Game between top teams in All-NC football rankings might not happen due to coronavirus

A scheduled showdown of the top two teams in the Charlotte Observer’s and The News & Observer’s All-North Carolina high school football ranking might not happen Friday.

No. 2 Providence Day (1-0) is scheduled to play at No. 1 Charlotte Christian (1-0). But Providence Day athletic director Nancy Beatty told the Charlotte Observer this past weekend that the school was postponing all football activities after a Chargers player tested positive for COVID-19.

The unnamed player started experiencing symptoms on Oct. 5 and had not been to school or practice since then.

Here are this week’s rankings.

All-North Carolina high school football rankings

Rk.School (Cl)Rec.Prvs.
1.Charlotte Christian (IND)1-01
2.Providence Day (IND)1-02
3.Charlotte Country Day (IND)0-13
4.Harrells Christian (IND)3-04
5.High Point Christian (IND)1-05

Dropped out: None.

Langston Wertz Jr.
