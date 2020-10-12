High School Sports
Game between top teams in All-NC football rankings might not happen due to coronavirus
A scheduled showdown of the top two teams in the Charlotte Observer’s and The News & Observer’s All-North Carolina high school football ranking might not happen Friday.
No. 2 Providence Day (1-0) is scheduled to play at No. 1 Charlotte Christian (1-0). But Providence Day athletic director Nancy Beatty told the Charlotte Observer this past weekend that the school was postponing all football activities after a Chargers player tested positive for COVID-19.
The unnamed player started experiencing symptoms on Oct. 5 and had not been to school or practice since then.
Here are this week’s rankings.
All-North Carolina high school football rankings
|Rk.
|School (Cl)
|Rec.
|Prvs.
|1.
|Charlotte Christian (IND)
|1-0
|1
|2.
|Providence Day (IND)
|1-0
|2
|3.
|Charlotte Country Day (IND)
|0-1
|3
|4.
|Harrells Christian (IND)
|3-0
|4
|5.
|High Point Christian (IND)
|1-0
|5
Dropped out: None.
