A little sloppy, but Providence Day football claims league title, beats Country Day

Providence Day wasn’t especially sharp in its high school football game at rival Charlotte Country Day, but the Chargers got the job done.

Ranked No. 1 in The Charlotte Observer and The News & Observer All-North Carolina rankings, Providence Day beat No. 3 Country Day 35-30 Friday to win the Big South 4A conference championship.

Ahead comfortably 28-10 in the fourth quarter, the Chargers couldn’t recover onside kick attempts and couldn’t contain Country Day quarterback Russell Tabor.

Tabor led Country Day to three fourth quarter touchdowns and made the Chargers sweat out a game that didn’t start too well, either.

Providence Day got off to a slow start and was quickly down 10-0. Country Day had a chance for a long scoring pass that would’ve expanded the lead, but the pass fell incomplete. A few plays later, Jay Brandon Jones intercepted Russell Tabor and returned to the Country Day 26.

The Chargers’ Nickel Fields scored from 8 yards out and it was 10-7.

On the next play, Providence Day freshman Channing Goodwin recovered an onside kick. Jake Helfrich found JT Smith on fourth down for a 20-yard score.

Eventually, Providence Day went up 28-10, getting a 67-yard run from Nickel Fields in the second quarter and a 30-yard from Smith in the fourth.

THREE WHO MATTERED

JT Smith, Providence Day: rushing touchdown, pass receiving touchdown and an interception for the sophomore, who also made several strong open field tackles.

Nickel Fields, Providence Day: 16 carries for 251 yards and two touchdowns. Fields had scoring runs of 77 and 67 yards.

Russell Tabor, Charlotte Country Day: completed 22-of-42 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns. He ran 17 times for 79 yards and a score.

WORTH MENTIONING

▪ Providence Day got three interceptions Friday: from Jones, Smith and Brody Barnhardt. The Chargers also recovered a fumble.

▪ Providence Day really struggled to field onside kicks. Country Day recovered two in a row to start the second half (one was called back for penalty). The Bucs recovered two more in the fourth quarter, both by Reid Simmons. The first came after a Russell Tabor touchdown had closed the Chargers’ lead to 28-16. The second came after a Tabor TD pass cut the lead to 35-24 with 70 seconds left.

▪ Providence Day sophomore Sydney McCorkle, who earlier this year broke the gender barrier in N.C. Independent Schools’ football, got a fourth quarter kickoff, driving it to the Country Day 16.

What’s Next

Providence Day (3-0) will host Charlotte Country Day in the Big South conference tournament next week. Country Day (1-2) will play at Charlotte Christian (2-1).

The winners will play for the league tournament championship Nov. 6. The losers will play for third place the same day.

▪ The N.C. Independent Schools state playoffs will begin Nov. 13. There will be four teams in Division I and four more in Division II for a two-week playoff. The state finals will be Nov 20.

Scoring summary

Providence Day 0 21 0 14 -- 35

Country Day 10 0 0 20 -- 30

CD: FG Tyler Swinehart 24

CD: Reid Simmons 1 run (Swinehart kick)

PD: Nickel Fields 8 run (Jake Porter kick)

PD: JT Smith 20 pass from Jake Helfrich (Porter kick)

PD: Nickel Fields 67 run (Porter kick)

PD: Smith 30 run (Porter kick)

CD: Russell Tabor 12 run (pass failed)

PD: Fields 77 run (Porter kick)

CD: Stephon Wright 16 pass from Tabor (Daven Murphy pass from Tabor)

CD: Wright 13 pass from Tabor (pass failed)

