NC high school football playoffs are set. Who’s playing who and when?

Providence Day quarterback Grantt Logan (8) leads his team onto the field to play Charlotte Christian in the Big South 4A championship game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Nell Redmond photo)

The N.C. Independent Schools playoff pairings have been released.

In 11-man football, there will be a four-team Division I playoff and another four-team playoff in Division II.

Both divisions begin with semifinals Friday, Nov. 13 and state finals Friday Nov. 20

A similar format will be held for 8-man football, also beginning Friday, Nov. 13

▪ In Division I, Charlotte Country Day and Charlotte Christian will meet for the third time. Christian, the No. 1 overall seed, won the first two games and is seeking to win its fourth straight state championship in the tournament.

▪ The 8-man playoff schedule was not released as of 11 a.m. Saturday. Check back for updates

11-MAN PLAYOFFS

Division I

No. 4 Charlotte Country Day (2-3) at No. 1 Charlotte Christian (4-1)

No. 3 Rabun Gap (6-1) at No. 2 Providence Day (4-1)

Division II

No. 4 Trinity Christian (3-3) at No. 1 Christ School (4-2)

No. 3 Cabarrus Warriors (5-2) at No. 2 Harrells Christian (7-0)