Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

High School Sports

Talking Preps 11.02: Lake Norman coach Oliphant, big games on tap, Gems, Faces

Talking Preps Charlotte previews the Big South 4A conference tournament championship game between Charlotte Christian and Providence Day, introduces the players of the past week (Grice’s Gems) and six new players to watch (Fresh Faces).

Also, Kenzie interviews Providence Day quarterback Jake Helfrich, and our panel will talk Panthers, Tar Heels and whether analytics are good or bad for the game.

This week’s Grice’s Gems are: Northwestern’s Will Mattison, Chapin’s Bennett Galloway, Charlotte Christian’s Henry Rutlege, Providence Day’s Thomas Flynn and Charlotte Latin’s Aaron Logan.

This week’s Fresh Faces are: Providence Day’s Brody Barnhardt, Berry’s Khaliq Ameer-Bey, Butler’s Parish Metzger, North Meckle’s Rey’noi Summersett, Garinger’s Elias Bethea and Hopewell’s Fred Bates.

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service