NC high school football playoffs are set. Who’s playing who and when?
The N.C. Independent Schools playoff pairings have been released.
In 11-man football, there will be a four-team Division I playoff and another four-team playoff in Division II.
Both divisions begin with semifinals Friday, Nov. 13 and state finals Friday Nov. 20
A similar format will be held for 8-man football, also beginning Friday, Nov. 13
▪ In Division I, Charlotte Country Day and Charlotte Christian will meet for the third time. Christian, the No. 1 overall seed, won the first two games and is seeking to win its fourth straight state championship in the tournament.
▪ The 8-man playoff schedule was not released as of 11 a.m. Saturday. Check back for updates
11-MAN PLAYOFFS
Division I
No. 4 Charlotte Country Day (2-3) at No. 1 Charlotte Christian (4-1)
No. 3 Rabun Gap (6-1) at No. 2 Providence Day (4-1)
Division II
No. 4 Trinity Christian (3-3) at No. 1 Christ School (4-2)
No. 3 Cabarrus Warriors (5-2) at No. 2 Harrells Christian (7-0)
