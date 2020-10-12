Talking Preps: 10.12.20: New Gems, new Faces, more zany

Talking Preps airs live weekly on charlotteobserver.com

A new Talking Preps Charlotte airs tonight at 7 p.m.

We talk two games of the week (Charlotte Christian-Providence Day; South Pointe-Northwestern), plus talk Tom Brady, North Carolina, CMS starting practice and Gary rants about missed tackling.

Grice has four new “gems,” from Faith Christian, Nation Ford, Gaffney and Hopewell.

We’ve got six Fresh Faces from Hough, Ardrey Kell, Berry, Butler, Independence and East Meck.

Kenzie interviews Hopewell junior KJ Black; in “2 Min Warning,” Gary and Dale discuss UNC, which fast food burger has got to go and talk Dak Prescott. Finally, Grice and Greiner face off in “Coach vs. Coach” and battle over Panthers, Tyrod Taylor, and the best Clemson running back of all time.

See y’all at 7.

Watch here or click here.