Country Day’s defense stops Charlotte Latin football. ‘They just never quit.’

Charlotte Country Day’s defense made the big play when it was needed Friday night, and the host Buccaneers held off Charlotte Latin 27-13 for a Big South Conference football victory.

While the Bucs’ defense made key stops in the second half, Country Day quarterback Russell Tabor had a role in all of his team’s touchdowns.

“They just never quit,” head coach Drew Witman said of the Buccaneers (1-1), who sprinted to a 20-7 halftime lead and then survived a few anxious moments in the second half. “When we needed the defense to step up, that’s what they did.”

The Bucs outlasted a Charlotte Latin (0-2) team that was much improved from its 48-0 loss two weeks ago at Providence Day.

The Hawks scored on a pair of long pass plays from quarterback Justin Wheeler to receiver Jordan Pence. They had two more drives deep into Buccaneer territory in the second half but didn’t score.

On the Hawks’ first series of the third quarter, they moved from their 25 to the Country Day 12. But the Bucs forced a fumble on a pass from Wheeler to Elijah Kendrick, and William Hobson recovered. Then early in the fourth quarter, Charlotte Latin moved to the Charlotte Country Day 19, but the Bucs’ defense stiffened and held on downs.

“Those two big pass plays obviously hurt,” Wittman said of the Wheeler-to-Pence scores. “But otherwise, we really dug in and made some stops.”

Tabor scored on runs of 6 and 27 yards and completed long touchdown passes to Bo Shaw and Bill Bossong.

“Our offensive line made some big blocks for us,” Tabor said. “I took off and ran when I had to, and it seemed as if the O line was there for me.”

Three who mattered

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Russell Tabor (Charlotte Country Day): Tabor completed 10-of-18 passes for 240 yards and ran for 54 yards. He had a role in all four Buccaneer touchdowns.

Reid Simmons (Charlotte Country Day): Simmons carried 17 times for 111 yards and had several big runs in the second half, as his team put together a couple of time-consuming drives.

Jordan Pence (Charlotte Latin): Pence scored on a 70-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage in the game, then added a 60-yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter. He had six catches for 149 yards.

Worth mentioning

▪ The two quarterbacks, Tabor and Wheeler, were models of efficiency. Neither threw an interception. Wheeler completed 20-of-27 tosses for 234 yards.

▪ There were plenty of mistakes by both teams. Each team lost three fumbles, and Charlotte Country Day was whistled for 75 yards in penalties, including four holding calls. “I think the lack of playing time this fall was a factor,” the Bucs’ Wittman said.

▪ The Bucs’ Parker Stephens, a defensive lineman, had four tackles for losses.

▪ Charlotte Latin’s defense kept Tabor moving. The Hawks sacked him three times and forced him to scramble from the pocket on several other plays.

They said it

“Justin (Hardin) does a great job of coaching. It didn’t surprise me, how well his team played.” -- Charlotte Country Day coach Drew Witman, referring to Charlotte Latin’s head coach and his team’s improvement Friday night compared to its last game two weeks ago.

What’s next?

Charlotte Latin plays Charlotte Christian at home on Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. Charlotte Country Day hosts Providence Day the same day at 7 p.m.

Summary

Charlotte Latin 7 0 0 6 -- 13

Charlotte Country Day 13 7 0 7 -- 27

CL -- Jordan Pence 70 pass from Justin Wheeler (William McCabe kick)

CCD -- Russell Tabor 6 run (Tyler Swinehart kick)

CCD -- Bo Shaw 59 pass from Tabor (kick blocked)

CCD -- Tabor 27 run (Swinehart kick)

CCD -- Bill Bossong 38 pass from Tabor (Swinehart kick)

CL -- Pence 60 pass from Wheeler (pass failed)