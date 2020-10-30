New ‘Hoop State’ league tips. Here’s how to see some of the state’s best HS stars play

Some of the state’s best high school basketball players, from public and private schools, will be playing in three events at the Rock Hill Sports & Events Center.

On Saturday and Sunday, Phenom Hoops will host the first weekend of its 33-team “Hoop State” fall league. It will also host the Halloween Havoc, an 80-team club ball event as well as the final weekend of its post-graduate team league.

The events are open to the public. A weekend pass is $30. Daily passes are $20. The 170,000 square foot facility in Rock Hill has eight courts in addition to a 1,200-seat championship court. John Taylor, the director of Parks and Recreation/Tourism for the city of Rock Hill told the Observer that the venue can hold up to 6,000 people but the city is allowing between 1,500 and 2,000 to attend events.

▪ With private schools starting their high school basketball seasons next month, the four-week Hoop State league will include mostly public school players. N.C. 4A state champ North Mecklenburg will have two teams playing.

Teams in that league paid $500 for 10 games that will be live streamed. Stats and standings will be kept and a league championship will be held Nov. 20.

N.C. High School Athletic Asociation public school teams will begin practice in December and start playing in January.

Halloween Havoc Teams/Players to watch

Winston Salem Christian: Quante Berry, Christ Essandoko, Daniel Nixon, Brandon White, Brayden Crump, Jordan Wildy, Christian Cornish, Tavis Bridges, Ashton King, Resean McMiller

Moravian Prep National: BJ Freeman, Kory Richardson, Jacquez Shuler, Cornelius Williams, Anthony Sellers, Camian Shell, Eli Ellis

NL Disciples: Kuluel Mading, Jamarii Thomas, Isaiah Ray

Juice All Stars Stephenson: Saiquone Harris, BJ Keith

SBC (South Mecklenburg): Joseph Ferrante, Bishop Boswell, Bryson Nesbith, Peter Moye

Tri-County Elite (Legion Academy): Isaac Hawkins, Marcus Kell, Shane Blakeney

Hoop State League Teams/Players to watch

AK Knights (Ardrey Kell): Elijah Gray, Peyton Gerald, Knoah Carver, Evan Smith

Bull City Prep National: Jai Smith, LJ Thomas, Dre Watson, Treyvon Byrd, Luc Therrien, Comeh Emuobor

Chris Clemmons Elite (Millbrook): Eric Van der Heijden, Red Dunton, Silas Demary

Cougars (Vance): Daniel Sanford

Franklin Prep Academy National: Perez Bowser

Full Court (Mallard Creek): Austin Johnson, Brandon Cherry

Galvani's Gunners (North Mecklenburg): Chris Ford, Langston Boyd, Michael Myrie, Tony Waters, Trey Maxwell

Mad Maxin' (North Mecklenburg): Davion Cunningham, Jeremy Gregory, Jordan Crawford, Maxwell Coles

Juice All Stars Stephenson: Saiquone Harris, BJ Keith

Moravian Prep Regional: Daniel Mayfield, Jacob Morgan, Ham Campbell, Quan Baker, Isaac Elis

Morrisville Mob (Panther Creek): Daylen Berry

Papa Pete's Patriots (Apex Friendship): Kenny Noland, Gabe Proctor, Luke Proctor

Patriots 704 (Independence): Jalen Hinton

Jalen Hinton RDC Lakers (Durham area kids): Toby Harris

Team ELI (Henderson Collegiate): Javonte Waverly, AK Holden, Ja’quaveon Venable, Nick Green

Team Wall 2022: Davis Molnar, Freddie Dilione, Sam Perez, Tristan Harkins

Team Wall 2024: Joshua Lewis

Team Wall High School: Caden Bell, Paul Tako, Sila Tako

WAH (Hough High School): Graham Worland

Graham Worland Word of God: Po’boigh King, Khalil Marshall, Josiah Dow

When are the games?

A full schedule is available here

How to watch

▪ League pass is for all the Hoop State League games through November 22. It will also include other games from the Arena Court in Rock Hill as well as Courts 1, 2 and 3.

$50 LEAGUE PASS (240+ games): https://bit.ly/3oFpDXE

$10 DAY 1 PASS: https://bit.ly/3jCQe3L

$10 DAY 2 PASS: https://bit.ly/3kF9IpA