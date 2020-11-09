High school basketball starts Tuesday. Here’s the schedule and information

Ready or not, high school basketball tips off Tuesday.

Most private schools will begin Tuesday, Nov. 17, but there are a handful of games and this week and a big tournament this weekend in Rock Hill.

The state’s public schools can begin practice in December and will begin playing in January. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools still has not announced whether it will allow its teams to play sports, or begin practice, while in remote learning.

The district is scheduled to resume in-person learning in its high schools in January.

▪ Lake Norman Christian will play at national power Oak Hill Thursday as part of a nationally televised high school basketball triple-header on ESPN2.

Lake Norman Christian, led by 5-star national recruit Mikey Williams, will face a Warriors team that includes former Durham Academy star MJ Rice and former Hickory Ridge star Caleb Foster. That game tips off at 7 p.m.

Also on the schedule are two games that include club/travel teams. At 8:30, Team Sizzle, featuring national No. 1 senior Chet Holmgren, will play Ypsi Prep, which has the nation’s top junior, Emoni Bates. And at 10 p.m., Air Nado plays CBC.

▪ The Observer’s high school previews will run later this week.

Here is this week’s schedule

(all are girls-boys doubleheaders unless noted otherwise)

MECKLENBURG COUNTY AREA

Tuesday

Charlotte Christian at Gaston Christian (boys)

Lake Pointe Academy (SC) at Gaston Day

North Hills Christian at Southlake Christian

South Charlotte Thunder at United Faith Christian (boys)

Victory Christian at Covenant Day

Wednesday

Statesville Christian at Southlake Christian

Thursday

North Hills Christian at Metrolina Christian

Friday

Wesleyan Christian at United Faith Christian

PHENOM HOOPS INVITATIONAL AT ROCK HILL SPORTS & EVENTS CENTER

Davidson Day vs. Carmel Christian, 4; Winston-Salem Christian vs. Moravian Prep, 5:30; Liberty Heights vs. Bull City Prep National, 7; Combine Academy vs. Carolina Basketball Academy, 8:30

Saturday

Arborbrook Christian at Covenant Day (girls)

Southlake Christian at Asheville School (boys)

Woodlawn School at Gaston Day (boys)

PHENOM HOOPS INVITATIONAL AT ROCK HILL SPORTS & EVENTS CENTER

Schedule TBA:

WAKE COUNTY-AREA

all are girls-boys doubleheaders unless noted otherwise)

Tuesday

Cary Academy at Friendship Christian

Emerson Waldorf School at Mount Zion Academy (girls)

Rocky Mount Academy at St. Mary’s School (girls)

Thursday

Grace Christian at St. Mary’s School (girls)

Friday

New Life Christian at Mount Zion Academy

South Wake Sabres at Cary Christian

Southside Christian at Hilltop Christian

Wilson Christian at Cary Academy

Saturday

South Wake Home School at Word of God (boys)