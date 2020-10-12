Game between top teams in All-NC football rankings might not happen due to coronavirus

A scheduled showdown of the top two teams in the Charlotte Observer’s and The News & Observer’s All-North Carolina high school football ranking might not happen Friday.

No. 2 Providence Day (1-0) is scheduled to play at No. 1 Charlotte Christian (1-0). But Providence Day athletic director Nancy Beatty told the Charlotte Observer this past weekend that the school was postponing all football activities after a Chargers player tested positive for COVID-19.

The unnamed player started experiencing symptoms on Oct. 5 and had not been to school or practice since then.

Here are this week’s rankings.

All-North Carolina high school football rankings

Rk. School (Cl) Rec. Prvs. 1. Charlotte Christian (IND) 1-0 1 2. Providence Day (IND) 1-0 2 3. Charlotte Country Day (IND) 0-1 3 4. Harrells Christian (IND) 3-0 4 5. High Point Christian (IND) 1-0 5

Dropped out: None.