Super 6! North Raleigh Christian volleyball wins 6th straight state title

North Raleigh Christian won its sixth straight state championship Saturday at home.

North Raleigh beat Cannon School 3-0.

North Raleigh won the three games 25-16, 25-12 and 25-15.

North Raleigh Christian finishes its season at 17-1. Cannon ends at 10-2. It was Cannon’s first loss since Oct. 15, when Providence Day beat the Cougars.

North Raleigh Christian’s only loss was 2-0 to Lyman (Fla.) Oct. 3. The Knights finished the season strong, winning eight straight matches and losing only one game in the process.

North Raleigh Christian beat Durham Academy 3-1 in last year’s state final. That was the Knights’ fifth straight state title.