAC Flora6′5″SC 1 (Neon Green)
Marcus Kell2022Fort MillLegion Collegiate Academy6′7″SC 1 (Neon Green)
Gregory Jackson2023ColumbiaRidge View6′9″SC 1 (Neon Green)
Aubrey “AJ” Thompson2021Rock HillNorthwestern5′10″SC 2 (White)
Koby Scott2022CharlotteFort Mill5′11″SC 2 (White)
Julian Kiett2022ColumbiaGray Collegiate Academy6′1″SC 2 (White)
Tyler Schaafsma2021CharlestonBishop England6′2″SC 2 (White)
Undre Lindsay2021GaffneyGaffney6′3″SC 2 (White)
Janyle Pittman2021LancasterLancaster6′3″SC 2 (White)
Michael Collins2022CloverWestminster Catawba6′4″SC 2 (White)
Dessie Canty2021SpartanburgDorman6′5″SC 2 (White)
Kidd Brizek2022EasleyLegacy Early College6′7″SC 2 (White)
Ryan D’Joussa2022DarlingtonTrinity Byrnes Collegiate School6′8″SC 2 (White)
Arturo Overton2023HopkinsLower Richland5′11″SC 3 (Green)
Richard Black, III2022CharlotteWestminister Catawba5′11″SC 3 (Green)
Matty Foor2023SummervilleSummerville6′0″SC 3 (Green)
Kendall Davis2022Rock HillYork Prep Academy6’1”SC 3 (Green)
Taevean Famutimi-Brown2023DarlingtonTrinity Byrnes Collegiate School6′2″SC 3 (Green)
Keith Bryant2023HanahanHanahan6′3″SC 3 (Green)
Leslie Owens jr2022SumterSumter High School6′4″SC 3 (Green)
Jordan Simpson2022OrangeburgOrangeburg Wilkinson6′5″SC 3 (Green)
Olyn Knox2022ColumbiaBlythewood6′8″SC 3 (Green)
Troy McCant Jr.2021ColumbiaGray Collegiate Academy6′8″SC 3 (Green)
David Elam2023North AugustaMead Hall Episcopal School6′0″SC 4 (Royal)
Colin Rodrigues2021North AugustaNorth Augusta6′2″SC 4 (Royal)
Shane Blakeney2022Rock HillLegion Collegiate Academy6′2″SC 4 (Royal)
Lawton Fulford2021Little RiverMyrtle Beach Christian Academy6′2″SC 4 (Royal)
Cohen Gaskins2021SummervillePinewood Preparatory School6′3″SC 4 (Royal)
TJ Warwick2022Mount PleasantOceanside Collegiate Academy6′3″SC 4 (Royal)
Jacoby Crosby2021BambergBamberg-Ehrhardt High6′4″SC 4 (Royal)
Jordyn Surratt2022SpartanburgDorman6′5″SC 4 (Royal)
Earl Burgess2021SpartanburgDorman6′7″SC 4 (Royal)
Bessanty Saragba2022HartsvilleTrinity Brynes Collegiate School6′9″SC 4 (Royal)
Dylan Williams2022ColumbiaIrmo5′9″SC 5 (Purple)
Jordan Frazer2023ColumbiaRidge View5′11″SC 5 (Purple)
Jon David Gardner2023LexingtonHeathwood Hall Episcopal School6′0″SC 5 (Purple)
Tyler Rice2021ColumbiaRidge View6′1″SC 5 (Purple)
Jahseem Felton2024CharlotteWestminster Catawba6’4”SC 5 (Purple)
Aaron Randolph2021AndersonWestside6′4″SC 5 (Purple)
Dreveon Scott2021BennettsvilleMarlboro County6′4″SC 5 (Purple)
Matthew Warren2023FlorenceTrinity Byrnes Collegiate School6′5″SC 5 (Purple)
Semajeh Echols2022AndersonW.J Keenan6′6″SC 5 (Purple)
Porter Stanley2021ColumbiaBen Lippen School6′9″SC 5 (Purple)
Omari Bryson2022Rock HillSouth Pointe6′0″SC 6 (Slate Blue)
Emanuel Richards2022BlythewoodBlythewood6’4”SC 6 (Slate Blue)
Zavier Measmer2021LexingtonLexington6′1″SC 6 (Slate Blue)
Bailey Wiseman2021CharlestonJames Island Charter6′2″SC 6 (Slate Blue)
LeBron Thomas2022BishopvilleLee Central6′2″SC 6 (Slate Blue)
Akeereion Flack2021GaffneyGaffney6′4″SC 6 (Slate Blue)
Cameron Scott2024LexingtonLexington6′4″SC 6 (Slate Blue)
Myles Jenkins2021LexingtonRiver Bluff6′5″SC 6 (Slate Blue)
Luke Bracey2022Rock HillRock Hill6′6″SC 6 (Slate Blue)
Isaac Hawkins2021FortmillLegion Collegiate Academy6′10″SC 6 (Slate Blue)
Deuce Hudson2023DarlingtonDarlington5′9″SC 7 (Gold)
LaDarian Mccree2022LancasterYork Prep Academy5′11″SC 7 (Gold)
Xavier Moultrie2022ColumbiaRidge View6′0″SC 7 (Gold)
Quan Peterson2022Rock HillYork Prep Academy6′1″SC 7 (Gold)
Christopher Roberts2022FortmillNation Ford6′1″SC 7 (Gold)
Ayden Hickman2021Myrtle BeachMyrtle Beach6′4″SC 7 (Gold)
Christopher Parker2023ColumbiaA.C Flora6′4″SC 7 (Gold)
Isaiah Williams2022ColumbiaBlythewood6′6″SC 7 (Gold)
Kameron Little2021Fountain InnLegacy Charter School6′6″SC 7 (Gold)
Jacquez Shuler2021ColumbiaMoravian Prep7′0″SC 7 (Gold)
Omazeon Tinsley2021LancasterLancaster5′9″SC 8 (Burgundy)
Samaad Wright2022BlythewoodBlythewood6′0″SC 8 (Burgundy)
Alik Lewis2023BurlingtonComenius6’1”SC 8 (Burgundy)
Allen Kuria2021GreenvilleGreer Middle College Charter6′1″SC 8 (Burgundy)
Kyle Greene2024BlythewoodBlythewood6′2″SC 8 (Burgundy)
Brandon King2023SumterLaurence Manning Academy6′3″SC 8 (Burgundy)
Christian Ferguson2022West ColumbiaBrookland Cayce6′4″SC 8 (Burgundy)
Jamie Muldowney2022DarlingtonTrinity-Byrnes Collegiate School6′6″SC 8 (Burgundy)
Judd Coan2021GreenvilleWade Hampton6′6″SC 8 (Burgundy)
Noah Clowney2022SpartanburgDorman6′10″SC 8 (Burgundy)

Top 80 Schedule

4:30 p.m.: NC Team 1 vs. SC Team 1 (Arena Court); NC Team 2 vs. SC Team 2 (Court 1); NC Team 3 vs. SC Team 3 (Court 2); NC Team 4 vs SC Team 4 (Court 3)

5:20 p.m.: NC Team 5 vs. SC Team 5 (Arena); NC Team 6 vs SC Team 6 (Court 1); NC Team 7 vs SC Team 7 (Court 2); NC Team 8 vs. SC Team 8 (Court 3)

Winners advance to quarterfinals at 6:10 and 7 p.m. The championship is at 8:50 p.m. Losing teams will play in consolation games at 6:10, 7 and 8:20 p.m.

Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
