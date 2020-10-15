Mikey Williams, top-ranked prep basketball star, to play on ESPN. How to watch

Charlotte high school basketball star Mikey Williams will be part of a nationally televised series of high school games airing on ESPN later this month.

The Top Flight Invite is a new preseason basketball event, scheduled for Oct. 24-25 at Highland High School in Gilbert, Arizona, will feature eight club basketball teams from six states. There is expected to be nearly two dozen top 100 recruits in their respective classes.

Williams, a five-star combo guard who is ranked No. 3 in the country by ESPN in the class of 2023, will play for the Huntersville-based STORM. That team’s roster includes some of his Lake Norman Christian teammates, nine of which are Division I recruits — such as 6-0 sophomore guard Joshua Bullock, 5-10 sophomore guard Trey Green, 6-7 senior A.J. Allenspach (who has committed to Army), 6-8 junior Shane Fernald, 7-0 senior Jonathan Kurtas and 6-5 junior J.P Haggarty.

In September, Williams, the 6-3, 176-pound high school sophomore, announced on Twitter that he was transferring from a school in San Diego to Lake Norman Christian in Charlotte. He also garnered national headlines last week when he helped rapper and musician Drake launch an international clothing line.

Other stars in the Top Flight Invite

Former Cannon School star Jaden Bradley, who led the Cougars to the 2020 state championship, will play for National Spotlight, a team from Bradenton. Florida. Bradley, ranked No. 6 among juniors by ESPN, will play high school basketball for national power IMG (Fla). Bradley has offers from schools like North Carolina, Wake Forest, Clemson and Kansas.

Also on Bradley’s team for the Top Flight Invite will be three top 50 seniors — No. 7 Moussa Diabete, No. 18 Efton Reid, No. 26 Charles Bediako — and Syracuse commit Benny Williams, who is ranked No. 51 nationally. The team also has No. 9 junior Jarace Walker, No. 34 junior Eric Dailey and No. 36 junior Jett Howard.

On Oct. 25, ESPNU will air the seventh-place game at 1 p.m. and ESPN2 will air the remaining three, beginning at 3 p.m. The championship game starts at 7 p.m.

All televised games will be called by Brock Bowling and ESPN’s Mecklenburg County-based national recruiting director Paul Biancardi.

The COVID-19 pandemic prevented shoe companies Adidas, Nike and Under Armour from hosting their annual travel basketball circuits this year. Those showcases bring together the nation’s top talent in the spring and summer.

Biancardi said the Top Flight event will have the same type of feel to it.

“After a summer with little to no high-profile basketball, the GEICO Top Flight Invite is an incredible platform to prepare for the season,” Biancardi said. “This event will serve as an early preseason measuring stick for some of the most elite teams and talent in the country.”