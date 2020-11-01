It’s time to vote for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week (11.6.20)

It’s time to vote on the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they like until Friday, when a winner will be named.

Meet the candidates.

Kasey Cone, Charlotte Country Day: The Buccaneers’ freshman ran a personal-record 18:46.10 to win the NCISAA 4A state individual championship by 14 seconds at McAlpine Creek Park Oct. 31.

Cone’s efforts also helped her Charlotte Country Day team to a state runner-up finish, the best finish in school history.

Cone was also the CISAA girls’ cross country runner-up Oct. 20.

Thomas Flynn, Providence Day Football: The Providence Day senior wide receiver had seven catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-20 win over Charlotte Latin Oct. 30.

Flynn had touchdown grabs of 28 and 46 yards in the victory.

Flynn has 21 catches for 448 yards and six touchdowns in the Chargers (4-0) this season.

Christian Landis, Providence Day Cross Country: The Chargers’ senior ran a season-best 15:26 to win the NCISAA 4A state individual title by eight seconds at McAlpine Creek Park Oct. 31.

Landis helped his Providence Day team to their fourth straight NCISAA 4A state (team) championship.

Luke Morgan, Charlotte Latin Soccer: The Hawks’ senior forward scored two goals in the first eight minutes to lead Charlotte Latin to a 5-1 second round win over Covenant Day Oct. 28.

Morgan also “worked tirelessly,” according to Latin soccer coach, Lee Horton, in a 1-0 NCISAA 4A state quarterfinal loss at Carmel Christian Oct. 31.

Morgan had seven goals and two assists for Charlotte Latin (6-6) this season.

Amanda Sambach, Cannon School Golf: The Cannon School senior finished off her high school golf career shooting a 5-under 67, to win her third straight NCISAA individual state championship on the Players’ Course at Bryan Park in Greensboro Oct. 26.

Sambach, a University of Virginia commit, had six birdies and one bogey in her round as she also led her Cannon School team to a fourth-place finish.

Sambach is also the No. 1 junior golfer in the state, according to the Tarheel Youth Golf Association (TYGA).

Jayce Shirley, Carmel Christian Soccer: The Cougars’ senior center back helped Carmel Christian to playoff wins over Cannon School and Charlotte Latin.

Shirley had a goal in Carmel Christian’s 4-0 second round win over Cannon School Oct. 29.

Two days later, Shirley played great defense in the Cougars 1-0, NCISAA 4A state quarterfinal win over Charlotte Latin.

Carmel Christian is 12-1 through Sunday.

Weston Shoudy, Covenant Day Football: The Lions’ sophomore wide receiver had five catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns including the go ahead 71-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter to lead Covenant Day to a 28-26 win over Hickory Grove Oct. 30.

Shoudy, who also plays defensive back, had six tackles and an interception that ended Hickory Grove’s chances to comeback late in the game.

Covenant Day is 1-4 this season.

Dalton Wehunt, Lake Norman Christian Cross Country: The Storm sophomore started running cross country two years, posting a 34:53 in his first 5K.

Wehunt has worked tirelessly to improve and it paid off as he ran a personal-best 26:25 at Frank Liske Park Oct. 30.

Wehunt is also the team manager for the Lake Norman Christian basketball team.

Michelle Yang, Providence Day Tennis: The Chargers’ sophomore finished her season a perfect 14-0 in singles’ play for Providence Day as she won her match in 5-2 loss at Charlotte Latin in the NCISAA 4A state championship match Oct. 31.

Yang, the CISAA conference player of the year, is now a two-time all-state performer for Providence Day (10-2).

Mitchell Zammitti, Davidson Day Cross Country: The Patriots’ junior ran a 17:56.50 to finishing fourth individually, while leading the Davidson Day boys’ cross country team to their first NCISAA 2A state championship at McAlpine Creek Park Oct. 30.

Davidson Day placed fiver runners in the top 30 with seniors, Ben Slay (17th-place), Max Carr (19th), Holden Perry (22nd), Thomas Watson (30th) and junior, Carter Laatsch (24th), all contributing to the Patriots’ state championship win by a 40-point margin.

