It’s time to vote for the Charlotte Observer athlete of the week l 10.18.20

Voting is now open for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

This week’s winner will be selected Thursday. Your votes will determine the winner.

The list of nominees and the poll is below, and you can vote as often as you like.

Drew Brown, Gaston Day Volleyball: The Spartans’ junior outside hitter had 51 kills, 29 digs and 10 aces in three wins as Gaston Day won the Metrolina Athletic Conference (MAC) tournament.

Brown started her week with 13 kills in a 3-0 win over Westminster Catawba Oct. 12.

Brown had 23 kills, 12 digs and four aces in a 3-0 sweep of SouthLake Christian in the MAC semifinals Oct. 13.

Brown finished off the tournament with 15 kills, 16 digs and five aces to help Gaston Day remain undefeated (8-0) as they won the MAC championship game 3-0 over Metrolina Christian Oct. 15

John Morris Byrne, Providence Day soccer: The Chargers’ senior had two goals and one assists to lead Providence Day to a 4-0 win at Cannon School to clinch the CISAA regular season conference title Oct. 13.

Byrne also helped the Chargers beat Cannon School 3-0 at home on senior night Oct. 15.

Through Sunday, Byrne has eight goals and three assists for a Providence Day team (9-1) that has won five straight games.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Daniel Haughton, Charlotte Latin Football: The Hawks’ junior wide receiver had six catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns, including 60- and 70-yard touchdown receptions, in a 27-13 loss at Charlotte Country Day Oct. 16.

Haughton also had 14 tackles from his linebacker position on defense for Charlotte Latin (0-2) in the same game.

Wyatt King, Hickory Christian: The Knights’ senior scored three goals in two wins as Hickory Christian won the Foothills’ Athletic Conference championship.

King had two goals, including the first and last goals of the game in a 4-2 comeback victory over Statesville Christian in the conference tournament semifinals Oct. 13.

Two days later, King added another goal in a 3-0 win over University Christian in the conference championship game.

Through Sunday, King has five goals and three assists for Hickory Christian (11-1).

Ethan Lewis, Covenant Day: The Lions’ senior had five goals in two wins over Charlotte Christian.

Lewis scored both goals in a 2-1 Covenant Day win at Charlotte Christian Oct. 13.

Two days later, Lewis netted a hat trick (three goals) in a 4-1 win over Charlotte Christian.

Lewis has eight goals for Covenant Day (5-3) through Sunday.

Alijah Miller, Victory FC Monroe Soccer: The Victory FC junior forward had three goals and an assist in a 5-0 win over Westminster Catawba Oct. 9.

Miller has 26 goals and seven assists for Victory FC (7-7-2) through Sunday.

Miller has also 104 career goals to date.

Henry Rutledge, Charlotte Christian Football: The Knights’ senior running back rushed for 209 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in a 32-28 loss to Providence Day Oct. 16.

Rutledge, who also handles kicks and punts for Charlotte Christian (1-1), had a punt for 39 yards and two touchbacks on kickoffs in the same game.

Rutledge also had a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown called back because of a penalty.

Amanda Sambach, Cannon School Golf: The Cougars’ senior shot a 35 (nine holes) to lead Cannon School to a 19-shot victory in the CISAA conference match at River Run Country Club in Davidson Oct. 14.

Sambach was eight shots better than the field with her teammate, Molly Morrison and Charlotte Country Day’s May McDonnell both shooting a 43.

Sambach, a University of Virginia commit, is the top ranked girls’ junior golfer in the state, according to the Tarheel Youth Golf Association (TYGA).

Estella Sawyer, Davidson Day Volleyball: The Patriots’ senior setter had 76 assists and eight aces in two wins to lead Davidson Day to a Foothills’ Athletic Conference title.

Sawyer has a season-high 48 assists in Davidson Day’s 3-1 victory over University Christian in the conference championship game Oct. 15.

Two days earlier, Sawyer had 28 assists and six aces in a 3-0 sweep of Hickory Christian in the conference semifinals.

Sawyer has 301 assists, 25 aces and 54 digs for the Patriots (9-2) through Sunday.

Zella Thomas, Charlotte Country Field Hockey: The Buccaneers’ sophomore goalkeeper had 11 saves and a shutout as Charlotte Country Day split games with Charlotte Latin and Covenant Day.

Thomas had six saves in a 1-0 loss to Covenant Day Oct. 13.

Two days later, Thomas record five more saves in a 1-0 win at Charlotte Latin.

Thomas has 55 saves for Charlotte Country Day (5-4) this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through Oct. 18.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here