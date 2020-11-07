Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

High School Sports

NC high school football playoffs are set. Who’s playing who and when?

Providence Day quarterback Grantt Logan (8) leads his team onto the field to play Charlotte Christian in the Big South 4A championship game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Nell Redmond photo)
Providence Day quarterback Grantt Logan (8) leads his team onto the field to play Charlotte Christian in the Big South 4A championship game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Nell Redmond photo) NELL REDMOND

The N.C. Independent Schools playoff pairings have been released.

In 11-man football, there will be a four-team Division I playoff and another four-team playoff in Division II.

Both divisions begin with semifinals Friday, Nov. 13 and state finals Friday Nov. 20

A similar format will be held for 8-man football, also beginning Friday, Nov. 13

In Division I, Charlotte Country Day and Charlotte Christian will meet for the third time. Christian, the No. 1 overall seed, won the first two games and is seeking to win its fourth straight state championship in the tournament.

The 8-man playoff schedule was not released as of 11 a.m. Saturday. Check back for updates

11-MAN PLAYOFFS

Division I

No. 4 Charlotte Country Day (2-3) at No. 1 Charlotte Christian (4-1)

No. 3 Rabun Gap (6-1) at No. 2 Providence Day (4-1)

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Division II

No. 4 Trinity Christian (3-3) at No. 1 Christ School (4-2)

No. 3 Cabarrus Warriors (5-2) at No. 2 Harrells Christian (7-0)

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

High School Sports

Talking Preps 11.02: Lake Norman coach, big games on tap, Gems, Faces

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service