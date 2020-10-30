Charlotte Observer Logo
New ‘Hoop State’ league tips. Here’s how to see some of the state’s best HS stars play

Some of the state’s best high school basketball players, from public and private schools, will be playing in three events at the Rock Hill Sports & Events Center.

On Saturday and Sunday, Phenom Hoops will host the first weekend of its 33-team “Hoop State” fall league. It will also host the Halloween Havoc, an 80-team club ball event as well as the final weekend of its post-graduate team league.

The events are open to the public. A weekend pass is $30. Daily passes are $20. The 170,000 square foot facility in Rock Hill has eight courts in addition to a 1,200-seat championship court. John Taylor, the director of Parks and Recreation/Tourism for the city of Rock Hill told the Observer that the venue can hold up to 6,000 people but the city is allowing between 1,500 and 2,000 to attend events.

With private schools starting their high school basketball seasons next month, the four-week Hoop State league will include mostly public school players. N.C. 4A state champ North Mecklenburg will have two teams playing.

Teams in that league paid $500 for 10 games that will be live streamed. Stats and standings will be kept and a league championship will be held Nov. 20.

N.C. High School Athletic Asociation public school teams will begin practice in December and start playing in January.

Halloween Havoc Teams/Players to watch

Hoop State League Teams/Players to watch

When are the games?

A full schedule is available here

How to watch

League pass is for all the Hoop State League games through November 22. It will also include other games from the Arena Court in Rock Hill as well as Courts 1, 2 and 3.

$50 LEAGUE PASS (240+ games): https://bit.ly/3oFpDXE

$10 DAY 1 PASS: https://bit.ly/3jCQe3L

$10 DAY 2 PASS: https://bit.ly/3kF9IpA

Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He's covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer "Charlotte," when you ask, "What city are you from."
