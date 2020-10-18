Charlotte Observer Logo
NC Independent Schools football, fall sports playoff scores, schedules

Live scores, playoff pairings, football schedules for NCISAA schools.

Charlotte-area football Friday, Oct. 23

This week’s schedule

(all kickoffs at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

Friday

Big South

Charlotte Christian (1-1, 1-1) at Charlotte Latin (0-2, 0-2), 6

Providence Day (2-0, 2-0) at Charlotte Country Day (2-0, 2-0)

Piedmont Athletic Conference

Cabarrus Warriors (3-1, 2-0) at Hickory Grove Christian (1-1, 0-0)

Christ School (0-3, 0-0) at Metrolina Christian (1-3, 1-2)

Nonconference

Camden Military (0-0) at Statesville Christian (0-1)

Covenant Day (0-3) at Asheville School (1-1), 6

Hickory Hawks (4-2) at Anderson (SC) Cavaliers (2-1)

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (3-0) at High Point Christian (2-0)

Raleigh-area high school football schedule, Friday, Oct. 23

This week’s schedule

(all kickoffs at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

Friday

Big East (NCISAA)

North Raleigh Christian (2-2, 1-2) at Wake Christian (0-2, 0-2)

Harrells Christian (4-0, 2-0) at Ravenscroft (1-2, 1-2)

Big 8 (8-man)

Arendell Parrott Academy (1-2, 1-2) at Faith Christian (1-1, 1-1)

Fayetteville Christian (3-1, 3-1) at John Paul II Catholic (3-1, 3-1)

St. David’s School (3-0, 3-0) at Cary Christian (0-2, 0-2)

N.C. INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

BOYS SOCCER

Tuesday’s first round

CLASS 4A

Pairings not set

CLASS 3A

West

Asheville Christian (3-7) at Calvary Day (10-0)

Asheville School (6-3) at Carolina Day (5-1)

Forsyth Country Day (5-4) at Gaston Christian (8-1)

Southlake Christian (0-5) at Concord Academy (8-2)

East

Arendell Parrott Academy (2-7) at Cape Fear Academy (8-0)

Raleigh GRACE Christian (5-4) at St. David’s School (4-3)

High Point Christian (1-5) at Cary Christian (5-3-1)

Fayetteville Christian (8-1) at Coastal Christian (4-0)

CLASS 2A

West

Davidson Day (5-5) at University Christian (3-5)

Westminster Catawba (1-6) at Caldwell Academy (1-7)

Statesville Christian (1-8) at Burlington Christian (4-4)

Byes: Westchester Country Day (9-2); Salem Baptist (5-4-1); The O’Neal School (3-3); Gaston Day (4-2); Hickory Christian (11-1)

East

Northwood Temple (2-7) at Thales Academy-Apex (5-3)

Harrells Christian (1-8) at Freedom Christian (6-3)

Epiphany School of Global Studies (2-4) at Neuse Christian (5-3)

St. Thomas More (0-10) at Friendship Christian (5-7)

Byes: Fayetteville Academy (5-3); Thales Academy-Rolesville (7-2); Wayne Country Day (5-1); Trinity Academy (4-0-1)

CLASS 1A

West

Cape Fear Christian (0-6) at Sanford Grace Christian (6-2)

Woodlawn School (1-1) at Southside Christian (5-2)

East

Pungo Christian (4-3) at Ridgecroft School (6-0)

Byes: Kerr-Vance Academy (3-5); Greenfield School (6-3); Crossroads Christian (2-6)

GIRLS TENNIS

Tuesday’s first round

CLASS 4A

West

Cannon School (2-8) at Covenant Day (5-4)

Charlotte Christian (0-9) at Charlotte Country Day (5-5)

Carmel Christian (2-4) at Providence Day (9-1)

Bye: Charlotte Latin (7-1)

East

Wake Christian (1-8) at Cary Academy (8-0)

Wesleyan Christian (6-2) at Greensboro Day (10-0)

Ravenscroft School (4-6) at North Raleigh Christian (8-2)

Saint Mary’s School (3-6) at Durham Academy (7-1)

CLASS 3A

West

Calvary Day (5-7) at Southlake Christian (4-5)

Asheville Christian (3-7) at Carolina Country Dayk (3-2)

High Point Christian (0-8) at Forsyth Country Day (8-2)

Bye: Asheville School (7-2)

East

Arendell Parrott Academy (2-7) at Cape Fear Academy (8-0)

Raleigh GRACE Christian (5-4) at St. David’s School (4-3)

High Point Christian (1-5) at Cary Christian (5-3-1)

Fayetteville Christian (8-1) at Coastal Christian (4-0)

CLASS 2A

West

Burlington School (1-5) at Davidson Day (9-1)

Westchester Country Day (1-10) at Gaston Day (6-0)

Burlington Christian (3-5) at Caldwell Academy (6-7)

Statesville Christian (4-6) at University Christian (7-3)

East

Wayne Country Day (2-2) at Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill (6-1)

Rocky Mount Academy (6-4) at The O’Neal School (2-4)

Epiphany School of Global Studies (4-8) at Faith Christian (6-2)

Fayetteville Academy (6-3) at Trinity Academy (4-4)

CLASS 1A

Community Christian (0-7) at Kerr-Vance Academy (2-7)

Byes: The Oakwood School (8-0); Northeast Academy (2-7); Ridgecroft School (4-4); Greenfield School (6-3); Cape Fear Christian (5-2); Christ Covenant (3-9); Lawrence Academy (8-0)

VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday’s first round

CLASS 4A

Pairings not set

CLASS 3A

West

Forsyth Country Day (3-6) at Calvary Day (7-7)

Southlake Christian (5-4) at Hickory Grove Christian (7-2)

Byes: Asheville Christian (6-2); High Point Christian (8-0)

East

St. David’s School (3-6) at Fayetteville Christian (6-4)

Arendell Parrott Academy (2-7) at Raleigh GRACE Christian (7-3)

Cape Fear Academy (3-4) at Coastal Christian (5-3)

Bye: Cary Christian (10-1)

CLASS 2A

West

The O’Neal School (6-5) at Burlington Christian (4-1)

Salem Baptist (1-4) at Hickory Christian (3-8)

Westchester Country Day (1-9) at Northside Christian (5-6)

Byes: Caldwell Academy (16-0); Statesville Christian (2-8); University Christian (7-2); Davidson Day (9-2); Gaston Day (8-0)

East

Thales Academy-Rolesville (3-5) at Wayne Country Day (5-6)

Wayne Christian (2-6) at Epiphany School of Global Studies (7-2)

St. Thomas More (3-6) at John Paul II Catholic (9-0)

Friendship Christian (5-6) at Neuse Christian (8-5)

Thales Academy-Apex (1-7) at Fayetteville Academy (6-6)

Byes: Freedom Christian (8-3); Trinity Academy (5-3); Northwood Temple (8-3)

CLASS 1A

West

Victory Christian (2-4) at Sanford Grace Christian (5-6)

Southside Christian (6-4) at North Hills Christian (8-1)

United Faith Christian (2-8) at Cape Fear Christian (4-5)

Bye: Lee Christian (12-1)

East

Crossroads Christian (0-11) at Kerr-Vance Academy (9-1)

Ridgecroft School (6-5) at Greenfield School (6-5)

Terra Ceia Christian (5-6) at Albemarle School (9-4)

Community Christian (2-6) at Pungo Christian (11-0)

