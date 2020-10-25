It’s time to vote for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week (10.29.30)

Voting for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week is now open.

Readers can vote on this week’s list of nominees until Thursday at noon, after which a winner will be named.

Readers can vote as often as they like. The poll is below.

Jessica Church, Hickory Grove Cross Country: The Lions’ senior ran a personal-best 21:25 to finish as the Metrolina Athletic Conference runner-up individually at McAlpine Creek Park Oct. 22.

Church, who has been battling shin issues all season according to Hickory Grove coach Andrew Stover, shaved 1:28 off her season-best and 31 seconds off her career best in same race.

Jose Cisneros, Concord Academy Soccer: The Eagles’ senior defender led Concord Academy to shutout wins over SouthLake Christian and Gaston Christian in the NCISAA 3A state playoffs.

Cisneros played a key role in Concord Academy’s 9-0 win over SouthLake Christian Oct. 20.

Cisneros also led the Eagles (10-2) to a 5-0 shutout of Gaston Christian Oct. 23, to advance to the NCISAA 3A state semifinals at Cape Fear Academy Oct. 27.

Concord Academy lost to the same Gaston Christian team 11-2, back on Oct. 6.

Sarah Blair Harner, Charlotte Country Day Golf: The Buccaneers’ junior shot her best nine-hole score of the season with a 45 on the opening nine and a 51 on the back for a 96 to finish third at the CISAA Conference Championships at River Run Country Club Oct. 20.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Harner shot a 52 on the same front nine (at River Run Country Club) just a week earlier.

Harner, who helped her team to a runner-up finish as a team, also vaulted into 10th-place amongst individual state qualifiers (top 12 advance).

Luke Foster, Carmel Christian Soccer: The Carmel Christian senior had three goals and one assist to lead the Cougars to a 6-1 win at Providence Day Oct. 20.

Carmel Christian (11-1) has won eight straight games.

Christian Landis, Providence Day Cross Country: The Chargers’ senior won the CISAA conference title running a 15:49.50 to beat the field by 37 seconds at McAlpine Creek Park Oct. 20.

Landis’ efforts also helped Providence Day coach Ben Hovis and company to their 21st straight CISAA conference team title.

Landis and his Providence Day teammates now look to win their fourth straight NCISAA 4A state championship, also at McAlpine Creek Park Oct. 31.

Annie Miller, Metrolina Christian Cross Country: The Warriors’ 8th grader won her second straight MAC cross country title running a 20:08 at McAlpine Creek Park Oct. 22.

Miller led the Metrolina Christian girls’ cross country team to their sixth straight MAC team title in the process.

Amanda Sambach, Cannon School Golf: The Cougars’ senior shot a five-under par 67 to win her third straight CISAA conference individual championship by 19 shots at River Run Country Club Oct. 20.

Sambach, a University of Virginia commit, also led her Cannon School girls’ golf team to a CISAA title by 23 shots over runner-up Charlotte Country Day.

Sambach, the two-time, defending individual NCISAA state champion is also ranked among the nation’s top 30 in her age group.

Grace Stokes, Providence Day Field Hockey: The Chargers’ senior captain had a hat trick (three goals) to lead Providence Day to a 5-0 state quarterfinal win over Charlotte Latin Oct. 23.

Stokes has 14 goals and seven assists for Providence Day, which remained unbeaten at 9-0 through Sunday.

Matthew Tuomala, Charlotte Christian Football: The Charlotte Christian senior quarterback went 8-for-13 for 194 yards passing and a touchdown throw, while also rushing for two touchdowns to lead the Knights’ to a 44-0 win at Charlotte Latin Oct. 23.

Tuomala is 25-of-43 for 400 yards passing and three touchdowns for the Knights (2-1) this season.

Marco Wright, Gaston Day Soccer: The Spartans’ sophomore forward had four goals and one assist in two playoff wins over Caldwell Academy and Hickory Christian.

Wright started his week with three goals in a 6-0 win over Caldwell Academy Oct. 22.

Two nights later, Wright had one goal and one assist in 3-1 at Hickory Christian Oct. 24.

Wright had 10 goals and two assists for Gaston Day’s (6-2 through Sunday).

** Information published today includes statistics through Oct. 25.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.