Charlotte Christian gives Providence Day its best punch this time, wins league title

The first time Charlotte Christian played Providence Day, Knights coach Jason Estep said his team didn’t throw its best punch.

On Friday night, the Knights got another shot at their rivals and made sure to throw a haymaker.

Senior tailback Henry Rutledge scored two touchdowns in the final four minutes, including the game-winning 1-yard run with 57 seconds left, and Christian won 30-24 to take the Big South 4A conference tournament championship.

Christian (4-1) avenged a 32-28 loss to Providence Day (4-1) last month and likely earned the No. 1 seed for the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association state playoffs.

Providence Day won the first game 32-28.

On Friday, Christian jumped out to a 14-0 lead after Providence Day punted four times in the first quarter, tried two quarterbacks and gained just 16 yards.

But the Chargers took a 17-14 halftime lead by switching to a quick passing attack. The game was pretty even from there.

And with 3:32 to play, Christian got the ball at its 40, down 24-17. On third-and-10, Rutledge took a handoff and ran 60 yards to score. Christian forced a punt on the next possession, and Christian got the ball at its 35.

Matthew Tuomala set up Rutlege’s game-winning touchdown, finding a wide open Grant Tucker, who had gotten behind the Providence Day defense. That 40-yard pass gave the Knights the ball at the Providence Day 1. Rutlege scored the game-winner on the next play.

Charlotte Christian’s Will Farrell ultimately ended the game with an interception at the Knights’ 32 with 26 seconds left.

Charlotte Christian 14 3 0 13 — 30

Providence Day 0 17 7 0 — 24

CC: Henry Rutledge 37 run (Ben Shropshire kick)

CC: Matthew Tuomala 1 run (Shropshire kick)

PD: Thomas Flynn 14 pass from Jake Helfrich (Jake Porter kick)

PD: FG Porter 28

PD: Thomas Flynn 12 pass from Helrich (Porter kick)

CC: FG Shropshire 31

PD: Helrich 1 run (Porter kick)

CC: Rutledge 60 run (Shropshire kick)

CC: Rutledge 1 run (kick failed)