Talking Preps 10.26.20: Setting up a busy week, new ‘Gems,’ and ‘Fresh Faces’

Coming up on Talking Preps Charlotte tonight at 7

We talk N.C. State and UNC, CMS workouts, and update the High School Heisman race.

Grice has four new Gems from Charlotte Christian, Providence Day and Rock Hill’s Northwestern High School, and he gives props to an old Gem, too.

We’ve got two games of the week to break down: Country Day at Charlotte Christian and Dutch Fork at South Pointe

Kenzie has a frank discussion about a local star who has been kneeling during the national anthem.

Fresh Faces from Charlotte Country Day, Providence, Burns, Kings Mountain and Shelby.

Plus 2-minute warning, 1’s Gotta Go, Coach Vs. Coach, and Sam being Sam.

See y’all at 7.

Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He's covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer "Charlotte," when you ask, "What city are you from."
