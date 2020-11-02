The top 2 teams in All-North Carolina prep football ranking have a Friday showdown

Friday night, the top two teams in the Charlotte Observer/News & Observer All-North Carolina high school football rankings will play each other.

Again.

No. 1 Providence Day will host No. 2 Charlotte Christian for the Big South 4A conference tournament championship. Charlotte Christian, the reigning N.C. Independent Schools Division I state champion, was ranked No. 1 until the Knights were upset 32-28 by Providence Day Oct. 16.

The teams are meeting again in this tournament style format because the four schools in the Big South 4A conference -- Christian, Providence Day, Charlotte Country Day and Charlotte Latin -- decided to only play regular-season football against each other.

The teams played three conference game and the conference tournament was added to add two additional games.

Christian and Providence Day won first round conference tournament games last week.

▪ Two new teams join the poll this week. Rabun Gap is from Rabun Gap, GA, but plays in the N.C. Independent Schools Leagues. Rabun Gap is 5-1. Also in are the Cabarrus Warriors (4-2), who rallied to beat High Point Christian 28-27 Friday to win the Piedmont Conference regular-season championship Friday.

Rk. School (Cl) Rec. Prvs. 1. Providence Day (IND) 4-0 1 2. Charlotte Christian (IND) 3-1 2 3. Harrells Christian (IND) 6-0 3 4. Rabun Gap (IND) 5-1 NR 5. Cabarrus Warriors (IND) 4-2 NR

Dropped Out: Trinity Christian (IND, 3-2); Hickory Grove (IND, 2-2)