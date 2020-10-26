Two new teams join All-North Carolina high school football rankings this week

Two new teams join the Charlotte Observer/Raleigh News & Observer All-North Carolina high school football rankings this week.

Fayetteville’s Trinity Christian School lost its season opener, 7-6, to No. 3 Harrells Christian. Since that game, Trinity Christian has won three straight, beating Ravenscroft, North Raleigh Christian and Wake Christian by a combined score of 131-34.

Trinity Christian joins the rankings this week at No. 4.

Also in the poll this week is No. 5 Hickory Grove, led by first-year coach Tad Baucom. Baucom coached UNC quarterback Sam Howell at Sun Valley High School in Union County.

Hickory Grove, which also lost to Harrells Christian, rallied to beat the Cabarrus Warriors, 16-15, Friday. The Cabarrus Warriors are 3-2.

Rk. School (Cl) Rec Prvs. 1. Providence Day (IND) 3-0 1 2. Charlotte Christian (IND) 2-1 2 3. Harrells Christian (IND) 5-0 3 4. Trinity Christian (IND) 3-1 NR 5. Hickory Grove (IND) 2-1 NR

Dropped Out: Charlotte Country Day (IND, 1-2); High Point Christian (IND, 2-1).