Talking Preps 11.02: Lake Norman coach Oliphant, big games on tap, Gems, Faces

Talking Preps Charlotte previews the Big South 4A conference tournament championship game between Charlotte Christian and Providence Day, introduces the players of the past week (Grice’s Gems) and six new players to watch (Fresh Faces).

▪ Also, Kenzie interviews Providence Day quarterback Jake Helfrich, and our panel will talk Panthers, Tar Heels and whether analytics are good or bad for the game.

▪ This week’s Grice’s Gems are: Northwestern’s Will Mattison, Chapin’s Bennett Galloway, Charlotte Christian’s Henry Rutlege, Providence Day’s Thomas Flynn and Charlotte Latin’s Aaron Logan.

▪ This week’s Fresh Faces are: Providence Day’s Brody Barnhardt, Berry’s Khaliq Ameer-Bey, Butler’s Parish Metzger, North Meckle’s Rey’noi Summersett, Garinger’s Elias Bethea and Hopewell’s Fred Bates.