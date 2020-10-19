Will Shipley will head to Clemson early, forgo his final season of high school football

Weddington High running back Will Shipley has decided he will not play his senior season of high school this February.

Shipley told the Charlotte Observer via text messages Monday that he plans to enroll at Clemson on Jan. 3. Shipley follows Drake Maye from Myers Park as one of the top high school players in the state to enroll in college early.

Shipley is ranked No. 3 in the state overall, No. 24 overall nationally and No. 1 among all-purpose running backs by 247sports.

Shipley has led Weddington to the past two 3AA state championships.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.