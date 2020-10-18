High School Sports
NC Independent Schools football, fall sports playoff scores, schedules
Live scores, playoff pairings, football schedules for NCISAA schools.
Charlotte-area football Friday, Oct. 23
This week’s schedule
(all kickoffs at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
Friday
Big South
Charlotte Christian (1-1, 1-1) at Charlotte Latin (0-2, 0-2), 6
Providence Day (2-0, 2-0) at Charlotte Country Day (2-0, 2-0)
Piedmont Athletic Conference
Cabarrus Warriors (3-1, 2-0) at Hickory Grove Christian (1-1, 0-0)
Christ School (0-3, 0-0) at Metrolina Christian (1-3, 1-2)
Nonconference
Camden Military (0-0) at Statesville Christian (0-1)
Covenant Day (0-3) at Asheville School (1-1), 6
Hickory Hawks (4-2) at Anderson (SC) Cavaliers (2-1)
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (3-0) at High Point Christian (2-0)
Raleigh-area high school football schedule, Friday, Oct. 23
This week’s schedule
(all kickoffs at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
Friday
Big East (NCISAA)
North Raleigh Christian (2-2, 1-2) at Wake Christian (0-2, 0-2)
Harrells Christian (4-0, 2-0) at Ravenscroft (1-2, 1-2)
Big 8 (8-man)
Arendell Parrott Academy (1-2, 1-2) at Faith Christian (1-1, 1-1)
Fayetteville Christian (3-1, 3-1) at John Paul II Catholic (3-1, 3-1)
St. David’s School (3-0, 3-0) at Cary Christian (0-2, 0-2)
N.C. INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS PLAYOFF PAIRINGS
BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday’s first round
CLASS 4A
Pairings not set
CLASS 3A
West
Asheville Christian (3-7) at Calvary Day (10-0)
Asheville School (6-3) at Carolina Day (5-1)
Forsyth Country Day (5-4) at Gaston Christian (8-1)
Southlake Christian (0-5) at Concord Academy (8-2)
East
Arendell Parrott Academy (2-7) at Cape Fear Academy (8-0)
Raleigh GRACE Christian (5-4) at St. David’s School (4-3)
High Point Christian (1-5) at Cary Christian (5-3-1)
Fayetteville Christian (8-1) at Coastal Christian (4-0)
CLASS 2A
West
Davidson Day (5-5) at University Christian (3-5)
Westminster Catawba (1-6) at Caldwell Academy (1-7)
Statesville Christian (1-8) at Burlington Christian (4-4)
Byes: Westchester Country Day (9-2); Salem Baptist (5-4-1); The O’Neal School (3-3); Gaston Day (4-2); Hickory Christian (11-1)
East
Northwood Temple (2-7) at Thales Academy-Apex (5-3)
Harrells Christian (1-8) at Freedom Christian (6-3)
Epiphany School of Global Studies (2-4) at Neuse Christian (5-3)
St. Thomas More (0-10) at Friendship Christian (5-7)
Byes: Fayetteville Academy (5-3); Thales Academy-Rolesville (7-2); Wayne Country Day (5-1); Trinity Academy (4-0-1)
CLASS 1A
West
Cape Fear Christian (0-6) at Sanford Grace Christian (6-2)
Woodlawn School (1-1) at Southside Christian (5-2)
East
Pungo Christian (4-3) at Ridgecroft School (6-0)
Byes: Kerr-Vance Academy (3-5); Greenfield School (6-3); Crossroads Christian (2-6)
GIRLS TENNIS
Tuesday’s first round
CLASS 4A
West
Cannon School (2-8) at Covenant Day (5-4)
Charlotte Christian (0-9) at Charlotte Country Day (5-5)
Carmel Christian (2-4) at Providence Day (9-1)
Bye: Charlotte Latin (7-1)
East
Wake Christian (1-8) at Cary Academy (8-0)
Wesleyan Christian (6-2) at Greensboro Day (10-0)
Ravenscroft School (4-6) at North Raleigh Christian (8-2)
Saint Mary’s School (3-6) at Durham Academy (7-1)
CLASS 3A
West
Calvary Day (5-7) at Southlake Christian (4-5)
Asheville Christian (3-7) at Carolina Country Dayk (3-2)
High Point Christian (0-8) at Forsyth Country Day (8-2)
Bye: Asheville School (7-2)
East
Arendell Parrott Academy (2-7) at Cape Fear Academy (8-0)
Raleigh GRACE Christian (5-4) at St. David’s School (4-3)
High Point Christian (1-5) at Cary Christian (5-3-1)
Fayetteville Christian (8-1) at Coastal Christian (4-0)
CLASS 2A
West
Burlington School (1-5) at Davidson Day (9-1)
Westchester Country Day (1-10) at Gaston Day (6-0)
Burlington Christian (3-5) at Caldwell Academy (6-7)
Statesville Christian (4-6) at University Christian (7-3)
East
Wayne Country Day (2-2) at Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill (6-1)
Rocky Mount Academy (6-4) at The O’Neal School (2-4)
Epiphany School of Global Studies (4-8) at Faith Christian (6-2)
Fayetteville Academy (6-3) at Trinity Academy (4-4)
CLASS 1A
Community Christian (0-7) at Kerr-Vance Academy (2-7)
Byes: The Oakwood School (8-0); Northeast Academy (2-7); Ridgecroft School (4-4); Greenfield School (6-3); Cape Fear Christian (5-2); Christ Covenant (3-9); Lawrence Academy (8-0)
VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday’s first round
CLASS 4A
Pairings not set
CLASS 3A
West
Forsyth Country Day (3-6) at Calvary Day (7-7)
Southlake Christian (5-4) at Hickory Grove Christian (7-2)
Byes: Asheville Christian (6-2); High Point Christian (8-0)
East
St. David’s School (3-6) at Fayetteville Christian (6-4)
Arendell Parrott Academy (2-7) at Raleigh GRACE Christian (7-3)
Cape Fear Academy (3-4) at Coastal Christian (5-3)
Bye: Cary Christian (10-1)
CLASS 2A
West
The O’Neal School (6-5) at Burlington Christian (4-1)
Salem Baptist (1-4) at Hickory Christian (3-8)
Westchester Country Day (1-9) at Northside Christian (5-6)
Byes: Caldwell Academy (16-0); Statesville Christian (2-8); University Christian (7-2); Davidson Day (9-2); Gaston Day (8-0)
East
Thales Academy-Rolesville (3-5) at Wayne Country Day (5-6)
Wayne Christian (2-6) at Epiphany School of Global Studies (7-2)
St. Thomas More (3-6) at John Paul II Catholic (9-0)
Friendship Christian (5-6) at Neuse Christian (8-5)
Thales Academy-Apex (1-7) at Fayetteville Academy (6-6)
Byes: Freedom Christian (8-3); Trinity Academy (5-3); Northwood Temple (8-3)
CLASS 1A
West
Victory Christian (2-4) at Sanford Grace Christian (5-6)
Southside Christian (6-4) at North Hills Christian (8-1)
United Faith Christian (2-8) at Cape Fear Christian (4-5)
Bye: Lee Christian (12-1)
East
Crossroads Christian (0-11) at Kerr-Vance Academy (9-1)
Ridgecroft School (6-5) at Greenfield School (6-5)
Terra Ceia Christian (5-6) at Albemarle School (9-4)
Community Christian (2-6) at Pungo Christian (11-0)
