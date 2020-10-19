Talking Preps 10.19.20: New No. 1s, new Gems, new Faces, new zany

A new Talking Preps is on deck for Monday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

We talk Gaffney football taking two weeks off and why, plus how all-conference teams are picked. Gary talks about his Tar Heels and we discuss the game of the week.

Also, Grice has new #GricesGems from North Raleigh Christian, Charlotte Latin and Charlotte Christian. Kenzie has an interview with Olympic High running back Cameron Smith.

Plus new Fresh Faces from Mallard Creek, Charlotte Catholic, Garinger, Harding, Providence Day and Charlotte Christian.

Oh, and Gary is back for more Coach vs. Coach.

Join us, right here, at 7.