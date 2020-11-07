Charlotte Observer Logo
Super 6! North Raleigh Christian volleyball wins 6th straight state title

RALEIGH

North Raleigh Christian won its sixth straight state championship Saturday at home.

North Raleigh beat Cannon School 3-0.

North Raleigh won the three games 25-16, 25-12 and 25-15.

North Raleigh Christian finishes its season at 17-1. Cannon ends at 10-2. It was Cannon’s first loss since Oct. 15, when Providence Day beat the Cougars.

North Raleigh Christian’s only loss was 2-0 to Lyman (Fla.) Oct. 3. The Knights finished the season strong, winning eight straight matches and losing only one game in the process.

North Raleigh Christian beat Durham Academy 3-1 in last year’s state final. That was the Knights’ fifth straight state title.

Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
